Nevsun Resources' (NSU) CEO Cliff Davis on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Nevsun Resources First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Cliff Davis, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Cliff Davis

Good morning from Vancouver. With me today is our Chief Operating Officer, Frazer Bourchier and our Chief Financial Officer, Tom Whelan.

Before I begin, a few cautionary comments. The following prepared statements and discussion contains forward-looking statements regarding production, past and future financial results as well as the potential arising from exploration programs and the strategic direction of the company. Forward-looking statements by their nature are uncertain frequently, but not always are identified by words such as expects, anticipates, believes, similar expressions or statements that events, conditions or results will, could or should occur or be achieved. Actual achievements or future events or conditions may differ materially from what is projected due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. We encourage all listeners to thoroughly read yesterday’s news release as well as the quarterly financial statements, the entire MD&A and our most recent AIF, all of which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and are also available on our website. All the financial numbers referred to today are in U.S. dollars.

So, let me begin by providing an overview of our accomplishments in the first quarter of 2017 and where Nevsun is headed for the remainder of the year. Following my formal remarks, we will open the call to a question-and-answer period. Nevsun’s first quarter performance was much stronger than what might be apparent from our share price performance. During the quarter, we had outstanding drill results in both Serbia and Eritrea, which points to a very strong future for the company. At Bisha, we are encouraged by the progress we made addressing our operational challenges. I will discuss this in a few minutes.

But first, the success at Timok is so encouraging. We have started and expanded exploration program to identify additional Upper Zone high-grade deposits close to the Cukaru Peki deposit. Both our local Serbian discovery team and our partners strongly believe that new, similar, large-scale deposits exist nearby. When they are identified, this will be a game changer for Nevsun. Groundwork is started and drills will be turning very soon with results expected later this year. Our acquisition of Timok 10 months ago created a platform for significant production and earnings growth. The team is advancing the pre-feasibility study with delivery on track for September of this year. We plan to break ground on decline development later this year.

During the quarter, we announced a significant increase in resources at the Bisha VMS District of more than 1.1 billion pounds of copper equivalent resources and increase of over a 120%. Conclusion, our strategy of allocating capital to exploration is leading to serious measurable growth in resources. Bisha continues to provide good operating cash flow to Nevsun. We have made reasonable progress on all copper-related issues and these complex issues continue to be addressed in the diligent and methodical manner. We will start shipping copper concentrate in May, several months ahead of our internal targets. It’s a good start and we are driven to improve. If you project our Q1 production to an annualized rate, we will achieve our 2017 production guidance for both zinc and copper.

At March 31, our balance sheet was very strong with about $190 million of working capital, including almost $170 million in cash and no debt. I would like to highlight a few accomplishments at the Bisha Mine during Q1. First, Bisha’s exploration team arranged and completed an airborne geophysical survey to identify targets in the new exploration licenses acquired last year drilling of the selected targets commenced in April. Second, as noted earlier, we released the new resource estimate that saw an increase of over $1.1 billion copper equivalent pounds in resources. Our bullish expectations on resources has been proven out exploration has been very successful. Third, Bisha produced 52 million pounds of zinc, which is within our guidance at C1 cash cost of $0.89 a pound providing a healthy margin of about $0.39 a pound or 44% over cost. Fourth, Bisha produced 3 million pounds of copper mainly in the last 2 months of the quarter and the mine will start shipping copper con in May. Copper production is also in line with guidance.

We remain confident that further operations to mining and processing will progress towards achieving our objective of over 40 million pounds of annual copper production and 240 million pounds of annual zinc production during 2018 and beyond. We are early in the primary phase of Bisha with strong zinc production and growing copper production, more importantly, with the infrastructure in place and the existing copper and zinc circuits and the exploration potential of what can be a world-class VMS camp, we believe Bisha can be an important contributor to Nevsun’s cash flow for many years to come.

Turning back to Serbia, the Timok Upper Zone project continues to rapidly advance. A few highlights. First, in Q1, we completed the 30,000 meter infill drill program, the preliminary assay results are in line with the current PEA resource. Second, the metallurgical test work is well advanced and on track. Third, hydrology, geotechnical and drilling are near completion. Fourth, the exploration decline permitting is underway with construction expected to start in Q4 this year. Overall, we are on track to deliver the pre-feasibility study in September this year. As announced in our April 20 news release, we have commenced new Greenfield exploration program on the Timok Upper Zone license with the objective to find more Upper Zone type mineralization. Discovery of an additional Upper Zone would be game-changing for Timok and Nevsun.

