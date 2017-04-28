CalAtlantic Group's (CAA) CEO Larry Nicholson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 28, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Larry Nicholson - President and CEO

Jeff McCall - CFO

Analysts

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

Jay McCanless - Wedbush

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank

Chris Shook - Evercore ISI

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets

Anthony Trainor - Barclays

Ken Zener - KeyBanc

Carl Reichardt - BTIG

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

Buck Horne - Raymond James

Larry Nicholson

Thank you, Denise, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call today is Jeff McCall, our Chief Financial Officer.

Following our last earnings call, we’ve been on the road for our annual Town Hall series where Pete Skelly, our Chief Operating Officer and I take the opportunity to visit each of our markets to see some dirt, tour models, walk homes that are ready to be delivered and meet with every member of the CalAtlantic team in their local market. It’s a great way for us to get back to the frontlines and see firsthand the successes, the opportunities and the challenges that our team members face every day in this amazing industry. We still have about 10 markets to visit but I couldn’t be more pleased with what we are seeing. In every market, we see a highly engaged and focused team committed to upholding the CalAtlantic brand promise of delivering superior communities and homes through innovative design architecture while providing an exceptional customer experience.

It is refreshing to see that despite newspaper headlines and geopolitical tensions, rising interest rates, healthcare reform, tax reform, and even lumber tariffs in our communities, it’s still about building and delivering that one home for that one customer that really matters. It was also great to see the excitement that is building as we progress through the early days in the spring selling season.

2017 got off to a solid start with first quarter net new orders up 4% to 4,304 homes at an average selling price of $445,000; and new home deliveries up 10% to 3,012 homes compared to the prior year period. The growth in the number of homes delivered and the growth in the average selling price drove revenue growth of 13%. Gross margins from home sales was 20.5% compared to 21% for the 2016 first quarter. Our gross margins for the first quarter were higher than most analyst expectations and exceeded the backlog gross margin expected to close in the first quarter by approximately 100 basis points.

The 100 basis points improvement from backlog expected to close to the actual first quarter gross margins can be broken down into three main buckets: The positive margin impact of spec homes sold and closed in the quarter; the pickups attributed to non-lot level adjustments including rebates, project closeout adjustments partially offset by property taxes and warranty staff; and the pickups at the lot level due to additional option revenues and a true-up of actual direct cost. In the quarter, we earned $82.6 million or $0.62 per diluted share as compared to net income of $72.7 million or $0.52 per diluted share.

We opened 31 new communities during Q1 2017 and ended the first quarter with 555 active selling communities. For the quarter, we averaged 562 active selling communities. Our average community count in first quarter was down 2% versus prior year, slightly below expectations due to fewer communities closing out early and grand openings of few communities getting delayed. We anticipate these timing challenges will persist through the rest of the year. While the timing of new community openings and closings can often vary from projections, we anticipate delivering relatively flat community count growth in 2017.

On the land front, we spent approximately $294.2 million on land and land development in the first quarter, and purchased 3,075 future homesites. For 2017, we anticipate a full year spend of approximately $1.6 billion to $2 billion. As you may have seen this morning, we announced that we closed on a land transaction with Mattamy Homes where we acquired 208 lots and the rights to an additional 531 homesites across nine future communities in Twin Cities. This finished lot acquisition will bolster our already strong position in this market and contribute to our 2018 community count growth.

Land acquisition and development continues to be our primary use of capital as our land pipeline remains strong and we continue to find opportunities that meet our underwriting criteria. Given our current land partition, our operating teams are focused on identifying and acquiring land that will result new community openings for 2018 and beyond.

On slide five, we break down our Q1 order activity across our four regions. As noted earlier, our net new orders for the first quarter increased 4% companywide. The cadence of our order growth was uneven throughout the quarter, but ended on a high note. As we discussed on our last earnings call, January orders were up 3% year-over-year. As we progress through the quarter, February orders were down 3% year-over-year and March orders were up 11% year-over-year. I was particularly pleased with the pricing discipline maintained throughout the quarter with our incentives on orders down approximately 80 basis points compared to the fourth quarter to 5%. In addition, we sold and closed 729 homes in the quarter at a margin that was accretive to our backlog margin coming into the quarter.

As you can see in the upper left hand graph the order growth varied by region from up 19% in the North to down 13% in the Southwest. To get a better picture of order performance across the regions, it is important to factor in the changing community count and the focus on the order absorption rate. Across the company, order absorption rate was up 6% over the prior year. This is the third consecutive quarter with year-over-year absorption rate increases, which is great. Our absorption rate was 56% versus the fourth quarter, which is consistent with the three-year trailing or three-year average seasonality, but above the long-term seasonal trend of up 47%.

