What Amazon Must Do To Prove Its Growth Narrative Remains In Place

It's somewhat humorous to me to see some analysts wringing their hands over the success of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), saying they're basically becoming too successful and will struggle to maintain momentum.

While I understand what these people are attempting to say, I don't agree with the assessment, because with Amazon, it's a buy-and-hold stock in my view, and even if it enters a period of level performance, over time there is no doubt in my mind it will continue to grow.

For retail investors, the best way to invest in Amazon would be using a dollar cost averaging strategy, which means adding to a position on a consistent basis. That eliminates concerns over market timing and waiting for a better entry point, which is a lot of what some analysts are really trying to point out.

I would agree if a person or institution were to take a position at this time in Amazon, it would be more risky if it's a one-off investment. But if positions have been added to over time at different price points, I don't see this as being a problem at all.

For the long term, I don't see Amazon starting to significantly and consistently slowing down in revenue growth. It's a long-term growth story that still has a long way to run before leveling off.

That said, there is one thing Amazon does need to prove in order to assuage concerns over whether it's too successful to justify taking a position, or adding to a position, at the share price level its currently at.

What Amazon must prove to investors and analysts

With the various projects and markets Amazon is competing in, the major thing it must prove is that it can continue to underwrite new projects and growth initiatives while remaining earnings-positive. This won't be done through press releases or reassurances but through its actions and results.

If it can do that, which I believe it will, the company will enjoy continued growth and increased valuation.

The latest quarter suggests to me it continues to be on the right track. One of the major concerns have been on the perceived idea competitors may be wresting some of its growth from the company, specifically in e-commerce and its cloud service, its core businesses.

I think this is being overstated because Amazon had such a huge lead on its competitors that the seemingly heady growth numbers they're putting up have to be filtered through the fact they're coming from a much lower market share base.

So when Amazon's AWS service appears to be slowing down in comparison to its competitors growth trajectory, percentages aren't as relevant when Amazon's growth is much larger because of how much market share it has. Growth percentages, from that point of view, can be a deceptive metric to use.

For now, when I say Amazon has to prove it can underwrite its projects and growth initiatives while remaining earnings-positive, it's primarily a reference to its AWS service. There are other parts of the business that are supporting earnings, and we'll get into them a later in the article.

International growth

With regard to international growth, the market also needs to look at that differently than other parts of the business. To me that means considering that part of Amazon's business as a start-up.

Using that outlook, its foray into India shouldn't have any expectations of profitability for some time.

For that reason the "operating loss of $481 million in its international segment" shouldn't be considered nothing more than the cost of growing market share. As Amazon has visibly shown since its inception, the company is patient in its battle for market share, and it's willing to take a hit to its earnings in able to dominate its competitors. That's no different in India, or any other market is starts seriously competing in, including Australia.

In India Amazon says it's going to invest over $5 billion to gain market share, and over time, that should pay off as it has in the U.S.

Earnings catalysts

There are three areas I see that are the existing catalysts for Amazon. The first and most important at this time is AWS, next is its hefty Amazon Prime subscription growth, and the third is revenue from the combination of third-seller product promotions and its co-branded credit card.

Amazon Prime subscription sales soared in the last quarter, increasing by 49 percent to $1.9 billion in revenue. The revenue from third-party sellers paying to promote their products on Amazon climbed to $850 million, a 56 percent gain. AWS sales rose to $3.66 billion, up 42.7 percent, generating $890 million in operating income.

As for Amazon Prime, it can't only be measured by subscription revenue, but by the enormous amount of additional sales subscribers add to the company. Prime members buy far more than non-Prime members, which is of course why Amazon pushes so hard to grow that part of its company.

I see all of these units of Amazon continuing to grow, and that should support the various areas Amazon is competing in without ending its string of positive earnings over the last eight quarters.

Alexa and the future

The next big thing for Amazon is its market-leading voice assistant Alexa. Combined with Echo, it has a strong potential to be an extraordinary revenue stream in the years ahead, especially if the Internet of Things becomes to gigantic market it is expected to be.

If it does, Alexa could compete with e-commerce as the core business of the company, meaning beyond it having the potential to enhance the e-commerce unit with voice-based ordering of products.

What is compelling about Alexa to me isn't only its inherent potential, but the fact Amazon is once again proving it can enter a market and dominate it. It's the market leader in voice assistants, and it is considered of higher quality than what its major competitors are offering.

Why this is important on the underwriting of its various projects is it's going to enjoy strong margins and earning potential, which will further underwrite other areas the company wants to grow in.

For now, Amazon isn't interesting in the monetization of Alexa, it's more interested in making it more useful to customers. This will not only maintain its market lead, but expand the market as well, making it a must-have gadget for the home, vehicles, and any other place people occupy.

That will include a growing array of uses for the office, which means growth will come from commercial and consumer markets.

Conclusion

I think it's completely wrong to look at Amazon as anything other than a company that should be bought and held, with the caveat of consistently adding to a position over time, rather than loading up with shares in a one-off strategy. That would reduce the potential for stronger results over time.

As for the idea Amazon may be poised to take a breather, that's possible and probable. The company isn't going to stop investing in a wide variety of areas, and that means it won't be a huge earnings machine anytime soon.

What's far more important is whether or not it can show the market it can engage in growth while maintain earnings on the positive side of the ledger. If it can do so, and I believe it can, this should be enough to keep investors interested in the company and confirm it can continue to invest at high levels and still be profitable.

There are lot of other companies far more volatile than Amazon that provide quick profit potential to investors only interested in holding them for a short period of time. I see no reason for investors to think of Amazon in those terms. This is a company investors can feel comfortable with holding for the long term.

With that in mind, I don't care about concerns about a perceived or real temporary decline in market share growth. Again, competitors look like they're gaining ground because they're working from a much smaller market share. As long as Amazon continues to grow at a healthy pace, this isn't material to its long-term growth narrative.