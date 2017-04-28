Top 3 Industrial REIT Picks Of April 2017

The problem is that since the property type is desirable, industrial REITs have gotten quite expensive in the recent months.

I continue my series of "Top 3 REIT" articles with the industrial property sector. In case you are new to this series, I have already covered the net lease, healthcare, hotel, retail and office sectors in previous articles. As a reminder, through this series, I aim to identify the top 3 REITs that have the best overall risk to reward ratios within each property sector. In this sense, I look for REITs that are undervalued relative to their peer set and that have good chances of outperforming their sector average going forward. Today, I cover my top 3 Industrial REIT picks, and next I plan on sharing my top 3 self-storage REITs in the coming days.

Industrial is one of my favorite commercial real estate asset classes. It possesses many of the advantages of office properties, but typically require less CAPEX over time, can be bought at higher cap rates, and with even longer lease terms. Moreover, there exists many evident long-term trends including the growth of e-commerce and globalization, which are expected to grow the demand for industrial space and support rents in the long run. Finally, the vacancy is currently at all-time lows, and the net absorption remains very encouraging.

The issue is that because industrial real estate has all these positive attributes, it has attracted LOTS of capital from investors in the recent years. Perhaps too much. It has caused cap rates to decline, and industrial US REITs are today selling at lofty multiples:

While I agree that industrial REITs are set to perform well, I feel uncomfortable investing in the asset class at 20 times FFO and substantial premiums to NAV.

Fortunately, there still exists a few bargains that permit to gain exposure to industrial real estate at a much lower price. These are often smaller REITs and/or foreign REITs that remain underfollowed. As such, all my favorite picks are small caps, with one of them being a Canadian REIT.

Without further ado, here is a quick summary of the buy theses of my 3 favorite industrial REIT picks as of April 2017:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG): Small Cap Opportunity / 15x FFO / 5.6% Yield

STAG is very popular among Seeking Alpha readers, and I believe that this popularity is rightfully deserved. The REIT has a strong track record, it follows an attractive investment strategy, and the valuation remains below average.

STAG is focused on the acquisition and management of single tenant industrial assets throughout the USA. Its portfolio is well diversified by tenant, geography and industry. The particularity of STAG is that it targets relatively small assets ($5-$15 Mio) compared to other larger REITs. This segment of the market tends to be more fragmented, less competitive and may result in higher risk-adjusted returns. STAG is essentially bringing an "institutional approach to a non-institutional market."

While its peers trade at an average of about 20 times FFO, STAG sells today for 15 times. This is largely due to the strategy of STAG, which is perceived to have less NOI growth potential and higher risk. Secondary market rent growth has, however, performed in line with primary market rent growth over the past ten years. So at least part of this undervaluation appears unjustified.

The spread between the cash cap rates and the WACC of STAG remain sizable. I expect this to continue to result in mid- to high-single-digit FFO growth per year. Along with the high dividend yield, this provides good prospects for high total returns.

The main risk that I see is the weighted average remaining lease term, which is relatively short at about 4 years. The management has, however, done a great job at retaining tenants and releasing space so far. In the last 3 years, STAG managed to retain about 70% of its tenant at lease maturities.

Its 5.6% dividend yield is well covered (82% payout) and expected to grow going forward along with its FFO.

Conclusion: STAG is an average REIT selling at a below average valuation. I expect this combination to result in above average returns as investors continue to bid up this relatively undervalued REIT.

WPT REIT (WIR.U): Canadian Opportunity / 15x FFO / 5.8% Yield

WPT is a Canadian REIT that owns a U.S.-only industrial portfolio. As such, it is directly comparable to other US REITs in terms of underlying assets. The unit price and the distributions are even in U.S. dollars.

Despite being essentially the same as a regular U.S. REIT, WPT trades today at a sizable discount to peers due to its Canadian origins. While American investors have strongly bid up U.S. industrial REITs, Canadian investors do not seem to have the same interest level. This discount to U.S. peers really is not deserved when considering the high-quality portfolio, conservative capital structure, and track record of outperformance.

