Celgene: A Reanalysis Based On Q1 Results And Guidance

Introduction

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), one of the great successes in all of global business for the past 20 years, reported Q1 results Thursday and provided a business update. With one notable exception, Otezla, there were no surprises. There were also no major clinical trial results announced. Thus, this article will briefly summarize the quarter and updated guidance, with comments on Otezla's downside sales surprise, and then provide a bigger picture perspective on the company and the stock than the earnings release, associated slides, or conference call transcript provide.

Q1 another strong one; guidance raised marginally

EPS were $1.16 this year, up 17% yoy.

Sales were $2.95B, up 18% yoy. Currency effects had a minimal effect on sales, and sales comprise essentially the entirety of revenues.

Going to sales by product, Revlimid, the big dog for CELG, was up 20%. The Pomalyst/Imnovid line extension, also for myeloma, was up 33%. Otezla was up 24%, but it is only now launching in a number of ex-US venues, and US sales were up 13%, a disappointment. The other major product, Abraxane for various cancers, was up 5%; but its sales have stalled mysteriously just at or below the $1B per year range. All other product sales combined were $224M, down 1% yoy.

The company provided updated guidance, as follows:

2017 Guidance Updated

Previous 2017 Guidance Updated 2017 Guidance Net Product Sales REVLIMID(®) $8.0B to $8.3B Unchanged POMALYST(®)/IMNOVID(®) Approximately $1.6B Unchanged OTEZLA(® ) $1.5B to $1.7B Unchanged ABRAXANE(®) Approximately $1.0B Unchanged Total Revenue $13.0B to $13.4B Unchanged GAAP operating margin Approximately 45.5% Approximately 46.0% GAAP diluted EPS $5.85 to $6.21 $5.95 to $6.29 Adjusted operating margin Approximately 56.5% Approximately 57.0% Adjusted diluted EPS $7.10 to $7.25 $7.15 to $7.30 Weighted average diluted shares Approximately 815M Unchanged

Even though Otezla had sales of $242M, guidance remained for about $1.6B. This implies massively greater quarterly sales going forward.

Normally, with CELG doing its usual thing and easily beating its own guidance, I would take the midpoint of EPS (I only use GAAP except for truly special situations), which is now $6.12. However, CELG is a serial acquirer, having done at least two deals in Q1 for a combined cash outlay of $345M, so predicting sales is one thing and can be done reasonably accurately, but one year's earnings can change if the company invests in even more non-earning, R&D-level assets. I'll have much more to say about that later.

In any case, given the questions swirling around Otezla, but CELG's usual habit of under-promising and over-delivering, I'll go with the upper end of the stated revenue range for the year of $13.4B.

CELG's valuation is greater than its market cap

The stock's enterprise value can be defined for purposes of looking at CELG as its market cap (diluted shares X share price) adjusted for net positive or negative tangible assets. This is the only balance sheet data in the press release:

March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 Balance sheet items: Cash, cash equivalents & marketable securities $ 8,861 $ 7,970 Total assets 28,820 28,086 Long-term debt, including current portion 14,284 14,290 Total stockholders' equity 7,644 6,600

More detail comes from year-end data, which showed goodwill plus intangibles of $15.3B. Those have very likely increased since then due to the above-mentioned Q1 deals, so I'll adjust up for sake of discussion to $15.6B. Subtracting $7.6B of equity as of March 31 gives $8B negative tangible net worth.

Multiplying a share price of just under $124 by diluted shares outstanding of 811M gives a market cap of exactly $100B. If you use primary shares outstanding, you get a different number. However, the dilution is all going to be made up by exercise of old options at low prices, such as the $29.02 that Mr. Hugin paid when he exercised 60,000 options on April 10 (and sold none of them so far), or the 35,000 zero cost options granted to three executives on February 14. So I think it's better to use diluted shares rather than primary in looking at market cap, especially as CELG advises to expect the diluted share count to rise further, to 815M, by the end of this year (and thence further in future years?).

In any case, calculating this way gives an enterprise value of $108B. That's how much CELG needs to earn in theory to make shareholders whole. It does not include a required return, nor is there a time frame stated.

In Q1, CELG showed EPS of $1.16 and net income of $941M.

So, one can look at CELG different ways. Its trailing P/E has not changed much. Trailing four quarter income is 17 cents per share higher now and totals $0.75 + $0.21 + $0.53 + $1.16 = $2.55 per share. At $124, CELG is at 48.6X TTM EPS.

These EPS issues are definitely noticed by analysts, but they rarely speak of them for public consumption. However, a rare exception came on the last conference call. The backdrop for the question was the CELG's former CFO, Jackie Fouse, who is now retiring but on the board until June, was asked a question by a physician-analyst, as follows:

Geoffrey C. Porges - Leerink Partners LLC Thanks very much and Jackie, congratulations and thanks for all the access that you've given us over the years and the sort of candor that you've shared. We'll definitely miss you. So now that you're more or less ready to talk unscripted, could you tell us whether all those upfront payments really should have been pro forma'd out of those earnings numbers?

