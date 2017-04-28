Monotype Imaging Holdings' (TYPE) CEO Scott Landers on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Monotype Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 28, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Chris Brooks - Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Scott Landers - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tony Callini - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Steve Frankel - Dougherty

Jackson Ader - JP Morgan

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

Allen Klee - Sidoti & Company

Kevin Liu - B. Riley & Company

Chris Brooks

Thank you. Thank you for joining Monotype’s first quarter 2017 financial conference call. With me this morning are Scott Landers, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Callini, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that matters we’re discussing today and the information contained in the press release issued by the company earlier this morning announcing first quarter 2017 financial results that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements, including predictions, estimates, expectations and other forward-looking statements generally identifiable by the use of the word believes, will, expects, or similar expressions are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Accordingly, participants on today's call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of today's date, April 28, 2017.

Information on the potential factors and detailed risks that could affect the company’s actual results of operations is included in the company's filings with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in our first quarter 2017 press release or on this morning's conference call other than through the filings that will be made with the SEC concerning this reporting period.

In addition, I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will include references to non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP diluted EPS and pro forma non-GAAP measures, which are intended to serve as a further complement to our results, provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures can be found in our press release.

As a reminder, pro forma results assume the company owned Olapic for the full periods and exclude the impact of purchase accounting related adjustments as well as transaction costs.

Finally, a link to today's call can be found under Events in the Investors section of our website monotype.com. The call will be archived on website for one year.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Scott Landers. Scott?

Scott Landers

Good morning and thanks for joining us. For today's call, I’ll start with an overview of our financial performance. Then I’ll quickly recap our strategy and provide some business highlights from the quarter. Tony will provide details on our financial performance as well as financial expectations for the remainder of the year.

Starting with our financial performance, for the first quarter, on a pro forma non-GAAP basis, revenue was $53.8 million and net adjusted EBITDA was $10.7 million or a 20% margin.

Q1 revenue on a GAAP basis was $52.5 million, which is a 5% increase year-over-year, and Q1 non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was $9.4 million or an 18% margin.

Drilling down into revenue. Creative Professional finished at $27.1 million in the first quarter and represented more than 50% of our business for the third consecutive quarter and continued its steady growth, increasing 13% year-over-year, primarily due to the addition of Olapic.

OEM revenue declined 2% in the quarter, finishing at $25.4 million, which is lower than we anticipated. I’ll touch more on this later.

Switching to our strategy, we continue to believe that our ability to extend our tight value proposition and the addition of more creative assets will help to fuel our future growth, while creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders.

As the brand company, Monotype's promise is to help customers create beautiful, authentic and impactful brands that consumers engage with and value, wherever the experience may occur, both now and in the future.

As we continue through the transformation of our business, we remain confident that the strides we are making in areas like new pricing models and expanded use cases will continue to position us for stronger long-term growth.

Now, I'd like to provide insight into each element of our business, OEM and Creative Professional, as well as Olapic.

Starting with printer, our Q1 reports show continued downward pressure on our printer revenues. However, we’ve been more successful than anticipated in signing our printer customers to a new contract model.

We exited the quarter with 40% of estimated printer revenue under annual fixed fee arrangements compared to 30% at the close of 2016 and 13% at the end of Q3 2016. As you’ll recall from last quarter, our goal is to get 50% under contract by the end of 2018.

We’re very pleased with our ability to transition our customers over to this new model because it helps mitigate quarter-to-quarter volatility over the long-term, while helping us maintain important customer relationships.

These deals will provide a one-time benefit in the fiscal year, which will help offset current year printer softness. Tony will touch on this in more detail later.

With respect to our non-printer OEM business, performance in the quarter was lower than we anticipated. However, we continue to anticipate low growth on a full-year basis.

Now, turning to Creative Professional, we continue to make great progress with our enterprise sales channel. Brands love the flexibility and peace of mind that the Monotype enterprise license provides, offering one license for many potential use cases of our font IP. And interest in our licensing model remains strong.

With respect to HTML 5, we continue to see customers engage with us directly to solve their needs. In the quarter, we saw a number of brands expand their investment with us to include digital ads. While we are not yet at what we believe to be the inflection point for digital ads, we’re encouraged by the activity we are seeing.

Moving to the digital commerce or e-commerce portion of our Creative Professional business, we are pleased by the sequential growth we saw last quarter. We’re continuing to add value by implementing short-term strategies, like increasing the inventory of fonts we sell, adding localization through currency support in various geographies, and simplifying the workflow.

