Is Dow Chemical Stock A Good Value Today?

| About: Dow Chemical (DOW)

By Rob Otman

The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) is a $78 billion company today. Investors that bought shares one year ago are sitting on a 22.06% total return. That's above the S&P 500's return of 16.3%.

dow-chemical-stock-1

Dow Chemical stock is beating the market, but does that make it a good buy today? To answer this question we've turned to the Investment U Stock Grader. Our research team built this system to diagnose the financial health of a company.

Our system looks at six key metrics...

Earnings per Share (EPS) Growth: Dow Chemical reported a recent EPS growth rate of 393.33%. That's above the chemicals industry average of 59.7%. That's a great sign. Dow Chemical's earnings growth is outpacing competitors.

Price-to-Earnings (P/E): The average price-to-earnings ratio of the chemicals industry is 21.25. And Dow Chemical's ratio comes in at 17.76. It's trading at a better value than many of its competitors.

Debt-to-Equity: The debt-to-equity ratio for Dow Chemical stock is 78.46. That's above the chemicals industry average of 57.66. That's not a good sign. Dow Chemical's debt levels should be lower.

Free Cash Flow per Share Growth: Dow Chemical's FCF has been lower than its competitors over the last year. That's not good for investors. In general, if a company is growing its FCF, it will be able to pay down debt, buy back stock, pay out more in dividends and/or invest money back into the business to help boost growth. It's one of our most important fundamental factors.

Profit Margins: The profit margin of Dow Chemical comes in at 6.71% today. And generally, the higher, the better. We also like to see this margin above that of its competitors. Dow Chemical's profit margin is below the chemicals' average of 15.15%. So that's a negative indicator for investors.

Return on Equity: Return on equity tells us how much profit a company produces with the money shareholders invest. The ROE for Dow Chemical is 16.72%, and that's below its industry average ROE of 22.65%.

Dow Chemical stock passes two of our six key metrics today. That's why our Investment U Stock Grader rates it as a hold with caution.

dow-chemical-stock-2

Please note that our fundamental factor checklist is just the first step in performing your own due diligence. There are many other factors you should consider before investing.

Disclosure: We expressly forbid our writers from having a financial interest in their own securities recommendations to readers. All of our employees and agents must wait 24 hours after online publication or 72 hours after the mailing of printed-only publication prior to following an initial recommendation. Any investments recommended by Investment U should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , , , Chemicals - Major Diversified
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.