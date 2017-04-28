Valero Energy Partners' (VLP) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 28, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Locke - VP, IR

Rich Lashway - President and COO

Donna Titzman - CFO and Treasurer

Jay Browning - General Counsel

Mark Schmeltekopf - Controller

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Brian Zarahn - Mizuho

Tristan Richardson - SunTrust

Corey Goldman - Jefferies

Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers

Operator

And I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Locke, Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

John Locke

Good morning, and welcome to Valero Energy Partners earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2017. We thank you for joining us and appreciate your interest in the partnership.

With me today are Rich Lashway, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Donna Titzman, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Jay Browning, our General Counsel; Mark Schmeltekopf, our Controller and several members of the partnership's senior management team.

If you have not received the earnings release and would like a copy, you can find one on our website at valeroenergypartners.com. Also attached to the earnings release are tables that provide additional financial information on our business and reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures. If you have any questions after reviewing the tables, please feel free to contact our Investor Relations teams after the call.

Now, I'd like to direct your attention to the forward-looking statement disclaimer contained in the press release. In summary, it says that statements in this press release and on this conference call that state the partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions under Federal Securities Laws. Many factors could cause actual results to differ from our expectations, including those we've described in our filings with the SEC.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Rich for a few opening remarks.

Rich Lashway

Thanks, John, and good morning everyone. Let me start by highlighting some of the achievements during the quarter. We operated safely and reliably through a heavy maintenance period for Valero. We successfully integrated the Red River Pipeline acquisition and we also announced the distribution increase.

On the strategic front, we continue to make progress on our organic growth projects in the Gulf Coast. These logistics projects which are geared towards improving Valero's gasoline [indiscernible] and renewable fuels exports are on track for completion in the fourth quarter of this year.

Looking ahead, we continue to take an opportunistic approach to growing the partnership to dropdowns and acquisitions which are strategic to Valero's core business or that provide third-party revenue growth. The partnership does not need to do any drops to grow it's distributions at our stated target rate of 25% for the year, and as we said before we're taking the measure to approach here. Our distribution growth objective for 2018 also remains unchanged of at least 20% on an annual basis.

Now I'll turn the call over to Donna to discuss the first quarter results.

Donna Titzman

Thank you, Rich.

First quarter 2017 operating revenues were $106 million compared to $79 million for the first quarter of 2016. First quarter 2017 net income attributable to Partners were $58 million and EBITDA attributable to the partnership was $79 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $75 million and distributable cash flow was $74 million. The total distribution declared for the first quarter of 2017 was $38 million resulting in coverage ratio of over 1.9 times.

Pipeline throughput volume in the first quarter of 2017 was 952,000 barrels per day and terminal throughput volume was 2.7 million barrels per day. Pipeline volume was high compared to first quarter of 2016 primarily due to high throughput in the Port Arthur logistics system and contributions from the Red River pipeline acquisitions, which were partially offset by lower throughput in the Three Rivers logistic system.

Terminal volume was higher than the first quarter of 2016 mainly due to the contributions from the McKee Meraux and Three Rivers Terminals which were acquired subsequent to the first quarter of last year. Capital expenditures attributable to the partnership in the first quarter of 2017 were 9 million consisting of 7 million for expansion and $2 million for maintenance. For 2017 the partnership expects to invest approximately 49 million of total capital, 35 million of which is for expansion projects and 14 million is for maintenance.

On the balance sheet, we ended the first quarter of 2017 with $66 million of cash and cash equivalents. We had $786 million of total liquidity, which includes $720 million available on the revolver. We had $895 million of debt, our debt-to-EBITDA ratio calculated in accordance with our debt covenants was 2.9 times.

Last week, the Board of Directors of our General Partner approved an increase in our cash distribution for the first quarter of 2017 to $0.4275 per unit. The distribution is payable on May 11 to unitholders of record on May 2.

That concludes our opening remarks, we’ll now open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have our first question from Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning. If I look back to the transcript to the VLO call, it seems like there was some discussion with regards to potential acquisitions of VLP. And there was maybe a little bit more commentary than we had seen in the past. And I'm just wondering if you could provide any thoughts there. You guys had a really nice tuck-in acquisition there with the Red River, where you were able to bring backstops from the parent. And we're just wondering, do you see many - are there other opportunities out there like this? Or is there anything else - any other color that you can share?

Rich Lashway

Hi, Jeremy this is Rich so we don't comment on specific acquisition targets but we’re constantly evaluating assets that are on the market in addition to those that may not be going to a former process. So we’re always talking to folks but any acquisition candidate including the ones that that we’re looking at obviously have to present some strategic benefit and provide an adequate rate of return to the unitholders. And if it doesn't do that than we pass on it.