On the political front, the most senior government officials in Serbia have made their support of this project very clear. The Ministry of Mines has recently reiterated the state’s interest in seeing this project move forward with quality and pace. The Prime Minister who at the beginning of this month was elected President with a strong 55% majority has also very explicitly welcomed Nevsun to develop these national resources. The project is mutually important to the state, the local community and Nevsun. The development will be a win-win-win to Serbia and Nevsun.

The team in Serbia is predominantly made up of local Serbian talent with leadership shared amongst the few experienced internationals and experienced nationals. From a financial perspective, we have received a good deal of interest from a number of parties to potentially fund the capital requirements for Timok. I am very confident that for a project of this quality finding the money to build Timok will not be a problem. I think the circumstances are very similar to the situation we found ourselves with Bisha several years ago. I believe great projects always get funded. To keep everyone up-to-date and well-informed of our progress at Timok, we planned to provide periodic news releases similar to the one put out on April 20.

Let me turn now to the topic of CEO transition at Nevsun. Earlier this year, I announced my retirement. Since that time, the Board of Directors has taken a robust international search for my replacement. The search is now at an advanced stage and we expect to be moving – sorry, we expect to be making an announcement very soon. There will be a short, smooth transition and I will be available to assist whenever needed. Given my history and strong belief in the company, I intend to remain a shareholder for the very long-term. At the Board level, in advance of our AGM next week, we are encouraged by the positive proxy voting response in support of our new director nominees. I would like to take this opportunity, once again, to publicly thank longstanding directors both past and present, who have been very supportive to management over several years and have made very significant contributions to the company’s progress to where it is today.

I would like to sum up with a few key messages. First, the Timok Upper Zone project is a key part of our future. The team is progressing well on all aspects of exploration and planning for mine development with the support of the government of Serbia. We are investing very significantly in exploration and the advancement of Timok, all of which will translate into shareholder value. Second, Bisha continues to perform, it contributes operating cash flow at current metals prices and we continue to achieve improvements to both copper and zinc production for the third successive quarter. The Bisha licensed area is a BMS district, which has very good long-term mine life potential.

With that, I will pass the call back to the operator to manage the question-and-answer period. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Dalton Baretto at Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Dalton Baretto

Hi, good morning guys. Congrats on producing copper con. I am just wondering, has there been a change in your mindset, are you not producing any more bulk con, have you done away with that whole model completely and if so, what’s the thinking there?

Cliff Davis

Dalton, it’s Cliff. I am going to pass that over to Frazer Bourchier, our Chief Operating Officer.

Frazer Bourchier

Hi Dalton, how are you doing?

Dalton Baretto

Yes. Thanks.

Frazer Bourchier

Yes, we are producing bulk con. But the reason we haven’t highlighted or it’s not front line, it’s becoming less and less and less as we successfully produce more and more copper con in addition to the zinc con. So in January yes, but in February and March it was really insignificant, so the short answer is, yes. But our real focus is on copper con and the copper that goes into the copper con. And then zinc con and the zinc that goes into zinc con, as well as some of the zinc that has gone into that bulk con for the quarter.

Dalton Baretto

Okay, great. And can you may be talk a little bit about the quality of the copper con you are producing?

Frazer Bourchier

The copper con this quarter?

Dalton Baretto

Yes.

Frazer Bourchier

Sure. I mean well, look – let’s look at the – you can see the table that’s in the MD&A, but that copper con is averaging around 20%. We expect that to continue to improve over the next two quarters. And it’s got some zinc in there as well. It’s not punitive, but there is continued improvement required in that copper con. But I might hand over to Tom as well, our CFO. He might add a few comments on the concentrate quality and marketability.

Tom Whelan

Yes. Good question, Dalton. So as Frazer mentioned that the zinc continues to be elevated, not the most desirable concentrate, but we are actually in the midst of tendering for the zinc – excuse me, the copper concentrate as we mentioned. And we are fully expecting to sell this material early in May. So, no concerns actually get it sold.

Dalton Baretto

Okay, great. And then just maybe back to you, Frazer. Can you talk a little bit about some of the progress you guys have made since the last time we talked in terms of understanding what some of the issues are and what’s going to the mill these days?

