Objective Review Of Valeant

Thesis

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) is a misunderstood business in the market today with the equity trading at ~3x free cash flow. Valeant was once the darling of Wall Street, but following multiple scandals, the stock has declined significantly. Negative sentiment, uncertainty, and high leverage have all contributed to the depressed trading price today. Following a detailed analysis of the new business model, management incentives, and debt repayment schedule (LBO), the stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The business model is sustainable, management is strongly incentivized to partake in value accretive activities for shareholders, and the high leverage magnifies the potential returns for investors who can wait out the uncertainty. When the uncertainty surrounding the sustainability of the business wanes, revaluation by the market will be imminent.

Outline

Business Model Incentives of Management Valuation Balance Sheet Snapshot Business Risk Science/Business Division Conclusion

Business Model

Valeant's original business model under former CEO Mike Pearson was unsustainable. Valeant acted as a distressed hedge fund investing in pharmaceutical assets. Pearson neglected inefficient R&D spending and instead allocated the resources towards acquiring other pharmaceutical assets at favorable prices. Many value investors believed in Pearson and the business model. Unfortunately, the business model became unsustainable over time, because, in order to maintain the high growth rates expected by the Street, Pearson had to make increasingly larger acquisitions. As the pool for potential acquisition targets shrank (smaller distressed assets no longer moved the needle) and Valeant's name became well-known (acquisition targets held out for higher prices), there were less quality deals available. Additionally, with activists on the board who stood firmly against equity dilutions (mainly Ackman), the majority of financing came from the debt markets.

Valeant became the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) of the pharmaceutical industry by achieving high returns on capital, cutting inefficient costs, and acquiring other businesses at great prices. What all great value investors have in common is patience. Unfortunately, due to short patent lives, very few pharmaceutical assets can be considered sustainable without reinvestment in the long term. Buffett used insurance float as a means of having excess cash to buy businesses when businesses were trading cheap. He could be patient and wait for the right deal. He was not bound to one industry, and he never felt compelled to act for the sake of acting. Valeant, on the other hand, did not have the ability to exercise patience and was limited in its sector exposure. With cash flow streams more likely to decline than grow in the future, Pearson was forced to make more acquisitions in order to appease expectations for growth investors. The lack of patience exhibited by Pearson led to a number of poor acquisitions and ultimately, led to him being replaced as CEO.

When Jim Chanos stumbled across Valeant, he found a compelling short investment. Chanos's explanation for why the business was worth nothing was accurate in light of the old business model. His argument was that there was no free cash flow (FCF) to equity holders because after interest expense is subtracted from EBITDA, amortization must also be subtracted as it is a real economic expense for a drug company whose business model relies upon that of acquiring others. However, the business model has changed. Valeant going forward will be a typical slow growth, stable, specialty pharmaceutical company. Thus, Valeant's new business model warrants further analysis.

Investors who follow Valeant will have heard that Valeant will resemble a specialty pharmaceutical company many times by current management. However, most investors have not bothered to analyze the new business model and determine the viability of it. In 2016, Valeant spent ~5% of revenues on research and development (R&D) according to its 2016 10-K. This seems meager when compared to that of ~8-15% for that of most other drug companies. However, dissecting R&D spending across business lines tells a completely different story.

For example, eye-care companies such as CooperVision only need ~4-6% of revenues invested in R&D in order to sustain and grow its business. This agrees with what management guided for in its presentation of Q2 2016 results: ~3-6% was the target goal for Bausch & Lomb (B&L) R&D spending between 2016 and 2018. Using management's stated numbers in its presentation of 2016 Q3 and Q4 results for B&L and extrapolating for FY 2016 yields the level of R&D spending for its B&L division (~4%). It is important to note that Valeant only released its R&D spending across business lines starting in Q3 which is why R&D spending had to be extrapolated. Lastly, it is also important to note that Valeant lists some R&D spending as corporate. Corporate R&D was divided between the B&L division (~40%) and the Branded Rx division (~60%) as the diversified business line has negligent R&D spending. Valeant's diversified business line is a collection of LOEs and soon to be LOEs, and therefore, minimal R&D spending is necessary. The table below summarizes the numbers just described.

