Top Natural Gas Stock Pick: Gulfport Energy Corporation

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) is an Oklahoma-based, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with significant exposure in the core of the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio. The Company also has newly acquired acreage in the SCOOP and other existing operations in the Niobrara formation, Bakken formation, and throughout Southern Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the Company reported proved reserves of 2,321.1 Bcfe, of which 859.9 Bcfe, or 37%, are proved developed.

SCOOP acquisition diversifies asset base - Diluting the pure-play, core Utica focus, Gulfport purchased ~85,000 net effective acres in the SCOOP at a purchase price of $1.85 billion. The acquisition diversifies regional risk and positions Gulfport as a top producer in two premiere shale plays. I believe that while the purchase is costly in the short term, the SCOOP assets will become as important to the Company's production portfolio as the Utica. Not only will it drive double-digit production growth over the coming years, it also contains solid economics with ~47% returns at $3 gas/$50 oil. Also, further delineation of the speculative Sycamore and Caney shale formations could justify the hefty price tag, and well test results will be available by YE2017. Ward Petroleum's (private) Lynda 26-23-1XH well, located in Grady County, recently generated an impressive IP rate of ~3,500 boe/d at a horizontal length of ~7,500 ft. This highlights the future potential of Gulfport's acquired SCOOP assets.

Selloff creates an attractive buy-in opportunity - I believe that the market's drastic 20% selloff was an overreaction. The recent slew of E&P bankruptcies, driven by the lower-for-longer environment of commodity prices, has created an investor which favors healthier, less-leveraged balance sheets. At a YE2016 net debt/EBITDAX ratio of 0.8 x and liquidity of $2.0 billion, GPOR fits that preferred criteria, however trades otherwise. I look for positive SCOOP results to serve as a catalyst for future stock price growth.

Production in the Utica will continue to be a key driver - While SCOOP-related news will likely dominate Gulfport's headlines this year, production in the Utica is still a key growth driver. With ~85% of service costs locked-in and a $750k decrease in dry gas well cost in FY16, I believe Gulfport will continue to realize improved efficiencies in the Utica. In 4Q16, average spud-to-rig release decreased to 20.7 days while laterals simultaneously increased 11% y-o-y to an average of 8,340 ft. While high production growth, coupled with limited takeaway capacity, has hampered gas prices in the Appalachian region, Gulfport has locked in transportation costs and firm transportation contracts to circumvent these issues.

Figure 1: Utica Shale Acreage & Activity

Gulfport's core holding is 213,000 net acres across various counties throughout Eastern Ohio in the Utica Shale. The Company is focused within the core of the dry, wet gas and condensate windows of the Utica Point Pleasant. The Point Pleasant formation, which is a sub-member of the lower part of the Utica interval, is the primary target of the play and is located approximately 7,000 to 11,000 feet below the surface. Gulfport currently operates six rigs in the play, and in 2017, the Company intends to drill 87 to 97 gross wells (67 to 74 net), and turn to sales 72 to 80 gross (61 to 67 net) wells.

Much of the Company's ~213,000 net acres is spread across the dry gas portion of the play and is where it plans to focus its efforts. GPOR's acreage breakdown in the Utica is as follows: Dry gas, ~157,620; Wet gas, ~27,560; Condensate, ~25,560; and Oil, ~2,130. In 2016, 87% of net wells drilled were located in dry gas regions, and only 10 of the projected 70-77 net completions will be completed outside of these regions in 2017. Also, the Company plans to run five rigs in the dry gas area and only one rig in the west gas window.

Figure 2: Structure map of the Utica formation

With the acquisition of the SCOOP assets, the Company's pure-play, core-Utica focus is now heavily diluted; however, production in the Utica will still be a key driver for the Company moving forward. Over the last few years, the Utica shale play has transformed itself from a trivial pursuit to one of most important players in the nation. As recently as 2013, the area was averaging less than 0.5 Bcf/d of dry gas production, and by 2015, it skyrocketed to 2.6 Bcf/d. So far this year, Utica dry gas production has averaged 3.8 Bcf/d - a 46% y-o-y increase. Although total oil production plummeted 22% year-over-year, natural gas production growth remained robust at 43% amid volatile commodity prices.

During 4Q16, Ohio's horizontal Utica wells surpassed 1 trillion cubic feet for the first time, in large part due to Gulfport's role as one of the top natural gas producers in the area. This continuous production growth, coupled with the basin's limited takeaway capacity, has hampered natural gas prices in the Appalachia area recently, but I believe as midstream operators expand infrastructure over time, this capacity constraint will be resolved.

Figure 3: Gulfport Firm Transportation Commitments

In an effort to circumvent the possibility of insufficient takeaway capacity, Gulfport has locked-in expenses and entered into firm transportation contracts to deliver approximately 775,000 MMBtu to 1,125,000 MMBtu per day in 2017. This represents an increase of 45% over last year's contracted agreements. The Company added 405,000 MMBtu per day in 2017 alone to grant it additional access to various Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Canadian delivery points. These firm transport contracts will enable the Company to bypass takeaway logjams. Consistent well results and available takeaway capacity will be the key factors driving growth in the Utica.