We’re happy to report that we've added approximately 110 new foundries since Q4 of last year, including [indiscernible] and Archetype.

Earlier this month, we announced new features for our Monotype library subscription service, which allows creative professionals to access more than 10,000 fonts for less than $10 a month.

The service now includes access to desktop and Web fonts and allows users to share within their creative network. As subscription services become more mainstay in the creative space, we’re glad to provide our customers with more flexible ways of working with our IP and believe it offers us an opportunity to convert share from the free font market over the long-term.

We also had two new typeface releases from our Monotype Studio in the quarter – Tazugane Gothic and Mescalero [indiscernible]. The Tazugane design is the first original Japanese typeface in Monotype’s history. It was created to complement the classic Latin typeface, Neue Frutiger.

The two typefaces work together naturally such that Japanese and Latin text can be used side-by-side for a wide range of print and digital applications. It’s already become one of our best sellers.

Now, turning to Olapic. It's been eight months since we completed the Olapic acquisition and we’re learning a lot as we go. Today, I'll provide an update on four key areas. New customer acquisition, upselling existing customers, customer feedback and integration in hiring.

First, we are beginning to capitalize on cross-selling into markets where we each have a strong foothold. For example, Olapic made its first inroad into the automotive sector this quarter, signing Toyota Canada.

Next, we are both upselling and expanding within the brand and across brand portfolio companies as well. In the quarter, we had success doing this with L'Oreal and Unilever, among others, adding more of their brands to the Olapic platform.

An important part of our upsell strategy around the Olapic platform is adding new and impactful features. Content in Motion is a great example of this. It allows brands to turn static consumer-generated photos and brand images into dynamic animated content at scale. The brand can then deploy that content across a variety of social sites like Facebook and Instagram.

Like any SaaS business, these meaningful add-on features are a critical part of attracting and retaining customers because they offer incremental value to the platform.

Regarding customer feedback, the best indicator is customer retention. We see the best retention and most positive feedback from customers that have adopted the Olapic platform across their marketing value chain and look to drive value based on the insights they receive from multiple campaigns and customer touch points.

On the flipside, we see the lowest retention with customers using the platform for a one-time campaign only.

With all that in mind, we have expanded our customer success organization. This keeps us close to our customers, making sure they get continued benefits from the Olapic platform. The key to long-term customer success is ensuring that UGC becomes a fully integrated part of our marketing strategy.

Finally, we are making progress on the Olapic integration and have ramped up our hiring efforts globally. Initially, we were focused on integrating G&A functions and have made recent progress in integrating other operating functions where it made sense.

Overall, we feel good about where we sit today with Olapic and what it means to the future of our business.

Now, turning to Swyft, a few weeks ago, we introduced a number of enhancements to the Swyft mobile engagement platform, including a self-service portal, clickable stickers, retargeting abilities and integration with third-party analytics tools.

These new features provides brands and advertisers with more insight and control of their campaigns within mobile messaging and personalization apps. By continuing to add value to the platform, we’re focused on converting Swyft customers from campaign-based transactions to ongoing relationships.

The needs of brands are ever-changing and we remain focused on how to deliver the most value at the right time. As a company, we are midstream in a significant transition and we're doing the heavy lifting to evolve our business to serve a wider range of use cases and value propositions. We are responding to customer needs with offerings like HTML 5 and flexible licenses. We are providing more value with new offerings like Olapic and we continue to innovate around new use cases like augmented and virtual reality.

As we look forward to Q2 and the rest of the year, we continue to expect a mid-teens growth rate, as previously stated in our guidance, with a sequential build in the second half of the year.

As we look at the full year, we continue to expect CP revenue to grow between 15% and 20% and OEM revenue to be flat to 2% growth.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Tony to walk you through our financial results and provide more details on our guidance for 2017/. Tony?

Tony Callini

Thanks, Scott. Before I review the traditional financial metrics and guidance, I’ll provide an update on how we are managing the business during this transformation, specifically through 2017, as we make strategic investments designed to drive topline growth in new revenue areas.

Our transformation is predicated on capturing new growth opportunities with both existing and new customers. And as a result, we are building go-to-market capabilities to scale with market opportunity.

This is new for Monotype, which historically has been built around an OEM business model. Where there were once dozens of customers to sell to, there are now thousands. Many elements will make us successful, including having easy-to-understand and appropriately-priced offerings that drive long-term customer value.

From an operational perspective, we’re building a strong sales distribution channel. Over the past few years, we’ve more than doubled our sales organization. During the first quarter, we successfully added about 20 new professionals to our go-to-market team, including direct and inside sales reps and business development resources. This is about a 20% increase over where we ended 2015.

