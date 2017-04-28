I Don't Understand Amazon's Current Value (And Why That's OK)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a fantastic platform. I am a satisfied Amazon Prime Subscriber and I continue to find more and more products worth buying on the website. However, I am not an Amazon investor and have never been one.

I fully admit I do not have as much imagination as some. I have a difficult time looking at a company trading at massive multiples (of earnings, sales or cash flow) and imagining a future in which the company becomes profitable enough to justify its current price. Amazon trades at nearly 60x forward earnings, 23x price to book and 27x price to cash flow. One cannot argue this is a "cheap" company.

Those metrics are why I never invested in Amazon, or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Thus far, I fully admit that my lack of imagination (or perhaps lack of optimism) has caused me to miss out on significant profits by not investing in these (and other) revolutionary companies.

That being said, I have nothing against Amazon or Facebook or Tesla. I've never had the guts to short the shares of these companies (so their rising share prices have never hurt me), and as I mentioned, I sincerely enjoy using Amazon's service. I think Tesla as a company is outrageously valued, but the car enthusiast in me appreciates the engineering and design of its products.

If you are an Amazon shareholder, you should be happy (and relieved) that people like me do not understand its current valuation. Why? Because if Amazon ever gets to a point where sentiment becomes uniformly positive, it likely means we are in a bubble. As long as there are a reasonable number of investors like me who continue to doubt that Amazon's future profits are worthy of the company's current valuation, its fair to say that sentiment has not become dangerously bullish.

A couple years ago on SeekingAlpha, everyone seemed to love Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). I remember publishing one article on the company after its share price had surpassed $100 urging caution based on a number of factors (most of which eventually played out). Just about everyone who commented said I was wrong. They believed that the stock was going to $150 or $200 or above and nothing I could say would change their minds. Hardly anyone on this website was bearish on Gilead at that time. As someone who likes to try and approach things from a contrarian perspective, this made me even more cautious on Gilead than I already was.

I am not bringing up that example of Gilead to tout my own analytical abilities. Like any investor, I certainly have made my mistakes and bad decisions (as I mentioned, continuing to avoid Amazon definitely counts as one). However, it helps to demonstrate that if everyone else out there has a positive view on a particular stock or company, maybe you should reconsider your position. Those positive views are likely already baked into the stock price. The company will need to outperform those already heightened expectations to continue to deliver strong investment returns.

Which brings us back to Amazon. If you are an investor in the company, you should not get offended by the fact I believe it is likely overvalued. You also should not get offended when you read a negative article about the company on this website. Instead, you should be reassured that there are still plenty of us out there who may be underestimating the brilliance of Jeff Bezos and the ecosystem he has created and continues to expand.

Confirmation bias might be the most difficult psychological phenomenon that investors face. We enjoy talking about stocks and companies with those of us who share our views. And why not - that makes ourselves feel better about our pre-existing thoughts and beliefs. The easiest way to combat confirmation bias is by carefully reading the most negative articles on the companies in which you invest. Don't get all offended and dismiss the key points immediately. Instead, do a bit of extra research. Work hard to disprove the arguments and evidence brought forth by those who have a negative view on that particular investment.

This article intentionally doesn't go into great detail about Amazon itself (you'll have to go elsewhere to find specific bearish arguments). But it speaks to the psychology of investing, especially investing in a company that others just don't understand properly.

If you are a long-term Amazon shareholder: congratulations on a terrific investment. Your faith in Jeff Bezos and his vision has led to impressive gains and you deserve credit for being able to take a long-term approach to a revolutionary company.

However, if those of us who still don't quite believe that Amazon will ever be profitable enough to justify its current share price change our tune, you should probably begin to be careful. For that will likely be the best indicator that sentiment has become too positive and expectations have been raised too high.

Until then, Amazon shareholders should be pleased that I don't understand how the company is worth over $440 billion. It likely means that further gains are ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.