Table 1. R&D spending in Bausch & Lomb extrapolated from management's reported Q3 and Q4 numbers. All dollar numbers are in millions.

The results shown above demonstrate that Bausch & Lomb is being managed sustainably and in line with comparable eye-health companies.

Repeating the analysis done above for the Branded Rx division yields R&D spending of ~7% of revenues. Looking back at management's presentation for Q2 2016 results: ~7-9% was the target goal for Branded Rx R&D spending between 2016 and 2018. Approximately, $40M in R&D expenses were not accounted for in the above analysis. However, it is likely that it would have fallen under the Branded Rx division thus, enhancing the actual R&D percentage. Management states that $421M was spent on R&D for FY 2016 and only ~$380M is accounted for between both tables. The error most likely results from extrapolation as R&D spending was higher in Q1 and Q2 of 2016 than that of Q3 and Q4. The table below summarizes the calculations described above.

Table 2. R&D spending in Branded Rx extrapolated from management's reported Q3 and Q4 numbers. All dollar numbers are in millions.

The results shown above demonstrate that Branded Rx is being managed sustainably and in line with management's guidance. Valeant will spend ~$435M in R&D in 2017 as stated in management's 2017 guidance. It is likely that R&D spending will need to increase in the future. However, it is untrue to say that the business is in decline and that R&D spending is not sufficient to sustain the cash flows from decaying. The Diversified business line is the only segment in permanent decline, but it is likely that growth in the other two segments will balance out the decay. In conclusion, the individual business lines appear sustainable under the new model. R&D spending appears sufficient to maintain the business as a going concern, thus demonstrating that amortization is no longer a true economic expense.

Incentives of Management

Although the media suggests that Joe Papa received ~$60M in cash compensation last year, he did not. He received ~$2M in cash and ~$45M worth of options (+ ~$10B cash bonus compensating of his lost income from leaving Perrigo) as stated in this proxy statement and described in this Fortune article. The options are only valuable if he can bring the stock price back to $60. This is a very strong incentive and reiterates that he's not running the company solely to appease debt holders. Additionally, the CFO recently bought ~$500K worth of stock in the open market. Management's financial rewards appear to be in line with that of shareholders.

It is well known that management often participates in value-destroying activities. The high debt load will force management to use all available FCF to pay down the debt, thereby ensuring that management actions will create value for shareholders. The management team is strongly incentivized to cut costs and stabilize the business, and without the opportunity to misuse funds, management is set up in the best way possible to create value for shareholders. Following the recent refinancing and announced asset divestitures, management can now fully focus on improving and stabilizing the operations of the business.

Valuation

For pharmaceutical companies, it is very difficult to perform an accurate liquidation analysis. The majority of all assets are intangible, and without in-depth knowledge of particular drugs and particular market dynamics, liquidation analysis would be useless. A great investment does not need complex models. Common sense and back of the envelope math should be sufficient.

The simplest valuation for Valeant is to assume that the business will be a going-concern and perform an EPV (earnings power valuation). Refinancing and some minor asset divestitures have been enough to ward off bankruptcy risk within the next three years. Modeling out the free cash flow to equity holders is insufficient as Valeant's enterprise value is mainly comprised of debt. In order to use Bruce Greenwald's EPV analysis, a sustainable level of free cash flow to the firm (FCFF) must be determined. As mentioned in the business model segment, Valeant's cash flows are sustainable as amortization is no longer a real economic expense and R&D investment is not negligible. Growth is unaccounted for here. In order to better understand the following analysis, it will be beneficial to read through the presentation that management gave in February to see its FY 2017 guidance and its updated performance numbers from 2016.

For Valeant, WACC is nearly equivalent to its cost of debt. A zero tax rate is assumed (the value of the firm only increases if a tax rate is assumed), and for a range of cost of equities, we can derive a small range of WACCs. Assuming that the overall market return is about 7%, a cost of equity anywhere from 9% to 14% seems reasonable. However, even this wide range of cost of equities has a very small effect on the overall WACC. Thus, the major driver of value is the level of sustainable FCFF.

