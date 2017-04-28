GE: About That Little Cash Flow Problem...

As soon as I read about Bank of America Merrill Lynch's downgrade of General Electric (NYSE: GE) earlier this week, I wondered whether the time might be right to bet on this industrial powerhouse.

Only one week after its latest trading update was released, the stock trades $1.2 lower, down 4% to $29.08 from $30.27 on 20 April.

To determine whether it could be a bargain, I asked around whether Chief Executive Jeff Immelt had finally lost the backing of his brokers, but the bankers I talked to were tight-lipped on the matter. So, I do not have an answer for that, I am afraid.

Sour relationships with the brokers notwithstanding, I turned my attention to GE's latest transcript, checking out what was actually said about cash flows last week -- this is relevant at a time when the quality of its first-quarter (Q1) earnings is being questioned.

GE is booking revenues before the billing of certain invoices occurs in certain operating units, which is nothing usual, but as you might know, it can hinder short-term liquidity and, in turn, operating cash flows.

They Say

In a call with analysts, Mr. Immelt said that "our cash performance was worse than we expected to start the year with CFOA of $400 million and negative industrial CFOA. We had several one-timers and grew working capital on the first quarter, which we expect to turn around in the second quarter and be on plan for the year."

(Source: General Electric)

He added:

This ($400 million) included a dividend from GE Capital of $2 billion. Industrial CFOA was a negative $1.6 billion. There's no change to our 2017 framework of total CFOA of $18 billion to $21 billion and industrial CFOA of $12 billion to $14 billion."

(Source: General Electric)

Why did performance deteriorate?

Mr. Immelt noted that GE built working capital in the quarter to support growth, and GE adjusted to a "different profile with Alstom", whatever that means.

And we're impacted by several one-timers. Cash is lumpy, and we expect to have a strong second quarter. I've asked Jeff (Bornstein) to give you a little bit more context on cash flow in the next page."

Chief financial officer Jeff Bornstein reiterated it was a strong quarter on orders, revenues and margins -- nothing to argue with that, given its reported and adjusted figures.

However, he noted, industrial CFOA was "at $1.6 billion usage of cash, about $1 billion below our expectations."

While Mr. Bornstein also expects stronger cash flow figures over the remainder of the year, he confirmed 2017 cash flow guidance, but added that "working capital was a use of $1.3 billion."

I appreciate you might be a bit lost with the numbers here, but essentially that is short-term liquidity that GE didn't generate from operations, and that was a problem because working capital is commonly used to fund daily business activities; so, it had to deploy hard cash from elsewhere, either pushing up, at least momentarily, external funding needs or reducing cash on the balance sheet. It went for the latter option: excluding GE Capital, gross cash and marketable securities fell by $2.6bn to $8.1bn in Q1 from $10.7bn at the December.

Other observers have speculated GE might have a problem with the quality of the equipment and goods and services it sells, but given the hard evidence I have gathered, I am not convinced that is the answer.

$700m, $400m, $200m, $1bn...

Mr. Bornstein added:

This (working capital) was about $700 million higher usage than our expectation. The miss was mainly driven by power and renewables, partially offset by better performance in our healthcare business. Receivables was a benefit of $200 million, about $400 million less than our plan. Operationally, we've seen improvement in collections. However, we didn't collect on a number of accounts in the quarter that we expected to."

Replying to an analyst in the Q&A session, he also noted: "Well, when you look the first quarter performance, we talked about being $1 billion lower than our expectations, $700 million of that in working capital. And within that $700 million, $400 million really is related to receivables. Our receivables performance actually was pretty good in the quarter. Our collection, in fact, was better year-over-year."

So, where does all this leave GE?

Cash Flows

One obvious question is whether industrial cash flows at GE are healthy.

In my experience, quarterly cash flow figures are seldom a good proxy of working capital performance. But with GE it is important to understand how the problem is communicated to investors and, somewhat sadly, its track record is not great in this regard, to put it mildly.

So, I checked its Q1 cash flow performance over the past few years, and my findings confirm a clear pattern, on a comparable basis, for industrial cash flows at the beginning of the each year since 2014.

Track Record

In 2016, industrial cash flow in Q1 was $400m, impacted by Alstom and working capital build for later shipments during the year.

(Source: General Electric)

One year earlier, Q1 industrial cash flow stood at $900m, with a much smaller contribution in terms of dividends from GE Capital, as the table below shows.

(Source: General Electric)

Trends were not particularly encouraging.

Its 2014 industrial operating cash flow in Q1 was $1.2bn, and 2014, very possibly, was the last year in which it generated positive free cash flow from industrial activities in the first quarter.

One year earlier, in Q1 2013, GE said cash flows were on track for the year, but industrial operations churned out only $200m in the first three months.

(Source: General Electric)

Finally, in 2012, information was sketchy, yet we know that it generated $2.1bn of cash flows at group level.

In those days, GE used the same rhetoric to address the problem.

(Source: General Electric)

These elements confirm a heightened risk profile not only for a stock that, admittedly, is not incredibly expensive anymore, but also for an investment case that remains difficult to fully understand. For these reasons, I am happy to give it a pass.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.