IBERIABANK's (IBKC) CEO Daryl Byrd on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 28, 2017 09:30 AM ET

Executives

John Davis - Senior EVP

Daryl Byrd - President and CEO

Anthony Restel - CFO

Randy Bryan - CRO

Michael Brown - COO

Analysts

Jennifer Denba - SunTrust

Emlen Harmon - JMP Securities

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O'Neill

Matt Olney - Stephens, Inc.

Peyton Green - Piper Jaffray

Christopher Nolan - FBR & Co.

Joe Fenech - Hovde Group

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the IBERIABANK First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Davis, Senior Executive Vice President. Please go ahead, sir.

John Davis

Good morning and thanks for joining us today for this conference call. On our call this morning are Daryl Byrd, our President and CEO; Anthony Restel, our Chief Financial Officer and Randy Bryan, our Chief Risk Officer. The rest of our team is also available for the Q&A session of the call.

If you had not already obtained a copy of the press release and supplemental PowerPoint presentation, you may access those documents from our website at www.iberiabank.com under Investor Relations. A replay of this call will be available until midnight on May 5. Information regarding that replay is provided in the press release.

Our discussion deals with both historical and forward-looking information. Our Safe Harbor disclaimer is provided in the press release and supplemental presentation.

I’ll now turn it over to Daryl for his comments. Daryl?

Daryl Byrd

John, thanks and good morning, everyone. We reported earnings per share of $1 and core earnings per share of $1.02 for the first quarter, which includes the $0.11 cost of carrying the capital we will be using to finance our Sabadell United Bank. Add back that cost of carrying and $1.13, it feels like strong performance for the first quarter Needless to say, we had a busy quarter, given our Sabadell United announcement and I appreciate our team, multitasking and delivering good results across a number of fronts.

As expected, we had a very good bounce back in our net interest margin, driven in large part by the benefits of being very asset sensitive and having little change in our cost of deposits. Deposit volumes were much higher than we expected and loan growth was a little softer than expected. But the first quarter is always seasonally soft for us. We did experience greater loan payoffs in a few markets.

We were particularly pleased with our loan growth in Florida and Atlanta. We’re delighted to have Sam Erwin and the team he is building out for us in Greenville, South Carolina. We also recently added a terrific leasing group in Atlanta. We're excited about the potential cloud growth prospects associated with these additions.

The strong deposit volumes in the first quarter of 2017 led to significant growth in average earning assets, up 737 million or 4%. The small 2 basis points move up in deposit costs was a result of some clients choosing different products, not raising deposit rates. We are pleased of our non-interest bearing deposit growth. Anthony will provide more information on our net interest margin in a minute.

This quarter, we experienced continued improvement in credit, which is a continuation from the fourth quarter and a trend we expect to continue. I'm very pleased that our legacy NPAs are now back below 1%. During the quarter, we saw several energy credits emerge from bankruptcy and either pay off or significantly pay down their debt. We certainly did not enjoy the downturn in energy prices over the last several years, however, our focus on exploration and production credits and our culture of addressing credit issues early is resulting in a recovery pretty much as we anticipated.

We've been consistent in our messaging throughout the downturn. That is not to say the situation is completely behind us, but it seems that we're in a much more stable environment. Our energy team did a terrific job navigating this difficult environment and as I mentioned last quarter, the risk return tradeoff is much more favorable in the E&P space now. As a result, our energy lending team is active in high quality energy lending opportunities.

In fact, we added several new energy credits this quarter such that the new credits have been offsetting some of the paydowns and our portfolio stands at about 3.7% of total loans. I am pleased that our credit discussions are back to being rather boring. From a non-interest income and non-interest expense perspective, we experienced the traditional seasonality in the fourth quarter. Non-interest income was down 11%, primarily driven by the seasonality in our residential mortgage and title businesses.

Also, our non-interest expenses were up as usual for the first quarter, driven by personnel expenses and some marketing expenses we always incur in the first quarter. We continue to do a nice job containing expenses and while our tangible efficiency ratio tilted up slightly, we expect that that will -- we will get that back below 60% as the seasonal influences ebb. We believe that our combination with Sabadell United will favorably impact our efficiency ratios as well.

We have filed the merger applications and are making good progress relative to the approval and closing of this transaction. We are very cognizant of the financial costs that our shareholders are holding that excess capital. As we become more immersed with our Miami colleagues, we are very pleased across multiple fronts. First, we are impressed with our banking sophistication and the talent of this organization.

We will be gaining significant expertise in several areas that we could not have anticipated in a coding process. Second, they have a strong credit culture that I think is very similar to ours. They have a very clear and experienced view of their market and have thoughtfully built their loan portfolio to avoid exposures, particularly avoiding what we perceive to be potential pending credit issues, likely to occur in certain segments of that market. This is one of the characteristics that stood out to me as I got to know more people throughout their organization, particularly compared to some other expansion opportunities.

As is usual, when you seek solid credit discipline, they also have a strong plant base that they know well and provide thoughtful credit structures. Finally, I continue to feel this transaction allowed us a financially attractive entry point into the South’s third largest market and what will be our largest market. I also believe this market will continue to experience significant consolidation.

I continue to be pleasantly surprised in nearly all aspects of the acquisition. I believe over time, we will find that this transaction, its growth prospects and its financial attractiveness to be even more compelling. But unfortunately, the street sometimes focuses more on the financing side of an acquisition and less on the true value of a franchise over time. Again, I want to thank our team for a solid quarter and the discipline demonstrated.

I’ll now turn it over to Anthony.

