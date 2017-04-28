Buy Apple Ahead Of Its Earnings Announcement

Investors should anticipate Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to deliver an upset quarter. We saw very little channel commentary going into Apple's current quarter, which was a surprise, hence we're only making modest adjustments to our estimates. This basically implies that the channel data is hard to read, which leaves more room for upside in terms of iPhone unit shipments.

We anticipate Apple will report above consensus estimates on the basis of weak comps from prior year, improvement in Chinese demand and stabilization of ASPs from the prior year.

As a result of these factors, we think investors should gear up for another solid quarter as sell-side analysts seem less aggressive on expectations when compared to the prior year.

Here's what we know so far

Surveys suggests that there's not as much awareness ahead of Apple's major iPhone X announcement. With all the leaks surfacing on the Internet, you'd imagine that consumers are holding back purchases, right?

Well, it turns out consumers aren't modifying their purchase intentions this year, and if we witness volumes above 52 million units, we'd label this quarter a success. I still believe Apple will channel stuff ahead of iPhone X, as demand for iPhone 7/Plus will abate upon consumers recognizing the impending launch of its next-generation iPhone.

Despite my more optimistic stance, I can acknowledge that even a modest beat would lift Apple shares higher, as investors seem willing to buy on dips, and uneventful quarters. Hence, I maintain my stance on Apple, and anticipate shares to trend higher following the quarterly earnings release.

Michael Olson from PiperJaffray mentions in a report released to clients a couple days ago:

We believe Apple will report revenue and EPS generally in-line with consensus. We are modeling for slightly higher (3% above Street) iPhone units for the March quarter, which is largely due to our belief that, at this point, consumers are generally unaware of the 10th anniversary and, therefore, are not waiting to buy an iPhone in anticipation. Also, it is worth noting that we are modeling no improvement in iPhone unit growth from the Dec qtr (+5% y/y) to the Mar qtr (+5% y/y), despite a 16pps easier iPhone unit y/y comp.

Analysts are maintaining their prior estimates going into the quarter. There are a few factors that could cause a divergence to estimates, so channel checks aren't as indicative this year. Furthermore, other analysts have mentioned that ASP pressure could diminish top line results.

Notwithstanding, we've modeled ASPs that factor in the negative impact from seasonality and drop-off in demand for higher-end SKUs as we progress through Apple's fiscal year. But, it's also worth noting that iPhone 7 Plus mix is much higher when compared to prior year's model (which we discus in more detail).

Steven Milunovich at UBS mentioned iPhone SE/6S unit mix-shift could be more impactful than what the current consensus anticipates. Survey data among sell side analysts provides mixed indications going into this quarter.

Here's a brief excerpt from Steven Milunovich this past week:

The Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) survey of 500 US iPhone buyers reveals (1) continued strength of the 7 Plus at 33% of the mix vs 20-30% historically; (2) better than expected performance of the SE and older models at 31% of the mix vs 20-25% typically; (3) a weaker storage contribution with 47% opting for the base model vs 35-40% normally; and (4) signs of a healthier upgrade cycle with 80% of purchases coming from upgraders vs 70-75% during F16.

From what I could gather, the CIRP report is limited to U.S. iPhone buyers, which may soften the implied impact. Fiksu data still suggests that iPhone 7 Plus mix was 1.3 percentage points higher. This already suggests higher contribution on a usage basis when compared to iPhone 6S Plus.

Keep in mind the usage rate of iPhone 7 Plus compares to a larger installed base when compared to iPhone 6S Plus, hence I'm a little more optimistic on ASPs despite discrepancy in survey data from different providers.

This is because Apple's installed base of iPhone units in Q1'16 was approximately 540.1 million versus Q1 2017 installed base of 643.2 million. Hence, Apple sold approximately 29.7 million iPhone 6S Plus units in FY'16 versus iPhone 7S Plus units of 43.73 million units in FY'17. We proportionately allocate usage of 6S and 7S versus the installed base to arrive at these figures. Estimates on installed base utilizes a rolling average of 2.8 years for iPhone refresh.

Hence, Apple grew the high-end variants by approximately 47.2% y/y when basing it on global averages. However, the discrepancy in the usage data comes from sales channel data, which lags by six weeks, as current usage reflects iPhone sell-in from six weeks prior.

Hence, ASPs and unit volume estimates are somewhat subjective given variance in number of weeks, potential channel stuffing, and so forth. We're starting to believe the consensus is taking a more neutral stance on the quarter, as there's very little incentive to inflate expectations ahead of a less predictable quarter.

So, what happen to the dollar in the past quarter?

The dollar index pulled back from its high of $103 to $100 by the midpoint of the quarter. Despite the noticeable drop, the dollar is still more expensive at the midpoint of Q1'17 versus Q4'17. Instead of an 80-basis point headwind we're more likely to witness a more significant sequential headwind on currencies of approximately 2.1% q/q. We anticipate $1.196 billion in negative currency impact as a result.

This modestly impacts our financial model as we readjust our revenue estimate for Q2'17 lower from $55.9 billion to $55.56 billion, which represents a .55% percentage point reduction to our prior revenue estimate.

Our dil. EPS figure gets revised lower by .02, which compares to $2.19 versus our revised estimate of $2.17. We're higher than current consensus estimates of $2.02 by 7.4%, which compares to prior quarter dil. EPS beat of 4.7%, which suggests very little expectation risk going into this quarter.

That being the case, we think investors are pricing in a revenue/earnings beat into the stock price currently. Therefore, even in the event of a top line/bottom line beat we're not expecting shares to jump as substantially as prior quarter.

We're expecting Apple to trade higher following the Q2'17 earnings report, but we're not as optimistic on Q3'17 guide, because we anticipate divergence in quarterly trends given discrepancies in channel fill from prior year.

As such, we expect Apple's implied financial outlook to come in at $48.94 billion and $1.77 dil. EPS for Q3'17, which compares to current consensus estimates of $45.56 billion and $1.62 dil. EPS. We still think China and iPhone 7 Plus still provide meaningful lift to revenue and margins for the duration of the year, but expect a pattern of deceleration inline with seasonal trends, but y/y comps to improve meaningfully.

Final thoughts

We remain optimistic on Apple going into its upcoming quarterly earnings release. There's very little expectation risk and decent enough upside to consensus estimates to get us incrementally excited.

We think investors are more focused on broader narratives like the tax repatriation holiday, iPhone X refresh, and a more favorable currency environment in FY'18. So, even if our estimates prove too optimistic, we're not expecting investors to dump shares following Q2'17 results.

As such, we continue to reiterate our high conviction buy recommendation and $156 price target.

