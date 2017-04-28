Is Caterpillar Really Turning Around?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), the world's largest maker of construction and mining equipment, has been struggling with declining sales for the last several years. But in its latest quarterly results, the company has provided an updated guidance which suggests that it has dug itself out of the downturn.

Last year, Caterpillar saw sales plunge 18% to $38.54 billion. That was the fourth straight drop in annual sales. Until the start of this year, Caterpillar saw sales further dropping to $37.5 billion in 2017, as per the mid-point of the company's guidance of $36 billion to $39 billion. But in its recently released quarterly results, Caterpillar has made an upward revision in that guidance. The company now expects to generate revenues of $38 billion to $41 billion in 2017, which shows an increase of 5.3% from the previous outlook at the mid-point. If the company successfully touches the new mid-point of $39.5 billion in 2017, then it would mark the end of the downturn.

The new guidance, however, is coming from a management that is known for overpromising and under-delivering. In 2015, for instance, the company said that it will earn a profit of $3.50 per share from revenues of around $40 billion to $44 billion. A year later, the actual results turned out to be significantly lower. Therefore, investors shouldn't get too excited over the latest guidance which is signaling a turnaround.

That being said, it is also difficult to ignore the company's strong performance in the first quarter of 2017. For the first time in over two years, Caterpillar posted an increase in sales and revenues which climbed from $9.46 billion in 1Q16 to $9.82 billion in 1Q17, driven in large part by a blowout performance in Asia Pacific where sales at construction and resource industries segments surged by 23% each. The company's energy and transportation business also made a comeback, particularly in North America where it saw 10% growth in sales, on the back of strength in commodity prices.

In terms of earnings, however, it was another messy quarter for Caterpillar due to large one-time charges, particularly restructuring costs. In GAAP terms, the company saw its net profit decline more than 30% from a year earlier to $0.32 per share. But in adjusted terms, after excluding the restructuring charges which were significantly higher in 1Q17 than 1Q16, Caterpillar's profits doubled to $1.28 per share.

For Caterpillar, the restructuring costs and other one-time items occur more frequently than one would expect. In fact, the company has been reporting significant restructuring costs for the last several years as it has been trying to reduce its cost structure in response to the weak economic environment. Last year, it booked more than $1 billion of restructuring costs which are projected to grow to $1.25 billion in 2017. As a result, Caterpillar's earnings will likely remain messy, reflecting a strong performance in adjusted terms and declining profits in unadjusted terms.

Investors should always take a close look at the cash flow statement to gauge the performance of any company, particularly for a company like Caterpillar that shows a big gap between GAAP and non-GAAP results.

One of Caterpillar's biggest strengths is that it is a cash flow generation machine. Historically, the company has generated enough cash flows to fully fund its entire capital expenditure as well as dividends. It's because of this strong cash flow profile that Caterpillar has rewarded shareholders by paying higher dividends for 23 consecutive years. But in the multiyear sales slump, Caterpillar's cash flows also came under pressure. In 1Q2016, the company reported a rare cash flow deficit of almost $700 million, after accounting for capital expenditure and dividends. Although things improved in 2Q2016 as it reported an excess cash flow of $996 million, the surplus plunged again to $118 million in 3Q2016. But since then, the excess cash flows have been climbing.

In 1Q2017, Caterpillar generated $1.5 billion as cash flow from operations, which was enough to fund capital expenditure of $509 million and dividends of $452 million, leading to a surplus of $580 million. That's higher than the deficit of $698 million seen in 1Q2017 and a surplus of $466 million in 4Q16. Moreover, this was the second consecutive growth in excess cash flows on a quarter-over-quarter basis. That is a positive sign that shows that the company is heading in the right direction. Continued growth in free cash flows will justify a dividend hike later this year, which will mark the 24th consecutive year of dividend growth.

Conclusion

I believe investors shouldn't give too much weight to Caterpillar's official guidance. But the company did deliver a decent performance in 1Q17, with revenue and free cash flow growth. The earnings growth may remain choppy due to restructuring costs, but if Caterpillar continues to improve on the revenue and cash flow front in the next few quarters, then that would put the company firmly on track towards a turnaround. Eventually, earnings growth will follow, perhaps from 2018.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.