Strong Performing Stocks To Buy Now

The market has been moving higher, and at this point you want to find a strong name to invest in if you have cash on the sidelines. I published an idea on Monday morning that suggested putting that cash to work in TNA as things looked good for growth, but maybe you want to take some of that leverage off the table here and book that gain. That is fine, but you need to be long in this market.

So I set up a quick screen to find some strong stocks that are up big over the last three months. Let’s take a look at a few of the 37 stocks that hit my screen of strong performers.

I Hate Waste

When I was growing up my mother drove an idea in my head. She would tell me that “to waste is a sin,” so we were recycling long before it became fashionable. I had to bring home my lunch bag so we didn’t have to use a new one. When I had packed lunches in the office, I would bring home the bags that held my sandwich or chips – extending my cheapness to new levels. At the very least I could rest easy knowing that I was not wasting.

Not everyone shares my OCD / insanity. In fact, it is healthy to throw things out, and when you do that in the Northeast you are helping Casella Waste (NASDAQ:CWST), which just happens to be a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The company is slated to report next week, so look for a good move from this one. Last quarter the stock rose more than 10% in the session following the release after the company topped estimates.

To The Extreme

I have been talking about Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) a lot lately. No surprise that it found its way on the strong performer's screen. The stock is still a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a lot going for it.

In that Zacks Rank Buy video I mention another stock, PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI), which also happens to land on the screen. PCTI is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is up 35% over the last three months. This is another stock that I would keep on my radar screen.

Finally

Applied Optroelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) started the year off right with an increase in guidance. Since that time the company has done everything right as it beat estimates and continues to guide Wall Street higher. This is another Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that is up significantly over the past three months

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