Anthony Restel

Thanks, Daryl and good morning. Everyone. I'm glad to report that the first quarter ended up in line with expectations communicated on our previous earnings call in January. As expected, we saw the normal seasonal impacts we experienced in the first quarter. The margin expansion reflected that our asset balance sheet came through. We had nice deployment of liquidity in higher yielding assets and we saw a steady improvement in our overall credit metrics as our troubled energy loans continued through the resolution process.

Our cash balance at quarter end was 1.3 billion and will likely stay in that range until the Sabadell deal is closed later this year. As a reminder, the cash component of the deal is 803 million, so our cash is only about 500 million after adjusting for the acquisition related cash and therefore our own balance sheet liquidity is roughly in line with where we'd like to be on a normal run rate basis post-closing.

During the quarter, we continued to deploy cash into our investment portfolio of loans to improve our overall mix of earning assets on the balance sheet and drive a higher earning asset yield. Our GAAP margin expanded by 15 basis points and our cash margin expanded by 11 basis points. The strong margin increase drove an $11.1 million increase in our net interest income compared to prior quarter.

The margin expansion in 1Q was driven by the full impact of the December 2016 fed funds and other short term rate increases, the elimination of the indemnification asset amortization, recovery of previously deferred interest to principal and energy loans, the full benefit of recoveries on the acquired portfolios and an overall better earning asset mix offset by very stable cost of acquired funds, which only increased 1 basis point versus the fourth quarter. A roll forward of the margin versus the fourth quarter with the components broken out is available in the supplemental presentation on slide 7 for your review.

I am particularly proud of the margin expansion since the overall average liquidity position is largely unchanged from last quarter due to the additional cash received from the most recent equity raise. Relative to deposit rates, we have not raised rates this year and at this point, we do not plan to raise rates in the second quarter. My expectation is that we will continue to see improvement in the margin during the second quarter as a result of the fed funds and short term LIBIR move, which occurred in mid-March.

I also think we will continue to benefit from interest recoveries on troubled energy loans as they resolve and additional recoveries of acquired FDIC loans throughout the remainder of the year, although those items are difficult to forecast. On a longer term basis, I would expect to see some of the recent growth in our investment portfolio, which currently sits at 18% of assets will be reversed with those dollars flowing into the loan book, enhancing our overall earning asset yield. As a reminder, 57% of our loan book is floating with 92% of the floating index is being tied to either one month LIBOR or prime.

Within our $8.5 billion floating rate book, we have approximately 533 million of loans where the average floor is approximately 64 basis points above its corresponding rate index. Our current forecast projects that the net interest margin in the second quarter will expand 3.60%, assuming no significant recoveries during the quarter. The company's balance sheet will react favorably to upward moves in interest rates based on its current interest rate risk model. Slide 8 of the supplemental PowerPoint provides key information on our assets sensitive position.

During the quarter, we saw the normal seasonal slowdown in our non-interest income businesses as expected. Activity in our seasonal businesses has started their normal seasonal upward climb as experienced by pipeline volumes and we expect the income from these businesses to be materially higher over the next two quarters. We also witnessed some softness in commission income swaps and SBA gains during the quarter.

Revenue levels for swaps and SBA gains are somewhat tied to overall lending activity at the bank. Given the traditional softness we see every first quarter on the lending side, the softness in these businesses or in these business units was not unexpected. Commission income was also soft at IBERIA Capital Partners as investment banking and trading activity was lower. I expect all of these revenue categories to rebound in future quarters as activity picks up.

Core expenses during the quarter increased 5.9 million. As expected, salaries and benefits increased as raises went into effect in March. Payroll taxes reset and the benefit received on health care during the fourth quarter did not reoccur. We had some nice growth in unfunded commitments during the quarter, which required a build in our reserves for unfunded commitments in the amount of 1.2 million.

Marketing expense increased 900,000 quarter-over-quarter as the company made its customary CRA related contributions during the quarter. The growth in FDIC insurance versus the fourth quarter reflects the new lower run rate as telegraphed on our last earnings call. Recall, we had $1 million recovery in the fourth quarter and thought our new normal run rate would be about $300,000 lower than where we had been running.

All in, the expense growth during the quarter was as expected and we actually came in under budget. We will see the full impact of raises in the second quarter and we will see some seasonally higher expenses like payroll taxes start to fade as we move through the year. I expect non-interest expenses to be relatively flat next quarter and I also expect our efficiency ratio to be below 60%.

On taxes, we benefited during the quarter from a change in [Technical Difficulty] related to the tax benefits on the vesting of restricted stock in the amount of 1.8 million. My expectation is that our tax rate will bounce back in the final three quarters of this year to 33.5%. Spending a moment and talking about tax reform and its potential impact on IBKC, we've done some preliminary analysis using the first quarter as the base.

In the event that our statutory rate were to drop to 20% from 35%, the net income benefit using the first quarter numbers would have resulted in lower taxes in the amount of $7.7 million and provided an incremental $0.16 to EPS. The flipside of a lower tax rate is the impact on the usability of our built up deferred tax asset, simply stated, if taxes are lower, we have less ability to use that asset and hence a DTA impairment would occur. Keep in mind, all these assumptions assume there are no other underlying adjustments relative to the deductible items that IBKC currently uses to reduce its tax rate below the statutory rate.

Relative to guidance for 2017, we are not adjusting the guidance we provided last quarter other than lowering the tax rate for the year by 50 basis points. Overall, I feel very good about the start to the year and continue to believe 2017 will produce very strong results and believe the Sabadell transactions will enable us to make significant improvements to our overall earnings and to our metrics.

I’ll now turn the call over to Randy.

