Natural Gas Is Such A Tempting Short - Maybe That's Why It Keeps Coming Back

Natural gas is one of the hardest commodities to trade. It can be volatile, like no other futures market. It can be brutal and ignore technical levels in a quest to punish those with long or short positions that overstay their welcome or become stubborn with stale investments or trades. Natural gas likes to move higher or lower at times for no other reason but to prove fundamentals or technical indicators wrong and extract a pound of flesh from market participants who believe that with their homework done and a strong case behind them they will be able to conquer the beast.

As of the end of last week, NYMEX natural gas futures were trading at the $3.27 per MMBtu level. For many, the price level is a very tempting candidate for a short position. After all, last year in March 2016 the price was half the current level, inventories are well above the five-year average for this time of the year and demand high demand season is behind us, and more of the energy commodity will be flowing into storage over the coming six months. Natural gas is beckoning us to sell the energy commodity short or buy a leveraged ETN product to take advantage of the rising potential for a lower price. However, the price is holding and may even go higher over the weeks ahead to hand out another dose of pain to the largest number of market participants possible.

A pattern of higher lows continues

Since the end of February, natural gas futures have been making higher lows when it comes to the price of the energy commodity. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the June NYMEX natural gas futures contract illustrates, a pattern of higher lows has followed the lows on February 28 at $2.817 per MMBtu. While natural gas remains below the April 5 peak at $3.422, the price action has been constructive for the bulls. On the weekly chart, the trend has been even more pronounced. Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows a positive trend since the March 2016 lows at $1.6110 per MMBtu. While the pattern of lower highs was briefly interrupted in February when the nearby contract traded to $2.522, 2.4 cents below the November lows, the price snapped back above the $3 level, and the market has maintained its bullish tone. Moreover, in a positive sign for the coming week, natural gas futures put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart and closed above the previous week's highs last Friday.

Inventories on course for four tcf and maybe a high record high before next winter

On Thursday, April 27 the Energy Information Administration reported that inventories increased by 74 billion cubic feet to a total of 2.189 tcf as of April 21. Stocks are 14.1% below last year at this time but 15.8% above the five-year average for late April. In 2015, inventories rose to an all-time high above the four tcf for the first time. In 2016, they peaked at 4.047 tcf another all-time high just marginally above the 2015 stock level. All eyes will be on the rate of the flow of natural gas into storage over the injection season which will end in November. With around 26 weeks to go, inventories will need to increase by 71.5 bcf on average each week to achieve a higher high in 2017. Meanwhile, with stocks almost 16% higher than the five-year average for this time of the year and the market in contango, the chances are that there are lots of speculative shorts in the natural gas futures market these days. At the same time, there are many longs as well as the price trend since February has been higher.

Open interest a function of price - shorts rewarded and longs punished during the May-June roll

Open interest is slowly climbing to a level where it could challenge the all-time high. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the all-time peak for open interest was back in 2013 at 1,559,802 contracts. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in natural gas, and at 1,476,099 contracts the metric is just under 84,000 below the record level. There are currently lots of speculative positions in the natural gas market, and both longs and shorts have been encouraged by different fundamental and technical signals. The longs have enjoyed the uptrend in price since February, and the shorts are staying in their positions because of the high level of stocks and contango in the market. Source: NYMEX/CME

As the forward curve highlights, there is a contango in the energy commodity out to January 2018 which favors the shorts. Each time they roll their risk position to the next active month, they have been able to buy back their shorts at a discount to the month they are selling yielding a bonus that has offset the rising price, to some extent. The longs have had to pay the piper each time they roll, but they have enjoyed the rising price trend.

Natural gas is a market facing bullish and bearish factors these days and supply and demand has also offered something for the bulls and bears alike.

Massive reverses versus a new demand vertical

The bears have argued that massive reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S. will power the nation for many decades into the future. Fracking and drilling technology has increased output contributing to record high stock levels in 2015 and 2016.

The bulls argue that while production is increasing, the advent of technology to turn the gas into liquid for export to other energy consuming countries around the world has created a new demand vertical for the energy commodity. Additionally, an increase in seismic activity in the areas where fracking is prevalent and protests by environmentalists has created questions about the extraction of reserves from the shale regions. Under the present administration, strict regulations on fracking thwarted the process, but the election of Donald Trump and his anti-regulation, pro-energy independence policies are likely to increase output and spur the export business to an even greater extent.

Production costs heading lower, but the price remains steady

Fewer regulations mean a lower production cost for natural gas. At the same time, it could eventually result in a lot more production depending upon the prices of competing energy commodities like oil, coal, biofuels, nuclear and alternative energy sources like wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. Meanwhile, the price has remained steady in the face of the new administration and time will tell if less regulation translates into lower prices.

Natural gas closed last week at $3.25 per MMBtu. Last year at the end of April, the price of nearby futures was $2.14 on its way to $3.994 in late December. From the March 2016 lows, natural gas rallied by 147.9%. A similar move from this year's low at $2.522 would take the price to $6.25 per MMBtu which is likely providing the bulls with a reason to pay the contango each month. When it comes to the bears, they are counting on the third straight year of record inventories above four tcf. Natural gas is certainly a tempting short at current prices, but this volatile commodity loves to shock the market. Hurricane season will start soon which tends to cause fear and price action when storms threaten the Gulf of Mexico.

Natural gas had a quiet week, and the price traded in a range from $3.125 to $3.2980 on the June futures contract. While the energy commodity traded to the lowest price since March 20, it closed on a positive note and the bulls and bears remain in their respective positions as the open interest continues to grow and each becomes more convinced that they will eventually prevail. With a gun to my head, I would likely short natural gas at the current price, but I am sure that volatility will return to the market and provide both sides with plenty of aggravation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.