Given training and typical ramp time, we’d expect these investments to translate into new sales activities beginning in earnest in the second half of this year. That said, we’re already seeing positive activity, which we’ve included in our Q2 expectations.

Now, turning to Q1 financial performance. As I review the financial results, I’ll primarily be speaking to GAAP performance, but I’ll also offer certain non-GAAP metrics, such as pro forma non-GAAP revenue and pro forma non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA.

The pro forma results assumed we owned Olapic for the entire reporting period and any comparative periods and exclude the impact of purchase accounting adjustments and transaction-related expenses.

As a reminder, we are providing this information to offer additional clarity on the performance of the combined operations.

Revenue for the quarter was $52.5 million, an increase of 5% over last year. On a pro forma non-GAAP basis, revenue was $53.8 million in the first quarter. Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA in Q1 was $9.4 million or 18% of revenue. And pro forma non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was $10.7 million or a 20% margin.

The impact of traditional purchase accounting adjustment on Q1 Olapic revenue and non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was approximately $1.4 million. Each of these key financial metrics fell within our guidance, albeit in the lower half of the range.

Now, I'll review some of the other traditional financial metrics. Our Creative Professional revenue grew 13% to $27.1 million. With the growth we are seeing from enterprise sales and Olapic, combined with the added go-to-market resources and a nice Q1 sequential increase in digital commerce, we expect revenue acceleration in CT throughout the remainder of 2017.

Included in CP revenue for Q1 2017 was $3.6 million related to Olapic, which is at the lower end of our guidance range and was influenced by the timing of deals signed in the quarter and the timing of deals going live at our customer sites. There is generally a lag between when we sign a contract and when the customer goes live and revenue begins to be recognized.

OEM revenue of $25.4 million was down 2% year-over-year. Scott talked about our success converting printer customers to [indiscernible] contracts earlier. In addition to providing greater visibility, we also recognize a one-time pick up of revenue in the quarter we sign the deal as we shift from recognizing royalty revenue of quarter in arrears to a ratable model over the course of the contract.

This gave us about a $1.8 million lift in the first quarter and we’ll expect that trend to continue throughout 2017 as we convert more printer customers to a fixed fee pricing model. Naturally, however, this incremental revenue only happens on conversion to fixed fee and will not recur in the future.

Gross profit margin for the quarter was 81.6%, up slightly as compared to the 81% we reported last Q1. Operating expenses of $42.7 million increased 38% or $11.7 million over the same period last year, driven by $10.5 million from Olapic operations and also investments in the core Monotype go-to-market organization. Included in operating expenses is $2.4 million in acquisition-related costs such as stock-based compensation and other deferred compensation expenses.

We reported a GAAP net loss of $1.1 million and the quarterly tax rate was 8.6%. As a comparison, in 2016, we reported Q1 GAAP net income of $5.4 million and a quarterly tax rate of 36.7%.

The decrease in effective tax rate was primarily related to the adoption of a new accounting pronouncement in Q1, mandating that all tax effects of share-based payments be recorded in the P&L as opposed to stockholders’ equity.

Loss per diluted share was $0.03. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.16.

Turning to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1 was $86.9 million and cash flows from operations was $5.1 million as compared to $11.2 million in the same period last year, primarily as a result of lower non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA.

One notable trend is that deferred revenue increased about 85% over the past year and 9% since the end of 2016, to more than $20 million at the end of Q1 2017. The growth in deferred revenue is largely due to the shift towards more contractually recurring revenue streams that require upfront payment, offering more visibility into future revenue and providing a firm foundation for the full year guidance.

Q1 non-operating uses of cash included a $3 million debt repayment, repurchase of another 27,000 shares for a total consideration of approximately $700,000 and payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.113 per share for a total of $4.6 million.

As a reminder, we remain committed to returning a growing dividend to our shareholders, as evidenced by the 3% increase in the April payment. We will continue to pay a dividend at that same rate of $0.113 per share in July.

Now, I’ll turn to our financial guidance for Q2. For the second quarter of 2017, we expect revenue of $54 million to $58 million, gross profit margins between 80% and 83%, and operating expenses between $45 million and $47 million.

We anticipate non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA to be between $9 million and 12 million, non-GAAP diluted EPS be between $0.08 and $0.12 and GAAP diluted EPS to be between a loss of $0.04 and zero cents.

For the full year, we continue to expect total revenue between $229 million and $237 million, gross profit margins between 80% and 82%, and operating expenses between $178 million and $182 million.