Randy Bryan

Thanks, Anthony and good morning, everyone. Today, I'm going to start on slide 13 of the supplemental by giving an update on what we refer to as our risk off trade. The term we've used to describe our approach to reducing our direct and indirect exposure to the energy sector.

We’ve moved nearly $850 million of loans off of the balance sheet and when coupled with the normal growth we would have expected from these segments, the impact on our portfolio is well north of $1 billion. As you can see in the chart, the impact slowed in the first quarter as we expected. About three quarters of the runoff in the indirect book is behind us, so this will be less of a headwind going forward.

And when coupled with the resumption of some energy related lending and a pickup in consumer lending activity and our energy impacted markets, the impact of net loan growth will slow and eventually reverse itself. As a reminder, the pretax earnings impact of this was nearly $26 million over the past nine quarters, inclusive of the first quarter impact of $5 million or about $0.07 of EPS.

Turning to slide 14, criticized energy loans decreased $70 million or almost 25% during the quarter. They're down nearly a third from the peak in the first quarter of last year. This is the net of payoffs, upgrades and charge offs. As we indicated on the last call, the additions to criticized energy loans have effectively stopped and we peaked to the $356 million level we saw one year ago.

Energy related non-performing assets declined $35 million in the quarter, driven primarily by two pay-offs and the E&P credits where we received full payment of all principal, interest and fees due on. On the third quarter call, we indicated that we thought asset quality challenges in the energy portfolio had crested and the past two quarters bear that out. We should see another reduction in energy non-accruals during the second quarter.

Although we cannot still completely rule out the risk of unexpected or negative energy related credit events, we believe those events can now be confined to a handful of what remains in the non-performing asset category. While it may not be a completely straight line of improvement in all of the energy asset quality metrics in each and every quarter, the basic trends through the year should be improving.

While the total energy loan balances were relatively unchanged from prior quarter, beneath the surface, there was a significant rotation into higher rated credits. While we had over $15 million in payoffs and paydowns and adversely rated credits, we had almost $80 million in new originations and line draws by past rated borrowers. We're seeing good quality opportunities in the sector and our Texas energy and credits teams are working hard on evaluating new opportunities, while continuing to work the remaining challenge credits.

There's an additional credit detail available on slide 15 and outside of energy, non-performing assets were up by less than $3.5 million from the prior quarter and represented 49 basis points of assets, which is in line with where we ended the year. That's including both legacy and acquired assets. Total accruing loans past due in the quarter were 25 basis points of the total loan portfolio.

Energy charge-offs in the quarter were 2.8 million and were largely taken from specific reserves established last year. All in, including energy charges-off, the annualized number was 16 basis points for charge-offs, down from 21 in the fourth quarter. The provision expenses was in line with our general expectations. We also had an increase in reserve for unfunded loan commitments, reflective of first quarter long growth.

Given some of the headlines coming out of the US retailing industry and some of the questions we’re beginning to get from the investment community, I wanted to make a few broad comments about our exposure to retail. While we appreciate some of the challenges that industry is facing, we believe we're well positioned and not exposed in a significant way to the sectors that are facing the most pressure.

Overall, in our retail CRE portfolio, the weighted average risk ratings are a bit better than the overall average for our commercial portfolio. We don't have any material direct large loan exposure to national retailers through shared national credits or otherwise. Most of our lending activity directly to retailers is more localized and the average loan size is very granular, really much more small business in nature.

To give a bit more color on our retail CRE portfolio, looking at all the exposures we have north of $2 million, we don't have any direct exposure to publicly traded REITs, or loans secured by traditional and closed malls. Our average loan size is in the $5 million range and the weighted average LTV is up 60%. 85% of this portfolio has guarantors, about a third is grocery, grocery anchored to drug stores and approximately a quarter is construction and development, much of which we expect eventually move to the permanent market. All of our retail construction loans have guarantor support.

Finally, this is off to a fairly granular portfolio. We only have five loan commitments in excess of $20 million, the largest of which is 35 million.

So in conclusion, I'm pleased with where we ended the quarter and also to see some of the headwinds from the risk off trade abating. We're also looking forward to further building our business across our existing footprint and as we expand in to South Carolina and further in Florida. Once the Sabadell team is on board, joining the strong Florida team we have there now, we’ll be even better positioned to build on our momentum in those markets.

We’re working through the integration process and spending significant time with our future colleagues down there. We see continued reaffirmation of our views develop during the due diligence process, about the quality of their team and the high degree of similarity in our approaches to credit as well as other aspects of risk management and compliance.

I’m turning the call back over to Daryl. Daryl?

Daryl Byrd

Thanks, Randy. I want to thank our financial team, John and Beth, for producing another excellent annual report. I also want to remind everyone that our annual meeting is here in New Orleans on Tuesday May 9 at the Windsor Court Hotel at 4 PM. We would enjoy your attendance. I’ll now open the call for questions. Denise?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Byrd. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will come from Jennifer Denba of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Denba

Two questions. First on your South Carolina expansion, can you just go into some more detail on what your plans are there over the next one to two years in terms of either acquisitions or hiring?

Daryl Byrd

Sure, Jennifer. Historically, we've gone in to markets through acquisition. We've also gone in de novo. This is one we're going de novo at this point and very pleased with the opportunity to recruit Sam to our company. As many of you know, Sam historically and just a great guy and he's building a really nice team for us. So we’ll start in Greenville. We may expand out a little bit, but that will be in time and our early expansion in Greenville will be pretty disciplined from a branch perspective. Michael, any other thoughts for you?

