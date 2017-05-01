The Pound And The Snap Election

Last year at this time the world was awaiting the referendum vote in the United Kingdom, and almost every pundit and analyst thought that the nation would surely vote to remain within the European Union. With both sides campaigning hard, even foreign leaders got involved in the fray. Then President Obama, on a trip to the U.K. told reporters that Britain should vote to remain in the Union or the country would find itself at the "back of the queue" when it came to future trade agreements.

Meanwhile, in a rejection of the status quo and of the politicians in Brussels and bankers in Frankfurt the British voted to exit the Union by a narrow margin, the Prime Minister resigned, and Theresa May became the new leader of the House of Commons. The Brexit vote was a shocking watershed event in 2016, and the U.S. Presidential election that followed yielded an equally surprising result as Donald J. Trump a billionaire outsider to Washington who had never served in Now, all eyes will focus on France and the upcoming runoff election that pits the two top vote-getters from last week's election against one and other. Emmanuel Macron is the pro-E.U. candidate and Marine Le Pen represents the nationalistic and anti-E.U. trend. While Macron has a sizable lead in the polls was the May 7 final election approaches, we learned from last year not to discount the chances for another shocker. Meanwhile, the British have exercised the articles to begin the process of their departure from the E.U., and recently the Prime Minister has called for a snap election that resulted in a strengthening of the British pound for the first time since Brexit.

The Prime Minister takes advantage of her popularity

Prime Minister Theresa May's star has been rising since her rise in the wake of the Brexit vote last June and the resignation of David Cameron. On April 18, the Prime Minister decided to dissolve Parliament and call for a snap election on June 8. Her motion quickly passed the two-thirds majority in the House of Commons. May is betting that the election will result in a larger conservative majority in the Commons and based on her most recent approval rating that is over 60%. May is currently the most popular Prime Minister in the U.K. since the 1970s. Her rating is even higher than Margaret Thatcher at the height of her popularity.

A victory in the snap election will provide Prime Minister May with a direct mandate from the people of the United Kingdom, and that will assist her in dealing with her European Union counterparts as well as hardliners in her party. Moreover, a big win could delay or stall a movement for another referendum in Scotland to depart the U.K.

The snap election is a calculated political move that has a great chance of success for the Prime Minister who has turned out to be an energetic and able leader of the nation as they negotiated their way out of the European Union.

The pound breaks out of its consolidation range

In a sign of confidence from markets, the pound rallied after the Prime Minister dissolved Parliament and called for the snap election. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the British pound versus the U.S. dollar illustrates, the pound jumped from the $1.25 level to over $1.29 on April 18 and has remained close to the highs of that day. The British currency closed last Friday at $1.2970 after trading to $1.2983 on the session, the highest since late September 2016. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the pound versus the dollar shows that the British currency has moved above the upper end of the trading range that had been in place since October 2016. It now looks like the move to $1.20 against the dollar was the final leg down to a bottom in the aftermath of the Brexit vote and change in leadership in the country. Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that the momentum of the pound has crossed from bearish to bullish in oversold territory and that we could be on the verge of a recovery in the currency that take it back to the $1.40 level against the dollar. Meanwhile, the U.K. started a trend of rejecting the status quo last June, and the U.S. followed in November. Now, the French will decide if they too wish to hop on the bandwagon.

France will determine whether the U.K. is a lone wolf or a trend setter

While Prime Minister May will likely consolidate her power with an overwhelming mandate on June 8, on May 7, the French will choose between the favorite for the Presidency, Emmanuel Macron, and challenger Marine Le Pen.

Macron is about 20 points ahead in the polls, which is a considerable margin. Markets have already crowned the 39-year-old as the youngest President since Napoleon. The euro has rallied alongside equity prices in Europe, and the U.S. Macron is a supporter of the European Union while Le Pen is a nationalist who would likely move to exit the Union. Therefore, the future of the EU and euro currency will hang in the balance as the people of France head to the voting booth in less than two weeks. France is the second most powerful economy in Europe, so the status quo powers in Brussels and Frankfurt have their fingers and toes crossed that Macron triumphs.

If France decides to shock markets on May 7, it will join the U.K., but if the nation elects Macron, the U.K. will remain a lone wolf and a rabble-rouser, a role in which the country is comfortable.

The U.K. always held the E.U. at arm's length

Even when the United Kingdom was a member of the European Union, the nation strove to maintain its independence. The starkest example of the U.K.'s policy of holding the Union at arm's length was their insistence on keeping the pound as its currency.

Each member of the EU, except the U.K., gave up their currency and adopted the euro which makes the divorce just a little bit easier. If France decides to elect Le Pen and leave the Union, the ramifications are much greater for the remaining members as France had abandoned the franc for the euro currency.

The snap election will support more gains in the pound

If the trend of 2016 continues, the world will be shocked by a win by the nationalist and populist candidate. However, even if Macron wins, a stronger United Kingdom will mean a weakening of the European Union. The U.K. Prime Minister is now consolidating her domestic power base in preparation for the tough negotiations ahead. After the French election, the Germans will go to the polls in September to decide if Chancellor Angela Merkel will get a fourth term. The strongest economic power in the Union could choose to go in another direction with a nationalistic and populist candidate.

The chances are that Macron will win, and Merkel will prevail in the fall but, as we learned in 2016, taking that for granted would be a mistake. Meanwhile, a powerful U.K. Prime Minister with her constituents behind her will set the stage for a positive result for the nation as it withdraws from the Union and will bolster the pound. I am bullish on the British pound and believe that it is heading higher against both the dollar and the euro in the months ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.