We anticipate non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA to be between $47.5 million and $54.1 million, non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.54 and $0.62 and GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.04 and $0.12.

Pro forma non-GAAP revenue is expected to be between $54.9 million and $58.9 million in the second quarter and be between $232.3 million and $240.3 million for the full year.

We continue to expect Olapic ARR to end the year between $31 million and $35 million.

Pro forma non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $9.9 million and $12.9 million in the second quarter and between $50.8 million and $57.4 million for the full year.

Bridging first-half expectations to full year guidance, we anticipate the sequential improvement reflected in our Q2 guidance to continue throughout the year as investments convert to new revenue opportunities.

Also, we will benefit from the roll in of deferred revenue and building Olapic ARR, which has been growing over the last few quarters and normal second-half seasonality. We expect most of the second half increase to be driven by enterprise sales and Olapic.

As we’ve discussed, we continue to manage the business to the opportunities. We’re building upon a productive first quarter and look forward to assessing the efficacy of recent investments. Naturally, we remain focused on execution and profitability as we manage through this transformation.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator to begin the question-and-answer session. Operator?

Steve Frankel

Good morning, Scott. It looks to me by my math that, on an organic basis, CP was down about 2% year-on-year. Maybe if you could walk through what was incrementally weaker, was this all e-commerce related or were there some other parts of the business that didn't quite perform relative to expectations?

Scott Landers

Yes. Steve, yes. So, our digital commerce business was down year-over-year. A couple of things on that. We did see a nice sequential increase on Q1 relative to Q4 last year, which we’re pleased about.

The other thing from a digital commerce perspective, as you remember, last year, I believe it was in the May timeframe when Brexit hit and the currency devalued, so on a year-over-year basis from digital commerce, we saw those currency headwinds. But that was down year-on-year. But again, much improved from where we were in Q4 from that perspective.

From an enterprise solutions side, it was not as good a performance overall as we would've seen, but under the covers, their performance was terrific. So, we had had a larger deal at the end of 2015. In Q1 of 2016, that was non-recurring, which we can have from time to time, so the compare there was tougher. But, overall, the ES business, when you look under the covers on the performance of the people that we've hired and new business that's coming in there, we felt pretty good and you'll see that in Q2.

So, when you look at that CP performance, and in particular on ES across the first half of the year, the performances is right where it’s been and we feel good about it.

Steve Frankel

Okay. And let’s dig in a little bit on HTML 5 [indiscernible] maybe you could give us an update on the number of deals you’ve done and why you think it hasn't hit the inflection point yet, given the Google changes that have gone on?

Scott Landers

Yeah. So, just let me regroup from last year, so if you remember, I think last quarter we talked about doing about $4 million across HTML 5. And I believe we said in our commentary, kind of came from two chunks. You saw a big chunk of it come from brand direct and then we had a big chunk come from a partner, which was good news.

Now, that partner revenue, as we said, is not something that recurs every quarter, right? There’s not 15 partners that we could do a similar deal with. But focusing on the brand side, we’re seeing consistent follow-through from the brand really quarter after quarter here, being a few quarters in from the Google announcement.

The thing we like about that is that brands are coming direct to us and signing up for a big chunk of their enterprise-wide needs versus coming to us for one campaign perhaps through our e-commerce sites.

So, when we’re signing these enterprise deals, they’re annual subscriptions. In some cases, they’re signing up for a multiyear arrangement to cover either their entire enterprise need or certainly for a geography, let’s say, advertising within the Americas and continue to see good names there.

As far as the inflection point, what we’re seeing is that, with Google's announcement, the content that the brand has to provide to go through the pipes has to be an HTML 5 format. What we’re seeing is that the brands work with the agencies. The agencies still have a workflow that’s tied to doing image-based advertising and they’re using HTML 5, but they're still capturing that as an image, which means that they are complying with the workflow to get something in HTML 5 format, but yet they’re not taking advantage of all of the advantages HTML 5 would bring, which is personalization to the end consumer.

So, we expect that to continue here in the short term, but we don't expect that to be something that is sustainable over the long term. Ultimately, brands have to take advantage of the opportunities with HTML 5 to really customize that message to the consumer and engage them in the most productive way. So, we will continue to monitor and it could be next quarter, the quarter after, or it could be 18 months from now. But what we like is brands are continuing to come direct and doing good business with.

Steve Frankel

Okay. And then, on Olapic, you had this issue in Q4 where they were – you tried to do master contract and you had – companies ended up not doing that. Maybe give us an update on whether those accounts that didn't go to a master contract, are they still moving across different brands or are you still getting incremental revenue? And maybe an update on how many customers you added in the quarter and what the sales pipeline looks like for the rest of the year?

