A Sparkling Opportunity? Investments In Champagne And Beyond With Laurent-Perrier

The Champagne region as a whole faces some headwinds (Brexit and weaker GBP, price pressure from cheaper Prosecco and Cava sparkling wines) that could favor more merger activity.

Laurent-Perrier is attractive and stable (focus on premium brands, over 70% exports outside of France), but it has not diversified out of Champagne as of yet: Buy on possible dips.

Laurent-Perrier's dominant shareholder (the de Nonancourt family with over 60% of the capital and over 74% of the voting rights) will ultimately decide over a possible sale.

Luxury giant LVMH gaining total control over Dior (in a deal worth about $13 billion EUR in late April 2017) could ultimately impact LVMH's wine and spirits unit and Laurent-Perrier.

Laurent-Perrier is one of the few independent winemakers from Champagne that is publicly listed on a stock exchange, together with three of its larger rivals: LVMH, Lanson-BCC and Vranken-Pommery.

1. Introduction

How do champagne (or sparkling wine in general) and stocks go together in the first place? Some readers may celebrate with a bottle of "bubbly", but that's probably about it for most investors.

Based on recent merger news in the French luxury sector - more on this below - I decided to look into a publicly traded wine-maker with high insider/family ownership, based in Champagne, France: Laurent-Perrier (OTC:LPRRF).

Together with short-term weakness due to the Brexit vote and a weaker GBP currency, Laurent-Perrier could be an interesting "buy on dips" later this year - following the general assembly in June 2017.

Risks include a strong correlation to economic cycles and price pressure both from newer entrants (English and Californian sparkling wines, high-end Cava or Franciacorta) and cheaper substitutes (especially Prosecco).

Champagne was one of the first wine regions to recognize the potential for global branding. Its wines therefore command a lot of pricing power over its direct competitors, namely Franciacorta (in Northern Italy) and Cava (Spain, predominantly Catalonia). The aforementioned South of England is emerging as another long-term competitor due to warmer climate, but it is still in search of a strong brand name for the region, which will take a long time to build on a global scale.

Marketing and especially brand image remains key to Champagne. Laurent-Perrier is a strong brand with less fickle customers, more focused on "gourmet food" and upscale restaurants than nightclubs.

(Laurent-Perrier is a company with a long tradition, it was founded in 1812. Together with its three main competitors, namely luxury goods giant LVMH (LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) wine & spirits unit, wine-maker Lanson-BCC and Vranken-Pommery it is one of the very few listed French - or any winemakers, for that matter, listed on a public stock exchange. All of them own considerable assets and traditional brands in Champagne, France.)

Please refer to the first footnote for details on wine production and grape prices in Champagne compared to other wine regions.[1]

2. Valuation With A Focus On Land Reserves

Vineyard prices in Champagne are way above those of other wine-making regions (they are therefore the highest in the world with the exception of a few "grand cru" spots in Burgundy).

With the exception of Champagne, the average price per hectare of land in France's designated wine-making regions was just 60,000 EUR as of 2013 (Source in French, PDF file).

In Champagne it was close to or above 1 million EUR per hectare on average.

The highest-priced region within Champagne, Cote-des-Blancs (on a general note, any French accents will be ignored in my article to make reading the text easier) was fetching around 1.5 million EUR per hectare:

(Source as above, the names represent different local regions and villages within the Champagne area, see PDF page 3)

As a rough comparison, one main emerging entrant in sparkling wines - Southern England, more in this later - had hectare prices matching those of other French regions as of 2015:

Despite growing interest, vineyard prices remain much lower than more established wine-producing areas of Europe. Established vineyards in southern England will fetch between £20,000 and £30,000 per acre, according to Alan Plumb, a director at estate agents Savills. Farmland in these areas typically fetches £8,000 to £10,000 anyway, he added. (Source)

Using the (upper) current equivalent of (converted) 35,000 EUR per acre, we arrive at a hectare price of around 86,000 EUR.

(This is arguably too low long-term because the EUR has appreciated since 2015 due to the Brexit vote in 2016. England still is a very young wine-making country. Prices will therefore likely rise further in the future).