Frazer Bourchier

Sure. Again, I think as I have shared in the past, this is broken down into two separate issues. One is the actual physical plants and metallurgical response and the other is the ore body determination. Speaking to the former first, the met plant, we have done just about all the tweaks we think we need to do there. We have changed the modus operandi and that’s why we saw the success that we have seen really for the last two months of the quarter in February and March. And look, you look at that recovery of copper at 27%. That looks extremely low. It’s a little bit deceiving. That’s a weighted average over the full quarter. If you look what it was on average for February and March, it was closer to 35%. If you include what goes into the bulk con, which we don’t, it’s closer to 43% over those two months. But we see no reason to expect that to double throughout the year in terms of copper recovery. So there is a few more changes we have made to the plant and PH, etcetera and reagents, that’s all technical. But bigger issue – and so we progressed fairy well there. We have more work to do. We are doing quantitative mineralogy, gets a bit technical. But we will have those results in our put I think by the third quarter as I have stated before. On the ore body side, that is somewhat more involved and is including continued drilling and everything from grade control and stockpiling strategies. But again, I would expect by the third quarter of this year, we have most of that in place to where we want to be.

Dalton Baretto

Okay, that’s great color. That’s all for me guys. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Alex Terentiew at BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Alex Terentiew

Hey guys, good morning. I just wanted to circle back on a few things there on the Bisha with the con grades, maybe just thinking with copper, first, so is copper being produced continually or I mean is it just they got more on the batch process, just trying to understand, obviously with the bulk con and the other con in the pure copper and zinc con, it just gets a little bit confusing from I guess – from a modeling perspective and where the cash flow is coming from, but just some color there would be helpful?

Frazer Bourchier

Alex, Frazer. Maybe I will answer that and if Tom wants to add anything, he will. But I would say we are producing copper con. Look, we are always producing zinc con. That’s not much of an issue although we continue to want to get the grades even higher in that zinc con from 45% to north 50%. But for the copper con, I would say, we are producing that 80% of the time. Again, I am focusing really more on the last two months, not full quarter, because that’s when we made the more recent significant changes. So but 80% of the time we are producing that copper con and 20% of the time that bulk. And we would expect that to continuing to improve over the next two quarters.

Alex Terentiew

Okay. And then another question, I just wanted to clarify something you may have said or I just maybe was confused, last quarter you guys made a comment that – when you expect copper or zinc recoveries average about 75% during periods or months when the sale of both copper con and zinc con are being produced, I know you said that 26%, 27% number whatever was an average, but if you look outside those periods, when things are working well, those are the numbers you are still seeing or there has been a change in your expectations?

Frazer Bourchier

Okay. It’s again, Frazer here, let me speak to zinc first. Now, we are quite happy with that progress. As you saw for the quarter, well, we average 71%. So we would expect that to go even higher throughout the year. So the bigger issue is about copper con, copper con recovery. On good days, yes, into the copper con, which is really where we want that copper to go, not into the zinc con or into the zinc circuit, we have averaged as high as probably 60%. The average for the last two months – there are other days where it’s poor though. And again, this gets to the ore variability as we further sort that out. But for February and March, we averaged about 35% copper recover to the copper con, about 45% if you include the bulk con, but we want to focus on copper con, so that’s what we speak about. But some days, it’s just high as 60%. Again, as the year progresses and you will see our assumptions in June when we issue the updated mineral resource and reserve and technical report, we see no reason to believe that that should double.

Alex Terentiew

Okay. And then just last question, again related to maybe this was more for Tom, in your revenue breakdown, I think it’s somewhere you talked about $6 million odd, $7 million odd of byproduct credits, is that – are you guys classifying the copper in the bulk con as a byproduct there or I would imagine there is not much if any gold and silver being paid now?

Tom Whelan

Good question. It’s all 3, but yes, there was a reasonable amount there. Not a reasonable amount, a small amount of copper byproduct revenue that we did achieve primarily in January and February as we sold off some of the remaining bulk concentrate. Again, as Frazer talks about it and maybe some feedback for us to think about going forward is to provide a little bit better breakdown. But for the most part, just to reiterate Frazer’s point. In the month of March, there was literally no bulk concentrate. There were no material amount of bulk concentrate produced, so anyways – I know, it’s always tough to get your models bang on, but that’s my best answer to your question.

Alex Terentiew

Okay, that’s good. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question will be from Chris MacIntyre at CRM Global Capital. Please go ahead.

Chris MacIntyre

Hi Cliff, it’s Chris, how are you?

Cliff Davis

Very good. Thank you.

Chris MacIntyre

Great. So my first question is, it looks like you changed the drilling for the lower zone, can you give me some color on that?

Cliff Davis

I am actually going to pass that to Frazer, who all of our team and our team is expanding report through to Frazer.