When you dissect our orders by segment, absorption rates were as expected. Entry level was in the mid threes per community per month, move-up in the high twos, active adult in the mid-twos and luxury was right above two per month. It was interesting to note that our luxury and active adult segments displayed the greatest seasonal uptick in Q1 versus Q4. By geographic region, our change in absorption rate varied significantly from up 26% in the West with the Inland Empire and Sacramento delivered year-over-year absorption growth of over 50% to down 3% in the North. In the North, double-digit declines in the Atlanta and the mid-Atlantic divisions were partially offset by double-digit increases in the Twin Cities and Philadelphia.

Our order value was up 7% across the Company, ranging from up 24% in the North to down 9% in the Southwest. The average selling price of net new orders was up 2% across the Company and increased 4% in every region with the exception of the West which remained flat.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Jeff who’ll provide some additional information regarding our first quarter.

Jeff McCall

Thank you, Larry.

On slide six, we dive a little deeper into our backlog. Our backlog value as of the end of the quarter was $3.3 billion, the dollar value in backlog was up 1% year-over-year, driven entirely by a 1% increase in units as our ASP in backlog is flat versus prior year. Of the 7,109 units in backlog, 3,275 are currently scheduled to close in the second quarter. The units scheduled to close in the second quarter have an estimated ASP of $449,000, up $5000 from the $444,000 ASP of our first quarter deliveries. The homes sold and closed in the second quarter will impact the reported results up or down from the backlog figures. Typically, the homes sold and closed in the quarter are more concentrated in our communities with a lower ASP than the homes in backlog.

Over the past five quarters, the ASP of our deliveries was $9,000 lower than the ASP of our backlog expected to close in the quarter and that changed over that those five quarters ranged from down $1,000 to down $17,000.

On slide seven, we break out our deliveries in a little more detail. As we mentioned earlier, deliveries in the first quarter were up 10% versus the prior year to 3,012 homes. We had continued strong sales of homes that could sell and close in the quarter. In fact, 729 homes or 24% of our closings in the quarter came from homes that sold during the first quarter. The 3,275 homes currently scheduled to close in the second quarter will get adjusted down due to cancellations and changes to the targeted closing dates of homes currently in backlog.

We currently expect 102% to 107% backlog conversion on homes expected to close in the second quarter, which is roughly a 47% to 50% conversion rate on the entire backlog as of March 31st. The anticipated gross margin of homes in backlog is 20.4%, consistent with the backlog margin at the end of last year. In terms of change based on the homes that sell and close in the second quarter, we expect our second quarter gross margins to be approximately 20%; gross margins for the 2017 full year is expected to be in the 20.5% to 21% range.

On slide eight, we provide our SG&A trend over the past five quarters, including a breakout across four main expense categories. In the first quarter of 2017, our SG&A was 11.7% of revenue up 10 basis points from the prior year period. By expense category, G&A was down 20 basis points year-over-year due to the leverage associated with higher revenues insurance; insurance was down 10 basis points; our incentive compensation accrual was up 20 basis points year-over-year; and our selling expenses ticked up 20 basis points year-over-year to 5.5%.

On slide nine, we provide key balance sheet items for our year-end balance sheet. We ended the year with available liquidity of $787 million including access to approximately $643 million of our unsecured revolving credit facility and inventory of approximately $6.6 billion. We have senior notes payable of approximately $3.4 billion. Of the $3.4 billion, our next maturity is $230 million, about two weeks from now. We raised an additional $225 million earlier this month and we’ll use these proceeds plus cash on hand to retire these notes.

We ended the quarter with approximately $4.3 billion of book equity or a book value per share of $37.42, and a tangible book value per share of $28.95. Our gross homebuilding debt to cap was 44.4% at the end of the first quarter, which was down 40 basis points from the end of the prior quarter and down 380 basis points versus prior year.

And with that, I will turn the presentation back to Larry for his final remarks before we open the call up for questions.

Larry Nicholson

Thanks, Jeff.

Before we turn to your questions, I’d like to share with you our outlook. We are pleased by the solid start to the spring selling season and maintain our positive view on the housing recovery. The fundamentals for housing are good. Consumer confidence, household formation, job and income growth, solid resale activity amid tight resale supply, and a tight supply of homesites in the prime locations we target continue to fuel our expectations of top-line and bottom-line growth.

