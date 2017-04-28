GM: A Value Investor's Dream Scenario

As mentioned in my previous article, General Motors (NYSE:GM) is extremely undervalued at current levels and grows increasingly so as profits continue to grow and more shares are repurchased. CEO Mary Barra is doing a phenomenal job of growing company sales and profits, even as the broader auto industry is peaking (and even declining in some markets).

Wall Street has time and again refused to reward this performance, once again leaving share prices relatively flat in the wake of this morning's earnings blowout. Should GM shareholders give up in despair and sell out? Not so fast says the world's greatest value investor.

Speaking of his investment in IBM (NYSE:IBM), Warren Buffett stated in one of his newsletters:

Naturally, what happens to the company's earnings over the next five years is of enormous importance to us. Beyond that, the company will likely spend $50 billion or so in those years to repurchase shares. Our quiz for the day: What should a long-term shareholder, such as Berkshire, cheer for during that period? I won't keep you in suspense. We should wish for IBM's stock price to languish throughout the five years. Let's do the math. If IBM's stock price averages, say, $200 during the period, the company will acquire 250 million shares for its $50 billion. There would consequently be 910 million shares outstanding and we would own about 7% of the company. If the stock conversely sells for an average of $300 during the five-year period, IBM will acquire only 167 million shares. That would leave about 990 million shares outstanding after five years, of which we would own 6.5%. If IBM were to earn, say, $20 billion in the fifth year, our share of those earnings would be a full $100 million greater under the "disappointing" scenario of a lower stock price than they would have been at the higher price. At some later point our shares would be worth perhaps $1 1⁄2 billion more than if the "high-price" repurchase scenario had taken place."

Similar math applies to GM. With $5 Billion dollars allocated for share repurchases this year, long-term General Motors investors should hope that the share price remains low, enabling the company to repurchase 10% of its market cap this year alone (at current share prices). Not only will this result in greater shareholder ownership of earnings, but it will also free up even more free cash flow in the future (through less total dividend payouts) to buy back even more shares and/or raise the dividend. Ultimately, the longer the company remains undervalued, the more shares the company will be able to repurchase - benefiting long term shareholders in a tax-shielded way.

In fact, if GM was willing to cause a short term stir and potentially crater its share price, it should eliminate its dividend entirely and use the savings (and ideally the lower share price) to escalate buybacks even more - enabling them to spend $7 Billion this year on buybacks. Though I think that is unlikely to happen, current circumstances are shaping up quite nicely for long-term value-oriented GM investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.