Gear Energy - Pounding The Table On Our Favorite Energy Position

Our price target is for Gear to reach C$1.50 within the next 12-months assuming $50/bbl WTI.

We believe Gear's share price could materially improve even in the face of flat oil prices as it reports better than expected drilling results and de-risks further drilling inventory.

(Ticker: GXE.TO, GENGF) - Gear Energy primarily trades on the TSX under GXE.TO.

Background

On December 30, 2016, we wrote a brief update on Gear Energy. We chose the name to be our best idea for 2017. Since then, Gear's share price has fallen from C$1.09 to C$0.82 largely from lower oil prices and negative sentiment surrounding the energy sector.

In this write-up, we will go on to explain why we believe even in the scenario of flat commodity price assumptions, Gear's risk/reward proposition is one that continues to be extremely compelling.

Investment Thesis

An investment in Gear does not require the investor to make optimistic assumptions on oil prices as superior organic capital allocation and drilling results will propel the intrinsic value of the company higher. We believe there are two key fundamental catalysts that will play out this year that should see Gear's share price materially increase from the current level.

Better than expected drilling results out of Wilson Creek, a new play acquired through the acquisition of Striker Exploration,

And de-risking of oil inventory leading to a higher reserve life index.

We believe that better drilling results and de-risking of additional oil inventory will boost the multiple investors pay for Gear and reach a price target of C$1.50, or a return of 83%, without an increase in oil prices.

Why Does This Opportunity Exist?

Gear currently trades at a material discount to peers due these factors, which we believe will be addressed with this year's operational results:

Gear has a higher mix of heavy crude (lower pricing than light oil) than peers.

Gear has a lower reserve life index than peers.

Gear's trading volume and market capitalization is low resulting in a lack of institutional buying interest.

In addition to the three reasons above, oil price weakness since the start of 2017 explains in part why Gear has fallen 30.50% year-to-date, while organic operational results continue to outperform.

Business Analysis

Background

Gear Energy is junior Canadian oil and gas producer that currently produces 6,300 boe/d. It has 193 million shares outstanding and a net debt of C$37 million. It currently trades at 4.5x EV/EBITDA on a STRIP basis.

The company's three core areas of focus are currently Wildmere Cummings, Paradise Hill, and Wilson Creek. Last year, Gear completed the acquisition of Striker Exploration, which gave the company access to the lighter oil play, Wilson Creek.

Gear is expected to produce approximately 6,400 boe/d in calendar 2017 with exit production of 7,200 boe/d.

Ingram Gillmore, CEO of Gear Energy, updates the company's operating results through a monthly letter, which can be found here. The latest update shows March production figures at 6,300 boe/d.

Source: CEO Monthly Letters

Low Cost

One of the most compelling cases to be made for Gear Energy is the disciplined cost structure the management team adheres to.

On a per boe basis, Gear Energy's operating costs including transportation is C$15/bbl, which rivals that of peers in lighter oil plays. This strategic lower cost production base stems from the management's strategy of exploring conventional heavy oil plays with horizontal drilling techniques. This gives Gear the edge of avoiding high costly wells that require steam and other conventional methods to extract heavy oil. Unlike the oilsand producers, Gear's cost of operation is a third of the conventional heavy oil producer.

The focus on keeping cost per boe low has resulted in operating cost to decline by 15% and G&A to decline by 45% since 2013.

Even in the face of a lower realized price (thanks to heavy oil mix), Gear's netback rivals that of other more light oil producers due to its relentless focus on keeping costs low.

We believe this is one of the more compelling reasons why even in the face of lower commodity prices for longer, Gear will continue to strive and outperform.

Risk Arbitrage Business Model

Energy exploration companies far too often in the E&P business focus on growth in production versus return on capital. You will see instances of where an oil major invests billions in capex on multi-year projects only to realize that by the time the project comes online, oil prices have declined so much that the return on the project becomes negative. This is especially true in the heavy oilsand business that dominate in Canada, and the recent exodus of foreign oil companies from the oil-sands highlight the frustrating business of funding E&P businesses.

Unlike its bigger peers, Gear's business model is very much like risk-arbitrage rather than "swing for the fences." The capital allocation decision ultimately drive shareholder value creation, and knowing when and when not to invest in the E&P business could make or break a company.

Since the inception of Gear, when Don Gray first funded the venture, the team has been focused on targeting low risk type wells where the initial capital committed is low (below $1 million), while the return on each well is over 50% IRR. The issue with this business strategy is that unlike an oil major that spends billions of capex into megaprojects realize tens of thousands of boe increases, Gear is producing less than 100 boe/d for each of the well it drills.