Scott Landers

Yeah. So, great question. So, we’re absolutely pleased with where we are with Olapic. And we are absolutely seeing the sales force being able to spread across those master brands, if you will, and capture those unique brands, so albeit it’s not under a master agreement, Steve. And the one we referred to last quarter, we made really nice progress with that customer, signing up new brands across that portfolio, so that feels really good.

Another thing that feels good for us with regards to Olapic is the opportunity to upsell them additional value. But we referred to in the script something called Content in Motion, where we can take that still photography and turning it into an animated vignette. We call it a six-second video to provide new and engaging content for the brands.

And we've actually seen some really nice upsell within the existing portfolio on to that Content in Motion platform. So, that's another good indicator for us.

I’d say, overall – so, we don't – we’re not going to speak to the number of customers on a quarterly basis. I can tell you we have more now than we did last quarter, which is a good thing. And as we move forward, we’ll continue to focus on really a few key things. Getting more salespeople on board and train, so we can take advantage of the incremental opportunity we’d look to upsell.

But the final thing we’ll focus on is customer success. And one of the learnings we pointed out within the script is what we find on renewals is those customers that maybe have adopted the platforms originally just to go and power their e-commerce retail site, those customers who have taken it from there and actually deployed it across multiple channels or look at it as an opportunity for every month to add new content into their workflow, those are the best customers from a retention standpoint. So, we’ve built the customer success team to focus on not only those customers to make them successful, but those other customers who are maybe just trying this out and using it on one campaign, to get them to follow-through and use it in a much broader capacity.

So, an example would be, the customer may – you can think of many different companies. Let’s say, they want to do something around the holidays and maybe they run a campaign that says #shareyourholidaylook. If they stop using that at the end of January when the holiday season is over, when renewal time comes, they may say, we’re ready to renew, but our next campaign isn’t coming from six-month, so we’ll sign new papers six months from now. We want to take those customers, really allow them to see the benefits of using it in the campaign that they were and getting them to expand along the way.

So, overall, newer business. We’re learning a ton. But we like the feedback that we’re seeing.

Steve Frankel

Okay. And then one more on Swyft, maybe if you could help us understand whether you're growing the average customer engagement or some kind of metric around recurring campaigns versus one-offs?

Scott Landers

Yeah. So, here, with the launch of our new, I’ll call it, SaaS platform is we are beginning the road to recurring revenue. So, the first step is to have an offering, which you can go and sell under a subscription-like model. And so, that was a big milestone for us to release that this quarter. And as you remember, Steve, the Swyft business before is really like selling advertising in the Sunday newspaper. It was campaign by campaign.

And some of the positive feedback we got with Swyft is that some of the bigger customers were coming back for two, three and four campaigns, which led us to deploying this under a model very similar to Olapic.

So, really the proof will be in the pudding from here on out. Now that we've launched the product, what feedback are we getting in the marketplace and we’ll certainly update you as the quarters go. We haven't stopped selling under the old model. What we have done, though, is only done – I’ll call them those campaign-based deals where there is significant amount of money. We’ve stopped selling the smaller dollar ones because it's just not worth our time. So, we’re focused now on those bigger customers who are willing to spend money on a larger campaign and then hopefully pushing that entire customer base into a recurring type model where they can basically self-service their content. There will be some interaction with us, but now they have daily insight into the analytics. And if they end up doing many, many campaigns, there is an upsell opportunity for us throughout the year.

Steve Frankel

Great, thank you very much.

Scott Landers

Thanks, Steve.

Jackson Ader

Thank you. Good morning, guys. So, the guidance for Olapic implies a lower EBITDA burn in the second half of 2017. So, given the timing issues that you've seen early on in the integration, what kind of confidence or visibility do you have in that second-half improvement?

Scott Landers

Yes. So, I think you’ve got a few things, Jackson. One, because it’s a SaaS business, and I think Tony referred to the build of the deferred revenue rising as we get more comfortable with the timing of how people deploy, that helps us increase our estimate – or our focus on the right estimate.

But as we look at that business going forward, you’ve got revenue which should ramp throughout the year, right, as that builds. You also have some seasonality of where new business gets signed. In addition, the deferred revenue haircut we’re taking in the first half on a GAAP basis, it’s much smaller in the second half.