Frazer Bourchier

Hi, Chris. Yes, so the drilling, the change in drilling in the lower zone is really more an approach from initially we were going deepholes and wedging off those holes. And now we have decided to just drill parallel holes. And the reason for that is two or threefold. One is, we were having difficulty with some of those deepholes and some of them are over 2, 2.5 kilometers. We were going through some sections of [indiscernible] that were causing some challenges although we have rectified a fair number of those. And there was a need for much more accurate directional drilling as we got down to the endpoint of those holes. So, in concert with our partner Freeport to achieve the same objective that we set out initially, we have decided to drill parallel deepholes all to the same points, slightly different locations, but all to the same depths rather than turning to wedge off on another technical comes, sometimes is used as mother daughter or straight versus wed. So, we have gone away from that.

Chris MacIntyre

And so how far have you been drilling to? I know you are still in mineralization of depth?

Frazer Bourchier

Yes. We are still at mineralization right from 1,500 meters on down. You will see that drill results as we continue to publish those for the Lower Zone. And while we are certainly behind where we wanted to be on that Lower Zone plan, we think we will have everything drilled in the first round of drilling towards satisfaction by the end of this year in the Lower Zone.

Chris MacIntyre

And so you will meet the JV obligation for drilling in the Lower Zone? Any risk of missing that?

Frazer Bourchier

Well, we continue to work closely. Freeport is much involved in this as we are. We work together on that in the line on a plant. So, we are quite aligned. We brought in three more contractors for the Lower Zone. So we have spread that out. We have four different companies drilling there now as we freed up the number of drills and completed the Upper Zone drilling. We have saved someone of the course to do this exploration work now that Cliff has talked about, but we are still going to have some 6 – at least 7 or 8 drills going on the Lower Zone now.

Chris MacIntyre

And the first targeting you are going to use for potential new discoveries of Upper Zone, what are you using for that structural geology or geophysics or?

Frazer Bourchier

Both.

Chris MacIntyre

Any indications of any thing interesting to-date?

Frazer Bourchier

While we wouldn’t be drilling there if there wasn’t, but I can’t really say much more than that. Let’s just wait and see what the results look like as we drill in those similar horizons on the Upper Zone and we will announce it at that time.

Chris MacIntyre

Okay. Can you provide further clarify on the decline start?

Frazer Bourchier

Yes. I think it’s been shared, but we are three quarters of the way just about through permitting for that decline. We expect that no later than commencement of the box cut in the decline development in the fourth quarter of this year. And again, in the PFS, that’s going to be published in September. You will see the details of that twin decline and how long we think it’s going to take as well as the overall project right through the operations production.

Chris MacIntyre

Okay. And will you require further financing for the Upper Zone? And if so, how do you plan on doing that?

Cliff Davis

It’s Cliff. But given our CFO is right on the phone here, I will pass it on to him.

Tom Whelan

Yes. Good question, Chris. Obviously, lots of interest in Timok as Cliff has mentioned, I think as comments about good projects that attract financing. I need to get on the road to get out and talk to. Folks, people are inundated against with calls telling us their level of interest etcetera, etcetera. And what I tell them, of course, is competition for – there is lots of alternatives for capital raising for Nevsun at this stage. And I am taking every meeting that everyone would like to have, but the appropriate time to have that conversation is more in the third and fourth quarter once we have worked through our pre-feasibility study and made all the right decisions to make sure that we are determined the best way forward on the project. So bottom line, Chris, I feel very comfortable that we are not going to – we will have no issues raising any potential additional capital. And once Frazer and the team and all of us feel comfortable with what those capital estimates are, we will start to get engaging in more serious conversations, but stay tuned, sorry.

Chris MacIntyre

And then Cliff, when do you see the new CEO starting?

Cliff Davis

Good question. I think I said in my comments. We will have an announcement very soon. And stay tuned. Certainly, I would expect the announcement within a month. And I will be around in any case and we have got a very good team here. So no gap in leadership, and we have had a lot of incredible candidates. So, the Board is still working through some of that.

Chris MacIntyre

Great. That’s it for me now, guys. Good luck.

Cliff Davis

Thanks, Chris.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Matt Murphy at Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Matt Murphy

Good morning. Just had a question on this royalty relief bullet in the MD&A, just trying to understand what the discussion is? Does it have to do with what you are getting paid for in the con versus what you are paying on a revenue recognition time?