For example, Paradise Hill, one of Gear's highest profit plays, produces an initial production (IP) of 60 b/d. The capital invested is only C$615k, but the rate of return assuming $50 WTI is 105% with a payout of 1.1 years.

Now you might wonder why don't more E&P companies pursue this business model.

Well, the issue that often complicates an E&P management team is the need to drill a lot of wells each year to keep and grow production. The operating cost, if not kept under control and through rigorous discipline, will often start to climb and result in lower realized netbacks. This strategy only works if the operators can keep a tight control over its cost.

The second issue with this strategy is that when you drill many wells in the region, you start to run out of inventory as you scale up, which is a legitimate concern the investors have for Gear.

But from a fundamental exploration and development point of view, Gear has the more superior business model versus the giant capex type E&P companies. Because oil prices could remain volatile in the future, the risk-arbitrage business model allows Gear to drastically lower capex if prices no longer make sense to invest in drilling, and rapidly increase capex if oil prices allow additional drilling.

This is precisely what we saw from 2015 to 2016, when Gear opted to not invest capex into drilling and allow its production to decline. Once prices stabilized, Gear is investing in drilling again.

The below chart gives a good summary of what Gear did with its capex since its inception:

Source: Gear's Investor Presentation

High Quality Management Team and Directors

One of the biggest issues any energy investor should ask before investing in the company is, "How prudent is the management team in capital allocation decisions?"

In most of the energy companies we analyze, the management team seldom think like business owners and would target production growth over return on capital.

Thankfully, Don Gray, Chairman of Gear and Founder of Peyto, was ingrained with the philosophy of focusing on return on capital. Unlike most E&P executives in Canada, Don's obsession over keeping costs low and return on capital has allowed Peyto to be one of the lowest cost producers in Canada with the highest return on capital.

His obsession has carried over to the management philosophy at Gear, where Ingram, a former ARC executive, inherited the philosophy.

In addition to having Don Gray on the board, Neil Roszell, CEO and Founder of Raging River (OTC:RRENF) is also on the board. Neil joined the board of Gear after the acquisition of Striker Exploration. Neil and his team have grown Raging River to a major player in the Viking and its stock price is one of the best performing E&P names in Canada since its inception.

Even as oil prices declined close to 50% over the last 5 years, Raging River's stock price quintupled.

Having an experienced and prudent CEO like Ingram and with a star-studded board, we think investors can rest easy on the company not doing any potential dilutive capital allocation plans and unwarranted equity issuances in the future.

The incentive structure is also very aligned with shareholders as insiders own 16% of the company.

Catalysts

There are two primary catalysts we want to discuss in this write-up that we believe when announced, investors will view Gear differently.

Operating Results from Wilson Creek

In 2016, Gear acquired Striker Exploration. At the time, Gear was under pressure from the bank syndicate group on its credit line to either add more reserves, or pay down the line. In turn, Gear acquired Striker which had a positive net working capital, which helped Gear with the bank line issue while simultaneously gave it access to the Wilson Creek Basal Belly River play.

The concern investors originally had with Striker was that the operating results of the wells were not encouraging. The old Striker management team pursued a half-committed strategy, and the operating results disappointed investors which saw its share price languish.

After the acquisition closed, Ingram informed us that he plans to do some things differently on the operational front. Gear was going to increase the frac sizes and drill longer laterals to test the real potential of the Basal Belly River wells.

Due to an unanticipated delay in servicing crews last year, Gear began drilling 2 wells at the start of this year with 3 wells now completed at the end of March. The preliminary results out of Wilson Creek is currently in-line with sell-side estimates, however, the production from the two preliminary wells have not decreased as the risk-type curve suggested.

In the latest operational update, Ingram pointed out that the two wells brought online in early 2017 were limited by the surface equipment resulting in potentially even higher initial production rates. The resulting limitations have so far kept production flat to the initial production, which in other words imply that the production has not declined as expected by the risked-type curve.

The three new wells drilled in March will utilize larger pumps which should see the well results outperform the type curve assumption.

Another way of figuring out how well the two initial Wilson Creek well results have done is by paying attention to Ingram's monthly letters.

In the latest letter, field production increased from 6,096 boe/d to 6,350 boe/d. The increase in production since January were primarily the results of these two Wilson Creek wells, which on average explain the 500 boe/d increase. If these two initial wells were limited due to surface equipment, and the decline rates are expected to be lower than the risked type curve, then that means that overall production in the coming months could surprise to the upside with potentially more upside from the 3 new wells drilled in March.