I will also list some U.S. prices in acres from established domestic wine regions (so that brains don't start fuming with metric and currency conversions):

Some regions have already reached levels fast approaching those of Champagne 5-10 years ago. The best areas of Napa county sell for around $300,000-350,000 per acre while those in Sonoma "only" sell for around $100,000 to $125,000 as of 2014 (Source). Multiply these per acre prices by 2.47 (this is equal to one hectare used in the metric system) and we get quite elevated prices.

The entire "Champagne AOC" designated area is about 33,000 hectares, and with annual production of around 300 million bottles per year, showing a steady growth of close to 3% over the last three decades:

Laurent-Perrier, however, only owns about 150 hectares and sources additional grapes from third-party growers with about 1,500 hectares to produce a little above 13 million bottles per year:

Under the energetic leadership of Bernard de Nonancourt (1920-2010), the Laurent-Perrier Group became a leading champagne Group, selling nearly 13.3 million bottles of champagne in 2015-2016. Its worldwide market share is about 4 3%. Amongst Négociants [champagne houses], it has an estimated worldwide volume market share of around 6%. (...)

These are the latest available numbers; see Laurent-Perrier's 2015-2016 annual report for details on page 5 and on page 12 (sales graph shown above).

On average, Laurent-Perrier's grape ownership ratio of around 10% is well below the average of other large champagne houses who own around 20% of the grapes used for their total production. That is a potential risk in case of growing grape prices - but also an asset in case of bad harvests (90% of grapes are sourced from many growers all over Champagne, lowering the weather risk within a particular vineyard. The current 2016 and 2017 vintages are difficult years. Champagne regulation allows each house to set aside a lot of reserve wines/stock to make up for future bad vintages; see the annual report linked above on pages 7-11 for further details, especially page 9 at the bottom).

To sum up: Laurent-Perrier's 100-150 owned hectares of land show up in the quoted annual report (section 4.3, tangible fixed assets, page 104) with a gross value of 149 million EUR, not including buildings.

Comparing these numbers to transaction values (EUR per hectare) in Champagne leaves little surprises.

Is the case therefore closed? No.

What makes Laurent-Perrier (and all of Champagne) so interesting is the branding and pricing power (a prestige image built over decades or even centuries by the large Champagne makers) associated with these wines.

3. Production Volume, Pricing and Branding

It comes to no surprise - even to occasional wine drinkers - that "real" Champagne is amongst the highest-priced wine on average (looking at both the still and sparkling wine category).

There are basically three price brackets for Champagne - in ascending order:

Non-vintage (often shows up as "NV") champagne, a blend of vintages. A standard (75 centiliter) bottle costs around $20-35 branded by retail chains or sold by entry-level growers and around $30-60 for Champagne owned by a traditional house with a well-known brand (including Laurent-Perrier).

Vintage champagne, from one single vintage. A bottle in this category costs around $40-80. Other special champagne (NV without added sugar, NV rose etc.) also sells at these more elevated price points.

Prestige or premium champagne from the same house (using a separate sub-brand). $100-300 a bottle, sometimes even well above that depending on further aging. These wines are sourced from the very best grape locations and aged for many years in the bottle. Marketing is also an important factor, this champagne serves as a halo for all the other offerings from the same producer. Famous brands include Roederer's Cristal, LVMH's Krug or Dom Perignon and in the case of Laurent-Perrier Grand Siecle and the entire Salon brand.

Because of the land prices and grape costs discussed earlier, it's almost impossible to sell a bottle of Champagne below $15-20 at retail (even in France or the EU with low transportation costs and no border taxes). Supermarket chains and discounters often use "cheap" Champagne under their own branding to attract foot traffic. In blind tests, some of these wines score more than respectable results (hard discounter Aldi is one of the largest Champagne distributors in Europe in this price bracket).

Laurent-Perrier doesn't want to participate in these distribution channels. It has a focus on premium segments with wine prices ranging from about $30 to $300 for a regular bottle - and let's underline that these are retail prices.