We’d like to spend a moment discussing the recent events affecting the lumber market. With the announcement this week of the lumber tariff, there has been much speculation about lumber going up 25%. The strong winter demand for housing has pushed pricing earlier than most years and we took about a 1% increase in the first quarter starts. We will see a 5% to 6% increase on certain lumber components in the second quarter starts, which equates to about $735 per home. This price is locked in and will not change. We would expect to see a similar increase in the third quarter unless there is an agreement reached on Canadian lumber or demand stabilizes. We believe there is enough pricing power in most of our markets that we can cover our increased costs as long as the market continues on its current path.

Finally, I’d like to thank all the CalAtlantic team members for delivering a great quarter. Your dedication and spirit is what drives CalAtlantic’s continued success. I’m especially grateful for your tremendous focus on our customers, which is essential for building our great company.

With that I would like to now open it up for questions. Denise, first question please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] And we will take our first question, comes from Alan Ratner with Zelman & Associates. Please go ahead.

Alan Ratner

My question surrounds the price versus volume debate. And I know you guys have kind of pulled various levers over the last year just related to pruning up the margin, getting the absorption level higher. And as I look at your order activity, it’s been hovering in this mid-single digit range, pretty much since the merger closed in late 2015, which is a bit below what the industry’s been running at; I think most of your peers are somewhere in that low double digit range. And the good news is it looks like the gross margin has firmed up here. So, I am just curious how you think about within the organization, what has been done if anything to drive that growth rate higher closer to the industry average? Are there specific steps you are taking other than just pricing, because it feels like the pricing environment has firmed up here? But anything on the sales front that’s being put in place to drive that sales pace higher or just the way you look at your business today based on community counts and things that, are you really managing to this type of growth rate? Thank you.

Larry Nicholson

Great question, Alan. A couple of things I would tell you. As we went through the merger, we worked off a couple of different platforms on our CRM system. That’s all been integrated into one system over the last -- this quarter actually. So, we hope that provides better value for what’s going on in the long run and we have a better view into what’s going on in our stores. And we can manage it better. So, we do expect something there.

The pricing and the pace, we said this repeatedly. We just don’t feel like there is opportunities to replace a lot of lots we have in a lot of markets without taking margin hits. So, we are going to try to maximize our sales price; we are going to maximize our lot premiums; we are going to maximize our options. That being said, we got to make sure that we are growing the business, but we feel like we are on our business plans, we’ve hit our targets for the quarter. Could we picked up and got the double digit sales by doing some discounting? Absolutely. But we didn’t feel it was the prudent thing to do. We are going to stay focused on maximizing value.

Our absorption pace is a hair under some of our competitors; we see that, but our average sales price is also substantially higher. As we move through a little bit more entry level product, which over the next I’ll say 18 months we will see that happen, we would expect to see that pace continue to improve.

Alan Ratner

Thanks, Larry. And just on the -- you mentioned kind of the replaceability of some of these communities. The community count is coming in a little bit below your expectations. So, I was hoping maybe you could expand on that a little bit. Is that whether related delays et cetera? But is that something we should keep in mind when we model you just understanding that you don’t want to burn for these communities faster, so maybe just the sales space is being capped a little bit, just so you don’t end up with the gap of communities or is that the wrong way to think about it?

Larry Nicholson

Well, it is. Gap-outs are always a problem and we do have some of those; they are existing in the first quarter honestly in a couple of markets. So, I think what we try to do is manage it. But, we did have a few things close out earlier; we had a few things lie. A few communities disappeared due to you know zoning approvals or the developer issues. So, I mean, I think it’s all of that. We’re trying to manage it on a daily basis. Some things are within our control, some things aren’t. I think it’s an industry problem; I don’t think it’s just a CalAtlantic problem. But, we’re very, very focused on that this year, probably more so than we’ve ever been. I think the two things as a company we’re focused on obviously are sales, but margin and getting communities opened, and getting them opened right.

Our next question comes from Michael Rehaut with JPMorgan.

Michael Rehaut

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Couple of questions, first, just going back to the community count and then I had a separate question on gross margins. On the community count, I guess again, downwardly revising your outlook for growth this year to flattish, I guess previously you were looking for up -- low mid single digits. It seemed that part of that maybe perhaps the sales pace was a little better than we expected. So, I know you mentioned -- maybe that contributed to some closeouts earlier than expected. But just as we kind of start to look at or think about 2018, your lot count has been declining for a couple of quarters mid single digits or so. You talk about the ability to still get deals done and put capital to work. But, if the lot count has continued a little bit, how should we start thinking about 2018 and prospects for return to growth and what type of rate do you think that might take shape around?

