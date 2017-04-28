CoBiz Financial's (COBZ) CEO Steve Bangert on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 28, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lyne Andrich - CFO

Steve Bangert - Chairman and CEO

Scott Page - CEO, CoBiz Bank

Analysts

Brady Gailey - KBW

Brian Zabora - Hovde Group

Brett Rabatin - Piper Jaffray

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

John Rodis - FIG Partners

Tim O'Brien - Sandler O’Neill Partners

Operator

Lyne Andrich

I'd like to now introduce Mr. Steve Bangert, Chairman and CEO of CoBiz.

Steve Bangert

Thanks, Lyne. Welcome, everybody to our first quarter 2017 conference call. I'll be very brief and then I'll turn it back over to Lyne to give you an overview of the financials and we also have Scott Page, the CEO of the bank here who will give you an idea of the type of activity that we're seeing in both markets that we operate in. [indiscernible], we reported earnings of 8.6 million or $0.20 per share versus 7.4 million or $0.18 per share, same period of 2016. As many of you know that follow our stock and you’ve followed for a number of years or followed the company that our business banking platform typically results in a seasonally slow first quarter.

This first quarter really was not that much different than any other ones that we've had in the past. We did see some loan growth of about little over 50 million. Really all of that took place in March. In fact, if you look at the average loans for the quarter, you'll see that they're below where we finished the year by about $5 million. And so we were actually down during the January and February for a while and then we saw quite a bit of activity in March and I think Scott will talk about what we're seeing now, because I do anticipate a very good second quarter in that.

Deposits, typically first half year's tough for us, once again because of the business banking platform. It was pretty flat. I think we were up about 20 million during the first quarter. Second quarter could be a little rough on us, as our business owners pay their taxes and distribute profits in that. But we’ll see how that plays out. But we're anticipating the deposit growth again during the second half of the year.

The one thing I want to mention, you may have noticed that our investment portfolio has increased by about a little over $100 million during the last two quarters. We had taken it down to around 13.5% of earning assets and I think it's approaching 16% of earning assets today. And that was just a decision that we made as interest rates started to increase, as they were creeping up.

As you know, we are a very asset sensitive franchise. We took that opportunity to extend our investment portfolio a little bit and add to it. We're pausing for now, because rates really have come down 35 basis points since the middle of March in that and so I don't know if you'll see an increase in the second quarter or not. Right now, I don't anticipate that unless we see the yield curve itself kind of shift itself back off. But that was -- worked out real well for us, because we were able to take advantage of higher yields in that.

Still, the investment portfolio, the duration on that is about 2.5 years. So we’re still going to have a lot of extension risk in that portfolio. As far as our longer term goals, we've been very visible about and what those are, we’re looking for 10% loan to deposit growth, 8% non-interest income growth and hopefully holding our expenses at 4% or less and I thought maybe I’d quickly go over those before I turn it over to Lyne.

If you look at both the loans and deposits over the first quarter of last year, they were essentially 10% deposit loan growth, almost as if we manufacture it that way. But we just happened to work that way. Non-interest income is a little over 8%. So we're pleased with that. Unfortunately, operating expenses were up about 5%. I think Lyne’s going to talk about that. I think that's up and that we think we can get under control over the next three quarters in that.

I am pleased though because those goals, if we hit those goals and we're pretty much light on them, we should be able to increase our operating earnings, our pretax pre-provision earnings at double digit rates and in fact when I look at our pre-tax pre-provision earnings over first quarter, we’re up about 13%. I'm hoping that we’ll accelerate over the next few quarters in that, but overall I was pretty -- I’m pleased with where we're at right now.

We've got a very active pipeline of activity, lot of new hires. I know Scott is going to be talking about that, probably more active quarters we've had in a long time. So overall, I’m very optimistic as we head into the remainder of the year. Both markets are performing very well for us in that. And right now, I think CoBiz is operating about as well as we have in several years in that.

So I'm just going to turn it over to Lyne and let her give you an overview of the financial results. And as I said, Scott will then give you an update on our markets.

Lyne Andrich

All right. Thank you, Steve. As we mentioned last night, we reported net income available to common shareholders of 8.6 million for the first quarter or $0.20 per share with an ROA for the quarter of 96 basis points and a return on equity of 11.4%. As Steve mentioned, our first quarter is typically seasonally softer, but we did feel good about the year-over-year growth that we showed with net income increasing 17%, driven by strong balance sheet growth and expanding net interest margin and good fee income. Expenses were a little higher than we projected and I’ll touch on that a little bit more detail in a moment, however, we had a favorable tax rate in the period that helps offset some of the higher expenses we saw.

