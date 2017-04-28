Sizing Up Biotech Charts

Investor sentiment seems poor still, which can be gleaned from Index and ETF charts, as well as their potential direction.

Investor sentiment has been poor for several years, and it seems that with Trump policies there could still turn out to be some pretty scary headlines ahead.

An examination of the charts for the biotech indices and immunotherapy ETF CNCR, however, provide some insight into current sentiment. Two years of index corrections should have already compensated for a reduction in corporate profit.

As reported by Fierce Biotech in March, President Trump reiterated the need to repeal Obamacare, but emphasized that the FDA process is too slow:

But some of his toughest words were reserved for the FDA and the drug approval system, which for months now he has signaled is too slow, and could very soon be about to get a new, and possibly radical, commissioner.

Meanwhile NPR reported on the options that the Trump administration has to tweak Obamacare, without requiring the help of Congress.

Analyst Michael Yee reported that cutting approval time could itself reduce industry costs, as well as increasing competition by moving Medicare from Part B to Part D, he also made the valid point that potential Biotech company profit reductions have already been priced in:

The "bottom line" is that biotech investors are looking at how bad it's been over the past year, but a lot of that movement has already been priced in, Yee said. Trump's policies won't result in a "worst case scenario" for the sector, he reiterated. For example, Republicans could choose to go a number of routes to slash drug prices, including: cutting the patent life of drugs shorter to increase the pathway to generics, moving Medicare from Part B to Part D or accelerating more drugs to be approved faster, Yee said. All three would increase competition in the market.

So much of the 'worse case scenario', could already be priced in. Biotech ETF provide a consolidated overview of a number of corporations, and trends prevalent in their stock charts also offer some insight.

There are two main biotech indices, and ETF which track those indices:

1) Biotech Index: Nasdaq (^NBI)

ETFs tracking the NBI

2) NYSE ARCA BIOTECH INDEX (^BTK)

ETF tracking the BTK

First Trust NYSE Biotechnology Index FBT

Performance Comparison Chart

The performance chart below shows as expected, that the ETF 'IBB' is aligned to the Nasdaq NBI, but the Amex 'BTK' index, either under performs on lows, or over performs on highs. This is important because the BTK index having reached a 'technical' high, could influence performance of the IBB which hasn't.

Obviously there's more to be considered for investment purposes, including expenses, yield and liquidity. Some of these issues are offered by ETF 'screener' sites, including etfdb and etfscreen which include tools that 'include total return performance comparisons, relative strength trends, a screener, and market sector comparisons'.

A free ETF expenses calculator is available: here.

(Source Stockcharts.com) NBI, IBB, BTK

Daily Chart BTK

BTK has already tested R1 selling resistance and S1 support, and there's a gap on the daily chart, (which traders may attempt to close, in total or part, before trading resumes in an upwards direction). An overbought RSI on the BTK index is much more likely to result in a correction. The 'slow' stochastic below, shows the 'red' line component has still to become over bought, while the MACD itself is positive.

Weekly BTK Index

The weekly BTK has reached over head selling resistance at S1, and is correcting down from the channel it's trading in. If trading fails the higher level it's trying to hold currently, the most likely support appears to be at the 50 moving average, which is also close to a technical support area as indicated (green). That would line up with the fast stochastic falling to about 50. While the RSI could become oversold, this appears to be part of the way though a bull leg, so a bounce from mid-way is entirely possible.

Long Term BTK

There are a couple of similar 'fractal patterns' which have developed, which are outlined in purple in the long term chart below. The 2009-2011 bounce, mirrors the 1995-1998 bounce, and the following bull leg also translates into a similar approximate length. The correction since 2015 so far is hugging the long term moving average, as it did in 2004-5 before breaking out.

Of course it doesn't follow that BTK will plot an identical route now, the point is, that what appears to be apathy in biotech investment, is probably no more than a similar extended consolidation which happened in the early to mid 00's, following the general market crash into 2003.

Source Astrocycle.net

Blackrock iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

IBB, is a large and very liquid ETF with relatively low expenses.

IBB SUMMARY DATA source ETF.com

Issuer BlackRock

Brand iShares

Inception Date 02/05/01

Legal Structure Open-Ended Fund

Expense Ratio 0.47%

Assets Under Management $8.1 B

Average Daily $ Volume $324.92 M

Average Spread (%) 0.05%

IBB Stock Chart

(IBB performance also applies to the NBI, which it tracks)

The rising lower trend line in green represents a bull leg, confirmed from the higher low achieved in November 2016. The two waves illustrated in pink, suggest biotech is currently trading wave 3 of this bull leg, and is incomplete.

Wave 3 is tending to trade sideways rather than up, so creating the continuous 'rectangle' or channel. IBB appears to be rising on a bollinger squeeze, to test selling resistance at R1 or R2. Since IBB has a tendency for 'rising prices but with falling RSI volume' (or negative divergence), traders should be cautious about taking a short position too early. Although BTK has taken out it's R1 selling resistance level already, the less volatile NBI hasn't, both resistance levels are possible.

There was a strong IBB correction from an overbought RSI in May 2016, but we can't assume the same level again, with multiple possible support areas in the current wave, at S1, S2 and the 200ma. Smaller corrections are entirely feasible though (see corrections in March). If the imminent rise becomes a 'parabolic' wave (as was the case in January), then a similar correction could well be the result, with a deeper correction only arriving on the loss of major support on the 200ma and below.

While the BTK index 'could' turn down to fill a gap on the daily chart, that would also ease the RSI position, creating the potential for a run to the S2 level, however at that point the RSI is likely to become 'overbought'. BTK is inclined to correct this level, unless rising from the channel low), which isn't the case, currently. The 'shorter red line component' of the slow stochastic, infers further upside.

BTK is inclined to find higher highs and lower lows compared to the NBI index, (on which IBB is based), which means that if BTK fails from S2 as IBB reaches S1, it might not follow that IBB will continue to it's own S2 selling resistance level.

In any subsequent correction, traders will become negative if the 200 ma is lost; however the lower Bollinger may close on it, providing a support level, as trading progresses into the Spring.

