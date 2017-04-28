U.S. Growth Outlook - Slightly Lower In April

Every month, I review the leading US growth indicators. In this article, you will see a breakdown of the average components of the regional manufacturing surveys. These surveys are conducted in several Federal Reserve regions. In this case, I always look at New York, Philly, Richmond, Kansas City and Dallas. If you look at the average of all major components, you get a good picture of where US growth is headed. On top of that, I use these articles to predict the number one leading indicator: ISM manufacturing index.

Let's start with the most important number. The average regional surveys fell from 21.6 to 14.2. This is one of the biggest monthly drops since May of 2011. However, this time, I believe that we are just seeing a move back to 'average high' levels after touching a 15 year high in March.

That being said, it is highly likely that the ISM index is going to drop too. Official expectations are a drop from 72.2 in March to 56.7 in April. I already added this number to the graph above and believe that this number is likely to be met.

Shipments also took a hit in March after hitting a multi-year high in March. Shipments have guided nondefense capital goods shipments higher after bottoming in Q4 of 2015. I believe that capital goods shipments will hit 5% over the next two months.

New orders are confirming the outlook given my manufacturing activities and shipments. New orders took a rather big hit of almost 10 points in March. This indicates ISM New Orders of 60-62.

The employment average declined 2.2 points in March indicating average growth. Last month's disappointing number should be improved in April. Especially because these employment dips are unlikely in times of strong leading indicators.

Last but not least: capital expenditures. This index is one of my favorite ones because of one simple reason: there is no better and less volatile tracker of economic growth. Especially because future capex is something companies think about for a very long time. This indicator is a solid guideline for economic trends. The Q3/2014 decline and Q1/2016 bottom have been predicted perfectly. That being said, I don't see a warning signal at this point. Growth is likely to stay at above average rates.

Conclusion

This month showed us the first serious decline since the post-election growth rally started. However, I do not believe that we are looking at a growth peak. Yes, maybe we won't see a higher ISM index for a few months. However, if growth stays at these levels, we are likely going to get a few more months of growing coincident indicators and above-average stock returns.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. You can also send me a direct message or email.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.