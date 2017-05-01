Crude Oil And Market Sentiment - A Lesson From A Children's Story

The daily, weekly, and monthly charts for NYMEX crude oil remind me of the children's story Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Goldilocks was a little girl who went for a walk in the woods and found herself in the home of three bears - a papa, mama, and baby bear. To make a short story, even shorter, when she tasted their three bowls of porridge one was too hot, one too cold, and one just right. When she sat in their chairs, two were too big, and one was just right. Goldilocks decided to lay down for a nap but one bed was too hard, the second too soft but the third was just right.

Crude oil has spent the past month or so moving from lows of just over $47 per barrel to highs of just under $54 per barrel and then back to lows under $50 once again and the technicals for the energy commodity present three different pictures.

The daily chart displays a market that has declined into oversold territory after the most recent selloff which could mean another rebound in price is coming soon. The monthly chart remains in an overbought condition and is threatening to turn lower signaling a downside correction. However, the weekly pictorial for the energy commodity is in neutral territory and like the baby bear's porridge, chair, and bed is just right for a continuation of a $50 per barrel pivot point for nearby NYMEX crude oil futures. However, each time oil moves to the bottom of the trading range, more than three bears come out of the woodwork. When it rises to the top end, the bears go into hibernation, and the bulls begin to squawk and talk their book. Meanwhile, it looks like oil has found its comfort zone.

Bears on dips and bulls on rallies

Last week, the bears awakened as the price fell below the $49 per barrel level on nearby NYMEX futures for the first time since late March. Source: CQG

The daily chart of June NYMEX crude oil futures shows the most recent drop from $54.14 on April 12 to lows of $48.20 per barrel last Thursday, April 27. The momentum indicator has moved from overbought to oversold during the selloff and the close last Thursday was constructive. Crude oil fell to the lowest level since March 27, and the bounced and closed just off the highs of the session. On the final trading day of April, June NYMEX Crude Oil futures closed the month at the $49.33 per barrel level just 67 cents off the pivot point at $50 per barrel.

Mean reversion at $50 per barrel

The $50 per barrel price for nearby NYMEX crude oil is just right as it is a level on which everyone in the world can agree. Crude oil has been trading in a narrow range throughout 2017 however over the three preceding years starting in 2014 the price action was volatile and at times shocking. In June 2014, crude oil was trading over $107 per barrel, and the forward curve was in backwardation, deferred prices were lower than nearby prices. On February 11, 2016, the price had dropped to $26.05, the lowest level since 2003, and the forward curve was in a steep contango. Nearby crude oil futures were trading at a 25% discount to one-year futures as the market prepared to find its bottom.

The OPEC production cut and improvements in the global economy have led to a rebound in the price of oil. The current pivot point around $50 is half the price in 2014 and almost double the level seen on February 11, 2016. The market has not become comfortable yet with the trading range that has been in place since the beginning of 2017 which could be a reason why so many market participants are getting bullish on rallies and bearish on price declines.

$47-$54 is the range - inventories provide mixed signals

There are three reasons why I believe the current price range on nearby crude oil futures is likely to hold, perhaps for the rest of the year. First, and foremost is my sweet spot theory that $50 satisfies producers and consumers alike. The second reason is that technological advances in production have made it a lot easier for shale producers in the U.S. to turn on and off output in response to price moves. When the price of oil moves higher, and above the $50 level the shale oil flows. On price dips below the pivot point production declines. Moreover, when the price slips below $50 per barrel, OPEC panics and tends to reiterate their intention to extend their production quota to the end of 2017.

My third explanation for the range is that it is in the best interest of the world's lowest cost producer, Saudi Arabia. I believe that the KSA will do everything within their power to manage the price of crude oil around the $50 per barrel level for the balance of this year and into 2018. A stable oil price around the $50 level will allow the Saudis to maximize the valuation of their Aramco IPO next year.

Meanwhile, crude oil has been offering market participants who refuse to get bullish on rallies and bearish on dips the opportunity to trade the range, and over recent weeks it has been the crack or refining spreads that have signaled tops and bottom in the price of the energy commodity.

The predictive value of cracks for the oil price

Crude oil is an energy commodity that powers the world. However, it is the processed products like gasoline, heating oil, jet and diesel fuel, and other parts of the barrel that consumers use on a daily basis. As demand for oil products expands it typically translates to buying in the raw oil which is the input in the refining process. When demand for products declines, it tends to weigh on the price of crude oil. During the most recent rally and price dip in NYMEX crude oil futures, moves in the crack spreads occurred before the turn in the price of oil and the processing spreads have had a predictive value. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, oil futures hit a low in late March and their most recent high on April 12. Source: CQG

The daily chart of the gasoline crack spread shows that it hit a low at $16.73 on March 2 and when oil made lows on March 22 through 27 it was in rally mode which took the refining spread to $19.00 - $20.50 per barrel on those days signaling strength in demand for oil products. The crack hit a high of $20.71 on April 4 and reversed and has been falling since. Crude oil then ran out of upside steam on April 12 and fell from over $54 to under $49 per barrel. As the price of oil slipped below the $50 per barrel level on April 24, gasoline crack spreads were cratering. It is likely that when gas cracks find a bottom and turn higher, oil will find a bottom. If the gasoline crack has signaled price reversals in crude oil, the price action in the heating oil crack spread confirmed them. Source: CQG

The daily chart of the heating oil crack spread validates the predictive nature of these refining spreads when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of crude oil futures. On March 3, the heating oil crack traded to a low of $13.62. The spread turned around and rallied to highs of $16.25 with the bulk of the move coming as oil fell to lows from March 22 through the 27. The same day that crude oil futures hit their most recent high on April 12, the heating oil crack traded at its peak.

Right now crack spreads are continuing to decline, and the oil price is under pressure. However, watch these refining spreads because when they run out of steam on the downside and turn higher, the chances are that crude oil will do the same.

A bright spot for oil below $50 is emerging

One glimmer of a bright spot for crude oil that has been developing over recent sessions as the price has been falling is the price action in the one-year NYMEX spread. Source: CQG

As the chart of the of the one-year June 2017-June 2018 NYMEX crude oil spread shows, the contango has dropped from $1.86 on April 24 to $1.23 on April 28 even though the price of oil dipped to lows of $48.20 per barrel on the nearby June futures contract. On the same day, the Brent July 2017-July 2018 spread closed at $1.09 per barrel. The spreads have both narrowed which could be a sign that crude oil is close to a bottom, at least for the short-term.

Rig counts in the U.S. are more than double the level last year as of April 28 with 697 rigs operating compared to 322 at the end of April 2016. The shale oil continues to flow, but with the price down below $50 per barrel once again it is likely that OPEC will maintain their production cut which will provide some degree of support to the price of the energy commodity.

After her encounter with the three bears, Goldilocks ran home. Goldilocks tried the bear's porridge, chairs, and beds to find out which ones were just right for her. Crude oil is busy trying the upside and downside these days, but it just may turn out that the $50 per barrel level is just right for the market for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.