What Dr. Porges was referring to were the non-GAAP "earnings" that ignored large "one-time" payments such as the $300M to acquire Delinia, the larger amount to gain rights to mongersen from Nogra, and so on (almost endlessly).

In any case, it's money in and, one hopes, profit out from the pipeline efforts with an acceptable return on invested capital, including all the expenses that CELG incurs after gaining rights to a compound.

Put another way, EPS one year versus another is not the key thing, it's the total profits inherent in CELG's marketed products and pipeline.

Before getting to that, a few words on the Otezla guidance may be worthwhile.

Can Otezla really surge in Q2-4 to meet guidance?

To meet the midpoint of guidance of $1.6B, with $.242B in Q1 sales, Otezla needs to have $1.358B in sales in Q2-4. That means that sales would have to average $0.452B, or $452M, in Q2-4.

In Q4 2016, Otezla sales were $305M.

CELG's explanation for its bullishness involved the deal it has made with insurers that will vastly expand the number of patients who can get Otezla, and get it timely, without trying a biologic. In the prepared remarks, Scott Smith noted:

This [contracting] strategy will allow an additional 70 million to 100 million commercial lives to have biologic step-free access to OTEZLA. We believe that this increasing access will allow us to truly compete for market share leadership in these large and important markets.

I agree that Otezla's "GTN" (gross to net, or discount rate from list price) is fine to rise, because Otezla has seen rapid price increases since coming to market. Thus, I like the strategy that CELG has employed here. I am, however, a little cautious that sales can ramp as fast as CELG is suggesting. Remember, drug sales to the end user, the patient, are a one-by-one process. A person has to present him/herself to a physician, usually a specialist, via a non-emergency office visit, which may take weeks or months to obtain. Then, the Rx has to be written, then approved by the insurer, which is in no rush to approve the very expensive Otezla if the patient is coming from a much less costly non-biologic treatment. And so on.

This is one of the very few points CELG made in its communications Thursday with which I'm not in general on board.

Anyway, over time, I expect Otezla to gain much higher sales for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. How many other indications it can obtain in autoimmune diseases is to be determined.

What I'd like to do in the rest of the article is lay out conceptually how I think of CELG. I find this to be an unusually complex stock to analyze, even though it only has four major products. These concepts and numbers are presented as guesstimates, and these numbers are not discounted for present value. Since I'm not an investment adviser and not recommending anyone to own CELG, nor to value it at a certain level, please do not rely on these numbers for your investing. Rather, these are presented as exemplary ways that CELG can be analyzed.

First, the four major currently marketed products and what they might earn if CELG had no R&D efforts burning cash.

Revlimid

Yoy sales growth is 20%; as the patient base gets larger and perhaps more patient-years are added at lower prices ex-US, I'm going to assume a 15% CAGR for the next five years. If sales are $8.3B this year, that would imply sales of $16.6B in 2022. Since I'm assuming monotonically decelerating growth rates, an average sales level might be $13B. Multiplying that for the six years 2017-22 inclusive gives $78B in sales. Then, a big issue is the patent protection in the US and EU. I will just add one year of $18B sales for 2023 and then assume that Revlimid effectively goes generic globally. This may be too conservative, and you can see that every year that sales might be $18B+ makes a very big difference given (say) 0.8B shares outstanding.

Using total sales of $78 + 18B for 2017-23 gives sales of $96B. If the net profit margin were 60-62%, then profits would be about $50B.

Pomalyst/Imnovid

Sales this year should be $1.7B, rising rapidly (I assume CELG is lowballing here). I assume eight years of product life, to 2024. If CAGR X 4 years is 20%, then 2021 sales would be $3.4B. Then, slower growth to $4.4B in 2024, then zero. Call it $3B average sales X 8 years = $24B, at 62% margins, gives about $15B profits.

Running total: $65B profits.

Otezla

This is a huge swing factor. What will be the effective pricing, the growth rate in psoriatic diseases, the oral competition, the number of new indications, if any? All unknown.

I assume 11 years of patent protection, to 2027. As a complete guess, if peak annual sales were $4B and are $1.4B this year, then average sales of $2.7B X 11 years = $30B. If clinical trial costs are not too high, multiply by 0.6X for $18B in profits.

Running total: $83B in profits.

Abraxane, all the rest of the marketed products

Uncertain time going generic or degree of generic penetration for Abraxane; lower margins for it and the rest of the product line. Estimated future profits: $4B.

Running total: $87B

Interim summary

Again, this is done without discounting for present value and is full of guesses. All numbers above are in my assumptions inaccurate. I just don't know the extent of the inaccuracies or direction for each product. Clearly, what happens to Revlimid's brand vs. generic status each year in the 2020s is of paramount importance to CELG's future profit stream. Should the challenges from Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), Dr. Reddy's (NYSE:RDY), and perhaps others provide for earlier-than-expected generic entry into the US market, where every year matters as shown above, CELG's value would be harmed significantly - though hardly fatally.

If the above guesstimate is at all accurate, then the pipeline has to pay off meaningfully. Right now, it is a profit center. This is how I organize the pipeline when I think about it systematically.