Tom Whelan

Yes. It’s not really around the – sorry, Matt, it’s Tom. It’s not really around the timing of it. It’s more the basis of the royalty. So in zinc, as everyone knows, you are already paid 85% in to that. And the way the law has been enacted – since we have been in operations in the copper phase as we always pay on a contained basis. And so – we are entering into discussions to say does that necessarily make sense? Again, to be clear the state has one of those mining jurisdictions – one of the only mining jurisdictions around the world that has not changed the rule. They are always about ensuring consistent application. So they are consistently applying it. We are just trying to have some conversations to say is that the right consistent application given we are only paid for 85% of the metal. And so, originally, we thought we were pretty close to getting some agreements on that and but we are not there. And again, our style is hopefully is – if we think there is a potential problem, we definitely accrue for it. So, we had to catch up on the accrual as disclosed in the MD&A, but there is some color on that particular issue.

Matt Murphy

Okay, that’s helpful. Yes, so it’s kind of instead of paying 3.5%, your potential argument would be – it should be 85% or 3.5%, for example, on zinc?

Frazer Bourchier

Yes, that would be our desired outcome.

Matt Murphy

Yes. Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Craig Hutchison at TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Craig Hutchison

Hi, guys. I don’t want to belabor issue of recoveries, how do you get the step change in recoveries that you – in copper that you are looking for? Is this an issue at the mill? Are you changing the reagents? Is it a better understanding in the ore body and the fee that’s going in? How do you get the confidence that you go form sort of 35%, 40% back up to sort of 70%?

Frazer Bourchier

Craig, it’s Frazer. It’s more of the latter. It really now most of the attention, not all of it, most of it is really focused on the mineralogy and how we mine, stockpile and blend that as we put that into the plant. The tweaking we have done in – we have certainly got more testing to do, but the amount that you can play around with reagents and collectors, residents time et cetera were – I wouldn’t say we have exhausted that, but we have gone through a fair bit of analysis now and that’s relatively easy to change. The bigger issue is the ore body, composition, mineralogy, how we mine and how we stockpile and how we blend it? That’s where we see the change coming.

Craig Hutchison

Okay. Does it make sense to postpone the release of the reserve update underground study until you kind of finalized the optimization that gives that quantitative mineralogy that you guys are working on?

Frazer Bourchier

That’s a fair question. But my strong view when it comes to resources and reserves, these are always – it’s always a dynamic process. It’s always a view and a snapshot and time of where you are and how you progressed. So, no, we think it’s still relevant to put that out. It’s a little bit later than we have wanted to, but that’s because we are adding both the technical report, which we haven’t done in 3 years. And we are adding a rather significant section in there under Chapter 24 on an update on the underground scoping study. So, that’s why it’s a little bit later than the usual March timing, I would have liked. But we don’t believe there is a need to hold off on that. You will see that what the views are in that in June in terms of what the relevant QPs have assessed. They believe the associated recoveries for the various metals will be.

Craig Hutchison

Okay. And just switching to Timok, how is the land acquisition going around like the tailings down in the [indiscernible] area? Have you guys secured that land or is that still a work in progress and maybe provide an update generally on how the land access is going?

Frazer Bourchier

Craig, its’ Frazer again. I will just to speak to that, look land acquisition that the operating philosophy really has IFC standards and get as much as we can get at a fair price with the support of the state. We certainly have more than enough land that won’t hold this up in terms of the exploration decline we talked about later this year. And then we prioritized the rest of the land that we believe we need, at least for the upper zone or probably about 20% of the way there. And the Tailings dam area is something that’s not the top priority, but it will continue to progress. So as this all moves, sure we will give you an update. You will see than in the PFS. We would hope to have the majority of the land that we want by the end of 2018, but it’s a continual process. And so far there are not any red flags that have come up for us.

Craig Hutchison

Okay, guys. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question will be from Robert Bonte at Bluecrest. Please go ahead.

Robert Bonte

Hi everyone. I just wanted drill down a little bit, if you would give us some color on the byproduct credits, so how much gold and how much silver, I guess I am interested n the grade and the recovery on both of those fleets in the quarter?

Tom Whelan

Robert, it’s Tom Whelan. Sorry, we don’t disclose that information. It’s not overly material to us. And certainly, we wouldn’t get down to the recovery levels, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera. So again, what we have provided is our cash cost guidance, which the cash cost does reflect the byproduct credits. And that’s the level of disclosure that we have settled in on.

Robert Bonte

Okay. And if we look forward for the next couple of quarters, would it be roughly the same level or a bit above or bit below the trend on those?