Recent production data provided by Ohio's Department of Natural Resources clearly delineates Gulfport's strong position in the Utica based on total production and production per well and supports the investment thesis that GPOR is a premiere player in the Utica.

Figure 4: 4Q16 Utica Shale Production by Operator

Figure 5: 4Q16 Utica Shale Production by County

Production by county reaffirms GPOR's position as one of the most levered to the core of the Utica. Based on the data reported, Belmont, Jefferson, and Monroe have the highest average production per well. Gulfport operates within the Belmont (56%), Monroe (19%), Harrison (19%), Guernsey (5%), and Noble (1%) counties. Of Gulfport's 219 wells in the Utica, 122 are situated in the Belmont - the highest producing county within the play. With the exception of Jefferson, the Company owns acreage in the top six highest production-per-well counties, solidifying its stance in the Utica.

Figure 6: SCOOP Acreage & Well Activity

On December 13, 2016, Gulfport entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Vitruvian II Woodford, LLC to purchase ~46,400 net surface acres (~85,000 net effective acres) in the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province ("SCOOP"). Through the acquisition, the Company purchased rights to ~46,400 Woodford acres and ~38,600 Springer acres in Grady, Stephens, and Garvin Counties, Oklahoma. The acreage is already over 80% held by production, which will enable Gulfport to focus on pure returns in the short term. Immediately following the acquisition, Gulfport added 183.4 MMcfe/d in production and 1,750 (1,170 Woodford & 580 Springer) drilling locations to Gulfport's inventory. The acquisition puts GPOR on the playing field in the heart of SCOOP condensate and over-pressure gas windows with exposure to stacked pay zones. It also offers 15 years of identified drillable locations and positions the Company as a leading operator in two of North America's high-return natural gas basins.

Figure 7: SCOOP Targeted Production Areas

The SCOOP is a very delineated, high-quality reservoir with stacked-pay potential. Historically, operators have focused primarily in the Woodford and Springer formations; however, the Company believes that the Sycamore zone holds significant upside. The Sycamore is age-equivalent to the Meramec and Osage and is being developed up in the STACK. Recent IPs were reported to be comparable to the Woodford and Springer formations, and the Company will be paying attention to a private operator that is currently in development stages in the area. In 2017, the Company plans to focus on development in the Woodford lean gas and wet gas areas and begin testing the Springer and Sycamore intervals by year end. By utilizing a four-rig program, it will generate 19 to 21 gross wells and have an average lateral length of 8,500 ft. I believe positive well results in the SCOOP will be a future catalyst that will drive the stock from its current lows.

Figure 8: Vitruvian SCOOP Well Results

Figure 9: Other Company SCOOP Well Results

Gulfport's newly acquired wells have showed promising early results. Most notably, the Anita Fowler 1-27X26H well has led the pack with a normalized 30-day IP of 3,166 Mcfe/d/1000 ft of lateral. While Vitruvian's wells have generated promising early results, comparable wells have averaged higher IP30 rates and much higher 30-day rates. There is also no guarantee that GPOR will be able to immediately replicate this success in other wells; drilling in the SCOOP is not the same as drilling in the Utica. Gulfport has had the luxury of navigating in the consistent structure of the Utica, but the structural faulting of the SCOOP will be challenging and serve as a short-term obstacle as it builds experience in an unfamiliar geography. The targeted SCOOP areas are also deeper than the areas targeted within the Utica. The wet gas areas are approximately ~14,000 feet deep, and the dry gas areas are ~18,000 feet deep, compared to ~10,000 feet in the Utica. However, Gulfport has had success improving well economics. Through consistent operating efficiencies, GPOR has reduced its well cost per ft in the Utica to ~$1,035. As it begins operations in the SCOOP, current well cost per ft in the Woodford wet gas region is ~$1,395.

Following the news of the acquisition, investors put Gulfport's stock through the ringer. The stock fell 14.40% on the first day and 19.49% over the course of the month. In a volatile commodity price environment, investors prefer companies with healthy balance sheets. Since the beginning of 2015, there have been 232 oil-and-gas related bankruptcy filings in the U.S. and Canada. Unsurprisingly, 114 of the 232 filings were from E&P companies, which highlighted the risk of investing in smaller E&P players with high debt balances. As a result, investors remain wary of highly leveraged companies. I believe that the selloff created an attractive buy-in opportunity, as the Company has a large cash balance and an industry-leading net debt-EBITDAX ratio of 0.8x.

The reported type curves in the SCOOP recently released by the Company are based on historical, "Gen 1" completions. Gulfport plans to move to the larger frac designs in the SCOOP to closer resemble the well designs in place in the Utica, which will ultimately drive higher EURs and returns.

