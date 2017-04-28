Gold Will Soar With The First Signs Of Recession

In my big picture post yesterday, I mentioned that gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is possibly the most important indicator of things to come. Specifically, the major driver for rising gold price is the possibility that the US economy would enter a recession - while the short term interest rates are still low.

In this scenario, the Fed would have to immediately resort to QE3 and possibly even to the ultimate tool - the helicopter money - to fight the deflationary forces as the recession hits. As a result, gold would significantly rise - this is the is the bullish gold story.

Today, I will expend on this theme in more detail. So, I will present the chart with overlay between the gold futures and the 10 Year Treasury Note futures (NYSEARCA:TLT) form 2007 to today.

As the chart shows, rising gold prices (black line) were associated with rising 10TNote prices (blue line) from 2007 to 2012. Thus, during this period, long term interest rates were falling, while gold price was rising.

In beginning of 2013, both, the bond prices and gold sold-off. Thereafter, we have a slight divergence, bond prices seem to enter a slight uptrend, while gold continues in a slight downtrend, all the way to Dec of 2015.

January of 2016 presents an important case point. Specifically, some indicators pointed to a possible recession, and the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) sold-off as well. So, in January of 2016 bond prices spiked, while gold soared higher breaking the downtrend. The recession calls seemed to be premature, and in July of 2016, bond prices fell as the interest rates rose, which caused a correction in gold prices. More recently, we see that bond prices are rebounding, while gold is approaching the important resistance in an uptrend.

So, here we are. The bet on higher gold prices is heavily dependent on long term interest rates, which reflect recessionary risks. So, if January of 2016 is any guide, the first sign of recession will see gold soaring higher, possibly exceeding all-time highs fairly quickly.

The next recession will be a true nightmare for policymakers, facing already low interest rates, Fed's inflated balance sheets, high deficits, etc. When will the next recession hit? Difficult to say, however, GDPNow is already showing only 0.2% growth, the March employment numbers were unexpectedly low, auto sales are dropping, etc.

Yet, the yield curve is still above 1%, which does not suggest an immediate recession. Needless to say, the recession probability will greatly increase as the long term rates drop below 2% (or bond prices rise). Well, that makes the correlation between 10YNote prices and gold, as we presented in the chart above, perfectly clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.