Laurent-Perrier aims to sell a portion of its wines to restaurants ("gourmet food") or bars where a considerable price premium is paid. This virtuous cycle is based on permanent investments into the brand and the prestige image in both advertising and distribution ("investissements notoriete & image") which in turn increases consumer demand and allows for premium pricing:

(Source, PDF page 31)

A comparison to the larger competitor LVMH therefore makes most sense, because LVMH sells its champagne in the same price brackets (other competitors such as Lanson-BCC and Vranken-Pommery have a much higher sales volume in retail chains and therefore lower average pricing compared to Laurent-Perrier):

(Source, LVMH, document de reference, FY ended Dec 2016, page 10)

Even for the largest producer, LVMH, with a little above 62 million bottles (equal to 20% of all of Champagne's total output in recent years, see chart above) the 13 million bottles shipped by Laurent-Perrier are meaningful:

That's especially true because of the revenue and margins from higher-end prestige bottles sold at around $60 (Laurent-Perrier rose wine) up to $400 (Salon brand, owned by Laurent-Perrier). Details will be discussed below.

There are obviously three ways for Laurent-Perrier to increase its output in the future as Asia and North America are still considered growth export areas:

- Produce more at current price levels (increase current AOC area)

This is hard because of the land prices discussed in section 2. Longer term, the Champagne region as a whole would need to expand the territory.

The current borders aren't set in stone, but it takes a long time to persuade all the stakeholders within the governing body (the CIVC) that this is in their best interest. Historically, Champagne covered more areas (about double the current area early in the 19th century), and there is a process to increase the AOC area again, see footnote [4] for details.

- Increase the average price per bottle

Since "entry-level" Champagne from the Grandes Marques (including Laurent-Perrier's brut) already sells for about $30-60 retail today, this is obviously hard to achieve.

(The wide price range for the same wine is because of different import and alcohol prices around the world, prices and vary wildly. The lowest prices - no surprise here - are often found in France. Roughly half of the annual consumption still is in France; see the LVMH chart above for detailed numbers).

The most important direct competitors on a global scale in this price bracket include LVMH's Moet-Chandon brut and Veuve Clicquot brut wines. This segment is what some marketers call "masstige (or masstige brands)":

In the nineteenth century champagne became an important component of the bourgeois lifestyle and a sign of social distinction. Because of their heritage on how to generate prestige, Champagne masstige brands are good prestige benchmarks. Brands such as Moët & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot are good examples of masstige products. (..) Masstige brands cut back on some luxury characteristics, such as price, rarity, and extraordinariness, to make luxury-like products accessible for middle-class consumers. The category of champagne is especially suitable for a masstige strategy because champagne prices are very high compared to other sparkling wines but are still affordable for many people. (Source)

Laurent-Perrier will try to increase the price of its entry level wine (la cuvee brut, formerly just brut) in 2017.

The "old" (current, shown first) and new packaging (shown below) looks very similar (unless you follow the brand or Champagne and the production methods in detail). This example once again shows the importance of marketing these wines and explaining the differences at the point of sale to retail consumers - either by a trained sommelier or a wine specialist:

(For readers not interested in wine: The label is round now! Big deal! For sparkling wine lovers: The new entry-level wine doesn't just have a different packaging. It is now aged for up to four years - previously three years - and includes more Chardonnay grapes, resulting in 5-10% higher pricing at retail. "Cuvee" indicates that only grape juice from the precious first pressing is used for this wine).

In addition, Laurent-Perrier was one the first large houses to extend its brand line-up and explore growing niches such as "ultra brut" champagne (almost no sugar added at the end of the production process) or "rose" champagne. The image below shows its rose champagne offering in gift packaging (sold at $60 to $100 retail):

The brand manages to achieve close to 40% of its revenues with higher-end wines (these are all wines other than the "entry-level" cuvee brut discussed above. Source, see page 30). This is a really high-number compared to peers and important because these wines carry much higher margins.

Laurent-Perrier's marketing and distribution also differs compared to many of its direct large competitors:

Laurent-Perrier markets its prestige wines to upscale restaurants (what Laurent-Perrier labels "gourmet food") and to a more traditional (likely also older) prestige and luxury clientele.

It largely eschews the "bling-bling" approach to marketing its wines. This in contrast to LVMH's approach whose wines (especially for Moet and Dom Perignon) can often be found in higher-end nightclubs or bars, and drunk by people often more interested in the social status of the brand than the quality of the wine. The "old" and "new" world of champagne consumption has led to clashes in the past.