But then, most importantly, to your point, and this is really not only a point for Olapic, but also the point on our organic business through the enterprise sales organization, we believe we have a significant opportunity with the brands. And the approach we’re taking is to invest now, early in the year, against those go to market resources – so think field sales people, more renewal sales people, inside sales team in development – get them hired in the first half of the year, so that we actually see some of that benefit here in 2017 and it doesn’t become a 2018 item.

So, as you think about Olapic and even our organic business, you’re going to see the expenses be front-loaded, not as much incremental investment going into the back half of the year, but those increased revenues is then what levers on to the EBITDA line.

Jackson Ader

Okay. Okay. And then just a quick follow up. On the printer business, so what was the actual decline in the printer OEM space versus what you were forecasting?

Scott Landers

Yes. So, we were – over the past couple of years, we are referencing mid-single-digit declines. And I think in some periods, over the past couple of years, we’ve talked to high single digit declines. And so, here as we start 2017, if you look at that business, absent the one-time benefit we get from this extra quarter of payments, that business was continuing that mid-single-digit trajectory downward.

What happens is when we sign these folks on to these new agreements where it’s being fixed into the future, Tony referred to – we shift from going to revenue in arrears to now a go-forward ratable model. It ends up – we get basically a fifth quarter revenue if we convert someone. And what that fifth quarter of revenue is doing is offsetting the declines that we’re seeing within that business, right?

So, as we enter the business, we didn't expect printer to grow. We thought the declines would shrink. So, these one-time payments are almost getting that printer expectation back to where we thought, but not how he thought, if that makes sense.

Jackson Ader

Okay. All right, great. Thank you.

Glenn Mattson

Hi. Good morning. Did you give what the ARR was at the end of the quarter for Olapic? And then, you talked about retention a few times. Is there – is retention the same or going up or down? Or directionally, can you talk about that?

Scott Landers

Yes. Hi, Glenn. We don't give the ARR number on a quarterly basis. What we did do is reiterate our guidance for the full year. I will tell you, within credit businesses, and we see this in our own credit business, there tends to be a sequential build, right, and it comes in different pockets. But absolutely seeing the performance that we would expect to date from Olapic.

And from a retention perspective, what we’re seeing is similar to what we've seen in the past. And what we’re aiming to do with shareholders – because we understand that this type of SaaS business for the Monotype shareholder is new. It’s to share with you folks what we see and what we’re learning. And what I can tell you is I can give you a difference in how churn has changed for Olapic over the last few years.

So, when this was a brand-new offering into the market, there were brands that were trying user generated content for the first time. And a lot of the Olapic churn came from basically industries where this just wasn't fit for purpose, right? And by the time we bought Olapic, you kind of knew the different verticals where this would resonate the most. So, your bigger B2C travel and leisure, retail, consumer packaged goods.

Now, what we’re doing is we’re getting data that's more finite within industries to saying where is our – where do our most successful customers lie and what are the attributes associated with them.

And one of the things we’re learning is that if we can make a customer see the benefits and actually get them to use it in its fullest capacity, meaning beyond just the e-commerce site, using it for ads and using it beyond one single campaign, that's where we see the highest renewal rates. That's where we see the biggest upsell opportunity.

So, what we’re looking to do is look at that churn. And if people are churning or delaying renewing because they only use this for their Fourth of July campaign or for their holiday campaign, is how do we build the team that can get into that marketing department and help deploy it fully because we know that the upside for us is tremendous.

So, change in churn overall. Just trying to give you folks some insight into how the business works. And hopefully, that's appreciated by our shareholders.

Glenn Mattson

Okay. The significant sales hiring, you’re talking about that –some of those guys converting revenue faster than expected and that’s given you some confidence into Q2 and the back half. Can you just talk about why these guys are getting traction so quickly or what kind of metrics you’re using to measure that?

Scott Landers

Yes. So, we talked about this transition or transformation or this new strategy we employed and shareholders will ask when did it start. And we tell them it started two and a half years ago or three years ago when we changed our vision.

So, what it’s enabled us to be successful we believe and continue to be successful with these new hires – this goes back 18 months ago where we implemented actually a sales methodology that the worldwide sales team was trained on and now they all speak the same language. That was that point. And that was an investment we made – I think it was last year, even into the year before.

What we then implemented at the end of 2017 was a formal sales training program. So, we now have two full-time sales trainers. For the first time ever in January we had a class, I think, of 15 at our headquarters, altogether being trained on all of our offerings. So, then they can go and hit the ground running.

The other thing we’re doing side-by-side is our product management and marketing organization are looking at our offerings and saying, how do we simplify the business model, so when we bring a new person on, they don't have to be a font expert, right? They can quickly grasp what we do and we can begin to solve for velocity for now the tens of thousands of brands we think should be buying Monotype’s offering.