FCFF will be derived by starting with its adjusted EBITDA value and subtracting out CapEx (~$250M) and other economic expenses for the firm. Other economic expenses consist of stock options (~$100M), restructuring charges (~$300m), and contingent expenses (~$250M). Assuming conservatively that these costs will be constant even though management has guided that the contingency and restructuring charges will be significantly less in the future yields ~$900M in economic expenses. Thus, subtracting economic expenses from adjusted EBITDA gives FCFF. The table below shows adjusted EBITDA and the resulting FCFF. All numbers derived from management's guidance given in February of 2017.

Adj. EBITDA FCFF $3,000.00 $2,100.00 $3,100.00 $2,200.00 $3,200.00 $2,300.00 $3,300.00 $2,400.00 $3,400.00 $2,500.00 $3,500.00 $2,600.00 $3,600.00 $2,700.00 $3,700.00 $2,800.00

Table 3. Range of adjusted EBITDA and free cash flows to the firm used in the sensitivity analysis below. All dollar numbers are in millions.

Using a realistic cost of capital and a range of sustainable FCFFs, a sensitivity analysis can be performed in order to obtain a variety of enterprise values. There were no major assumptions needed in order for the equity value of the firm to be significantly more than it is trading for today.

Table 4. Enterprise value sensitivity analysis. Calculated by dividing FCFF by WACC. All dollar numbers are in millions.

The equity values shown below were calculated by subtracting the net debt of the business (~$28B, $29.85B - ~$1.8B for asset sales) from the enterprise values given in the table above.

Table 5. Equity value sensitivity analysis. Calculated by subtracting Net Debt from EVs in table 4. All dollar numbers are in millions.

Management conservatively guided for ~$3.5-3.7B in adjusted EBITDA in February of this year. Thus, an FCFF of $2.5B (calculated by assuming adj. EBITDA of $3.4B) is even more conservative. Under these conditions, the business is worth anywhere from 2x to 3x of the current equity value. This analysis does not include the reduction in restructuring charges and contingency fees going forward, which would lead to an added $.5B in FCFF and a significantly higher enterprise and equity value. The worst case scenario modeled out with the lowest sustainable FCFF correlates to an adjusted EBITDA of $2.9B. The equity would be worth anywhere from $0 to $1.5B under these conditions. However, management has given conservative guidance, and even with that, Valeant would have to significantly underperform in order for the equity to be worth nothing. It should be noted that all numbers were taken from either the most recent presentation given by management mentioned above or from Valeant's 2016 10-K.

Bill Miller compared Valeant to a public LBO as significant equity value will be realized as management uses FCF to pay off debt. Thus, I modeled out Valeant as an LBO. Valeant is highly valued when viewed in the light of a public LBO because the current free cash flow yield is upwards of 30%. The high free cash flow yield corresponds to a high return for equity holders when the cash is used to pay down the debt as one dollar in FCF yields one dollar in equity value (assuming constant enterprise value).

The three business divisions were individually modeled out with more conservative growth rates than those provided by management and with an interest expense higher than guided. Management forecasted 4-6% top-line growth in B&L, 8-10% in Branded, and (8%)-(10%) in diversified and ~$1.85B in interest expense. The equity values obtained were significantly higher than that of the current market cap of the business. Assuming 2% growth in B&L, no growth in Branded RX, and -10% growth in diversified gives the following projections. Again, all of the numbers were derived from management's presentation in February.

Table 6. Individual business division EBITDA forecasts up until 2020. All dollar numbers are in millions.

The following LBO model is then created based upon the assumptions above.

Table 7. LBO model for Valeant up until 2020. All dollar numbers are in millions.

No complex assumptions or calculations were needed to approximate the value of Valeant. Even with more negative assumptions built-in, the value of Valeant is greater than its market value today. Both simple valuation approaches yielded a higher intrinsic value for the business than that of the price it is trading at today. I can answer any questions about the LBO model below.