Other brands in the Laurent-Perrier family include Salon (a premium brand with very limited production in vintage years only), Delamotte and de Castellane. In terms of global reach and brand value, Laurent-Perrier is by far the most important brand.

- Increase consumption per capita (make people drink more of it)

According to various CIVC studies, many consumers only drink a bottle of "real" champagne once or twice a year (e.g. for New Year celebrations or other festivities like birthdays).

Champagne cultivated this image since it began exporting the wine: Champagne is a drink made for celebration and moments of joy or other festivities (birthdays, weddings, you name it...). Champagne consumption and marketing still is closely tied to celebrations of all kinds, be it in sports, culture or business; Champagne makers often sponsor such high-profile events around the globe.

Champagne also pairs very well with food beyond appetizers - this is still unknown to many wine drinkers. However, drinking it more often during a full meal (much like a "regular" premium red or white still wine) could make it lose some of its sparkle and considerable pricing power discussed earlier.

Increasing consumption - especially for higher-priced wines - therefore is a double-edged sword for champagne and its historically grown "aura" of exclusivity, prestige and pricing power.

Substitute goods play an important role here:

For "normal" occasions or small festivities, any sparkler (mostly cheaper Prosecco, see footnote [1] and [2] for technical details, I view these tank-fermented, cheaper and often sweeter wines as substitute goods, not as direct competitors) will do "just fine" for many consumers.

This is especially true for mass-market consumers with budget constraints, or consumers who don't know or don't care about the quality and taste differences of wine and sparkling in the first place.

4. A possible catalyst: A new merger wave in Champagne?

You might wonder why I spent three sections discussing a foreign stock (and its competitors and production area) with a low trading volume, mostly hovering around 70 EUR a share over the past five years.

The last big drop in the chart came in - no surprise here, luxury stocks don't do well in recessions - from 2007 to 2009 when Laurent-Perrier was trading as low as 37-42 EUR in March 2009, down from a peak of 120 EUR in late 2007.

Sailing has been quite smooth ever since based on the following fundamentals (2012-2016), resulting in a slow-moving stock price and a P/E close to its peer group:

(Source, valid as of April 27, 2017. Reporting currency: EUR)

So where's the possible catalyst?

This week's luxury fashion news made me revisit the stock on my watch list in the European luxury goods space:

LVMH to Gain Control of Dior After $13 Billion Arnault Deal (Source)

As you can see in footnote [3] in more detail, LVMH's - at first sight unrelated to premium drinks - latest move in luxury fashion and accessories may result in more shifts in its vast portfolio.

There have been many rumors over the past years that Diageo (NYSE:DEO) or LVMH may sooner or later part ways and buy out each other's stakes in the wine & spirits unit - well before the Dior transaction took place (since this unit only amounts to 13% of LVMH's total revenue).

Other SA contributors have recently looked at the options and possible outcome of the drink brands owned by LVMH and Diageo; I therefore won't go into more detail other than to say that the linked article is well worth reading.

Given the plethora of brands owned by LVMH in the Champagne region, see footnote [3] for details, I personally see other potential buyers as more likely to court Laurent-Perrier if the house is on the block one day:

Remy Cointreau possibly returning to Champagne to extend its portfolio. Remy Cointreau owned (some say mismanaged) two traditional champagne brands, namely Piper Heidsieck and Charles Heidsieck, before divesting them and US-based Piper Sonoma for 412 million EUR to French investors back in 2011. See details here. This transaction allows for peer comparisons and market comparables which would make Laurent-Perrier worth up to 800 -1000 million EUR (applying similar premium).

A takeover by other large French conglomerates, possibly including Pernot-Ricard (it already owns champagne houses Mumm as well as Perrier-Jouet within Champagne as "international strategic brands").

A foreign "dark horse" buyer, possibly including new entrants from Asia. Both deep-pocketed Chinese and Japanese investors and drink houses have been scooping up traditional wine and spirits makers all over Europe in recent years.