So, all of that hard work and investment that we’ve asked investors to be patient with in the past is now in place. And so, now when we get to the beginning of 2017, we’ve brought in the new sales folks and we don't expect them to sell a bunch in the first 90 days, but we expect new deals begin to happen in the second quarter, which would be our Q2 and we’re beginning to see that. And then we expect a certain percentage of them to become fully productive as we get towards the end of 2017.

And so, as Tony referenced, some of that is built into our Q2 where we have seen the pipeline building and we’re seeing some deals close and we expect to watch, rinse and repeat as we go forward.

Tony Callini

And, Glenn, I don’t know that I would say it’s happening faster than we anticipated. I think what we were just trying to say was that, as we’re driving these different training initiatives and putting into place things like a revenue marketing organization or inside sales organizations that we’re starting to see the conversion. And one of the things I alluded to is now that a lot of these guys are up and ramped, we’re reflecting that in our Q2 guidance. And as Scott mentioned, we’d expect it to be more fulsomely reflected in the second half of the year.

Glenn Mattson

Okay. Thanks for that. And last thing is, I think, Scott, you might said that the OEM – non-printer OEM business was also lower than expected. Can you talk a little more about that?

Scott Landers

Yeah. So, the only thing from a forecasting and guidance for Q1, we were in the range, but we were in the lower half. The only thing from a forecasting perspective that missed our expectation was that non-printer OEM. Everything else did exactly as we expected.

And in that case, this includes both those non-printer devices as well as ISPs and we had a larger deal that pushed. It was as simple as that. So, the deal didn’t go away, but when you deal with these bigger companies, we had anticipated coming in in the first quarter and our expectation is that it still comes in, but it will come in at a different point within 2017.

Glenn Mattson

Great, thanks.

Allen Klee

Good morning. For the new subscription service for less than $10 a month, is this considered part of your e-commerce business? And is that having an impact on that?

Scott Landers

It would be a part of our digital commerce. So, starting at the highest level, it’s a part of our Creative Professional business, Allen. And then internally, we would consider that a part of our digital commerce.

And as far as having an impact, it is fairly new for us and we’ve got some – a decent chunk of new customers coming in. It’s not material cannibalization at this point. We’re still offering both models because we believe people will always want to have come and have the need to buy just one font. Really, what we’re focused on with this subscription is if you think – think of it a company like Adobe, which has millions of creative cloud subscribers, right, and so the creative market has demonstrated that there is a tolerance for a SaaS-based model within that industry.

We believe that our asset within the Monotype libraries are a perfect companion and we believe that there’s a certain percentage of those Adobe customers that are called power creatives, if you will, that would want our 10,000 fonts at their fingertips to be used and deployed within their many creative applications. So, we’re launching the product for that reason.

We also believe that this is an opportunity for us to chip away at the market share from the free font market, right? If you have a creative that is coming in and looking to buy a font [indiscernible] they may go and that may cost $100, $200, $300. So, they may just go for with free. But we know that a lot of people that use free fonts fit into that power creative type of a definition. And we think at this price point, this is actually good for the industry where we can have a higher percentage of people that use type actually have an appreciation for high quality professionally developed fonts and Monotype, the industry leader, taking a lead in this regard. So, we think we’re on to something. It's early days. It’s another one of these examples of us investing here against the long-term, while at the same time we’re trying to take advantage of short-term opportunities.

Allen Klee

Thank you. And then in autos, I was just curious, you said in the past that your customers represent approximately 70% of the total units shipped. But you believe you’re around 20% penetrated with those customers. Is there any reason – what percent is a possibility or is there any reason that what you offer is more attractive with a subset of the [indiscernible] or how do you think of what you can penetrate?

Scott Landers

Yes, so a couple of things. I think we’ve talked about as far as – our auto business was approaching about a $7 million revenue stream. If you go back and listen to some prior calls or conferences, we’ve talked about automotive as hopefully being a $10 million to $20 million device category for us. So, we’re on our way to the low end of where we think we’d be. And for us, some of the reasons they would use us, certainly in the early days, is because of the technology advantage that we bring.

So, if you imagine all the different types of screens which may be in an automotive manufacturers lineup, there are varying levels of sophistication and quality. And what Monotype can bring is the technology and the expertise to enable that brand to resonate regardless of the power of the stream and our technologies help bridge that gap.

You also may remember one of the reasons they use us is because we believe that advantage of creating that great quality text on the screen, it increases the ability for a driver to digest the content quickly.

