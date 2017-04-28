RWL: A Revenue Weighted Smart Beta Strategy

The fund is rated 5-stars by Morningstar in the Large Value category and is in the top 5% of funds over the past five years.

The Oppenheimer Large Cap Revenue ETF is one of the company's funds that eschews traditional market cap and price weighting strategies in favor of revenue weighting.

As far as ETF providers go, Oppenheimer isn't usually one of the first names that comes to mind. With just $2 billion in total ETF assets under management, the company is not a big player in the space. With four of their five ETFs that have enough history rated either 4- or 5-stars by Morningstar, perhaps they should carry a little more prominence.

Oppenheimer puts a little different spin on their equity ETFs in that they use a revenue weighting strategy in their portfolios instead of the traditional method of market weighting. It's a smart beta strategy that attempts to limit the fund's exposure to overvalued and momentum stocks and reallocate to companies that simply generate a lot of sales. Consider, for example, the Oppenheimer Large Cap Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL). It uses the revenue weighting strategy on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). The main difference that the revenue weighting strategy produces on the S&P 500 is that it cuts the index's allocation in technology in half and largely redistributes those assets to consumer stocks.

The difference in the top holdings between the two funds is evident right from the top. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is nowhere to be found among the top 15 of the S&P 500 but is the largest holding by far in the Large Cap Revenue ETF. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the only tech name in the Revenue ETF's top 15. Only six names are in the top 15 in both funds.

A revenue weighted ETF uses, if not a simpler strategy, at least a more straightforward one. Its primary benefit is that it takes market valuation out of the equation. High growth companies with relatively small sales figures, such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), can have their share prices bid up to ridiculous level based mostly on potential. In a revenue weighted strategy, these companies would receive minor weightings in the fund. By focusing on revenues instead of growth, the entire portfolio ends up with more of a value tilt.

The other benefit is that revenue numbers are less susceptible to accounting manipulation than are the down income statement figures. Earnings and cash flows, and the metrics that use these figures, can often times draw an incomplete picture of a company's financial health (Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is a good example of how an accounting adjustment related to accounts receivable negatively impacted free cash flow and added fuel to the argument that its dividend could be at risk). Changes in revenue over a 12 month period tend to be smoother and less volatile.

As mentioned earlier, revenue weighted strategies tend to produce a value-oriented fund. The fund's price-to-sales ratio of 0.8 is far lower than the 2.1 ratio of the S&P 500. Other commonly used valuation metrics (P/E, P/CF, P/B) are all significantly lower in the Large Cap Revenue ETF portfolio.

As such, the fund should be expected to outperform when value is in favor and underperform when growth is in favor. Since the fund's inception in February 2008, growth has outperformed value significantly. Despite this, it hasn't stopped the fund from still managing to beat the S&P 500 over the past nine years.

Morningstar data tells a similar story. The Large Cap Revenue ETF edges out the S&P 500 while handily beating Morningstar's Large Value group averages. Over the past five years, the fund has ranked in the top 5% in its category.

Volatility metrics show a fund whose overall risk is pretty comparable to that of the S&P 500. Standard deviation of returns and beta are both in line with the broader index and the large value group.

Alpha and Sharpe ratio figures demonstrate an ability, historically at least, to deliver better than expected returns.

The fund doesn't consider dividends as a primary goal but it does pay a decent yield. The trailing 12-month yield based on the current share price is around 1.6%, not on par with the S&P 500 but enough to keep yield seekers interested. The fund has been very tax efficient lately. It has a turnover rate of just 5% and has made capital gains distributions of only $0.06 per share total over the past five years.

Conclusion

This ETF is another attempt to slice and dice the S&P 500 to try to produce outsized returns. In this case, the revenue weighting method has seemed to work over the long-term. Its 0.39% expense ratio is a little high but still within reasonable range.

Growth has outperformed value over most time periods since the fund's inception so I'd be interested in seeing how it performs when value is in favor before giving it a full endorsement. I'd expect the fund to continue to perform well when value takes the lead once again, but its history of consistently outperforming the large cap value category should help conservative equity investors feel comfortable dipping their toes into the water here.