Tom Whelan

Again, our cash cost guidance on a co-product basis that we issued stands, so again, $0.90 to $1.10 copper and $0.70 to $0.90 for zinc, which reflects our estimate of those byproduct credits.

Robert Bonte

Okay. Thanks.

Tom Whelan

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Sam Crittenden at RBC. Please go ahead.

Sam Crittenden

Yes. Thanks. Just one more question here on the mining at Bisha, is it a matter of trying to exclude certain material and I am just curious if you see it changing as you get deeper into that pit, has it got anymore difficult or is it similar as you move deeper?

Frazer Bourchier

Alright, Sam, it’s Frazer. I wouldn’t say so much, it’s an issue of excluding as opposed to ensuring we have the right ratios as we blend. And understanding what that expected metallurgical recovery will be in the plant as a result of that bending. And to answer your second question, initially, several years ago, we saw that would be easy as we got deeper. And that’s why we have come to realization now it’s probably going to be consistent all the way through, which isn’t bad news now in the sense that we understand that better. So that’s why we are managing this now once we feel that we have got that – this is not a binary solution. There will certainly, be significant improvements, not a binary solution. But that once we get that say by third quarter of this year that should be relatively consistent for the remainder of the mine life. Keeping in mind, as always the deeper you get and the closer you get to deeper parts of the ore body, you will always learn things, but we think between the work we have done including structural mapping, we have a much better sense.

Sam Crittenden

Thanks very much, Frazer. That’s all I have.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your next question will be from Stefan Ioannou at Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

Stefan Ioannou

Great. Thanks guys. I know a lot of focus has been on the copper concentrate, just wondering on the zinc side of things though, sort of incremental improvement going forward on the zinc recovery, is it just sort of fine tuning, so I guess just sort of push it up a few percentage points per quarter or is there any sort of low hanging sort of step wise – low hanging fruit on a stepwise improvement point of the zinc concentrate side of things?

Frazer Bourchier

Sure. Stefan, it’s Frazer. There is somewhat linked. So when we do some, let’s say, testing and plant trials on the copper circuit, that can have a bit of a negative impact on the zinc. So sure, we can drive that zinc up to probably north of 50, but it would impact some of the stuff we are trying to do in the front end of the circuit. So they are not completely independent that way. So my answer to that is while there is no link, no low hanging fruit, we do believe as we continue to improve part of it due to liberation, part of it due to other issues in the ore body we have talked about, you will see that improvement commence sort of with that in the zinc circuit.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay. So the zinc will sort of piggyback on the surface of the copper going forward here?

Frazer Bourchier

Yes. It’s not directly related, but in a large part, correct.

Stefan Ioannou

For sure, okay, great. And just one other question, just back in Serbia, the deep zone drilling – when do you think we might see some drill results from that?

Frazer Bourchier

Yes. So for the lower zone drilling, we have been issuing results, I think we have already put a press release on a month to month and a half ago on that.

Stefan Ioannou

Yes.

Frazer Bourchier

I am not sure the exact timing, but I would think in the next few months, you would see another updated result.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay, great. Thanks very much guys.

Operator

Thank you. Next we have a follow-up from Robert of Bluecrest. Please go ahead.

Robert Bonte

Yes. Hi, I just wanted to – sorry, if I missed that, but could you remind us in terms of the recoveries, especially in the copper circuit, but also in the zinc, how it’s been going so far in April, I guess by the very end of the month, we must have some idea, what the month looks like?

Frazer Bourchier

Yes. Look, I prefer not to have a preferential disclosure on a particular month just as the callers on this call, but what I can share is pretty consistent with the February, March months that I added. We have a significant point in time, I would say, during the latter part of the second quarter where I would think I can be much more clear not only what obviously has happened in the second quarter, but as you notice, I keep talking about the third quarter where I would us expect us to see some much better results.

Robert Bonte

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Davis.

Cliff Davis

Thank you, operator. Nevsun is a very disciplined company and we are very disciplined in how we run the company, how we will grow shareholder value. I am certainly as principles will continue under new leadership. I believe the company is very well set up for the future. Definitely, on a more personal note and given my impending retirement and I do not expect to attend another quarterly call, I would like to take the opportunity to thank supportive shareholder for the past several years. I would also like to thank all our current and former directors and employees, contractors and partners. I am proud to be associated with you. It’s been a great adventure, some crazy experiences, some fun times and sometimes, not so much fun. But in the end, I can safely say that we have done a lot of good for the world. And as they say, the journey is its best reward. Thank you, everyone for participating in this call. Have a great day and have a great weekend.