Just talking to the margin for a second, we did get a lot of good support for our top line revenue in that we had healthy growth in average loan and deposits over the prior year and that allowed our net interest income on a tax equivalent basis to increase at an annualized rate of 8.4% to 32.5 million for the quarter from the first quarter of 2016. Our NIM expanded 4 basis points from the prior year period to 3.77% this quarter and 2 basis points from the fourth quarter.

And as Steve mentioned, we did allow our investment portfolio to run off during most of 2016, but we did put on more security trades in the first order of this year and so the change in that earning asset mix slightly dampens the linked quarter margin expansions that we might have otherwise saw if balance sheet composition has stayed the same.

The other thing I'd point out on the margin is on liability side, we continue to benefit from a very high level of non-interest bearing demand deposits, which still comprise over 43% of our total deposits today. Touching on provisions quickly, asset quality continues to be really stable and we have a very low level of non-performing assets to total assets, which at the end of the quarter was at 22 basis points. We did before, the net recoveries during the period of $311,000. So overall, we booked $607,000 provision for loan loss, which maintained a relatively consistent allowance to loan coverage of 1.15% compared to 1.13% last quarter. So on the asset quality side, things are very stable.

Looking at non-interest income or fee income, our fee income continues to be pretty solid with total non-interest income increasing 8% over the prior year quarters. On a linked quarter basis, we did see fee income contract, but that was from an exceptionally strong fourth quarter.

I think we discussed in the fourth quarter that we had some very strong revenue inflows from the sale of interest rate swaps to our clients and that's reported in that other income category within the press release as well as we saw a reduction in income recognized from mark-to-market accounting on our swap portfolio. So those two items contributed to the linked quarter contraction. Outside of that, I feel pretty good about the direction and the momentum we have with our fee income.

Expenses, the year-over-year increase in expenses was higher than I would have liked and it was greater than the 4% of target that we've set for ourselves. As you know, controlling expenses is a key initiative for us and we’ve spent a fair amount of time analyzing the trends in our non-interest expenses. Some of the expense savings in the first quarter can be attributed to timing, particularly in the employee benefit and marketing areas. So as Steve mentioned, we expect expenses from these areas to moderate over the balance of the year.

Importantly, a key to managing our overall expenses increases to 4% or less, we’ll be containing our compensation costs and we remain really focused on managing our total headcount. FTEs as of the end of March were -- were going to be 529.9 versus 532.7 at the end of the year. So we’ve been really careful in managing total headcount.

In addition, many of you know that we give annual merit increases at the beginning of the second quarter each year. So this year, we set a goal of capping total base salary increases to no more than 2% and I'm pleased to report we were successful in leading that goal, in large part due to us holding base salary for our highly compensated people flat, hence that group should be really rewarded through their variable compensation program and that's where they get their upside.

Overall, nearly 20% of our top compensated officers didn’t get salary adjustments this period. So this allowed us to contain our total wages, while still providing healthy market adjustment to the vast majority of our staff. Factoring this, I remain really confident that we will see our total non-interest expenses coming back in line over the balance of this year and that we can still achieve our goal of holding expenses to 4% or less over 2016 levels. However, I should qualify that this is before the impact of the new asset base lending group that we have.

Scott will discuss in more detail, but we were successful this period in looking a complete ABL team late in the quarter and all five new employees have joined us. The group is expected to be cash flow positive in 2017 and nicely accretive thereafter. However, the initiative will likely increase our non-interest expenses this year anywhere between 675,000 and 775,000, which was not anticipated in our 4% goal for 2017. However, we are all really excited about this new venture and Scott will provide some more background on the new business volumes in a moment.

Lastly, I'd like to just touch on our tax rate. As I mentioned, it did benefit us in the first quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter is 19% compared to 24% in the prior year period. The majority of this decrease relates to the adoption of ASU 2017-09, a relatively new accounting standard which provides for excess tax benefits related to payroll taxes paid by employees upon the vesting of restricted stock to be deducted by the company. The vast majority of the company’s equity award is best in the market each year. So the impact is amplified in the first quarter.

Overall, we had a $506,000 credit to tax provision related to excess tax benefits of this year versus 115 in the first quarter 2016. So that was a really good benefit for the first quarter. However, going forward and in future quarters, I expect our effective tax rate to revert back to 24% to 25%.

