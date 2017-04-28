Rapid7: Shares Gaining Rapid Momentum, But Still Undervalued

My analysis show that the stock is still undervalued by over 20% against the peer group.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) is a data and analytics-based cyber security software company. I first came across the company in late 2016 when I was looking for a turnaround opportunity in small cap software. Rapid7 showed up on my screen. Look at the chart below and you'll see why….

Source: stockcharts.com

Rapid7 didn't meet expectations after its IPO in 2015. This seems to happen a lot with a lot of over-hyped IPO, but that doesn't mean that this is a dog. So I decided to do further investigation. My investigation led me to start a position in November 2016.

Since the recent run up, I started wondering if I should increase my position, so I updated my original analysis to reflect the latest information available to me. It's below and divided into 2 parts:

Part 1 - Historical Performance

Part 2 - Valuation

My initial due diligence on Rapid7 focused primarily on billings/revenue growth, good gross margin (in excess of 70% for software companies. Really good software companies have gross margin north of 85%), and evidence of good customer retentions and expansion (as in, customers will start small, but their purchases grow over time as the software service become more integral to the customer's operation). I'll go over them in detail below (which I've updated for the latest Q4 filing/10-K)

Revenue and Billings Growth:

On the top line growth front, Rapid7 checked the box. Revenue continued its upward trajectory and billings grew year over year. I should elaborate a little more on how billing is calculated and what it means. For software companies, billing typically means:

Revenue + Change in Deferred Revenue = Billing.

For readers that are less accounting savvy, here's another way to think about revenue billings. Say you pay $500 today for a 2-year subscription to the NY Times. On day 0, NY Times would book $0 in revenue and $500 in deferred revenue since you already paid for the subscription, but NY Times has not earn the revenue yet since it hasn't given you a newspaper edition yet. Our Billings formula would show:

$0 Revenue + $500 Change in Deferred Revenue = $500 in Billings.

Let's say NY Times does not sell to anyone else this year. After the end of year 1, it would earn $250 in revenue (50% of the $500 2-year subscription) and keep the remaining $250 as deferred revenue on its balance sheet. The formula would show at the end of year 1:

$250 revenue + [$500 - $250] change in deferred revenue = $500 in Billings.

This makes sense because the NY Times collected $500 from you in year 1 and earns revenue as it delivers each new edition of the newspaper to you every day. Billings is still $500 for the year no matter which part the year you're in.

So why do I care about billings, which is a Non-GAAP figure, in addition to revenue? Because billing correlates better with cash flow and is a better measure of sales force productivity. For a young software company, there are two keys to survival and building shareholder value:

(1) You need to have cash to fund the cash burn from R&D, sales force, marketing, etc. - Billing is a good proxy for cash revenue in a given time period.

(2) Most companies in this stage are running losses, and, by default, are valued on a top line multiple instead of earnings multiple. The company needs to execute well and be selling in order to achieve bullet point #1 and increase its valuation. Billing growth is a better measure of a software company's ability to execute and close deals. This is ultimately what matters at this stage of a young software company (revenue matters, but it better correlates with how many customers you have, which is also important. In assessing an opportunity, I look at both.).

Looking at the graph above, you also see some seasonality to the billing figure, which makes sense given that a lot of enterprise software purchases are made in Q4 of each year.

Below are the annual revenue and growth figures:

Source: 10-K

You can see that growth % slowed down as the revenue and billings base got larger and larger. 2016 ended with a respectable billings growth of 26%

Gross Margin

Source: 10-K

2016 gross margin came in at just below 75% (which is only slightly above my preference of 70+%). We can see from the chart above that the margins are dragged down by professional service - which is typically a low margin service (example: Rapid7 sends consultants to help the customers implement the software. This is a high labor, low operating/fix cost leverage service). If we look at the gross margin excluding professional services, then we see something like this:

This adjusted gross margin is around 85%, but we are seeing some competitive pressure given the decreasing trend in 2016 (Something to watch in the upcoming Q1 Earnings release!).

