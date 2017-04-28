National Beverage Corp: Trading At A Justified Premium

With the National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) share price recently surging to an all-time high, many market observers have labeled its shares as overvalued and in danger of a sharp decline. But with sparkling water sales going through the roof and the company's popular La Croix product growing in popularity, we think National Beverage Corp will deliver earnings growth to justify the premium its shares trade at.

Unfortunately for the likes of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), consumer preferences have changed dramatically in the last few years. Gone are the days when fast food and sugary drinks were a daily staple for many consumers. Instead, consumers are eating organic food and drinking healthily. One particular type of drink which has grown in popularity is sparkling water. In fact, such is its popularity, bottled water consumption has now overtaken soda consumption in the United States. Judging by the increase in Google searches for "sparkling water", we feel it is safe to say that consumer demand continues to rise.

Source: Google Trends "Sparkling Water"

Which is great news for National Beverage Corp. Although the company has a wide range of beverages, it is the company's LaCroix brand taking the headlines. The all natural sparkling water drink is the fastest growing natural sparkling water brand according to management, and unsurpisingly so far in FY 2017 it has been its biggest growth driver:

"Net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 increased 16.9% to $614.9 million compared to $525.8 million for the nine months of fiscal 2016. The higher sales resulted from a 16.8% increase in case volume, which includes 44.7% growth of our Power+ Brands due to increased velocity and distribution of sparkling waters. The increase was partially offset by a decline in Carbonated Soft Drinks. The average selling price per case increased 2.2% primarily due to changes in product mix."

We expect this strong form to continue for the foreseeable future. After all, sparkling water sales are expected to grow to be worth $5.5 billion per annum by 2020. This equates to a CAGR of around 3%. Whilst this growth isn't necessarily explosive, LaCroix's ability to continue to win market share should allow the company to grow its sales at a much quicker pace. Last year LaCroix's market share increased to 25%. We expect further rises this year and next.

Why is it so popular? Well the fact it has no sugar, sodium, or artificial sweeteners has really hit home with health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, although it is becoming a lot more popular and is widely stocked, the fact that it is not from one of the big industry players and lacks mainstream advertising campaigns appears to go down well with millennial consumers. This gives it an authenticity which is hard for a company like Coca-Cola to replicate. Whilst the latter has been tipped to acquire the brand, we're not convinced it would go down well with consumers. As a result, we think it would be wise for investors to focus less on it being a takeover target and more on its incredible growth prospects.

It is this growth potential that makes it a buy in our opinion. Although its shares are not far from their an all-time high, we believe over the next 12 months they can go even higher. For FY 2017 (ending this month) we expect earnings per share to come in at $2.22. In FY 2018, due to further market share gains and growth in the sparkling water market, we have forecast earnings per share growth of 20% to $2.67. While this is a little below the market's estimate, we believe it is better to remain conservative this far out.

But one thing we're not necessarily being overly conservative on is its price-to-earnings ratio. Whilst it may seem excessive, considering its strong growth and positive outlook we feel comfortable paying upwards of 35x earnings for its shares today. Especially when slow-growing Coca-Cola is commanding as much as 30x earnings itself, even though most analysts expect the beverage giant to deliver earnings growth of just 3% per annum for the next five years.

So based on our forecast and this earnings multiple we have a price target of $93.45 on National Beverage Corp's shares. Should its shares reach our price target, it would mean a return of 8.8% for investors. Because of this we consider the company to be a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIZZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.