Jeremy Tonet

Great.

Rich Lashway

And we always looking at opportunities.

Jeremy Tonet

Just wondering, as far as the opportunities you are looking at now, would you say it's more or less, or the same, as what you have seen in the past?

Rich Lashway

I would tell you what I’m seeing is more stuff around the crude oil there was a wave there a year and a half two years ago where there is a lot of products terminals had been divesting stuff and BP was selling stuff and now it looks like there's more activity around the Permian in the Midland areas obviously there is three transactions that went down this year Outrigger, ACC and Navigator all transacted in the first quarter. So it seems like there is more activity on crude side right now.

Jeremy Tonet

Great, thanks. And then just pivoting towards thoughts on drop-downs. And appreciate that you guys have so much coverage, and are in such a great position where you can really manage your growth in 2017 without needing to do anything. But just curious, as far as what you guys are looking for in the market, or the set up in the VLP story or VLO story where it makes sense to drop down, or thoughts on pace or any other color there you'd be willing to provide.

Rich Lashway

Well I think the color we’re providing is that we’re giving guidance to distribution growth of 25% this year and at least 20% next year. And we just talk about the kind of the three stool or the three legs on the stool we’ve got the dropdowns, we’ve got the acquisitions and we've got a pretty robust organic program where we talk about at the VLO level $1 billion of strategic capital and about half of that is for logistics and half of that is for kind of refinery optimization projects. So we’ve got several arrows in our quiver and we’ll just work them methodically.

Jeremy Tonet

Great, thanks for that. And then just one last one, if I could. Just wondering if you could let us know if there's any turnarounds or VLO activity that we should be aware of in the upcoming quarter.

And then looking at the last quarter, just wondering - the Port Arthur throughputs were a bit higher there, and it was a bit lower on Three Rivers. And just wondering if you could provide any more color there and if you expect those trends to persist.

John Locke

Yes Jeremy, this is John. Just kind of sticking with the Valero procedure we really don't talk about our forward view on turnarounds as you heard on the call and it’s all in their release though it was a heavy period of maintenance especially in the Gulf Coast for Valero so we kind of gone through that biz. On the Port Arthur outlook I mean Port Arthur went through a major turnaround last year over last 3Q and 4Q the LP had some deficiencies there but I think it's in really good shape to kind of achieve through those with excess credits.

Rich Lashway

Yes, so when we go through our evaluation process we take into account all the turnarounds and forecast turnarounds and setting our minimum volume commitments in our forecasts that’s right we should eat through to all of the deficiency credits over the next three quarters.

Jeremy Tonet

That's it for me. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Zarahn with Mizuho. Please go ahead sir.

Brian Zarahn

Good morning. An exciting DCF reconciliation question for you. Interest expense - can you talk about the variance between interest expense and cash interest paid? It's about a $6 million swing.

Rich Lashway

The interest expense is higher primarily due to the senior debt, and that will be paid later in the second quarter.

Donna Titzman

Which is yeah it’s just being accrued versus when the actual payment date.

Brian Zarahn

It is a timing issue, so you'll be back to the - okay. And then any update on the Diamond Pipeline? Still - maybe any more color, as when in the fourth quarter do you expect it to be in service?

Rich Lashway

So I’ll just tell you the cost of tracking well were about 40% complete and we’re still targeting a 4Q start-up.

Brian Zarahn

Any additional color as to when in the fourth quarter?

Rich Lashway

It’s a big project it's going to be some time in the fourth quarter it’s got to be line filled and I think 4Q is precise as we can be.

Brian Zarahn

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tristan Richardson with SunTrust.

Tristan Richardson

Good morning, guys. Just curious, generally, you guys talked the other day about the $1 billion of opportunity set on the logistics side in the foreseeable future on an annual basis. Curious if that's a consolidated view, and some of that spend, or some of those opportunities could be executed directly at the VLP level.

Rich Lashway

That’s EBITDA if you’re talking about the billion dollars of EBITDA that we talk about upstairs at the parent that’s there that is in existence. So the additions are the organic capital the strategic capital that we talked about earlier the billion dollars and half of that being for logistics kind of on a go forward basis. That’s the stuff that then would add to add to the move upstairs if you will. So the billings is already there or already identified.

Tristan Richardson

Sure, sorry; I was talking about the - like you said, the strategic opportunity set. Could that be executed directly at the VLP level, or would that largely be done at VLO?

Rich Lashway

But that’s a good question the intent is to do this at the LP level as you get larger you can take on bigger projects. Today we’re of a size where we think we can take on $10 million, $15 million, $20 million projects and we've got several in the queue right now that will become operational by the end of the year. We talk about spending 35 million of growth capital this year I think that's double what we spend last year and as LP continues to grow we’ll continue to take on larger projects. But we have a strong balance sheet and it really just turns out to be you know what the cash flow cycle of the capital spend the bigger you get the longer the cycle could be.