Four out of the top 10 tenants are e-commerce firms such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the remaining are largely logistic firms including UPS (NYSE:UPS) and Fedex (NYSE:FDX). In this sense, if you own Retail REITs, WPT may serve you as a hedge as it will continue to benefit from the rise of e-commerce. Overall, the portfolio is of high quality with good-quality tenants.

AFFO has been steadily rising in the past years with a 9% increase during 2016 along with a 3% increase in NOI.

The balance sheet is conservative at a 40% LTV. The leverage has been decreased during the last 2 years while the REIT managed to grow its AFFO at the same time.

Just like STAG, WPT has a relatively short remaining average lease maturity at 4.5 years with >10% annual lease maturities in the next years to come. WPT has, however, done a very good job at managing maturities in the past. In 2016, 99% of leases expiring were renewed or leased to other tenants, and over 80% of the 2017 maturities have already been taken care of.

The REIT is today externally managed, but will automatically be internalized at no cost when it reaches a $750 million market cap. The fee structure is reasonable and I do not identify any material conflicts of interest.

The 5.8% dividend yield is sustainable with a 90% AFFO payout ratio and expected to keep growing along with its NOI.

Conclusion: WPT has been flying under the radar due to its Canadian origins. It is widely underfollowed by US investors, despite owning a U.S.-only real estate portfolio. At today's market price, WPT has a lot to offer when considering that its portfolio is high quality and conservatively financed.

Gramercy Property Trust: A Clear Market Misunderstanding / 13x FFO / 5.5% Yield

Gramercy Property Trust is today the cheapest U.S. REIT for gaining industrial exposure. It has a complex history and has gone through a complete portfolio repositioning in recent years. Its portfolio is today composed of approx. 70% industrial real estate, with the remaining being mostly office properties.

GPT currently trades at 12-13 times FFO while its industrial peer group sells for about 20 times FFO. Given the large exposure to industrial assets, GPT is essentially an "Almost Industrial REIT" and deserves a valuation multiple much closer to the industrial peer group.

The portfolio is well diversified by tenant, industry and geography, mitigating investment risk. It is 98.5% leased with a remaining weighted average lease term of 7.6 years providing consistent and predictable cash flow. There are no significant maturities in the coming years.

GPT is conservatively financed with 38% Net Debt to Enterprise Value. It is less affected by interest rate movements as only 3% of its debt is floating rate, and finally, it has an investment grade rating from all three major credit agencies: BBB Stable (Fitch), BBB- Stable (S&P), Baa3 Stable (Moody's).

Since 2012, GPT has strongly outperformed its peers following material changes at the REIT and a repositioning to industrial assets. GPT ranked #2 best-performing equity REIT in the US from July 2012 until January 2017, returning 214% compared to 64% for the triple net peer group.

The 5.6% dividend yield is safe (low payout ratio) and expected to keep on growing.

Conclusion: GPT is a clear case of market mispricing in my opinion. The market is still valuing GPT as if it was a "Diversified REIT" despite its strong concentration on industrial assets. The market seems to have overlooked the rapid portfolio transition, but still will eventually change. GPT will soon be done with its portfolio repositioning and will start growing again. This will lead to an improved market sentiment and hopefully some FFO multiple expansion.

Your Takeaway

The industrial REIT sector is today priced for perfection. While the growth prospects appear very compelling, it is difficult to find great value in the sector given the very positive sentiment of the market. The value that I find is in the smaller cap and overlooked foreign REIT segments of the market. As such, I believe that STAG, WPT and GPT have good chances of outperforming their respective peer groups going forward. They all reflect high quality relative to their below average valuations and this is at least partly unjustified in my opinion.

REITs mentioned in the table: DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT); Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE); Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP); First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR); Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT); Monmouth REIT (NYSE:MNR); Prologis (NYSE:PLD); PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB); Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR); Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