What we’re more focused on on the longer-term, Allen, and where we think that the bigger opportunity and where the key stickiness comes in is how do we capture the heart and minds of the brand of the automotive customer and not just the technology.

So, as we get in with them and we’re giving them – our experts giving them font recommendations on which fonts they would use on the screens most complemented their corporate brand, perhaps actually we’re working and designing their corporate brand itself, it’s really one of the keys of spreading. So, it's really a whole combination. We’ve always said it’s the type technology and expertise. Now, with the assets, the technology and expertise – so, one of the things we were proud of in the quarter is that Olapic for the first time was able to penetrate the automotive industry and doing work with Toyota Canada. So, the more we can bring our full power to bear with an industry, the better of we’ll be. And so now, it’s what asset and type in Olapic and now what technologies can best serve that customer base.

Allen Klee

Thank you.

Scott Landers

Great. Thanks, gentleman.

Kevin Liu

Good morning. First question, just wanted to follow up on the Olapic bookings. I know you don’t want to give specific numbers, but could you speak to whether or not you're still seeing growth there on both kind of a net and gross basis or if there’s been any sort of pause as customers assess the new ownership?

And then beyond that, how backend loaded do bookings tend to be on an annual basis for Olapic?

Scott Landers

Hi, Kevin. I think the question was, are we seeing growth just in general? Yes, so absolutely. We ended this quarter higher than we did last quarter on any metric, whether it's ARR or whether it’s number of customers. We’re just not getting into that detail.

I think within – what we see in general within the Creative Professional business, and Kevin, you’ll remember us when we were in OEM dominated business – and that had its own seasonality, right. You had printers which tended to sell more in the back half of the year, which then stubbed our quarters because we were one quarters in arrears. If you remember, we had seasonality within our display imaging business because a lot of devices sold around the holidays and that meant a good first quarter.

What we’re seeing with our creative business over the last three, four years as it’s become the growth driver is the creative business in general, the second half is better than the first half. And within that, you're selling larger enterprise deals through normal purchasing cycles, which means, they tend to go to the third month of the quarter that you’re in. So, we’ve seen that in our own Creative Professional business with our enterprise sales force. And that is – Olapic would fall into that same boat.

Tony Callini

Yes. I’d say just in terms of the growth for ARR, it’s really progressive throughout the year. With any SaaS business, there’s a growth curve. I don't know that we think our trajectory is any different than anyone else. I would say it’s not obscenely backend loaded, but it’s a nice progressive build throughout the year. Each quarter should be bigger than the last.

Kevin Liu

Got it. And then just on the Creative Professional side, I know right now a lot of the focus is on HTML 5. But what about the traditional web fonts for enterprise business? Are you guys still seeing solid growth there or is that starting to taper off as you [indiscernible] in the market?

Scott Landers

Yeah. So, our focus overall right now, Kevin, is on selling a holistic suite for what we call the Monotype enterprise license, right? And that – just that holistic approach, if you will, of going to a brand, assessing their needs from desktop to web fonts, for apps in HTML 5 is where we’re seeing great traction.

But specifically, what your question is about is that if you were to break that down between different offerings, obviously, Web fonts as a category was a huge catalyst for us. If you remember, we talked about our goal of that being in the $30 million to $50 million range and we stopped breaking that out separately, but that's absolutely now gone into kind of the slower growth mode where, for the last four or five years, right, that was rapid growth.

And now, if you think about the number of websites, right, most of them are taking advantage of web fonts. And now it’s a matter of – the number – it’s increasing or the number of companies expanding and we would capture that growth. But the big ramp is getting – we’re done there.

On the flipside, you’ve now got HTML 5, right, coming in. And that's what we’re assessing is the next major growth driver. If you remember the first couple of years of web fonts, it wasn't necessarily a rocket shift from quarter to quarter, but you saw some steady growth build. And ultimately, we said – it's hard to imagine a website five years from now taking advantage of website, so we’re able to capture the market. And we feel the same way about HTML 5. We’re seeing a steady stream of brands come in every quarter, we've seen a major partner come in and want to monetize some of our library to put it within their offering tool directly. But it's hard for us to believe five years from now that every company won’t be taking full advantage of the benefits of HTML 5, which is the personalized communication with the audience. So that’s kind of where we are.

Kevin Liu

Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

And at this time, I’m showing no furthers questions. I’d like to turn the call back over to Mr. Scott Landers for any closing remarks.

Scott Landers

Well, thanks, everyone, for joining us today. As usual, we thank you very much for your support and look forward to talking again soon. Take care.