Tristan Richardson

No, that's helpful. Thank you, Rich. And then also just - earlier this week you guys talked about the liberalization of the strategy at VLP, I think was the word Joe used. And just the concept of maybe balancing - looking through the lens of, does this help Valero Energy versus third-party - how that has shifted over time, beyond the scope of the Red River deal.

Rich Lashway

Yes, I think we’ve been messaging that we’re interested in assets that have strong third-party EBITDA because you know that's also beneficial to the general partner just in terms of the kind of recycle the cash flows. And we also talked about or Gary Simmons about the $350 million of secondary cost that he incurs every month so there's an opportunity from a strategic standpoint to attack those. But it’s kind of wide open in terms of strategic for Valero and it also strategic for third-party EBITDA for Valero as a general partner.

Tristan Richardson

Okay. Thanks, Rich. And then just last one for me. You guys obviously enjoy a very low cost of equity capital. And then I guess just thinking out further, as you guys execute on the strategic set of opportunistic projects and continue the drop-down strategy, just commentary about timing or thoughts of ensuring that that cost of capital stays low with respect to incentive distribution rights, et cetera.

Donna Titzman

Yes, so I mean so we recognize that the idea eventually become quite a burden to the partnership but I think we’re so early in the process we’re not really ready to give any kind of guidance towards what we might use that?

Tristan Richardson

Okay. Worth a shot. Thank you, Donna.

Operator

And thank you. Our next question comes from Corey Goldman with Jefferies.

Corey Goldman

No real operational or financial questions for the quarter. But just curious: now that VLO is breaking out VLP, down to operating income in its own segment for earnings, two days before VLP reports, any thought on perhaps coupling earnings on the same day, understanding you could still have separate calls. Just any thought there?

Rich Lashway

Well good question I think it's something that they have migrated closer and closer over time and as we sink them up and reporting them as a segment it is probably fair to think a little closer but we’re just not prepared to give the dates at this time.

Corey Goldman

Okay. No, that was all we had. Good color, guys. Thank you.

Operator

And thank you. Our next question comes from Craig Shere with Tuohy Brothers.

Craig Shere

Good morning. Two questions. One, any thoughts about long-term targeted steady-state distribution coverage beyond 2018? And secondly, on the VLO call, some comments were made about narrowing differentials for heavier crudes. Do you see this increasing pressure to expedite product sale enhancements, given more limited feedstock opportunities?

Donna Titzman

I can take the first one on the distribution coverage I mean for a long-term sustain basis we’re still looking at through that 1.3ish range that we’re comfortable with and we’re well above that today. So it’s nothing of a concern for us and then I’ll.

Rich Lashway

And then on the second I would just say that really we’ve got minimal volume commitments around our assets, which gives us protection whether the spreads are wider or narrow and we are working projects that we talked about earlier to enhance the export capability of Valero along the Gulf Coast. So we try to be in a position to either move more inland on the pipe or to have the capabilities to move more out on the water to serve our customer.

Craig Shere

Understood. With regards to the long-term coverage at 1.3, and I understand we're significantly above that now, but you are a very stable business. And as you say, you obviously have these minimum volume commitments, so your volatility is not that great. Is the purpose of the lighter coverage to help fuel expected ramp in long-term organic growth? Or what's the rationale?

Donna Titzman

Yes, so it’s comfortable coverage level in regards to we’re still a bit smaller as we grow larger perhaps on our asset basis they’re more diversified we might become comfortable a little lower than that but I mean again we want to be investment grade rated. We want to have that very solid balance sheet and ability to continue to grow. So I think somewhere in that 1.3 range today as where we’re comfortable meeting all of those objectives.

Craig Shere

Fair enough. If I could just squeeze in one last one. Is the preference, as much as possible, to focus on the organic opportunities and maybe some third-party, M&A when it comes up; and defer as long as possible leaning on the $1 billion of existing MLP-EBITDA at VLO, given how old those assets are? Maybe higher maintenance CapEx, maybe very low tax basis, so not as efficient to lean on right away?

Rich Lashway

Well our main source of growth is going to be the dropdown so we point to that, but we are opportunistic in looking at the acquisitions and if they’re there like they were in January when we acquired the Red River and we’ll do that. And it just takes time to do the organic projects so our main growth story is still the dropdowns but supplemented with opportunistic acquisitions and organic projects.

Craig Shere

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you.

Rich Lashway

Thanks Venice. And listen we appreciate everybody joining us today. Please contact our IR team if you have any additional questions.

Operator

And thank you ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. We thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