Michael Brown

It's similar as Daryl said, the pattern that we've used before in a number of different markets. We start with good leadership and then we add in commercial support, meaning relationship managers and administrative support with limited infrastructure and that's the same model we're following in Greenville. And so far, we've been very well received. We opened our first branch location this week and we already have a healthy commercial pipeline. So we again feel good about the direction we're taking there.

John Davis

This is John Davis. Hey, Jenny. I would also suggest from an acquisition perspective, we're always looking for the most cost effective way of expanding in a given market and frankly in upstate South Carolina, just aren't many acquisition candidates up there. It's a fairly consolidated market, so it’s going to be fairly limited on the acquisition front.

Daryl Byrd

But as always, we like to start with people and we think we've got a great person in Sam.

Jennifer Denba

My second question is regarding the events of this week, your contender in Lafayette, I was just wondering if you anticipate some market share gain opportunities out of that management transition.

Daryl Byrd

Jennifer, we’re just kind of getting the information and kind of thinking about it. We've known that team for a long time. Both the old team and I guess the new team, because Jim used to work with our way back when we first started this company. So we wish them well and we'll see how that kind of develops.

Operator

And the next question will come from Emlen Harmon of JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Emlen Harmon

On the NIM expansion in the second quarter to 360 [ph], kind of what are your assumptions in there, is it simply the March rate hike, kind of what amount of loan growth do you have in there, any mix change in securities portfolio, I’d just to be curious what your underlying assumptions are?

Anthony Restel

Yes. So Emlen, I think it's just basically the move that we saw in March relative to the one month LIBOR and the prime move. I don't think we are forecasting any significant shift within the asset mix to really drive anything significant.

Emlen Harmon

Got it. Okay. Thanks. And then just on the commercial pipeline this quarter, you called it 600 million on a probability weighted basis versus I think last quarter was 811 million, but you hadn’t used that kind of probability weighted language, could you give us a sense on a like to like basis, just how the pipeline is proceeding and just kind of maybe what any differences quarter-to-quarter might be?

Daryl Byrd

Emlen, I’ll ask Michael to address that, but we did have a methodology change and you are picking that up. Michael?

Michael Brown

Yeah. I mean we decided to move to more predictive methodology that as you noted probability based. Pipeline is healthier, running into the second quarter than the first. It's typical for us to have a seasonal effect for those who've followed the company for the past quarters, the first quarter is always the softest and it was true again this quarter. We had good growth in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, specifically Dallas within Texas and then we had softness in the usual suspects, particularly in Louisiana.

The second quarter has already gotten off to a very good start, we're up about $100 million already through the month of April. So we feel good that the traditional seasonal rebound from a asset growth perspective is occurring. Sorry for the confusion around the change in methodology, but again the outlook for growth is very favorable.

Operator

And the next question will come from Ebrahim Poonawala of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. And Mr. Poonawala, your line is open on this side. You’re unmuted on your side. All right, we'll move on to the next question. There you go. Thank you.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Yeah. I guess just first question I had for perhaps Randy, given sort of we've seen a little bit of volatility in oil prices, now, it feels like you guys are ahead of the curve in terms of identifying the issues and sort of going after them last year, just wanted to get a sense of, if oil sort of slides a little bit lower, how do you handicap the risk there in terms of the credit outlook and your existing borrower base.

Daryl Byrd

Randy, I’ll jump in. I’ll start with saying, it feels -- actually feels fairly stable still to me.

Randy Bryan

I agree, Daryl. I think as we kind of stay in the range where oil and gas has been trading and doesn’t really change anything with regards to our outlook, as we kind of look at kind of where we are from a borrowing base perspective in the spring redetermination season, kind of a mixed bag in terms of what we see there.

So, significant number, probably won't have much of in the borrowing base, probably have some that will go down a little bit, some that will go up a little bit. So borrowing at some sort of short move and the prices doesn’t really affect my outlook in terms of what we think we’re going to get from a provisioning or charge off standpoint.

Anthony Restel

Ebrahim, just worth noting on the newer loans that we're seeing in the marketplace, the commodity risk is really kind of mitigated. There's a fairly extensive hedging programs being built into these deals. So for the foreseeable future, the movement in commodity prices really doesn't have an impact on the new transactions we're doing.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. That helps. And just separately following up on your comments Michael on loan growth, I mean obviously it was a seasonally slow quarter for you guys, but as we think about there's been a good amount of uncertainty around do we need growth policies from DC before loan growth picks up, do you have a fair diversification both in terms of the businesses that you cater to and markets like what is your expectation in terms of where is middle to small market business around it sort of borrowing demands, investment trends and do we need tax policies to take shape before we actually see a material pick up?

Michael Brown

Real quickly I’m going to suggest is that we’re traditionally about moving market share as a company and we invest in individual markets, depending upon the opportunity that exists. So we're less dependent upon overall economic growth. So when we see growth in markets like Dallas, I mentioned Atlanta, the various Florida markets, we’re less susceptible to overall economic activity. It would certainly help if there was sort of greater growth and there has been for say GDP and how it would impact our individual clients or prospects, but again, we’re more about moving share than we are looking for economic expansion.

Daryl Byrd

And again, Ebrahim, we like our diversified geography.

Operator

The next question will come from Catherine Mealor of KBW. Please go ahead.

Catherine Mealor

Just first on the securities book. Anthony, can you talk a little bit about -- you mentioned that you think that the size of the book will shift over time, you were probably at a peak at 18% of asset. So how should we think about the pace of that portfolio, is it declining from here or is it just kind of, is it stable from here and just as loans continue to grow, that kind of growth, I think greater percentage of average earning assets.