Larry Nicholson

Well, let me be clear. I mean, we expect growth in 2017, although community count growth may be flat, we expect growth in the year. Just make sure that everybody’s clear on that. 2018, we would probably push again that mid single digit kind of growth. And while our lot counts have decreased somewhat, that’s somewhat been in the plan; we had about a five-year run rate on a trailing 12 months. Our goal would be to get that down to about a 3.5 to a 4. So, we’re not uncomfortable that that number’s moving down a little bit. I think we talked previously that that number probably will plateau and will stay pretty flat over the next couple of years. But, we don’t feel like we’re behind the curve in any way, shape or form on the lot side.

Michael Rehaut

Okay. That’s good to hear, Larry and makes sense in terms of reducing your unit supply which others are trying to do as well as you go into the cycle or go further into the cycle. I guess secondly on the gross margins. Jeff mentioned that you’re expecting the full year to be between 20.5 and 21, and that also appears just a touch lower than maybe the prior outlook. Larry, you mentioned lumber cost inflation. Just trying to get a sense, is that the primary driver of that reduced outlook or is there anything else going on that we should be thinking about.

Jeff McCall

Mike, I’ll take a stab at that. Yes. Obviously, the lumber is factoring in there. And the math that we’re doing is pretty straightforward I think. We closed call it 3,000 homes in the first quarter at 20.5; we got 7,100 homes in backlog at 20.4; and we should see a slight pick-up in margin on these homes as we typically do. And then, we need to sell and close, call it 5,000ish homes to close out the year. And so, the margin on your remaining sales is what will make the difference. Couple of the community counts that slid had some good margins. They didn’t slide out of the year, but they slid a few months. And so, that will impact a little bit and with lumber going up there and other cost pressures, we think that’s a prudent margin we go for the full year right now.

And our next question comes from John Lovallo with Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. It’s actually Pete Doyle [ph] on for John. Good morning.

Larry Nicholson

Hey, Pete.

Unidentified Analyst

Just in the press release, you called out that kind of the higher co-broker commissions in the quarter. Just wondering, if this was concentrated in any one particularly region and if that impacts your full year SG&A outlook at all in terms of the 20 to 30 basis-point year-over-year improvement you have talked about in the past?

Jeff McCall

It wasn’t specifically concentrated in any one region. I’d tell you, overall, the co-brokers has been moving up. We didn’t change rates or lead with any crazy incentives or anything like that. But the rates do differ; by market tend to be a little bit higher in some areas like the Southeast. So, from a percentage of our orders that come at co-brokers, it was up about 200 basis points year-over-year, which is intuitively we think that internet should lessen these brokers. But, compared to previous cycles, right now, we’re spending about 100 plus basis points of revenue more on co-brokers than we were, say 10 years ago. And I do think that the tight retail market is also contributing to this rise. But, it was not a strategic initiative to push co-broker by any stretch of imagination.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay. No, that’s helpful. And then, on the delivery guide for the second quarter, it seems like it might be down a little bit year-over-year and part of that, I think maybe you talk about, coming with the higher spec count and delivering more specs in the first quarter. But, is there any delays you’re seeing to in the Northern California business on delivery, because of whether or anything else we should be thinking about in that number?

Larry Nicholson

Yes. I mean, we’ll have some communities that were scheduled to open later in the year that will slide a little bit, probably a month or two. But, it shouldn’t have a major, major impact on the year, offset it elsewhere, but yes, had a little bit of problems up there.

Unidentified Analyst

And sorry Larry, was that just on the community count opening or as well on kind of just the ability to deliver homes in the second quarter?

Larry Nicholson

I think we’re okay. We feel pretty good about the delivery side; it’s a community count side that will probably slight a little bit. Fortunately, as you know, the California market is a spec market. We had a lot of houses in the ground already for the year. So, we feel like we’re in a pretty good spot that we shouldn’t lose many closings out of Northern California.

Our next question comes from Jay McCanless with Wedbush.

Jay McCanless

Hey. Good morning, guys. The first question I had, in 2Q 2016, you sold and close 673 homes during the quarter, which ran about roughly 1.2 homes per community. Should we be thinking about the same level for 2Q 2017 or do you guys expect it might move up a little bit?

Jeff McCall

One second, gentleman [ph] gets the details here. I think our spec -- for the last two quarters have been up a fair amount from there. I think in fourth quarter we were 736; first quarter, we were 729; we’ve got a really solid spec base going into the second quarter. So, as we look at -- and if you look at the backlog conversion ratios that we gave you, particularly that the backlog expected to close in the quarter, that conversion ratio is above a 100%; and 102% and 107% is the current range we are expecting that would -- we are expecting a higher spec close in the second quarter than we were previous year.

Jay McCanless

Okay. And then, the other question I had with the deleverage on the SG&A this quarter. Is that something we should expect maybe for couple of more quarters until the deliveries catch up or what’s -- how should we be thinking that for 2Q and 3Q?