I'm not making up this possibility up on my own imagination. Here's a Bloomberg report from October 2016:

Champagne Maker Laurent-Perrier's Owners Said to Mull Stake Sale * Majority owner Nonancourt family said to be exploring options

* Laurent-Perrier is world's fourth-biggest champagne maker The owners of French champagne producer Laurent-Perrier are exploring strategic options including a stake sale, according to people familiar with the matter. (...) "The information is not correct as it is not in the family's near-term or long-term plan to cede the company," Arnaud Richard, a spokesman for Laurent-Perrier, said on Friday. (...) Any sale of the 204-year-old business could attract big drinkmakers like LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Remy Cointreau SA, who have both been on the hunt for deals. Remy Cointreau Chief Executive Officer Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet has said that the company is on the lookout to acquire champagne brands after an agreement to distribute Charles Heidsieck and Piper-Heidsieck champagnes ended in 2015. (Source, highlights in quote mine)

Despite the immediate rejection of the rumors by a company spokesman, there may have been at least a strategic (re-)valuation of the company in 2016.

Any sale or strategic alternative would obviously need to include the Nonancourt family, currently holding over 60% of the shares and over 74% of the voting rights in the company.

More generally, we may soon see a new wave of merger activities in the Champagne region - also because more and more Asian-based buyers are looking for traditional alcoholic brands. Next to whisky in Scotland, famous high-end vineyards in Northern Italy or other French wine regions (namely Burgundy and Bordeaux), Champagne is certainly near the top, thanks to its heritage and branding power.

5. General Risks for Laurent-Perrier and Champagne

Should you buy Laurent-Perrier's range-bound shares (which at least pay a small dividend of 1 EUR in recent years) and wait for a - admittedly rather cloudy - catalyst (such as a merger, sale or forward-looking investments by the company beyond the Champagne region)?

- First, an obvious risk factor: Recessions or cyclical downturns are poisonous for almost all brands selling into the premium or luxury space. I refer to Laurent-Perrier's shedding two-thirds of its value between 2007 and early 2009, as discussed in section 4.

- Short term, the UK represents many challenges - the UK is traditionally Champagne's biggest export market, which may surprise many; the U.S. is second because of the Brexit vote resulting in a weaker currency. Champagne makers and their importers must decide or either eat up margin losses or cede some market share.

- The UK, or more precisely the South of England, also represents a huge opportunity. Competitors like family-owned Taittinger have scooped up (relatively) cheap vineyards in England's South to make sparkling wine:

Taittinger has become the first Champagne house to invest in English sparkling wine after joining with investors to buy 'premium' vineyard land in England. (Source)

Given that premium English sparkling wine already sells for about the same as entry-level Champagne from well-known and does well in various recent blind tests, this may be a very interesting strategic move.

So far, Laurent-Perrier has not announced any initiatives of making sparkling wines outside of Champagne. It's currently focused on renewing its wine-making facilities and its visitor centers; this is an ongoing initiative from 2012 until about 2018 and explains above average capital expenditures from Laurent-Perrier.

- In case of a downturn, cheaper Prosecco from Italy may gain more market share among sparkling wine drinkers on a budget (We see this in cocktail mixes or in larger receptions where sparkling wine is served. Champagne is often replaced with cheaper Prosecco). Prosecco - coming from nowhere in terms of exports just two or three decades ago - is still rising fast in export markets; it is now eye to eye with champagne:

As reported by The Independent, according to figures released by the Italian Sparkling Wine Observatory (OVSE) last Friday, Prosecco sales edged ahead of Champagne sales in 2013. The Italian sparkler shifted 307 million bottles globally last year, while Champagne sales lagged behind at 304 million bottles. (Source)

To reiterate, Prosecco is much cheaper to produce and sell; most bottles go for $8-20 at retail. Champagne still is the king of sparklers in terms of revenue generated.

- Champagne's history and production needs to be understood to appreciate price difference(s) over tank-fermented wines like Prosecco in particular. This requires ongoing marketing and trademark protection efforts from the CIVC and all houses. (See footnotes 1 and 2 for differences in the production methods and pricing.)

This is especially true in the U.S. (currently the second-largest export market for Champagne behind the UK) due to a historical quirk and loophole. The U.S. (and California in particular because it now makes a lot of sparkling wines) is one of the very few key markets where "Champagne" is not fully protected. The industry body CIVC recently had more success in its branding and legal efforts in China, which may represent an interesting market in the future.