Anthony Restel

Catherine, it's a great question. And if you go back a little bit, the portfolio as a percentage of assets is at 18% today. We got as low as 14%, but I'll tell you if you go back in time, we seem to have been kind of arrangement with 14 being the low to maybe 20 kind of being the high. What I will tell you is we've a fairly low, low pledge ratio today.

So we're carrying a lot of bonds, which basically means that we have the ability, as loan growth picks up to shift and keep the balance without necessarily just ballooning the balance sheet, we can shift some of the cash flows that comes new, which is running generally about $50 million a month of cash flow off of the portfolio that we have the option to either reinvest into the bonds or if loan growth is picking up, we can go into loans.

So they've got a longer term basis, what I would tell you is we’ll shift as the opportunity presents itself based on how loan growth kind of moves and the ultimate objective would be to really to continue to push the earning asset up and improve the margin and drive a higher return on average assets for the company.

Catherine Mealor

Got it. That’s really helpful. And then on the deposit side, the deposits came in higher than you were expecting, are there any -- as we go in to next quarter, are there any kind of large seasonal public funds that you expect to come out of the second quarter, and should we see -- is the decline in deposit base just shifted out of the quarter or do you think the increase in deposit inflows are more sticky and this is just a bigger deposit balance move forward?

Michael Brown

Catherine, we've had tremendous success continuing to grow deposits. So some of the large transitory deposits we talked about in the first or in the fourth quarter did leave and we were blessed to get in some new deposits, which is great. I think if I had to handicap it, I would say we'll see some runoff in deposits related to kind of last minute tax payments going out this quarter. We do have some more temporary deposits expected to leave. It's always hard to handicap kind of what we're going to see from a new deposit perspective, but I would say all in, my guess at this point for the quarter is we're probably going to be relatively flat quarter-over-quarter, knowing that we could see some slight movement one way or the other, depending on how a few different things bounce.

Operator

The next question will come from Michael Rose of Raymond James.

Michael Rose

Hey, good morning, guys. Maybe for Anthony, just wanted to dig into the margin a little bit. It looks like 7 basis points of the increase was related to higher purchase discounting accretion, what are your expectations kind of as we move forward and I guess this quarter specifically, how much was scheduled versus maybe unscheduled accretion, and then how does the Sabadell transaction at least from initial blush relate to your margin expectations going forward? Thanks.

Anthony Restel

So what I'll tell you Michael is the pick up on the acquired loans is more so a elimination of the amortization of the IA versus which has always carried a drag. So we included the IA amortization -- unlike some banks, we included up in the margin line, right, so by eliminating that with exiting last year in the fourth quarter, that's really what put the push relative to the accretion number. So my expectation is certainly is that acquired portfolio kind of burns off over time, the overall level of income there will slowly go down, but I don't think we'll see much real movement or significant movement relative to the yield on that portfolio.

Keep in mind, we have benefited from some recoveries historically as I mentioned on the last quarter call, now we’ll fully benefit from those recoveries and we do expect that we are going to see some pretty significant recoveries as we move over the next, let's call it, a year or so and those will cause some nice, I’ll call it, positive pops relative to the margin for us as we get those. So I think that if I had to handicap it, I think that's what I would tell you on the accretion side.

Michael Rose

And any thoughts on initial expectations for Sabadell?

Anthony Restel

Yeah. And then relative to Sabadell, clearly the Sabadell United does have an absolute lower level of margin than IberiaBank has. Keep in mind that Sabadell’s balance sheet is also structured in an asset sensitive kind of position as well. And then finally, marks as they come to play will also make a difference. I would say probably all-in once we close that deal, margins will slightly reset a little bit lower. But keep in mind that you know as we kind of start working through some of our strategies and what we think we can do there will be able to kind of pick that up as we move forward.

Michael Rose

Okay that’s really helpful Anthony, maybe just one follow up maybe for Michael. Just thinking about Sabadell franchise and the stronger you guys are experiencing in Florida, how should we think about the combination of those two as move forward, I mean do you think you can move their growth up to where you guys are at in some other markets in the state and how should we think about kind of the combined loan growth and floor as we move forward.

Daryl Byrd

Michael, it's Daryl and I’m going to start with one. I said it in my remarks. They have a very strong credit culture and they've been I think very conservative in the way they kind of built their book of business. And so they've been pretty low risk and I think very thoughtful in some areas of their market. I think we’ll have an opportunity to partner together and improve the growth prospects in that market for us. I think you will over time be pretty pleased at what we can do together. And I am pretty optimistic in terms of my view of what the growth is going to look like, Michael.

Michael Brown

Just to also reinforce a point I made earlier if the quality of the people that Sabadell is a very, very good group. They're well connected in the marketplace, we tend to do well in large metropolitan markets where we're competing with, what we find so kindly is the large clumsy. And that certainly is the case in Miami. So back to the original point I made about liking to move share. I think there is plenty of share to move in Miami and with a good team, good strategy, and good people I think we’ll be successful there. It's a very large market and by the way, Michael, and this is again just my view. I think it's a rapidly consolidating market. So we see quite a few opportunities.

Michael Rose

Maybe just one more quick one for Randy, the energy reserve is down about 3.5%, wanted a focus on the retail which called out. Just curious through a recycle, I mean, what is the typical reserve allocation for that portfolio and if things are a little bit more stressed and we look forward would you expect to allocate some additional reserves to that thanks.

Randy Bryan

Just to clarify my view, you’re asking about the energy reserve?

Daryl Byrd

No, no, I think he is asking about retail.