Jeff McCall

Yes. We would expect the SG&A to be trending down as our revenue increases; that’s more so on variable components, the selling mostly and insurance. On the actual G&A itself, we are getting some continued leverage from the volume. And up the margins, there is not a lot of leverage in our margins because we book things on indirect standards, so every lot has type of the same standard within a community, so volume doesn’t impact margins, only very slightly as it relates to warranty staff.

Our next question comes from Nishu Sood with Deutsche Bank.

Nishu Sood

Thanks. On the gross margin topic, at the beginning of 1Q, the backlog gross margin for 1Q was 19.5, the implied backlog gross margin on 2Q and beyond was 21% plus. But at the end of exiting 1Q, the total backlog gross margin seems to have fallen back down to 20.4, 20.5. Given the comments about pricing power, I think Larry also specifically mentioned 700 some odd homes were added that were accretive to backlog gross margin. How does that reconcile and what explains that difference?

Jeff McCall

I think the Q2 margin story is really I’d call it some of the opposite of the Q1 margin margins. So, in Q1, we added 700 spec sales to our beginning backlog; those had a positive impact on margin, but it was a lower beginning backlog margin. And for our second quarter closings, since that time, we have already added about 1,700 homes, which had a negative impact on the higher beginning backlog margin. So, I think it’s a bit of mix. We mentioned before, we are expecting our Q2 to be right around that 20% and long term, 20.5 to 21.

Nishu Sood

Got it. Okay. So, mix. The community count in California fell kind of along the lines I think of your overall community count trajectory, I think 83, down from 89 or something like that. It looks like though you’ve got a number of communities in California that are opening soon or coming soon. The flattish community count trends that we are thinking about for the Company overall that you were just mentioning, do you think based on those openings, California will increases as a percentage as the year goes on or is that just kind of part of the course, obviously rotation of communities?

Jeff McCall

It will, California is lumpy. So, first quarter, year-over-year community count was down pretty big; second quarter will also down. And then, you’ll see a nice rebound in the California community count as we get into Q3 and Q4.

Moving right along, our next question comes from Stephen Kim with Evercore ISI.

Chris Shook

Hi good morning, this is Chris Shook on for Steve. We’ve heard a number of your peers speak about lightening up on land and utilizing a great number of option lots. We’re just wondering what you’re thinking about your owned option land mixes.

Jeff McCall

Well, we always like to buy options first, it’s always the first thing we try to accomplish. And we really -- our ratio hasn’t changed much through the last probably since the merger. Obviously that deal we just announced in the Twin Cities, that’s all option lots, developed finished lots. So, that’s great for us which takes no development there. So, I think we’re all trying to accomplish the same thing in every place we can find and we could make it underwrite, we’ll be looking to do that. So, I don’t think our plan would be any different than anybody else’s.

Chris Shook

And then, I was just wondering if you could provide any more color around the cadence of your share buyback program.

Jeff McCall

We spent about $233 million on share buybacks last year. We didn’t spend anything in the first quarter. We had a price we were looking for and we didn’t quite get there which was a good thing and we’ll remain opportunistic that share buyback as we move through the year and we balance that a little bit with also some land opportunities that we’re seeing. And we can do that from internal cash flow.

Our next question comes from Robert Wetenhall with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Robert Wetenhall

I just wanted to key up some of your comments in the press release about competitive pressure and that was kind of like conservative or cautious. And at the same time, I looked at your ASP performance, it was really solid. So, I was just wondering, are you just trying to say that through the quarter the cadence for the quarter, you saw more discounting, more incentives or what’s the context? Are you worried about ASP outlook or are you feeling pretty good about it?

Larry Nicholson

Well I think we feel like we have pricing power in most of the markets. And as I said like we talk about lumber, we think we can outpace or at least cover that cost, so there’s no margin erosion. I think the thing we always worry about as we get further into the year, what will people start doing with discounting, what other -- we feel labor’s pretty good right now. I think we’ve paid for that the last couple of years. So, we’re not seeing as much labor pressure as we’ve seen in the previous couple years. And we think that start will be bate a little bit. So, just if anybody decides to get real aggressive and start discounting, right now, all the markets are healthy, discipline’s been pretty good especially on the spec side. I think we feel real good about our spec position. It obviously contributed very positively this quarter. And we think our competition’s been pretty good on specs as well. I guess I’d say I don’t know what I don’t know. But, it’s -- we’re only a quarter into the year. So, we still got a ways to go.