So that’s the end of my prepared comments. I'll pass it over to Scott now.

Scott Page

Thanks, Lyne. Good morning, everyone. Lyne’s filled my big finish on the asset based lending story, but I will talk about a little bit more. So I was actually really quite pleased with the first quarter. We had reasonable loan growth in loans and deposits. Steve talked about our seasonal softness in the first quarter and second quarter for deposits, I’ll talk about that a little bit more. Then, I want to share some additional information about the asset based lending group and then talk about some other exciting news on some really high quality producers that we picked up during the first quarter. So it was a busy quarter in a lot of ways.

So we had, as Steve said, pretty good loan growth in the first quarter of 53 million. That compares very nicely with the same quarter last year when we had 17 million of loan growth. What that doesn't really show is we had two or three big payouts that occurred in the first quarter, actually in January and we thought were going to happen in December. So we're grateful to have the extra earnings, but it did kind of put us in a hole to start the quarter. But as Steve said, we've really been doing well since January and particularly March and through April. So felt pretty good about the production that we've got going on right now.

The loan pipeline is robust and I expect our current loan growth trend to continue. Second quarter is typically a good quarter for us and all three quarters, those last three quarters a year are usually pretty good. So right now, I'm feeling good about meeting our loan growth goal of 8% to 12% for the year. I also felt good about the broad based growth at C&I and the term real estate categories and again, I feel good that both Arizona and Colorado are doing real well as they steady their pipeline and they steady the activity in both states, it is looking pretty good right now.

So as Lyne said, right near the end of the quarter, we were successful in lifting a very high quality five member asset base lending team out of a local regional bank. This team is very well known to CoBiz and we've been referring business, ABL business to them for years. Previous to their most recent banks, the leader and most of her team had been at Wells for over 20 years. So they know the Denver market and the asset based lending base very, very well. This is very exciting acquisition of talent for CoBiz, because asset based lending fits very, very well within our C&I franchise for both states.

It allows our bankers and our bank to acquire clients sooner and retain them longer, which is very, very important to us. The pricing profile of these clients is also very appealing to us and we've already seen a big uptick in referrals from our commercial bankers to our ABL Group. And on top of that, that ABL Group brought a nice, healthy pipeline with them. So Lyne talked about some of the financial metrics associated with that, but it’s a very nice fit for us and culturally they’re blending in very, very well.

So aside from the ABL lift out, Steve mentioned that we had hired some high quality producers in the first quarter and many of these, we had been recruiting for quite some time and it just happened to hit the first quarter and a couple of them were pretty opportunistic. They just came up because of the turmoil, wherever they happened to be and so most of the bankers are in Colorado, but two of them are in our Phoenix metro market, actually 2.5, one of them is a part time retired banker that came from Wells Fargo that’s going to help us produce a lot of new business.

They're all veterans and they're all proven producers and all of them came from various banks, including Well Fargo, [indiscernible], BBVA Compass, Alliance Bank, UMB and Silicon Valley Bank and I believe strongly that once these bankers get acclimated, they will all drive quality deposits and loan growth for years to come.

Speaking on the deposit front, I was pleased with our growth of 20 million, similar to the first quarter we had last year and typically the first two quarters for us are soft quarters for deposits, given the nature of our business, professional, healthcare and contractor customer base. For example, a lot of our contractors start up business in the first quarter of every year and as I went through the list of deposit outflows, there is quite some -- very large outposts for some of these big contractors -- as you know, both of our markets are very healthy right now when it comes to growth in construction.

But many of our clients also make distributions for bonuses and taxes in the first two quarters. So for us to show deposit growth indicates the positive results we're getting in acquiring customers, especially deposit centric customers. As Lyne mentioned, we continue to grow our treasury and operating business and this is reflected in our deposit mix of 41 plus non-interest bearing deposits. Deposit growth is a major component of each banker's incentive compensation and we put great emphasis on deposit growth in our pipelines and sales meetings.

And last, but certainly not least, even though there's not a lot to say about it, our asset quality remains very, very strong and we feel very comfortable with our loan loss reserve coverage. You see all the statistics in our release. All asset quality metrics remained at or better than our prior linked quarter. Of greater importance, there aren't any negative trends that we can see right now emerging in the portfolio or in the Colorado or Arizona economies. Those markets are very healthy and projected to remain that way for the foreseeable future.

So with that, I’ll turn it back over to Steve.