Figure 10: Production Forecast

Source: Author using data from SEC filings & author projections

In 2011, Gulfport entered the Utica through a series of acquisitions, and in 2012, it had spud its first well: the Wagner 1-28H. As of December 31, 2016, four years later, Gulfport had spud 268 gross wells, of which 219 were completed and producing. In 2012, Gulfport generated total annual production of 15,436 MMcfe at an average production cost of $1.57 per Mcfe. By 2016, production cost decreased 83% to $0.26 and annual production grew at a CAGR of 103% to 263,430 MMcfe. I have modeled double-digit daily production growth into 2019 as a result of the newly acquired SCOOP assets and the continued expansion in the Utica. Even amid low Appalachian gas prices and capacity constraints, Gulfport has continued to drive production growth over the last few years, and over the three-year projection period, I expect the Company to match this trend and generate production CAGR of 38%. Due to the exceptional performance of Gulfport's wells in the Utica and the positive early results generated by the SCOOP wells, I project the Company will become free cash flow positive by 2019.

Figure 11: Production Cost vs. Growth

Source: Author using data from SEC filings & author projections

Figure 12: Total Debt/EBITDA

Source: Author using data from SEC filings & author projections

Gulfport's post-acquisition balance sheet is still manageable and in-line with peers. Compared to its public peers, Gulfport's leverage ratio is among the better in the group. As of YE16, the Company trumped its peers with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.8x, with the next closest company at 1.6x. By YE17, I've projected Gulfport to achieve a ratio of 1.9x, which is still lower than the peer average of 2.2x. Following the SCOOP acquisition, the Company's leverage ratios took a hit. At YE15, Gulfport's total debt/capitalization was 32%, which increased to 42% by YE16 post-acquisition.

I project this ratio will slowly subside to prior levels as the retained deficit shrinks over time. Between cash on hand and the availability of its undrawn credit facility (~$500M), Gulfport has around $2 billion in liquidity. Its total debt balance, including asset retirement obligations, is ~$1.6 billion, of which the soonest debt due is in 2023. Gulfport also owns a ~25.1% equity stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK), which equates to an ownership value of approximately $225M in potential liquidity, if needed. So, although Gulfport will outspend cash flows over the next few years, it has ample liquidity in the event of misfortune.

Figure 13: Interest Coverage Ratio

Figure 14: Net Debt/EBITDA

Source: Author using data from SEC filings & author projections

Figure 15: Financial Summary

Source: Author using data from SEC filings & author projections

The figure above is a synoptic version of Gulfport's historical and projected financial statements. I expect the Company's valuation metrics to decrease over time, while its DCFPS will increase. For oil and gas companies, it is often useful to compare metrics on an adjusted basis. For FY15 and 16, I've adjusted both EBITDA and net income. Net income was adjusted to account for unusual, non-recurring items such as a $1.4 billion impairment charge, and EBITDA was adjusted to account for items such as non-cash derivative losses, equity investment impairments, and other miscellaneous, non-recurring addbacks.

Figure 16: EV/EBITDA/P/E Forecast

Source: Author using data from SEC filings & author projections

I've derived a $28 price target utilizing an approximation of various relative measures such as P/CF, and EV/EBITDA. Because cash is king, especially in smaller E&P companies, I've placed a higher value on indications that rely on cash flows.

Figure 17: Implied Enterprise Value

Source: Author using data from SEC filings & author projections

Gulfport's implied enterprise value as of 4/27/2017 is $3.185 billion. I have utilized the share count on a pro forma basis, which takes into account the Company's decision to use a portion of equity to fund the SCOOP acquisition and other potentially dilutive shares outstanding.

Figure 18: Implied Valuation Multiples

Source: Author using data from SEC filings & author projections

Figure 19: Comparable Company Analysis

Source: Author using data from SEC filings, author & analyst projections

Figure 20: 2016A & 2017E Net Debt/EBITDAX

Source: Author using data from SEC filings, author & analyst projections

Relative measures indicate significant upside to current share price. Gulfport is currently trading at 3.8x the YE18 cash flow forecast of 5.19, which is below the peer median of 5.2x. Being conservative in judgment, I've applied the median multiple to Gulfport's operating cash flow, which generated an implied share price of $27.00, which represents a 67% increase to the current share price. Gulfport trades significantly below the peer median EV/EBITDAX multiple of 6.5x at 3.0x. This valuation generated an implied share price of $28.61, which is a 77% increase to its current share price.

Figure 21: Relative Measure

Source: Author using data from SEC filings, author & analyst projections

The Company recently released first-quarter production figures that came ahead of Street estimates. It posted net production of 2017 which averaged 849.6 MMcfe per day, an 8% increase over the fourth quarter of 2016 and a 23% increase versus the first quarter of 2016. The stock jumped over 5% on the news. Short-term catalyst that will tilt the market's sentiment back in the Company's favor includes the transition of its newly acquired SCOOP wells to the improved Gen 4 frac designs, the de-risking of Sycamore and Springer formations, and increased production through the recovery in gas prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.