Conclusion: Good software gross margin (excluding professional service) with some concern over competitive pricing pressure. Enough to make me want to keep going.

Evidence of Customer Retention

Most enterprise software business model goes something like this:

Sell packaged software that includes a software product, maintenance/support, and implementation/professional service. The key is to require some or all of the elements to be renewable, so customers come back and pay for the service/product again. In the old days, the company sold perpetual software licenses with an annual maintenance contract. With the migration to the cloud, the software is hosted in the cloud and sold on an annual subscription basis (Note: Rapid7 themselves are going through this transition).

The goal is for the customer to like the product so much that they will renew the renewable element AND come back and buy more subscription units. Depending on the software/industry, the subscription can be per seat, per licenses, per device, per unit of activity, etc.

The best way to measure this is by measuring revenue retention or renewal rate (the inverse being revenue churn).

Source: Rapid7 presentation - 2016 Q4 Feb. 2017 Presentation

Based on this slide from the Q4 presentation, we see the existing customer renew at an 89% rate. However, the total revenue the ends up being renewed is over 120%, which means that customers are coming back and buying more! This is good evidence that there's good retention and expansion within the existing customer base.

Wait, there is more! - a few extra things that I did not expect to find

Operating Cash Flow:

In 2016, Rapid7 reached an important milestone for young software companies. It generated positive operating cash flow over multiple quarters and ended 2016 with positive operating cash flow (yes, they show a net loss in the income statement but a lot of that is due to stock comp and deferred revenue. You have to accept high dilution via stock comp if you want to invest in young software companies… or even mature ones for that matter…).

Source: 10-K and 10-Q filings

Lots of Cash and No Debt:

As of 12/31/16, Rapid7 had almost $72MM in cash and short-term investment. Plenty of cash to fund any short-term sales hiccup and/or acquisitions. This is a great position to be in for a young software company and to not have to dilute the shareholder through another secondary offering (I mean the stock comp dilution is already plenty in these businesses; if I have to sit through a secondary as an investor, I would throw up).

So part 1 of my analysis shows that I've got a good young software company showing 20+% growth with good gross margin and good customer retention. The next question is how expensive is this company? Read on to Part 2 of the analysis.

Part 2 - Valuation

In thinking about Rapid7's valuation, I pulled up a list of cyber security software companies to do a comp analysis. The goal is to measure the enterprise value multiple based on (1) TTM Revenue, (2) TTM Billings, (3) Fwd Revenue, and (4) Fwd Billings. This way we get a good mix of historical performance versus expectation when thinking about the valuation. Here's the end result (note that the EV figures are as of end of day on 4/27):

Now that we have our data set, let's see how Rapid7 stands relative to its peers. If we look at Rapid7's valuation against the peer group, it appears that Rapid7 is undervalued.

However, there may be a reason for this low valuation relative to peer group. As investors in young software companies, we are ultimately paying for growth. So let us line up the forward EV multiples against the projected growth rates and see how things look. Here it is:

You can see here that Rapid7 is extremely undervalued relative to its peer group on a forward billings basis. This is after Rapid7 announced on April 11, 2017 that Q1 losses were less than expected and that it was reiterating its 2017 revenue guidance of $192MM to $198MM and 2017 billings of $224MM to $234MM (see here).

If we look at how Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), Imperva (NYSE:IMPV), and Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS) (companies with comparable billings growth rate) are valued, Rapid7 should really be valued closer to 3.5x forward billings (average of the four is actually 3.65x, but let's round down to be conservative). But it's trading at 2.76x. This represents a 26.8% upside based on the latest guidance and current comp.

Because of (1) good historical growth, (2) undervaluation on a TTM revenue and billings basis, and (3) undervaluation on a forward billings basis, I decided to double my position in Rapid7 before the Q1 earnings release on May 9, 2017 (first time I've made a purchase so close to earnings announcement).

When the Q1 earnings are released, I will be looking to see (1) how much of a top line and bottom line beat Q1 was, (2) where gross margin stands to tell us if there are more competitive pressures that cause me to re-think my position, and (3) management's outlook for the remainder of the year.

