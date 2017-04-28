Johnson & Johnson: 55 Years Of Increasing Dividends, A Company For All Seasons

Johnson & Johnson is extremely well-diversified in the medical health field with new drugs leading the way, and the company is a defensive business that will make money even in a recession.

Johnson & Johnson's three-year forward CAGR of 7% is good and will give you good growth with the increases of the medical sector and with the addition of Actelion.

Dividend King Johnson & Johnson has an above-average yield of 2.72%, with the last increase declared in April 2017 of 5.0% to $0.84 /Qtr.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is extremely well diversified in the medical health field with new drugs leading the way and is a defensive business that will make money even in a recession. This article is about why Johnson & Johnson is a dividend income growth and total return investment.

JNJ has increased its dividend for 55 years, making it a Dividend King, and has in the last 52 months had an above average total return. Johnson & Johnson should be a cornerstone of all portfolios and is 8.0% of The Good Business Portfolio. JNJ products cover the full line of medical needs, drugs, medical devices, and consumer products. It's a defensive growth and income company that will not make you rich overnight but will make you a good total return over time. In 2013 JNJ had a good year when the market was up 27% and pretty much followed the market for the next three years to date.

Johnson & Johnson is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. Fundamentals of Johnson & Johnson will be reviewed in the following topics below: The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Johnson & Johnson passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Johnson & Johnson has a dividend yield of 2.72% which is above average for the market. The dividend has been increased for 55 years and its dividend is very safe. Johnson & Johnson is therefore a good choice for the dividend growth income investor. The average 5 year payout ratio is good at 54% over the past five years. After paying the dividend this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business worldwide or buying bolt on companies.

Johnson & Johnson is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $331.0 Billion. The large size of Johnson & Johnson gives it the muscle, plus its cash flow to increase the business going forward. Johnson & Johnson 2017 projected total yearly cash flow at $20.3 Billion (dependant on when the Actelion buy is completed) is strong allowing the company to have the means for company growth.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 7.0% (S&P Capital IQ) more than meets my requirement. This good future growth for Johnson & Johnson can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of health care for the growing senior citizen population.

Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $22,200 today. This makes Johnson & Johnson a good investment for the total return investor looking back, and it has future growth as the medical supply sector grows.

Johnson & Johnson S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $140.0. Johnson & Johnson's price is 21% below the target. JNJ is a good buy at the present price for the investor who wants above average growing steady income and also wants good total return in a business that has continued growth.

One of my guidelines is whether I would buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business and also generate a fair income stream. Most of all what makes JNJ interesting is the increasing use of medical products, the hope of reduced taxes and the defensive nature of the business.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Johnson & Johnson just beat the Dow baseline in my 52 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 52 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 89.34% makes Johnson & Johnson a good investment for the total return investor who wants a steady increasing income. In April 2017 JNJ increased its dividend for the 55TH year in a row. The increase was $0.04/Qtr. or 5.0% for a quarterly dividend of $0.84 with a forward yield of 2.72% and is above average for the income investor.

DOW's 52 month total return baseline is 59.87%

Company Name 52 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Johnson & Johnson +89.34% 29.47% 2.72%

As seen in the 5 year price chart below Johnson & Johnson does have a good chart going up and to the right. In 2013 JNJ had a great year when the market was up 27% and pretty much followed the market for the next three years to date.

Last Quarter's Earnings

JNJ data by YCharts

For the last quarter on April 18, 2017, Johnson & Johnson reported earnings that beat expected by $0.07 at $1.83 and compared to last year at $1.72. Total revenue was higher at $17.77 Billion more than a year ago by 1.7% year over year and missed expected by $240 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and top line increasing. The next earnings report will be out in July 2017 and is expected to be $1.78 compared to last year at $1.74. The results of the major groups within JNJ is shown in the graphic below from the first quarter's earnings review slides.

Source: Johnson & Johnson

Business Overview

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field.

As per Reuters:

The Company's segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women's health and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on over five therapeutic areas, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. "

The slide from the first earnings call provides a summary of this segment.

Source : Johnson & Johnson

Its research facilities are located in the United States, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Overall Johnson & Johnson is a good business with 7% CAGR projected growth as the need for more health care products increases going forward. The good cash flow provides JNJ the capability to continue its growth by increasing revenue as they buy bolt on companies .

Also as a tail wind we have President Trump wanting to lower corporate taxes on foreign income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered earnings of Johnson & Johnson business should increase.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 2.1%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in March 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 1-2 more increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe just one more, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the April 18, 2017, earnings call Joseph Wolk (Vice President, Investor Relations) said:

Our results for the first quarter were consistent with our expectations and aligned to the guidance we provided in January. As you have likely seen in this morning’s press release, we are updating our 2017 guidance to include Actelion assuming closing of the transaction in June. The public tender offer for Actelion is nearing completion and has been declared successful based on the number of shares tendered, subject to satisfaction of remaining closing conditions. We sought regulatory approval in seven jurisdictions and have satisfied requirements in six of them with antitrust approval by the European Commission pending."

This shows the feelings of management to continued growth of the Johnson & Johnson business and shareholder return by buying bolt on companies.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Johnson & Johnson is an investment choice for the dividend income growth investor with its above average yield of 2.72% and its great total return over my test period. Johnson & Johnson is 8.0% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be trimmed when it gets above 9% of the portfolio. JNJ has solid growth potential for upward earnings as the medical supply sector continues to grow with the growing need for more health care services and supplies. If you want a steady growing income with good total return, JNJ may be the right investment for you. I believe that JNJ should be in all types of investor portfolios, income, growth, dividend growth and retirement portfolios.