Jeff McCall

We are generally seeing the pricing power across the board, but it’s spring and that’s expected. So we see absorption jump 56% quarter-over-quarter like we did, you should be taking advantage of that, of having that increased pricing power. I think it’s most evident in reduction incentives; we’ve reduced incentives 80 basis points from fourth quarter to first quarter that’s about 3,600 bucks per home roughly. And then in addition to reducing incentives, we’re pushing prices in communities. The demand is solid. But, we’re in the improving market. In the market like this, you’ve got to see advantage of raise in prices. Why you can’t in the spring, why your orders are highest because history tells us that costs rise the most in the second half of the year when your deliveries are the highest. So, you’ve got to take advantage of it now.

Robert Wetenhall

Yes. I understand that. I mean, I’m surprised, because I thought it was a pretty good quarter. The gross margin was strong. I understand you don’t know what you don’t know. I am looking for a crystal ball too, and the stock’s taking a big hit. Would you just say in terms of gross margin, maybe there is a lot of focus there today? Are you thinking that -- is the bigger issue, structurally speaking for CalAtlantic the fact that the way the merger was done, you have a much higher basis on your dirt than the other competitors in the peer group or do you think it’s more an issue of balancing pace versus price? Because if I was looking about the second aspect of this, your comments about lower incentives seem very consistent, kind of optimistic, at least. So, is it more like the gross margin variance is a function of having the higher cost basis right up on dirt, something you can’t control or is it more something you can influence by modulating around market demand?

Jeff McCall

I would say on the gross margin side, I don’t think it’s particularly related to merger or anything like that. We had our lens set at a reasonable pace and price. Our margin is still on the higher end of the spectrum for folks, so it has comes down a bit and that’s largely mix impact. If you underwrite to a 20% gross margin, you should be slightly above that given home pricing appreciation. And I think that’s where we’re at. So, I think we’re feeling pretty solid on gross margin. We like the outlook that’s coming out of pipe can take a little while to keep that moving.

Robert Wetenhall

Got it. That’s helpful. And just a final question. What’s your strategy for dealing with your underperforming communities, kind of that tail portion of the portfolio that is in the absorption? What are the steps you’re taking to move product? Thanks and good luck.

Larry Nicholson

So, obviously, we started talking about that in the third quarter last year. I think we’ve seen continuous improvement. We feel like we have a lot less selling below our targeted numbers. We found the bottom in price. We feel like we’re starting to raise price in a lot of those markets, because we’re getting pace. So, I think we feel pretty good about all that. We continue to monitor that in general most of that -- that part of the portfolio is actually performing pretty well. I think we’re happy with that.

So, again, it’s execution everyday and paying attention everyday to what’s going on and making sure we’re priced right and that we’re paying attention to what our competitors are doing and pulling all the right levers. Again, I think, we had a good quarter from a margin perspective; we had positive sales; revenue was up. I mean, we feel pretty good about the quarter. I know obviously the stock’s probably taken a little bit of a hit today. We feel really good about our quarter, where we’re positioned and the outlook for the rest of the year.

The next question comes from Mike Dahl with Barclays. Go ahead.

Anthony Trainor

Hi, guys. This is Anthony Trainor filling in for Mike this morning. So, my first question is, one of the headwinds, you’ve talked about margins in the past, declining mix of deliveries in the legacy higher margins to impact communities. Do you have the margin on community count close-outs in a quarter? And then, when do you think this mix was stabilized?

Jeff McCall

I don’t have specifically on the community close-outs; it was not materially different than what we have. And you can see that in our backlog gross margin being basically -- exactly the same as it was a quarter ago. So, the really high margin community -- that vast majority of those have worked through the system and now we are in more recent land. You’re seeing that in the consistency in the backlog gross margins.

Anthony Trainor

And then, for my second question, shifting gears a little bit. Larry, you talked about travelling [indiscernible] markets. One of the issues the industry is facing right is that the growth environment broadly is up probably well north of what the labor environment is. Labor capacity is really expanding at this point. So, just any color you can give us on what you are seeing in terms of ways to improve efficiency in the communities?

Larry Nicholson

Yes. I mean, I think the labor obviously continues to be an issue. Probably the worst labor markets are still Dallas, Denver, Phoenix. But I actually feel better, I’ve been in Dallas, I’ve been in Denver, I am going to Phoenix this week. I think our teams feel better about their ability and where they are at the beginning of the year, as far as getting starts out the door and getting framers on slabs. In Dallas a year ago, we had slabs sitting for 30 days without framers; today, they are sitting -- there is a framer on within a couple of days. Same thing in Denver. We’ve been fortunate enough to hire some vendors that have big crews and we can keep them busy and keep them on our jobs. So, I feel better about it. It’s still challenged every day. And I think if we can continue to keep them busy on an everyday basis that we can do better than we have in the past. So, I think we feel little better about labor right now. I think two things like I said, I think there is some labor coming back to the site for maybe the multi-family market, but I also think we are managing it better

Our next question comes from Ken Zener with KeyBanc.