We think due to the underfollowed nature of Gear, this prescient point has been ignored by the investor base, and much better Belly River results will see sell-side analysts changing net asset value estimates.

The management team is expected to give a more detailed update in Q1 2017 earnings which is scheduled after market close on May 10. We think the market will react favorably to this development.

De-Risking Additional Inventory

One of the primary concerns for investors in Gear is the lack of drilling inventory to really propel Gear into a major heavy oil producer in the future. The 2016 reserve report had Gear at a reserves life index of 9.7 years on a proven + probable basis.

While this figure has materially increased from 7.7 years in 2014 to 9.7 years in 2016 even in the face of lower oil prices, investors still look at how Gear's RLI is 4 to 5 years below the peer average of 13.7 to 15.

Source: Gear Reserves Life Report

We understand why the investor base could be concerned about potential drilling inventory issues, but we think this concern is overblown. One of the main reasons why we believe that to be the case has to do with the level of capex spending Gear spent on de-risking inventory over the last 3 years. Since the oil price downturn, Gear has shifted its capex spending to survival mode and paid down debt.

Now with a net debt level of C$37 million, Gear has shifted its capex plan back to de-risking inventory and growing production profitably. In addition, we think one of the biggest driver to an increase in RLI is the potential de-risking of the new play, Hoosier, which was not included in the 2016 reserve report.

According to the company, Hoosier has the potential to add 100 additional drilling inventory and boosting Gear's drilling inventory from 480 locations to 580 locations.

Hoosier was acquired last year through a farm-in arrangement. There have already been 15 wells drilled by Penn West (NYSE:PWE) in the region, and the IP 365 results are around 60 boe/d. Our conversation with management and operators in the region point to Penn West having operated the Hoosier play poorly, and Gear's operating results in the Hoosier play could top IP 365 of 100 boe/d.

Even assuming no operational outperformances, Gear's planned 3 wells in the Hoosier will help it de-risk the region and add potential drilling inventory.

In addition, Gear is expected to spend 8% of its capex budget or C$3.6 million (out of C$45 million) on land and seismic, which should help Gear add more drilling inventory.

We believe once Gear de-risks the Hoosier play and drills additional Wilson Creek wells, the 2017 reserve report will reflect a sizable increase to Gear's reserves life index. Our team currently estimates an increase to 12 years from 9.7 years, which will greatly alleviate investor concerns for the lack of drilling inventory issue.

Lastly, management has proven in the past that it was able to add future potential inventory, and we don't think the future is any different.

Source: Gear CEO March Monthly Letter

Valuation

Using a conservative $50/bbl WTI assumption, Gear will average production of 7,600 boe/d in 2018 with an EBITDA of C$58 million. This gives a 2018 forecasted EV/EBITDA of 3.3x, which is materially below the peer average of 6x EV/EBITDA.

Here are our model assumptions:

Here is our valuation table:

Implied share price uses a multiple of 6x EV/EBITDA.

Given our conservative assumption of flat oil prices for the next four years, we believe that investors will also obtain great optionality on oil prices in the case of a price recovery.

Below is the potential torqued upside of Gear given the various WTI scenarios:

As you can see, investors don't need oil prices to improve to see an intrinsically higher share price, however, in the case oil does recover, investors maintain that great optionality.

Risks

Lower oil prices

Like any commodity producer, Gear will be subject to commodity price volatility. If oil prices decrease back into the $30s, Gear would need to pare back production once again as it will spend within cash flow. As a result, production will likely decline resulting in negative investor sentiment and a lower share price.

Execution risk

Oil exploration is inherently risky as operators could drill empty wells and the capital invested in that well will go to waste. Gear has a history of very successful exploration results and the lower risk business model it has will subject it to less exploration risk. However, new regions like the Hoosier and Basal Belly River could see execution risk given the unfamiliarity of the plays.

Conclusion

We believe the recent sell-off in Gear Energy presents an excellent risk/reward proposition for investors. Using a conservative commodity price assumption, Gear is expected to grow organically within cash flow. The better Wilson Creek drilling results coupled with additional de-risking of plays will help bridge the valuation gap between Gear and its peers. We believe even in the case of lower oil prices for longer, Gear is substantially undervalued and should trade up to C$1.50 within 12-months. In the meantime, investors obtain the optionality of potentially higher oil prices, which we are currently not forecasting in our assumptions.

Price target assuming flat oil prices - C$1.50