Steve Bangert

Okay. Well, I think, we’re just going to open it up for questions right now. Lashanda, we’ll take questions if you have any available.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we do have a question from the line of Brady Gailey with KBW.

Brady Gailey

So just a follow-up on the new hires. I mean, it sounds like there's five of them with the ABL Group. Can you quantify the other, the number of hires that were added this quarter outside of the ABL guys?

Steve Bangert

It was, let’s see, top five in ABL, three in Arizona and three in Colorado.

Brady Gailey

Okay. And then it sounds like given the current yield curve, you’re not really going to be adding much to bond balances, but as you look longer term and as rates drift higher, the bond book is 15% of average earnings assets now. Longer term where do you think that percentage should be?

Steve Bangert

I think it could drift up to around 20%, but we will - really what we'd like to do is continue to expand on the investment portfolio as rates do drift up. And as you know on the very short in rates have adjusted up and we kind of watched the five year to be honest with you, is kind of where we're looking to invest between the three and five year area. And the five year was up around 215 in the middle of March and today it's been trading around 180, 185. So we'll probably sit on the sidelines, sell it somewhere well over 2%, people we started adding again. Well, we have the capital to do that, we'd like to increase the size of the investment portfolio. And so longer term but I don't what the timing on that would be, I could see it drift up there on 20% of burning assets.

Brady Gailey

Did your asset sensitive position change much in the first quarter?

Steve Bangert

Lyne, do you want to comment on that. A little bit but not significant.

Lyne Andrich

We still show and present a really asset sensitive balance sheet, but it did dampen balance sheet that it did it did dampen a little bit from like the end of the years. So we show up to 100 basis points, last year we reported NII 4% plus, expansion now, it’s like 2.5%.

Steve Bangert

And that's in the first year.

Lyne Andrich

That’s in the first year.

Steve Bangert

The second year, we’d be…

Lyne Andrich

Second year ramps up significantly more, it’s like 16% in year two, now it’s 12% in year two. Still very asset sensitive profile, but it dampen some.

Steve Bangert

Why the second years important? If you remember - our balance sheet, a lot of people pay attention to the floating rate loans, which are about $1 billion out of $3 billion of floating. And adjust op with rates. But remember 40% of our loan portfolio pays off every year, so we have the opportunity to reprice 40% over one year period of time as it pay offs and gets rebooked.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Zabora with Hovde Group.

Brian Zabora

Question of the ABL Group, any sense on how big this portfolio could get and maybe just the profile of types of credits and maybe being sized, yields and what you think the kind of the credit profile will be.

Steve Bangert

Maybe I'll take both of those questions and I'm going to payback to Lyne to see how big of a portfolio. [indiscernible] We're seeing some really nice yields, Brian, the ones we’ve looked at have been, prime plus four, prime plus five, the deal sizes are right in our sweet spot. We're not trying to hit home runs with this group or trying to hit deals maybe three to ten million in size. So far that’s when they’re all coming in and I met with the head of the group yesterday, her name is Debbie Tracy, real veteran. And we went to her pipeline and she got a very nice pipeline and falling into about that yield size.

The other thing I'd say though, they know how to get paid for the administration in this portfolio. There’s a lot of really good fee income that they pick up when they put on a new customer and then we get a real nice side benefit. You don't get a lot of deposits out of the group, but you get a lot of treasury management out of the group because they actually reapply the deposits on a daily basis typically. But the fee income and the treasury management income on these yields because it’s almost everyone use lock box, it's really, really good.

But I think we're looking for about 50 million in growth, maybe approximately this year out of that portfolio. But, you know, Brian, I think I don't think it will ever be more than 2% to 3% of our overall loan portfolio. We just like it because it allows us to acquire our clients sooner and then and if they get into a little bit of trouble then we can move clients into her group and still make a nice return risk rewards standpoint.

Brian Zabora

Then second question on expenses, you mentioned expense, addition expenses with this group. Is the 4% goal outside that, also taken into consideration the several additional hires that you made on the revenue side?

Lyne Andrich

That’s factored in there. So we are being opportunistic and start winning and we're pretty challenged but that said, excluding the five from the ABL teams, our headcount was still down two or three individual from year end, even with those new hires that Scott referenced. So again that's a real big focus of priority for us, so I can't promise that every quarter that will be saying we’ll have to take advantage of opportunities when they present. But the mantra here has been if we add topline you go to really look very hard and make those that aren’t performing and take action on those.