Ken Zener

First of all, I think you guys are doing people a little favor by talking about orders on a seasonal basis, because it did come in line with normal pattern. So, I think that’s good. Obviously, the lower community count is impacting you guys. I wonder -- there’s been a lot of talk about pace in price, a lot of that stuff is seasonal as we see it. For you all, can you kind of address the regional mix of EBIT, which obviously impacts your overall gross margin, because I am, not sure it’s as much [ph] prices regional mix. So, California, high margins coming in a little bit tied to that community. That’s a main headwind you would see to the reported gross margin, if you think about I don’t know 2105 to 2016 to 2017 just kind of that mix shift. Is that perhaps the greatest thing impacting your gross margin mix overall?

Jeff McCall

Yes. It is definitely mix. When you look at California, you have a few attributes where the market with huge home price appreciation in previous years, so that land has burned off; you’ve lost some of those gems that are always hard to replace. And also the majority of California communities came from [indiscernible] which was not impacted by purchase accounting. So, you’ll have that benefit. What you see now in the backlog is you see a much more consistent gross margin every region kind of plus or minus a couple, maybe a 100, 200 basis points of company average. So, you don’t have that big mix variance going forward. So, there should be a lot more consistency as we’ve seen the last couple of quarters.

Larry Nicholson

Yes. And to your comment about pricing power and all that seasonal, I think we believe we have pricing power throughout the year. You have good communities and you’re selling at pace, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be raising price. So, meanwhile, obviously the spring selling season’s always a great time to do it. We need to be focused on taking that opportunity throughout the year.

Ken Zener

Right And because you highlighted the monthly order trends, and then again seasonal which is why it’s better to look at it that way over the whole quarter. Can you put the -- and from the conferences that builders were attending in January and February, some of the CEOs were being very optimistic I would say and the additives that they were using for the spring selling season, and as your orders and most of the large builders have reported now, we see that it really was seasonal. Can you talk about that kind of enthusiasm that might have existed in January and February? What you’re hearing? Because we saw your orders, March being the highest on a monthly basis, year-over-year. Can you kind of put that -- it seems like with the seasonal trends that we’ve seen from the builders, there’re early comments given to the investors that might have been a little higher, not necessarily from you guys but could you comment on that enthusiasm versus the kind of results that we’ve seen for the market overall?

Larry Nicholson

I think obviously there’s been some pretty sizeable gains put up by some of the builders. But I think for us, we felt like January was good and then February, we felt like it was just average and then March got a lot better. And I think it really had to deal with the traffic levels kind of up and down, and March was just -- I would tell you March was a really good month for us, we finished extremely strong, had good positive impact on our margins. I think when we -- our comments in early January was we feel hey, like we’re in the early stages of it. It feels better than it did last year. But we didn’t feel like things were flying off the shelf at that point. But, it was slow and steady, and we’re okay with that because slow and steady gives us pricing power and we can keep moving through things. But I don’t -- our comments weren’t quite that -- I am trying to get the right words but we were a little bit more reserved than some of our competition.

Ken Zener

Yes. I agree with you.

Jeff McCall

You do highlight a lot on seasonality, it seems to be getting much more exuberant when you’re -- when Q1 is up 50%, 56% in our case this quarter versus the fourth quarter when you’re selling more homes, it feels a lot better. And then, slightly in the back half of the year, you don’t, seasonality is for like roughly down 18 and then down 20, I think the numbers are third and fourth quarter, that always feels a little bit less exciting.

Our next question comes from Carl Reichardt with BTIG. Please go ahead.

Carl Reichardt

Can you talk about your operating cash flow goals for the year, Jeff, and what you think you might come out at?

Jeff McCall

Yes. We are -- so much of that is dependent upon on land acquisition. We’re targeting, as we mentioned earlier, about 1.6 billion to 2.0 billion for land acquisition; it depends on where we fall there. If we’re on the lighter hand, we’ll have real solid operating cash flow; and if we’re at the higher end, we won’t. So, it’s really a function of land spend; we’d expect it to be plus or minus in the neutral to slightly positive this year.

Carl Reichardt

On the high-end, neutral; and then the low-end, positive. Okay, thanks. And then, just kind of theoretically. You talked about replacement lots and going to make sure you didn’t in effect give high quality land positions/homes away at less than acceptable margins just to grow orders. So, theoretically, is that a function of gosh! We can’t find dirt proximate to where we are, we’d have to go 10 miles out to find a price that makes sense or is it if we try to buy this piece of land today, it would be up a 100% versus what it was four years ago, we [ph] got it on the books for? I’m just trying to get a sense it is a function of more location or more price that drives the decision to maybe hold those laps and get margin out of them?

