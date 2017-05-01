Cotton Hits The Target

In early 2011, the price of cotton rose to an all-time high when nearby futures rose to $2.27 per pound. The move astounded both consumers and producers. Before the 2011 highs, the peak for the price of the fiber was $1.1720 per pound in April 1995, but cotton spent the vast majority of the time since 1972 trading below the $1 level.

Following the 2011 highs, the price of cotton dropped like a stone. By March 2016 the price found a bottom at 55.66 cents. It was clear that the $2.27 highs were not only an anomaly for cotton but a price extension that hurt many buyers and sellers, particularly those producers who had hedged and had to meet extraordinary margin calls. The price rose so high that the Chinese began using synthetic fibers to produce garments rather than pay the astronomical price for cotton requirements.

Since the most recent lows at under 56 cents per pound in March 2016, cotton has been recovering making a series of higher lows and higher highs. This month, cotton hit another milestone as the price of nearby ICE futures traded above the 80 cents per pound level for the first time since 2014. I have been writing that 80 cents was my target for the price of the fiber, and on April 20, the soon expiring May futures contract finally breached the level and made yet another higher high.

Cotton hits 80 cents before May futures expire

It took a long time for cotton to work its way to the 80 cents mark. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, nearby cotton futures traded to a high of 81.20 cents per pound last week before pulling back to close at 79.32 cents on April 28. May futures have rolled to July and the July cotton futures contract settled at 78.87 at the end of last week, but all of the volume is now in the July futures which are trading at a discount to May where open interest and volume have declined to an almost insignificant level. The last time cotton traded above 80 cents was in 2014 when the price was on its way down from all-time highs, and the price action was nothing short of a falling knife.

The trip to 80 cents per pound for cotton has been a long and winding road for the fiber which has been in bull mode since the lowest price since 2009 in March 2016.

A bull market since March 2016

Cotton has been trending higher since the March 2016 lows. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, cotton has been grinding higher in slow and steady fashion since September 2016. The price of the fiber shot higher last summer when it traded at 77.80 cents per pound in August when it quickly reversed and fell to lows of just under 66 cents per pound. However, cotton has not revisited that level since and the price has made higher highs. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, is trending higher and has climbed to overbought territory on the long term chart, however, there is currently no sign of danger, and the trend remains positive. Moreover, since cotton closed the month of April at 79.32 which was above 78.89 cents per pound, it created a technical pattern that could launch the fiber higher to its next resistance point on the upside.

The potential for a bullish key reversal

When a market trades to a lower low during a period and then closes above the prior period's high, a bullish key reversal trading pattern results. The monthly cotton chart displays a low for the month of March 2017 at 75.34 cents per pound. The high for last month was 78.89. This month, cotton traded down to lows of 73.35 and highs of 81.20 cents. On Friday, April 28 nearby cotton futures settled at a level that is above the March highs at 79.32 yielding a bullish key reversal in cotton on the monthly chart in April.

The bullish key reversal could cause more speculative buying in the cotton market in early May which could send the price higher above the 80 cents per pound level. Meanwhile, it will be fundamentals that ultimately determine the path of least resistance for the price of cotton and at this point in the season, there is lots of uncertainty when it comes to supplies in 2017.

Weather over the coming months is now the critical factor

One of the reasons that cotton dropped like a stone was that the high price level in 2011 led to overproduction. A few short years ago there was enough cotton in China and the United States in stockpiles to make two pairs of jeans for every man, woman, and child on our planet. In the years that followed, inventories have moved lower as the decline in price has attracted increasing demand. While the USDA reported a small rise in ending stocks in their April WASDE report, they also declared that U.S. exports to China were on the rise indicating that demand for the fiber continues to grow supporting additional price increased. Additionally, cotton remains in a backwardation. Source: CQG

As the chart of the cotton forward curve highlights, deferred cotton futures are trading at progressively lower prices than nearby futures out to March 2019. The condition of backwardation is a sign that the market is concerned about supply shortages in the fiber. The supply concerns and increased exports to China set the stage for further price rises in the months ahead. Moreover, the bullish technical trading pattern on the monthly chart could accelerate buying in the market at the beginning of May.

China and the U.S. are two of the primary producers of cotton in the world with most cotton production in the Northern Hemisphere. As we are heading into growing season, the 2017 global cotton crop is uncertain and will depend on weather over the coming months. However, the technical trading pattern remains positive and any weather-related issues that impact the crop could exacerbate price movement on the upside.

84 cents could be the next stop

On the weekly chart, cotton fell like a stone from June 23, 2014, through July 7 of that year. The price opened the week of June 23 just over 88 cents per pound and closed the period at under 70 cents on its way to the March 2016 lows in the bear market trading environment. Source: CQG

The weekly chart displays the ugly period in 2014 and at this time cotton appears to be working its way back into the period where the knife fell and sliced any lingering longs in half. Cotton recently took a peak above 80 cents for the first time since that ugly time and a 50% retracement of the move that occurred during the early summer of 2014 would take the price to just over 84 cents per pound where the next level of resistance now resides.

Cotton has been making higher lows and higher highs since March 2016; the bull market is now over one year old in the fiber. A bullish key reversal trading pattern in April, which could be in place after this Friday, would add additional technical support to the price of cotton futures. Cotton is a highly volatile commodity that has been trending higher; it is possible that we could be another new high as the fiber worked its way into the 60s and 70s in 2016 and now looks like it is heading for the 80s in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.