Michael Rose

Yeah. Just talking about the retail. So obviously the energy reserve has been elevated for a while, but just curious at the retail side, if we see additional stress there, what have historically been the reserve allocations and would you expect allocate to more if there's additional stress as we move forward. Thanks.

Anthony Restel

This is Anthony, I’m going to take that one just because it's more of an accounting question than kind of what Randy kind of things. So what I'll tell you is I don't think that at least since I've been in the company over the last 17 years, we've seen a downturn relative to retail like what you’re I guess asking us to speculate on. What I will tell you is our allowance methodologies are fairly quantitatively driven based on risk rating migration. So to the extent we start to see negative migration within the portfolio due to let's call it trends within those businesses. The revenue will build in all likelihood advance of challenges, I’m sorry, the reserve will build as we see kind of shifting within the risk weighted portfolio.

I don't know that we really know an answer, I think will do some work in terms of where we think things will go and maybe at a different call we can have some more info on that. But I would tell you it is, for us, the reserve is largely quantitatively driven. We do some level of qualitative overlay, so if we believe that the reserve levels are not building at an appropriate level and it warrants a qualitative overlay because we think something's kind of happen in different just like we did on energy, we will add to the need.

Randy Bryan

And that’s exactly what we did Michael, but I will also say, we’ve looked at this a good portfolio, again all the attention obviously pretty closely and from a credit quality standpoint and a rating standpoint is performing extremely well. And as I said in my comments, it is a very granular, very granular portfolio.

Operator

The next question will come from Stephen Scouten of Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Stephen Scouten

I wanted to - I know a lot of the differential in loan growth was obviously just seasonal kind of effect here in the first quarter, but also it sounded like in the presentation that you guys are maybe a little surprised at add some relative weakness even over and above the seasonal effects. Can you talk a little bit about maybe year-over-year trends and what you saw that led to maybe slightly lower growth and why you think that won’t persist moving forward.

Michael Brown

Yeah sure Matt, this is Michael. A couple things of things I would suggest that we're seeing this past quarter that we didn't see last year. But it's a large part of it frankly is related to the rise in rates with what we've seen is a number of our real estate clients who are traditionally in longer term and investors in terms of holding on to properties in the bank market via their sold those properties because of concerns around cap rates rising or have taken them into the long-term market in earlier point then they typically have done.

So what I would suggest is payoffs in the real estate side have been a little bit higher than we would have normally seen. On the traditional C&I side, we've obviously continued the risk-ff strategy and we've seen the run off in the E&P portfolio, specifically lesser on the service side but certainly impact C&I balances. But we've also interesting seen some of our C&I clients sell.

Private equity seems to be more active with respect to the lower middle market than they’ve traditionally been. I think that's just simply a function of the fact that there's a tremendous amount more money chasing deals. So they're going down in relative size. Again, that would be sort of the facts on the portfolio and then obviously overwhelming effect for us is just traditional seasonality which tends to depress production levels. So if you have a rise in payoffs and sort of flat to down production levels you're going to have limited growth.

Stephen Scouten

And then maybe back to the NIM one more time, really impressive move I think in light of all the excess liquidity that we saw this quarter and it sounds like obviously we're looking at maybe 360 next quarter. But can you talk a little bit about how the continual drag of the equity and the liquidity will impact to that and maybe where the NIM could go ex that liquidity Jack, because I guess on Slide 12, it sounds like maybe about an $0.18 drag to EPS per quarter relative to the $0.11 we saw this quarter. So I'm just trying to frame up kind of where the puts and takes are moving forward in terms of how the incremental benefit from the March hike will allow the NIM to increase if that makes sense.

Anthony Restel

What I'll tell you is, keep in mind that $0.11 drag is a net, right. So we're backing out what we earned from a cash perspective, right. So if you think about interest bearing cash 1% kind of the rates, so if you want to think about opportunities, I like think about it more of income versus just where the margin might go. So obviously as we move that cash especially, I’ll call it two thirds of the cash will go to pay for the Sabadell transaction. Sabadell deal will come on with a significantly higher margin than 1%, right. So that will certainly help from an overall mix and continue to push us along.

So fairly confident we’re going to see some significant move in the net income related to that. But like I said the margins are going to move relative to mix. I think will move up through 60ish in the second quarter. Once we close, we'll have to kind of align kind of where we think things actually are going to land. If you ask me to handicap the excess cash from what I think it cost us overall, it’s probably 5 basis points impact of the NIM right now. So I think if we were just to bring it down, I would say you probably get another 5 basis points to the net interest margin absent the Sabadell transaction.

Stephen Scouten

So maybe think about this way, if you hadn't had that excess capital from the rates, you could see the NIM going from 353 to 365, apples-to-apples.

Anthony Restel

Yeah I think that's reasonable.

Operator

The next questions will be from Matt Olney of Stephens, Inc. Please go ahead.

Matt Olney

Anthony, can you just verify that the outlook on the NII assumes no incremental rate increases from what we've already seen going back to March.

Anthony Restel

It does. And so it assumes basically, Matt that the treasury yields basically stay somewhat in check. And there's you know so yes, flat rates, stable rates.

Matt Olney

And then on deposits, I understand your commentary as far as not planning on changing any of your product pricing, but I'm curious you're in a number of markets throughout the South. Any color you can add as far as deposit pricing pressure, where you'd expect it to be through the course of this year through your various markets?

