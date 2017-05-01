Improving Energy Buys Dover Some Breathing Room

Conditions are getting better at Dover (NYSE:DOV), but it's certainly not a symmetrical improvement at this point. The energy market is definitely getting better, whether you look at rig counts, Dover's organic growth, or its orders, but there are still some meaningful challenges in Dover's other businesses; challenges that have to be addressed if this is going to be a long-term winner.

Dover has done alright since my last update, and I think my outlook for segments like Engineered Systems and Fluids are relatively conservative. A recovery in the energy business ought to drive meaningful improvements in margins, and coupled with an expanded retail fueling business, that bodes well for overall performance. I also believe there are long-term opportunities here in polymer equipment, energy automation, refuse, auto service, and printing/ID that shouldn't be ignored. I still think management has to re-earn some credibility, but the risk/return opportunity is a little more interesting here than with most industrial conglomerates, and there is also the potential for outperformance.

Growth, But Not Balanced

So far, it is looking as though par for the industrial sector will be 4% organic revenue growth, and that's where Dover came in this quarter. In keeping with an ongoing concern of mine, though, the performance was not even, and there are still some meaningful "to do" items for management. Still, I'm not going to turn up my nose at a slight beat from a company that has had some real challenges over the last few years.

Energy saw revenue rise 15% (organic), with double-digit growth in all segments, including 19% growth in Automation. Better results in energy is an emerging (albeit expected) theme, and one that helps Honeywell (NYSE:HON), General Electric (NYSE:GE), and IDEX (NYSE:IEX), but isn't yet helping automation players like ABB (NYSE:ABB) and Emerson (NYSE:EMR).

Engineered Systems saw 2% revenue growth, as product ID (marking/coding/printing) continues to grow (up 5%), but Industrial continues to struggle (down 1%) on weaker results in the refuse business. Dover's performance was consistent with Danaher's (NYSE:DHR) in product ID and largely consistent with market growth expectations in what is an attractive $5 billon-plus market. Although the refuse business remains pressured, Dover is seeing some of the same strength in auto aftermarket as Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), helped in part by customer re-tooling to deal with new aluminum vehicle bodies. With more auto OEMs rolling out new lines in 2016-2018, this should remain a fairly healthy opportunity, even as OEM volumes ease off.

The Fluids business, down 2%, remains a source of concern to me. Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is doing fine in retail fueling equipment (mid-single-digit growth), but Dover's fluid transfer business was down 4%. Pumps are still weak (down 2%), but the hygiene/pharma business was up 5%. IDEX saw mid-single-digit growth in its Fluid/Metering and Health/Science businesses, with good results in energy and pharma helping the company's business. Although I'm not surprised or bothered that Dover's pump business is down (it will likely recover as longer-cycle capex recovers), I'm surprised that the sell-side isn't more concerned with the retail fueling business, as this is supposed to be a driver for Dover.

The Refrigeration and Food Equipment business saw 5% growth, with Refrigeration up 7% and Food Equipment down 3%. The company's glass door and refrigerated case business is starting to perform better, while the Food Equipment results were hurt by weaker performance in the can-shaping equipment business.

Margins Coming Back?

Dover saw a slight improvement in gross margin, and adjusted segment earnings rose almost 20% with a strong rebound in energy. I believe the opportunity to leverage a rebound in the energy business is an important one, as this business generated mid-20%s segment margins in the good days. By comparison, the Engineered Systems and Refrigeration/Food Equipment business are more or less "steady state", while margins in the Fluid business have also declined from their levels a few years ago.

The opportunity in energy is relatively straightforward, as the company should see significantly improved operating leverage as drilling and completion activity recovers. The GE-Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) tie-up is a risk factor, but the rig count has recovered faster than Dover management expected, and combined with a sizable backlog of drilled, but not completed, wells, Dover should see significant improvements in its energy segments. Longer term, the company should also be able to grow share in the multibillion-dollar automation segment, where it presently has low single-digit share. I'm not looking for the U.S. onshore energy market to get back to 2012-2014 levels anytime soon, but there is nevertheless meaningful volume-based margin leverage available.

The Fluids business is going to take more work. This business has been weaker than expected for some time, including the Tokheim business, and I don't think it's just because of the pressures in the oil/gas market. The company's roughly 20% share in the retail fueling business should allow for better results than this, though, and I expect this segment to get more attention from management now that energy is recovering. While the comparisons to Fortive and IDEX aren't entirely fair, this should be a mid-to-high teens operating margin business, if not better.

I'd like to see more action on margins in Engineered Systems and Refrigeration/Food Equipment. Even when the energy market was healthy, the margins in these businesses weren't upper echelon, and they haven't really improved much despite management's intentions to improve supply chain efficiency and so on. Seeing as how management has 20%-plus share in marking/coding, high teens share in auto service equipment and refrigeration, and decent share in refuse, heat transfer, and digital printing, these margins should be better than they are.

At this point, there may be an argument that Dover will find itself in a "fix this … or else" situation. Activists are targeting some of Dover's peers (including Honeywell), and Dover could be next. I don't think Dover should (or will) spin off its energy business (the margin leverage over the next few years should be strong), but management could find itself pushed to do more on costs and efficiency.

The Opportunity

I was encouraged by the 21% bookings growth this quarter, including the 27% growth in Energy, the 12% growth in Engineered Systems, and the 13% growth in Refrigeration/Food. I'm concerned about the 2% growth in Fluids, but I've already said my piece on that business and its apparent under-performance.

At this point, I think there's an argument that Dover's recovery is coming faster than I'd expected, but I'm hesitant to change my long-term outlook all that much given those growth challenges in Fluids and margin issues. So even though I've boosted my revenue expectations for the next few years by almost 10%, my 2025 estimate is only about 3% higher, and my fair value is now about 10% higher.

The Bottom Line

I don't think Dover is cheap by free cash flow, but then there really aren't many industrial/industrial conglomerate stocks that are. Flipping the equation around, the expected return from Dover (high single digits) is lower than for many other companies, so I suppose there is still a relative value argument here. I do think Dover could see better-than-expected results in the Energy segment (and stronger margin leverage), but management really needs to address the issues in the Fluids business and map out a better path to margin improvements outside of volume-driven Energy uplift. Expectations are still somewhat modest, but management still has work to do.