Larry Nicholson

Yes. It’s what we see going on in the individual land market. I’ll give you an example in the Texas market we own not bundles of lots, but a fair amount of lots that we’re in at about $600 of front foot. The lots that’s sold about a mile up the road that are just coming on line today are about $2,200, $2,300 a foot. So, we’ve maintain price, I mean we probably -- we kept raising price in that community and we could have earned through it and been gone. But we know what’s coming to down the pike. So, we think we can continue to raise price, because the delta between us and them is going to be so huge that we’re going to maximize that.

Now, other places, it could be too much inventory in the market. There is a couple of markets where certain sub-markets are getting a little crowded. But we’re not looking for land way out in the hinterlands. We’re going to say, as we say inside the beltway for the most part. We’re not going to be a drive to your qualified type builder. We’re going to be at the higher rate of the entry level and we like our positions that we have coming on there. But it’s a little different in every market, Carl, as you well know depending on who the competition is, is it all publics, is it private. So, we just look at every deal on its own merits. And we’re still seeing deals. I mean, it’s not like we’re not seeing deals. But it’d be in particular about what we buy as well.

Operator

Alex Barron

Yes. Thanks, guys. I was hoping you could update us on your thoughts on the share repurchases. I am sorry if I missed, whether you did some this quarter or not?

Jeff McCall

We did not have any share repurchases this quarter, and we are going to remain opportunistic as the year progresses and balances a little bit with some of the opportunities we’re also seeing on the land side. So, we continue to really like our stock at this price, but we will remain opportunistic.

Alex Barron

Okay. And then if I heard you right, I think you guided to gross margin around 20%. So, what’s -- where is the improvement coming in the back half from, is it just mix or what?

Jeff McCall

20% is just for the second quarter. The back half of what we have in backlog right now is higher and it is just mix on a community by community, home by home basis.

Alex Barron

I guess I heard you say you are not going to build to or drive to your qualified, so I imagine there is no plans in place to roll out more entry level communities and even with the new brand like other builders are doing?

Larry Nicholson

Yes. We are rolling up more entry level communities; it’s just more at the higher end of the entry level. So, when I say we drive to qualify, our locations are going to be a little closer in and probably little more expensive than the ones out in the perimeter. So, we still expect to continue to grow that segment of our business over the next 18 months.

And we will take our last question from Buck Horne with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Buck Horne

Going back to the land spend for the year, the 1.2 billion to 2 billion, I was just wondering if you could maybe talk geographically where you think you will direct more that spending to. And I guess I’m really just curious about -- thinking about the West region in particular. How much do you think you need to reinvest in say California, given the strength of the absorption you are seeing out West?

Larry Nicholson

Well, we have -- in Northern California, Buck, we have two large communities, one that’s just getting ready to open in Dublin. That will open probably for sale in the next 30, 45 days; that’s a multi-type product, great location. That we will open. And then we have a second one that’s scheduled to open in the fourth quarter, that’s five product lines and another great East Bay location that we think will have a very positive. So, we have made some big investments in Northern California. We also just made another big investment in Southern California recently to continue our very successful Tustin community. So that contributed very heavily really early part of last year and was a great high margin community. And we’ve also made some investments in San Diego which was probably our most profitable division last year. We have entered into some agreements for multiple positions there as well. So, we have been reinvesting California. Now, it’s just really about the execution and getting them open for sale.

As far as the rest of the country, we are still seeing -- we are still buying lots pretty much in every market and seeing good activity still in the Austin, in Dallas markets. Obviously Huston has been overly busy because we have a big position there and the market’s been somewhat slower. The Carolinas have continued to be good, Florida has been good, Midwest has been healthy as well. So, I mean I think we feel pretty good about the activity. So, we just need to stay focused on.

Jeff McCall

It will vary quarter-to-quarter but as far as mix, we are not expecting the mix to change materially.

Buck Horne

That’s helpful. Thank you for the color there. And I appreciate the breakdown of the orders in the quarter for the monthly data. Maybe I missed it, did you guys comment at all on April trends so far or would you comment on April so far?

Jeff McCall

Yes. I mean, what we’d say about April is the same thing we said about January. So far, it’s on normal track but I will tell you the last week of the month is the biggest week of the month. So, we expect to have a good month of April and we’re looking forward to finishing up the month and moving on.

Larry Nicholson

Thanks, Denise. Well, thanks for spending your time with us this morning. We’ll look forward to seeing you next quarter. Thank you.