Anthony Restel

You know, Matt, we obviously price our deposits different across all the different markets using our market centric kind of model. What I'll tell you is, I think we've got a couple of good things that are working for us is, overall we don't really see banks driving their deposit rates up, right. So we see some select competition for individual kind of clients, let's say, but we don't see it in the rate sheets per se. And I think that's a function of today, given that loan growth has been somewhat tempered across the industry, it's kind of kept the loan to deposit ratios in check. And so I think with that most banks are taking the opportunity to say we're going to go ahead and let the market expand by not moving deposit rates.

So I think that's going to continue, especially if loan growth industry wide remains somewhat soft, I expect loan to deposit ratios to remain in check. Again we're not seeing anything from our competitors rate sheets deposit wise. And so I think that can kind of hold in long. Also I tell you that to the extent we go with some gaps between the rise in short-term rates, I’d like to say the longer those gaps, I think the lower the deposit data. Conversely if we're moving every six weeks like we were in previous cycles it creates a lot more I think a lot more demand to be move in the interest on the deposits. So I hope that color helps.

Matt Olney

And then lastly on fee income, I was surprised that you maintained the full-year guidance for fee income to show the minimal growth in ’17 versus ’16, and you mentioned some seasonal influences as far as kind of why was lowered in 1Q. But it was still 15% I think below year-over-year level. Seems like a pretty big hole to climb out of. What else can you tell us as far the fee income; get us more comfortable with the full-year outlook.

Anthony Restel

So look I think on the mortgage side, we've seen a couple of things, we've seen the mortgage rate pull back below 4% which is obviously a help. Our mortgage team -- executives in the mortgage group have been very active on the recruiting front. We've had some success there. So I think you're going to see us start to make up some ground within the mortgage business as we move through the end of the year given the dynamics there.

Matt Olney

And some of the other items you mentioned on the call are going to pick up as loan growth picks up.

Anthony Restel

So SBA activity is something that we budgeted for really stellar growth year-over-year, we've got pipeline ability to look at that and so we feel good about that. Treasury management is a business for us, it's probably posted up now maybe 14 months of consecutive quarterly growth that's going to continue and post very nice year-over-year growth. So on an absolute basis, the mortgage business maybe slightly off a little bit. I think I've got enough other things coming along whether it's trust business, treasury management, SBA fees et cetera to make up the data. So that's kind of where I’m at and until I see something really break differently, I'm comfortable with that forecast.

Daryl Byrd

Little bit more just on the mortgage side. We've had a good recruiting pipeline, we've recruited new leadership in Atlanta as well as Birmingham and those two leaders are now out recruiting. We've had a couple of other teams in the process of joining. So we are excited about that. But the other thing is, is that we're also excited about building up the secondary mortgage business in Miami and South Florida, and I think we can build on what’s there. We have a very good team there, a very good back office there. And so we're going to work on growing that as we integrate in Sabadell as well.

Matt Olney

That's helpful and just lastly one more question. Can you just verify the mortgage volume in the first quarter, how much was purchase versus refinance.

Anthony Restel

Just give us one second, we'll look at real quick.

Daryl Byrd

Refi was 21%.

Anthony Restel

So down a little bit from some of the low rate highs, but historically always been a purchase lender, so we’ll expect that business to grow.

Daryl Byrd

And it was 30% in the fourth quarter.

Operator

The next question will come from Peyton Green of Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Peyton Green

I was just wondered maybe Anthony if you could talk about how you will deploy, I mean, solid deposit growth continues and if it outpaces loan growth, what kind of role or deals would you expect in the investment portfolio going forward. And then was there any particular benefit in terms of mix shift between the year ago quarter in the securities book and would you anticipate any going forward given the move in rates?

Anthony Restel

So what I'll tell you is just kind of picking through the different question that you asked me. What I'll tell you is I think the new volumes for the loan - for the - coming into the investment portfolio is about 240, I think 240 is kind of give or take five basis points off of that's kind of where we are right now on what we're doing. So that's what I would tell you there. Relative to kind of mix shift year over year and kind of what we saw relative to the investment portfolio. Overall yield on the portfolio was basically flat year over year, I'll remind you that last year, I mean you asked me in the call - the question on the last call about asset sensitivity and kind of where some of the numbers were or kind of I’ll call it, leaking out of the back end. Remember as we went through last year, we had a 75 basis point drop on the five-year treasury which really impacted all of our fixed rate lending as well as kind of what went into the investment portfolio.

So we did see although the yield - the coupon was flat year over year, we did see during the year pretty good headline from increased bond premium amortization we had to deal with. So what I tell you is I think all-in-all bond premium amortization has slowed quite a bit, new yields are about 240, current yield on the portfolio is lower than that. So all-in I would expect that yields can continue to grow within the investment portfolio. On a longer-term basis clearly I think for the next couple of months my longer term expectation was that loan growth probably will outpace deposit growth. But I can tell you that if you would ask me last year, I’d have told you the same thing. And as we got into the last half of last year, we [indiscernible]. So hope that helps, Peyton.

Peyton Green

Just a follow up to that. The 50 million a month in cash flow that you expect off the portfolio? What's the roll off yield on that relative to the overall portfolio?

Anthony Restel

Let me see if I can get that answer for you. I’ve got one of the Treasury guys are fast and furiously typing for me here. They’ll get me that before we jump out of the call, so I’ll come back and answer that, I’ll come on and answer that before Daryl wraps it up.

Peyton Green

And then maybe one for Randy. On the energy non-accrual book of about 113 million, 79% of those are current, which I guess implies about 24 million is not current. Of the recovery income that was booked in the first quarter, was that off - I guess that's off of basically solving issues on ones that were not current or maybe help me think through how the migration of those loans is as you cure them will benefit your recovery income going forward.