- As with beer trends (mass-market beer versus craft beer) sparkling wine drinkers may shift their preferences from big houses towards family growers. As a rule of thumb, the latter have a focus on more natural/bio-dynamic wines and place more attention to consumer information (e.g. showing the exact location of the vineyards, the dosage (sugar added to the wine) and disgorgement date on each bottle - the last piece of information is especially important for the taste of a bottle-fermented wine. Many big houses- including Laurent-Perrier - still don't print this information. This won't sit well with more and more educated consumers:

Champagne has long been one of the least transparent wine regions. While big houses market it as an expression of the urbane good life, they have been highly reluctant to discuss their methods beyond reflexive nods to the mystical powers of the master blenders. Few wish to discuss base vintages and disgorgement dates, arguing that it would confuse consumers or that it is simply not necessary. (Source)

As reported by famous wine critic Jancis Robinson some professional reviewers will refuse to rate non-vintage ("NV") champagne without such label information going forward - because the wine can taste very different the longer this date has passed:

Perhaps my colleague Antonio Galloni, responsible for reviewing champagne for Robert Parker's Wine Advocate, will be more successful at effecting change. He has written that he will simply refuse to review a champagne for which no years or dates are supplied. (Source)

Prestige competitor Krug (owned by LVMH) has started to offer such information in recent years, including detailed online information linked to a code printed on each bottle (the "Krug I.D."). It remains to be seen if or when Laurent-Perrier implements such changes and innovations beyond a few niche offerings.

- Bottle-fermented high-end sparkling (often using the same grape varieties as in Champagne, namely Chardonnay or Pinot Noir) from California, the South of England, Franciacorta (from Italy) or of course Cava (from Spain) and a few other niche producers in Germany and other regions will continue to pressure Champagne. Even highly regarded wine critics such as Jancis Robinson have trouble noticing the differences or taste advantages of "real" Champagne compared to high-end sparklers produced in the same traditional method (bottle fermentation and long aging on the lees).

- Champagne's trump card versus other bottle-fermented sparkling wines remains branding (including a long heritage, Laurent-Perrier was founded back in 1812) and global recognition for the time being.

6. Conclusion

- Laurent-Perrier, like many of its competitors, may experience a slight drop in profits, due to weakness and pricing pressure in key markets such as UK. Watch for results in early June 2017 (Annual results for 2016-2017). Laurent-Perrier could be a buy on dips following the latest annual report.

- The company has quite a conservative approach towards distribution and key customer segments (with a focus on the more traditional luxury, gourmet and upscale market and largely eschewing "bling-bling" packaging and a focus on night-clubs so far).

- The company is largely family-owned and managed, but is publicly traded in France (ticker EPA:LPE). This is an anomaly since most of its larger competitors are either public within a portfolio of premium drink brands (owned by houses like LVMH, Pernod-Ricard SA (OTCPK:PDRDY)) or private and family-owned (Bollinger, Louis Roederer, Taittinger again since 2006).

- Catalysts include a potential strategic move by 2018 and beyond, either offensive (expanding product or distribution portfolio, the house has emphasized its offerings in premium and long-fermented champagne in recent years - maybe even following into the footsteps of Taittinger and looking for vineyards in other regions) or defensive (a strategic alliance or sale, despite denying this (again) in late 2016).

- There is an additional general investment opportunity for people able to look into wine-based investments beyond traded stocks: Vineyards for English sparkling wines could represent an interesting opportunity for patient investors with a time horizon of 5, 10 or 20 years (as discussed, such sparkling wines already sell in the same price bracket as entry-level champagne from the "grandes marques", although in much lower volume), along with other rising wine regions around the globe. A warmer climate may further increase the opportunity for English wines, especially sparkling wines which can be grown on the (northern) geographical limits of winemaking.[5]

Footnotes:

[1] The Champagne appellation is both tied to the region in the Northeast of France (the geographic limit where commercial wine production is feasible) and the winemaking methods/rules. Grapes must always be hand-picked in Champagne. There are very strict rules on the quantity (set for each year along with additional grapes set aside as a reserve for weak vintages, see pages 7-11 in linked PDF for details) as well as the quality of the grapes (grand cru, premier cru and lastly deuxieme cru) and how many liters of juice may be pressed (first the cuvee and then the taille) out of the grapes. Champagne wines must always be bottle-fermented (the second fermentation process) and aged for at least 15 months for non-vintage wines and three years for vintage wines. Some bottles are even still riddled by hand to slowly collect the yeast. Note that these are the minimum requirements; some producers age their champagne a lot longer to increase quality and flavors. That labor-intensive handling and aging coupled with the low yield due to the harsh climates results in some of the highest prices for grapes. At the current period (there's a periodical review of prices, see here for historic details and origins) Champagne grapes are sold for about 5-7 EUR per kilogram by growers. It takes about 1.2 (standard wine) to 1.5 (prestige wine) kilograms of grapes to produce a standard-size bottle of Champagne (75 centiliter). Contrast this with other famous sparkling wine-making regions such as Cava (Spain, bottle fermented sparkling wines) and Italy (Prosecco, tank-fermented sparkling wines are much simpler and cheaper to produce on an industrial scale, see footnote 2 for details) where grapes are sold for below or slightly above 1 EUR per kilogram.

Within champagne, there's quite a stark difference between grower champagne and the big houses: A strong focus on branding and standard blends makes it harder for local family-owned competitors, aka "grower champagne" (its taste often varies even in non-vintage wines while big brands try to achieve a regular "house style" by trying hundreds of blends for their entry-level NV wines) to compete on a global scale - the big brands therefore have a much higher export ratio. On the other hand, all wineries in the region (including the small growers) profit from the main "Champagne" brand (for example, other sparkling wines from France such as those from the Alsace region carry much lower average prices).

[2] I didn't include cheaper tank-fermented (in most cases) wine such as Italy's Prosecco as a direct competitor to Champagne. It is more of a substitute good for people not familiar with sparkling wine (i.e. consumers who don't care the quality or details and look for any sparkling wine). Prosecco made out of just one type of grapes, Glera, (therefore elaborate blending isn't possible) has a different, fruitier, sweeter flavor profile and often comes with higher amounts of added sugar ("dosage") to compensate for weak grape materials. Prosecco and other tank-fermented wines are also for immediate consumption; they don't age well in cellars like vintage champagne.

See here for an overview discussing the key differences between Prosecco and Champagne.

[3] Diageo has a 34% stake in LVMH's drinks & spirits group. The detailed holdings of the two companies are as follows:

(Source: Excerpt from "SIMPLIFIED ORGANIZATIONAL CHART OF THE GROUP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016", page 6 in linked PDF)

Because of LVMH's size (including a few separate sector holdings not listed in the chart above because they aren't co-owned with Diageo), the entire unit only accounted for 13% of the group's revenue:

In 2016, revenue for the Wines and Spirits business group amounted to 4,835 million euros, or 13% of the LVMH group's total revenue. (Same source as above; see page 10 in linked PDF)

The brands on the top left (from Moet-Chandon down to and including Veuve Clicquot) are LVMH's assets in Champagne. Except for Mercier (a lower-end brand), pricing is very similar to Laurent-Perrier's various brands, from about $30-50 for non-vintage champagnes up to $150-250 or even well above for premium and aged vintage champagne per bottle.

[4] "Early documents reveal the planted surface in 1822 was 65,700 ha [roughly double the current protected AOC area], by which time Champagne was moving from still to sparkling wine production. But after late 19th century devastation by phylloxera, the vineyard area reached its nadir at the beginning of the first world war in 1914, falling to just 6,000 ha. By 2000, it had recovered slowly to 33,105ha." (Source)

[5] Some existing investors have a particularly bullish outlook:

'Champagne sales are going to decline here and English sparkling wine will probably eventually take half of champagne's share', predicts Ian Kellett (pictured), once managing director at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson and now a particularly engaged, and Plumpton-qualified, owner of Hambledon Vineyard. He's convinced that England's great advantage is its very much lower land costs than Champagne's 0.9 to 2.1 million euros a hectare (2.47 acres) and maintains there is no shortage of suitable land - 'if the farmers will sell it'. He also expects champagne prices to continue to rise as the debt burden of maturing their stock does. (Source)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may start a long position based on potential news discussed in the article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.