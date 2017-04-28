Saudis Losing Market Share To Iran - No Production Cuts U-Turn Expected

With my long positions in several companies which have their fortunes strongly correlated to the crude oil movement, I have been paying keen attention to the developments affecting the oil prices. I have written how companies like IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Sri Trang Agro-Industry (OTC:SJLUF) (OTC:SLJUY), and Indorama Ventures (OTCPK:INDOY) would see revenue improvement supported by the forecasted uptrend in the crude oil prices. Bloomberg published an article with a provocative headline: "Saudis Seen Losing Market Share to Iran, Iraq on Oil Cuts". Saudi Arabia has been cutting its oil output more than the agreed 486,000 barrels a day while allowing Iran to increase its output by 90,000 barrels a day in accordance with the OPEC agreement signed in December 2016. Thus, it is inevitable and expected from the onset that the Saudis would lose market share to Iran. However, the article was written apparently to give the impression that Saudis might be offended by the market share loss which would see the probability of the curtailment deal extending further into the second half of the year diminishing. Based on my understanding, I disagree with the postulation and I explain my alternative perspective.

Up until February 2016, Saudis have emphasized their intention to let the oil market determine the prices instead of proactively adjusting output to manage the prices, despite opposition from other Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members. Ostensibly, it had wanted to gain, or at least maintain, market share and that meant production cuts would be out of the question. The move proved successful but their insistence on no cuts was more of an acknowledgment that any cuts would be futile in light of the fast-rising shale oil production.

At the last OPEC meeting in 2015 on 4th December, talks collapsed after Iran refused to accept any production curbs, which was largely expected since their output level was then way below that prior to Western sanctions. Then in March 2016, Qatari Oil Minister Mohammad Al-Sada put out a statement referring to a proposed oil production freeze. Oil gained more than four percent after the release of the statement. Saudi Arabia was reported to attend the meeting, lending to speculations that it was then open to the idea of production freeze - the first time since late 2014 that they appeared to be entertaining the idea. On April 2016, news reports started emerging of intense talks between the governments of Russia and Saudi Arabia, before the mid-April OPEC meeting in Doha, Qatar. Making the idea of a possible cut more convincing to the market, Gazprom deputy chairman Alexander Medvedev suggested that Iran, which would be participating in OPEC talks for the first time since sanctions were lifted, was supportive of output cuts and would be voting in favor of it. Although the Saudis indicated that they would only freeze output if all others also do so, it marked the first time that they had veered away from insisting "pump at all cost". Yet, that was enough to keep the oil prices high, in spite of analysts cautioning on the high likelihood of the agreement collapsing. Eventually, the discussion at a summit in Doha indeed ended with no agreement to freeze output, after Iran decided not to attend at the last minute, leaving Saudi Arabia to reiterate their stand of not cutting or even freeze production unless others also complied. For the Saudis, they have already benefited from the oil price gains as a result of the speculations, all the while without cutting its crude oil production.

In May, there were significant supply disruptions, such as in Canada where wildfires were raging and recovery was not expected to be fast, and in Nigeria where attacks by Niger Delta militants destroyed facilities resulting in "half of the country's oil production" suspended. At this point, the freshly appointed oil minister of Saudi Arabia, Khalid Al-Falih, firmly stated the country's intention to not adjust oil output in order to influence oil prices, apparently reversing its course in April. Oil prices stayed high despite Saudis' comments. I interpreted this change in stance as a tactic by the astute Saudis to reset expectations such that when it next offered its intention to consider a production cut, the market would respond favorably again. It was proven to be effective as the resurfacing of speculations over possible production cut at the next meeting due to take place in Vienna in June firmed crude oil prices.

Heading to the September meeting in Algiers, news focused on a possible agreement on an oil output freeze between Saudi Arabia and Russia, including an output cap by Iran. It was postulated that this particular reversal was due to Saudi Arabia finally recognizing their dire economic situation. Eventually, after two months of negotiations and indulging reporters on a production cut deal which would see itself making major concessions, Saudi Arabia announced that it would not attend the November 30 meeting in Vienna. This about-turn happened just two months after it led talks for a freeze. Despite this, a output cut agreement was hammered out in December which resulted in the crude oil prices soaring even in the face of skepticism over the level of compliance. With the dust settled, the brilliance of the flip-flopping by the Saudis became obvious. If they were to be clear and consistent with their intention to cut production from the beginning, the crude oil prices would not be held relatively firm for that long as the speculative effect would be negligible.

The country, as well as other oil producing nations, benefited from the speculative plays that kept crude oil prices high for months without the need for an actual production cut. The uncertainties had also led to difficulties in refinancing for shale plays and other high-cost producing companies which resulted in the reduction in production. Fast forward to today, shale plays remained far from being decimated but their output is clearly off the peak. The finances of Saudi Arabia continue to improve and in fact, has been better than expectation, leading to the reinstatement of benefits and bonuses to civil servants and military personnel announced last week. Keeping the oil prices firm (Brent at $50-55 per barrel seems to be a sweet spot) at the expense of market share seems to be a worthwhile sacrifice in return for a better valuation for the pending Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO) IPO. The loss of market share, particularly to its oft-mentioned arch-enemy Iran, is painful but an outcome that the Saudis have already factored in. As such, we should be expecting the Saudis to agree to an extension of the production cut accord after it lapses in June. Crude oil prices should, therefore, stay on its gradual appreciation path as projected by major banks.