Randy Bryan

Yeah, so we had a couple of non-accrual loans that came out of bankruptcy in the quarter that they were paying all along while they were in bankruptcy. But obviously we can't take the income, but rather on not-accrual. So that's kind of what we saw. So that's where they came from.

Peyton Green

And what was the par value of those?

Randy Bryan

The total value of what we had come off in non-accruals was about 37 million, most of which was those two [indiscernible].

Peyton Green

And how does the resolution pipeline look going forward.

Randy Bryan

I said on the last call last quarter we probably we’d see the non-accrual come down 100 million this year, so we’re a little north of a third of that according to the end of the year. I've got good visibility to a couple of others that are probably frankly resolved in the next week or two. So, my comments last quarter really holds pretty consistently, we’ll expect to see that number to continue to roll down as I've said since this thing started, it's really hard to pinpoint exactly which quarter all those things are going to fall out. But our overall outlook on the resolution haven't changed.

Anthony Restel

Going back to your question you asked me. I think the coupon roll off for the next six months is about 265. Overall, we don't expect the yield on the portfolio to change quarter over quarter. Keep in mind, it is going to be depending on what happens to premium amortization, which at this point has been kind of gone down every month. So we'll have to see how that kind of turn out.

Peyton Green

And then just in terms of thinking of the mortgage business. If the forecast for the industry is down 10% to 14%, do you feel like the business is positioned well enough at this point to outperform or do you think it's just because of the first quarter maybe it performs more in line with the industry.

Randy Bryan

I’d say a couple of things, one is, we've got a good track record recruiting and we think we can continue to be that. We're also less heavy - less dependent on rebuys than the rest of the industry. So rebuys I think are the majority of what we expect to come down. So if we're effective in recruiting and we’ll maintain our purchase business, we think that'll lead to the outcome I think.

Daryl Byrd

Peyton, we've got a really good team and I'm excited about what I think they can do this year. Even in light of [indiscernible].

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question will come from Christopher Nolan of FBR & Co. Please go ahead.

Christopher Nolan

Daryl, on your comments in terms of the Miami market, where they - they seem to be a little more guarded than when you announced the Sabadell acquisition in March, is that a fear way to read it.

Daryl Byrd

No, I think I would tell you have [indiscernible] I am way more excited today just based on our experience with the team in Miami. We have been really, really pleased with the talent. And we're finding some people that have skill sets that you just couldn’t have anticipated kind of in the courting process that I think are going to be very valuable additions to our company. So just the opposite, I feel way happier with this transaction. And what I've said is that they have a very conservative outlook towards credit, which is pretty similar to ours. And so we don't have you know we don't see a lot of cleanup or anything like that. And I think in terms of working together you're going to see a pretty good growth outlook.

Christopher Nolan

And my follow-up question is, when you did Sabadell announcement, you’d indicated the closings in the second half of 2017, any indication whether it could be closed in the third quarter or closer towards the end of the year.

Daryl Byrd

Guess what I’d say to that is we are working really hard to get the same approved as quickly as we can, but I'm not going to try to handicap exactly where it's going to fall at this point in time.

Operator

And the next question will come from Joe Fenech of Hovde Group. Please go ahead.

Joe Fenech

Most of my questions are answered, but just two more if I could. Daryl and John, a number of banks that are around the 30 billion range in assets which is around where you'll be with Sabadell, I'm thinking of companies like Bank United, Bank of Oklahoma couple of others have talked about putting on the brakes on M&A until we get more clarification on the status of the 50 billion asset threshold. Just wondering how you all think about that you know would you shy away from larger deals like Sabadell or even put the brakes on entirely until we get some clarity there or is it not something that you think about all that much.

Daryl Byrd

Joe, I’ll start and John is certainly going to jump in on this one. I think we're in a great position. We've got a lot of work to do to execute at a really high level relative to what we've got on our plate right now and so we're going to be pretty disciplined in trying to do a really good job with that. But at the same time, I think we’re seeing sort of opportunities out there. And we're going to be disciplined and we're going to be focused on value, John your thoughts?

John Davis

Joe, the only thing I would add there is, this is really a business model deployment is what we're doing and so there are certain markets where that model works and acquisitions sometimes are the most cost effective way to deploy that business model, as we did a Greenville sometimes it's organically and you’re supplemented with acquisitions as those opportunities come along. So I think we're always looking at those and I think we continue we've been doing it now for almost 18 years.

So I think we’re pretty good at it, but I think we’re also there, we’re very disciplined and we don't necessarily have the same, I wouldn’t call it inflated currency but currencies that are well above where ours because some people are using that financing mechanism to pay up the deals, we're just not that, we’re looking at what value of some of these franchise, what they look like and frankly some of them kind of we think are well above intrinsic value. So I’d just say we're very disciple, we go at it may be differently than other people and I think we're really focused more on finding the right partners and then being able to grow and that's really just an ongoing business approach that we take and we've done that for many years. So don’t see any change there.

Joe Fenech

With respect to Sabadell and your Florida leadership group going forward, have you made any determinations there regarding leadership of the Florida market where you separate out South Florida from the rest of the team or will you combine it and then who lead that.

Daryl Byrd

We really don't have any commentary today on that, Joe. We're very happy with our leadership in Florida both our existing leadership and the leadership that we’re acquiring. And so you'll see how that develops going forward.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And I’m showing no additional questions, we will conclude the question-and-answer session. I would like to hand the conference back over to Daryl Byrd for his closing remarks.

Daryl Byrd

I want thank all of you for your continued support in joining us today. I hope everybody has a great day and a great weekend, thanks.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation, you may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.