Brian Zabora

And just lastly, on insurance revenues, your year-over-year growth was kind of lower than I was expecting this kind of year outlook on that business as I think at the end of the year the pipeline looks pretty good.

Steve Bangert

Yeah, I feel good about the pipeline. We had a couple large clients get acquired in the business and so it really hurt us in the first quarter, so we’re working hard to replace that business and grow above that obviously. So I'm still pretty optimistic on the business, Brain.

Scott Page

And those who came out of our employee benefit group and they really do have a robust pipeline of activity but those two clients did hurt.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brett Rabatin with Piper Jaffray.

Brett Rabatin

I wanted to I guess first ask on the margin, from here would it continue to creep up a little bit with some March rate hike in your view, and are you seeing deposit betas do anything in terms of competition. And then just lastly as rates moved a little higher, what’s been the response from competition. Have credit spreads held or what’s been your general feel on that?

Steve Bangert

Well, I’ll start off with that and I’ll let Lyne and Scott jump in with that also but, we should see some benefit from rising rates, the rate increase in margin. And we didn't really get the majority of our own loans reprice our monthly basis. So will start to see that enable. One thing I do want to caution people about those deposit run off during the second quarter can be brutal and I’m not sure what is going to be, we may finish up, we may be flat for the quarter, but I wouldn't be surprised if we're down a little bit and why I bring that up is the composition of the balance sheet as a lot to do with the margin. So I would anticipate long yields would drift up. But we may on the liability side, you may see us use other borrowings as deposits run off as we fund to all.

The loan growth as Scott is anticipating over the next two quarters. Deposits will catch up by the end of the year. And overall that margin we should see some expansion in the margin as a result of that. And then again on the investment portfolio activity, that’s not going on at the same margin as what loan bookings and that's hard to forecast where that's going. So I know I'm kind of waffling back and forth, we're pleased with the rate increase, it definitely will help us on the loan yield side. On deposit pricing, we haven't adjusted pricing and really have not seen our competitors adjust pricing with the exception of maybe some of the community banks. But we often say our competitor is Wells Fargo. So we pay attention to what Wells is doing. Wells has not moved and consequently we have not moved. And I don't think there's any pressure from the business customer today to increase deposit rates. Scott, do you have anything?

Scott Page

I more than agree. I would also say that our deposits come from the operating deposits of our clients. And we keep adding more and more C&I and not for profit operating business. And so we don't feel right now any pressure on the deposit. A couple of our private bank clients certainly are more sensitive, but for the most part, the bulk of portfolio is a result of treasury and operating business.

Brett Rabatin

And then, obviously asset quality remains very good, but this is kind of the first quarter, you've had a pickup in the provision, assuming things stay the same, would it be fair to assume you kind of provision 1% for growth or any thoughts on reserve/provision.

Lyne Andrich

Yeah. And that's really hard for us to project because it is going to be a function of the nature and the character of the new loans that we booked but I do expect that we’ll be in a provisioning need for the growth that we have. That said, we thought we did benefit for some recoveries this period, we continue to work actively those charge-off behind years ago. And so of those come to fruition and we're getting recoveries that help support the need for provisioning for growth. Absent that and absent any changes in the market, our strategy is just look at few things, some of our allowance coverage to loan is also very static. That’s how we’re viewing it, that’s the best I can guess at this point.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Gary Tenner with D.A. Davidson.

Gary Tenner

I just wanted to clarify on the expense side, the -- maybe I misheard, I think you said late in the quarter. So assume it had a meaningful impact to it, first quarter personnel expenses but the other I think six ads were they more fully impactful to the quarter, I’m just trying to -- you don't usually have that much of a seasonal fluctuation in first quarter personnel expense, so this is a little bit of an outlier.

Lyne Andrich

Yeah a little, you're right the ABL team had a very insignificant impact to the first quarter expense run rate. The headcount in general were almost level, but they were a little bit more expensive headcount and some of the replacements that we had. So influenced it a little bit. We did have more issues or timing issues at some of our medical related benefit cost and that the timing that we had some outflows or expenses incurred in the first quarter where historically we've done them in the second quarter. So that kind of impacted first quarter, vacation expense usually goes up a little bit, it did this quarter again. So those are the kind of things that were influencing the first quarter run rate. Looking forward I do feel a lot more comfortable, ex-ABL investment and the initiative there, we should see quarter-over-quarter increases from where they were in the first quarter.

Gary Tenner

But that's not including the impact of the ABL team, correct.