Pipeline - Phase 3 candidates

Ozanimod

By the time all costs are included, including launch costs before profitability is obtained, CELG might have $9B+ invested in this pipeline effort. I do not have a good feel for the quantitative amount of its commercial success in multiple sclerosis, where I believe marketing approval is quite likely. I also just do not know the odds of success in either ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease.

CELG has talked expansively of the upside sales potential of this compound. I see it as a huge swing factor.

Mongersen

This was licensed from a private Irish company, Nogra, after a successful Phase 2 study performed in Italy. It's in Phase 3 for Crohn's and Phase 2 for ulcerative colitis. Mongersen is an innovative locally-acting antisense compound, apparently with minimal systemic absorption.

CELG is hoping this becomes an important product for inflammatory bowel disease, either as monotherapy or in combination.

I think there's a lot of upside potential here. I'm not able to present odds on whether this will gain FDA approval or how powerful and durable the clinical effects will be.

CC-486 (oral Vidaza)

CELG is very optimistic that this is not only more convenient than Vidaza, an important product for CELG before it went generic, but that it may have some superiority over it. I would think that this is a product, in Phase 3 for some indications as well as Phase 2, that has largely been derisked, given CELG presents it as a line extension.

Thus, I would assume that development costs are low, that it's entirely an internal CELG program and that commercial success is likely and significant.

Otezla

This is in a new Phase 3 program for the spine disease ankylosing spondylitis and for the rare (in the US) disease Behcet's. It is also on Phase 2 for ulcerative colitis. The ank-spond indication probably has a positive ROIC, given that CELG saw enough promise in its prior Phase 3 program for Otezla in this disease to meet extensively with the FDA and rearrange its endpoint(s) and do a new Phase 3 program.

Other possibilities for Otezla include atopic dermatitis.

I exclude Phase 3 studies of Revlimid, Pomalyst, and Abraxane from this organization of value and include them in thinking about these drugs as marketed products, given that they all are mature products, unlike Otezla.

Luspatercept

CELG is re-emphasizing this candidate, an Acceleron (NASDAQ:XLRN) invention, once again. CELG has increased its peak sales estimate for luspatercept to $1B+ and is moving a third indication into Phase 3 as well. CELG also mentioned on the conference call that enrollment in the ongoing two Phase 3 trials of luspatercept has gone so well that the timelines have moved forward by about half a year - an unusual event. XLRN is in line for perhaps 25% royalties, and I went long this name several weeks ago around $30 strictly on CELG's enthusiasm at the time. Based on this new, even more positive commentary from CELG, I view this drug as a moderately low risk candidate. Profitability to CELG will be limited by the significant rewards back to XLRN, which also has certain copromotion rights, if I remember correctly.

Enasidenib

This is an oral Agios (NASDAQ:AGIO) drug for which regulatory approval in treating some patients who have a form of leukemia has been requested. I doubt this will be a large contributor to CELG's bottom line, but I assume that approval is quite likely.

Pipeline - CELMoDs

This is a broad drug class that includes IMiDs (Revlimid, Pomalyst). I think that CELG views CELMoDs as their long-term ace in the hole. Or, aces. Maybe even a straight flush someday.

CELG has several clinical-stage and preclinical molecules in development for these drugs, which are involving in diseases where dysregulation of protein metabolism within the cell may allow novel therapeutic targets to be addressed with patented CELG drugs using the CELMoD insights and inventions. The only CELMoD listed as being beyond Phase 1 that I see is CC-220 for lupus, which is entering Phase 2b study.

There are no guarantees of success here, but CELG has been putting a lot of internal effort into this program, held a development day seven months ago devoted to it, and expects broad patent protection for these molecules well into the 2030s.

I look at CELMoDs as potentially the drugs that can lead CELG to the next level. But it's all potential here, and thus it's difficult to place a value per share on them.

All the rest

CELG has a dizzying array of partnerships aside from the XLRN and AGIO ones mentioned above. I did a review of them a while ago. What are they worth? I don't know.

CELG also has other internally-developed products and compounds in preclinical stages that burn cash now that is charged to the ongoing bottom line, but since CELG is a profit-seeking company, at least in theory has a positive ROIC.

That is one of the attractions to patient investors of companies that expense their R&D as they spend the money.

My view is that with the success of Otezla, an important drug invented internally at CELG, the company R&D deserves respect. But, what it's even approximately worth is not something I can predict.

Risks and concluding comments

In my view, CELG is no sure thing, and I believe that any investor at today's trading price in the $124 range (and dropping a little) may suffer a permanent impairment of capital.

I own CELG because it's a leader in oncology and inflammation with a great track record, reasonable valuation by today's standards, and a coherent strategy to grow through the Revlimid, Pomalyst/Imnovid and Abraxane patent cliffs or slopes that are approaching, presumably not until the 2020s.

Perhaps this updated commentary has been of some value to readers in evaluating this name for yourselves. Thanks for reading and feel free to share your comments if you wish to contribute any.

