Helmerich & Payne - 2017 Has Been Painful So Far, But Things Are Set To Improve

Using my best estimates for average earnings throughout the cycle, I do see real appeal at these levels after a recent 25% pullback has pushed up the yield to 4.5%.

Short-term results are quite disappointing as sequential revenue growth is not seen in improving earnings (reduced losses) as of yet.

Technological leadership and prudent finances makes it a very strong company, as it remains very well positioned to benefit from an uptick in oil prices.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) has been delivering nothing but pain for investors in 2017, although it remains one of the best companies in its industry with a stellar track record. As the company avoided much of the pain from the downturn by focusing on new and innovative flex rigs, while it operated with a strong financial position, investors did not have to worry about dividend cuts and financial distress.

Despite this position of luxury, the current downturn is hurting HP as well. While drilling activity has picked up meaningfully, as the rig count doubled from last year's lows, these improvements are not translating into improving results yet. This comes as older lucrative contracts expire or are being cancelled, while spot prices remain soft. That being said, it really seems that the market has turned a corner and while it might take a few quarters before earnings potentially comes within reach, the risk-reward looks quite appealing after a 25% pullback seen so far this year.

Long-Term Leader

Helmerich & Payne has long differentiated itself from its peers in two key ways (at least in my opinion). In comparison to second-tier players like Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), Helmerich has early focused on flexible rigs, which support horizontal drilling before this became the industry norm. As recent as 2008, the US drilling market was split 50-50 between horizontal and vertical drilling, while this has tilted to a 90% market share for horizontal drilling at this point in time.

The company currently has a fleet of 350 marketable rigs on US land of which half are being used. The company furthermore owns 38 international rigs and 8 offshore rigs. Its near 20% US land market share has only risen throughout this downturn as older competitors had to aggressively scrap outdated rigs, which no longer meet today's requirements. As nearly all of HP's rigs are flexible, it has a major quality advantage versus its peers. Another key advantage is that many of the rigs can or are already upgraded which goes rather quickly and does not involve major capital outlays.

The other key distinguishing factor has been the strong balance sheet of the company, despite the fact that it operates in a capital-intensive industry. Doing so, HP has avoided painful restructurings and dilution for shareholders, allowing investors to escape the downturns without incurring too many scratches.

Where Are We In The Downturn?

HP's number of active rigs on US land peaked at 297 in the first quarter of 2015 (when its fleet was still smaller) and the total Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) rig count came in around 1,800. Utilization dropped to just 87 in the third quarter of 2016, as the total US rig count fell to a low of 400 last year, before doubling again.

US land active rigs peaked at 297 in the first quarter of 2015 (when the fleet was still smaller), to a low of an average of 87 in the third quarter of 2016. This number has recovered to 177 by now of which most are employed in the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Oklahoma. This means that utilization rates have just surpassed the 50% mark, which shows that HP has come out of the crisis stronger than some other peers, as it has gained market share. That said the overall industry activity levels remain low, as the rig count still trails the 2014 levels by a 1000 rigs!

The Latest Numbers

Helmerich posted its second quarter results for the quarter ending in March of 2017. The company now has 177 land rigs under contract, continues to gain market share, as spot prices improved by 9% between January and April of this year. While the core US land business is showing signs of life, offshore and international continues to be relatively weak.

The company posted second quarter sales of $405 million, which is a 10% improvement from the first quarter of this year, but is down more than 7% compared to the year before. The margin developments are utterly disappointing as operating losses totaled $66 million, which is up from $49 million in the first quarter, despite the sequential increase in revenues.

The big loss furthermore looks like a soft achievement compared to the $41 million profit number reported in Q2 of last year. Even if we exclude special charges of $18 million related to the abandonment of older rigs, the adjusted loss looks quite large. Part of the disappointment results from the fact that despite a recovery in spot prices, these prices are lower than older contracts, which run off, pressuring revenues per rig.

For the second quarter, the picture looks better with revenue days expected to increase by 25% for the core US land segment, offset by struggles at the other segments. While activity is picking up, margins are expected to come in soft. Rig revenues per day are seen $21,000 with expenses seen at $14,300. This means that margins are expected to fall from $7,042 in Q2 towards $6,700 in Q3.

This roughly 5% fall is offset by the increase in rig revenue days. Based on these number, US land revenues should increase by roughly $50 million towards $380 million. Total direct rig costs could increase by some $35 million towards $272 million. That should theoretically boost earnings a bit, but the $15 million anticipated sequential improvement remains relatively modest.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong Amidst Cash Outflows

Despite the improvement in activity levels, HP is not out of the woods and is not yet profitable. The sequential developments from Q1 and modest improvement guided for in Q3 are disappointing to investors, a key reason why shares have sold off quite aggressively. Shares bottomed in the lower forties in early 2016, but recovered to $80 around the turn of this year, before falling to $60 per share.

The good news is that the balance sheet remains very liquid, as the company holds nearly $800 million in cash and operates with a net cash position of $300 million. With 108 million shares, that amounts to nearly $3 per share, 5% of the current market value.

As the company lost $50 million this past quarter, and pays out a compelling $0.70 quarterly dividend ($75 million a quarter), one sees cash outflows at this point in time at a rate of $500 million a year. This is in part offset by the fact that capital spending totaled just $175 million in 1H this year. Capital spending is seen at $350 million this year, some $230 million less than the anticipated depreciation charges of $580 million this year.

Nonetheless, the company is seeing cash outflows of $200-$250 million a year in this environment, although this cash outflow will improve in the third quarter on the back of the sequential improvements in the US land segment. Given the strong financial position, investors do not have to worry about financial distress.

Final Thoughts

As oil prices have doubled from their lows in the mid-twenties in early 2016, shares of HP have nearly doubled as well. Shares have risen to a high of $80 at the start of the year. While oil prices have oscillated around the $50 mark in recent months, shares of HP and the wider sector have been lagging. For many service providers, the recovery has been softer than anticipated, as idle capacity remains large while some areas have seen headwinds from cost inflation as well.

The reality is that HP remains best of breed and while the second quarter performance and third quarter guidance might look a bit soft, it is clear that the trend has turned. So while a recovery is in place, the pace of the recovery is slower than has been anticipated by many.

On the conference call, executives indicate that HP has over 100 idle rigs, which are suitable for upgrades to the current requirements. These rigs represent a massive two-thirds of the idle market, which is "up to date," as a lot of idle capacity held by peers is simply not in demand with customers. This indicates that the market power of HP might be rather large.

One thing is clear, HP is the best house in what is an improving, but remains a bad neighborhood. The company is hurt by both low utilization levels and margins, which combined provide a very challenging cocktail to the point at which the business is unable to operate profitable. As the company is now losing $200 million on an operating basis each year, we have to recognize that operating profits approached a billion a year in recent peak years.

If we assume that the midpoint of today's and peak achievement is a reasonable assumption for the average throughout the cycle, and I factor in some additional production growth and market share gains, I see $750 million as a reasonable average operating profit number.

That suggests that after-tax earnings power approaches $500 million during the cycle, which combined with a reasonable 17 times multiple suggests fair value at $8.5 billion. The issue remains that this kind of earnings power is not within reach by now.

Such a valuation could justify a fair value of $80 per share - levels which we have recently seen, and would represent 30% upside from current levels. With the 4.5% yield being safe for now, and the recovery being in place, I am still happy to buy into these levels, making me an accumulator of the shares as they move down further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.