Lyne Andrich

The ABL team is on top of that so that you know I mentioned $700,000 that we’re projecting of the overhead is not included in that 4% run rate.

Steve Bangert

Three producers and two support people [indiscernible].

Lyne Andrich

And there was a little bit of system cost and the incremental cost.

Gary Tenner

Okay thanks, thanks for the clarification.

Lyne Andrich

That does not factor in obviously this, we do expect them to be cash flow positive this year, I’d say cash flow positive, we're still working through what the provisioning might look like on those new assets that we’re bringing over, but too certainly they should be very profitable for us.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of John Rodis with FIG Partners.

John Rodis

Lyne just to beat this expense thing to death, you said, 675,000 to 775,000 for ABL, is that for the rest of the year or is that a full-year run rate.

Lyne Andrich

That’s the full-year 2017 anticipated impact.

John Rodis

So basically for the next three quarters if it didn't have much impact in the first quarter?

Lyne Andrich

Correct.

John Rodis

One other question, I guess maybe for you Lyne on fee income, it looks like deposit service charges and investment income had pretty nice bumps relative to the fourth quarter, was there anything special going on there or are these better run rates going forward given some of the initiatives you guys have had on focusing on fee income.

Lyne Andrich

Sure, Scott wants to say deposits and I’ll correct him.

Steve Bangert

She’s not kidding. We put a price increase in place in the fourth quarter and it had a material impact, John. And then we have a very nice Treasury pipeline as well. So you’ve seen the combination of the price increase and acquisition of new clients.

Lyne Andrich

That’s right, I would agree with that. So I think we have a good run rate looking at the first quarter results and that year-over-year is a true reflection of the improvement we saw there. We’ve also been very, a lot more disciplined about waivers and really looking at our deposit service charges that we have mentioned to the market. Invested advisory fees I think you mentioned too that’s also a good run rate as well that’s just based on the AUM and the inflows we’ve had.

They’ve had some good success last several quarters in building that book of business and the market certainly has helped fourth quarter results and first quarter as well in terms of valuations and how we get paid on those AUMs. So unless there is a major pullback in the market, and we do fill at the end of the period. So unfortunately we don’t know still like the end of the quarter what these valuations of those assets would be. But absent any major changes in market, that’s a good run rate growth rate for us.

John Rodis

And then just one other follow up Lyne, you said the tax rate 24% to 25% going forward, I guess that’s a little bit lower than last year, is that just because of the growth in the securities portfolio.

Lyne Andrich

It’s more of it is public finance portfolio we have and most of those is reported as loans, not so much the invested portfolio. But yeah, that's a good run rate as well.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Tim O'Brien with Sandler O’Neill Partners.

Tim O'Brien

Well, Rodis stoke my questions, but I'll go with it offline. I can’t come up with a couple others, can you give a little update color on the construction lending business with the construction season kind of picking up, weather picking up, what's your outlook?

Steve Bangert

Well, I think our outlook is still very positive, but we'd like to do more in Phoenix Tim, that we're really focusing our energy there. We feel like we've got the Denver markets covered pretty well. So we had it in the first quarter, we had a number of construction loan move into our permanent portfolio. But I still feel very bullish, we have an incredibly busy trucking team right now. Keith and his staff has been a challenge and so I’m still very bullish on that.

Lyne Andrich

On the quarter, our commitments alone for this - from the fourth quarter were up almost 5%, that’s not annualized, so we are seeing good traction there. And of course that takes a while before they start drawing in those lines.

Tim O'Brien

I hear second quarter, third quarter decent chance we’ll see increase in fundings in that segment?

Steve Bangert

Yes.

Tim O'Brien

And then, I’m going to out on limb here with Lyne. The salary and benefits line item 19.12 million in the first quarter. Lyne, can you tell me how much of that was base salary.

Lyne Andrich

So as I look at the amounts that was what I consider fixed salaries was 12.5 million.

Tim O'Brien

And that's the part that gets adjusted up for merit.

Lyne Andrich

Correct, yeah, that’s the amount that is fixed and of course there are annual merit increases.

Operator

There are no additional questions at this time.

Steve Bangert

Thanks Lashanda, well I just want to thank everybody for participating in the phone call, if there's any questions please give myself, Lyne or Scott a call. We're looking forward to the remainder of the year. There's quite a bit of activity in both markets and also hoping for rising rate environment. Things look pretty good at CoBiz. So thank you for participating today.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call, you may now disconnect your lines.

