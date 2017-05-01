Cocoa Producers Crying In Their Hot Chocolate - Consumers Could Follow

There have been lots of ugly weeks in the cocoa market over recent months. However, last week may have been the most appalling yet considering that cocoa made a lower low and took out the October 2008 lows. Cocoa futures proceeded to trade to 2007 lows when July ICE futures hit $1756 per ton on April 20.

Cocoa had been in a long-term bull market that came to a sudden in September 2016. Cocoa was not able to put in a new high last summer, and when it broke through support in the fall, the price began moving lower. The correction turned into a bearish trend which then transformed into a cascading plunge. While demand for cocoa has increased around the world over recent years thanks to an ever growing addressable market for chocolate confectionery products that now counts many people in China as chocoholics, supplies climbed, and the price headed south. With more than 60% of the world's annual cocoa production coming from the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana, the slide in cocoa price has hit those countries hard. The cocoa industry is the leading employer in the West African countries, and with the price around $1800 per ton, many producers and those working in the industry are crying in their hot chocolate these days.

Bear market in cocoa started last summer

The Ivory Coast and Ghana operate in the same time zone as the United Kingdom. It takes about seven hours to fly directly to London from the West African nations, but all three operate on GMT. When it comes to business hours and its position as a world financial capital, London has been an ideal location as the hub for international physical cocoa trading. Traditionally, many physical cocoa deals have used the pound sterling as the benchmark pricing mechanism, and last summer in the wake of the Brexit referendum the pound fell like a stone against other currencies. The weak pound may have played a role at the beginning of the bear market in cocoa, but the agricultural commodity was heading lower based on fundamentals regardless of the price action in the pound. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of ICE cocoa futures highlights, the price dropped from highs of $3237 per ton during the week of June 20, just before the Brexit vote, to under $3000 in July. However, it was the break of critical support at the January 2016 lows at $2731 in September that destroyed the pattern of higher lows in the cocoa futures market and led to a cascade of selling.

The pound was only one small factor when it came to the massive price adjustment in the cocoa market. Supplies from West Africa soared and grindings, a sign of demand, declined on a year-on-year basis during the final three months of 2016. An ugly technical picture combined with unfavorable supply and demand factors led the price to fall for six straight months without so much as a bounce.

The lowest price since 2008 and a bounce

The first low in the cocoa market came in early March when the price stopped just a few dollars above the lows of $1867 established in October 2008. Nearby cocoa futures on the monthly chart fell below the December 2011 lows at $1898 to $1881 in February, and by that point, the selling ran out of gas, and the price bounced higher. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, cocoa bounced from the February lows to $2187 per ton in March. The price stopped just short of the lowest level since 2008, and from a technical perspective, it looked like the chance for a recovery hinged on the commodity's ability to consolidate above the lows established in February. However, more reports on weak demand turned a bullish March into an ugly April, and the price fell to a level that did severe technical damage to the long-term chart.

The selling resumes

The selling commenced once again when grinding data from Europe for the first quarter showed an increase of 1.1% on a year-on-year basis but a decrease of 7.7% in Germany. Additionally, Barry Callebaut reported its quarterly results and a statement that the global chocolate confectionery market shrunk by 2.1% over the sixth month period ending in February 2017 sent the price to new lows.

In the days that followed cocoa fell to its lowest level in over a decade. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the now active month July ICE futures contract shows, the price fell from $2188 per ton on March 21, the peak to the price recovery, to lows of $1756 on April 20, the lowest level since March 2007.

New lows and a marginal bounce

In the session that followed the new lows, cocoa futures recovered by around $100 per ton to the $1860 level on April 25 but that has been little consolation for anyone caught long or the producers because the price is still at a level that is south of the 2008 lows. Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the next area of solid technical support does not kick in until $1380 per ton, the August 2006 lows. Moreover, open interest at 294,127 contracts as of April 27 is an all-time high and a sign that trend following shorts are likely to continue to attempt to push the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate lower over the weeks ahead. Cocoa has registered a price decline in seven of the last eight months, and that is good news for consumers of the world but terrible news for producers and the governments of the Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Producers will suffer, and that could hurt the consumers in the long run

Consumers are buying cocoa beans and selling chocolate, and their profit margins are rising over recent months making the bear market in cocoa an earnings bonanza. Source: Barchart

The price of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) stock is near an all-time high at over $108 per share. Source: Barchart

Shares in Barry Callebaut (OTC:BYCBF) are up substantially. Source: Barchart

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is approaching an all-time peak. You can be sure that other privately held chocolate confectionery product manufacturers are making money hand over fist as the price of the primary input in production has dropped like a stone, and they have not decreased the prices for their products.

Meanwhile, it is quite a different story for the two top producers of the world. In the Ivory Coast and Ghana, the economies depend on revenues from cocoa sales, and the people rely on the industry for jobs. In many ways, as countries like Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf States exist in an oil-based economy, the two West African nations are almost entirely cocoa-based.

The decline in the price of the agricultural commodity will likely have devastating effects on the economy and the people. Farmers, processors, shippers, and other laborers who depend on the cocoa trade will find their paychecks decline and maybe even their jobs disappear as the price of cocoa has almost halved in value over the past year. At the end of 2015, the price of cocoa was north of $3400 per ton, and it recently traded at $1756. Government revenues will decline which could be dreadful news for the future of the current leaders in a highly unstable part of the world where financial distress can invite coups or anarchy.

Cocoa is a concentrated business, and West Africa is at the heart of the trade when it comes to supplying the world. The chances are the consumers will enjoy this period of low prices, but in the long run, a breakdown of infrastructure and governmental institutions in the nations that are blessed with the climate to grow the beans could result in much higher prices over the long run.

I wonder if HSY or any of the other companies that are seeing their profits skyrocket are thinking about the problems that could be coming down the pike in the years to come if financial ruin in the IC and Ghana cause supply problems in the future. Eating too much of anything is not a good idea. Sitting down and having ten Hershey Bars would probably give you a stomach ache. All of that cheap chocolate that is floating around the market right now is making the producers cry in their hot cocoa, but in the future, it could be the consumers who wind up shedding tears as their supply channels could become problematic.