Most pharmaceutical companies trade on EV/ EBITDA. As of April of 2017, Valeant trades as a 9x multiple business while most pharmaceutical companies trade at 11x to 12x + conservatively. However, Valeant has three different business segments, and each business realistically trades at different multiples. Its Diversified business line is just a collection of LOES and soon to be LOES that shouldn't be valued at more than 5x. B&L most likely will trade at 12x + (in comparison with CooperVision) and Branded Rx is somewhere between 7x and 10x based on Takeda's (OTCPK:TKPHF) offer for Salix and the future viability of the business returning to growth. Thus, Valeant's multiple will most likely expand in the coming years even if EBITDA declines slightly because as the diversified business declines, the higher multiple businesses will comprise higher percentages of the overall EBITDA. This is a point that few people have addressed but one that is extremely important when thinking about the valuation of the business 3 or 5 years from now.

Balance Sheet Snapshot

The balance sheet at the end of Q4 2016 had $29.85B in debt and about ~$500M in cash. It is likely that the net debt number will come down and hit ~$26.5B by year-end 2017 as Valeant has about $1.8B in asset sales so far ($1.1B closed - L'Oreal and $.7B pending - Dendreon). Potential FCF from this year, especially if VRX overperforms expectations etc., will only further reduce the debt, and so total debt will be ~$27B by end of 2017 and $.5B lower if the cash balance is included. However, the balance sheet in Valeant's case is really unimportant. The investment thesis hinges on the cash flow statement and whether or not VRX can service the debt and create value for equity holders.

Business Risk

In terms of fundamental business risk, there is some investment risk. If the business does not stabilize, any legal consequences come about from Philidor etc., or if any monumental government policy that inhibits Valeant's business model is approved, then Valeant's cash flows will most likely decline and the company will be unable to service its debt. Often times in the stock market, one can find businesses with little business risk trading at low valuations because of high uncertainty. The margin of safety is often times enormous and the future profits likewise. However, in the case of VRX, this is not a typical value play. It is not, minimal risk - high reward, it is low-medium risk - extremely high reward. The business can stabilize slowly and the fundamentals can deteriorate a significant amount before panic among long-term investors should set in, but there is always the possibility of some black swan event. This investment is reserved for investors who can tolerate volatility and low-medium business risk due to leverage.

Science/Business Divisions

The value of this investment thesis hinges upon looking at the forest and not the trees. The value is derived from the analysis of the business model and the valuation work presented here. No in-depth analysis was conducted on the individual business lines and their products in this report. However, other Seeking Alpha contributors have done a phenomenal job in analyzing the current products and the future prospects of the pipeline. There are three articles linked below that are relevant in understanding the prospects of a potential blockbuster drug (Siliq). An overly pessimistic article, an analysis by a physician, and note from Piper Jaffray. The comments sections are good supplements to compliment the biases put forward in the articles.

Additionally, there was a very good write-up on the Bausch & Lomb division attached below.

Lastly, all of the material from management presentations to its most recent 10-K contain in-depth information and analysis on the business divisions and the individual products. For anyone interested, those should be the first place to look. All of those sources are linked in the reference section below.

Conclusion

Before concluding, I'd like to briefly touch upon exactly why Valeant could be incorrectly priced. No major institutions can be seen owning the stock, there was price gouging, accounting fraud, scandals, and more. Wall Street hates the stock, and whenever Valeant appears on CNBC, negativity ensues. Thus, it seems likely for there to be a mismatch in intrinsic value and stock price, as there is so little demand among the majority of investment participants for such an awful looking stock. Therefore, this makes the preceding analysis more satisfying, confirming the suspicion that the business is undervalued and underappreciated.

There was a lot of information presented here. If you believe that the core franchises of Valeant have some value and believe that the businesses will stabilize in the near future, then Valeant is significantly undervalued as shown by the previous back of the napkin valuation work. Any growth from price increases or increasing sales only strengthens the investment thesis. If you believe in reversion to the mean and think that management provided extremely conservative guidance so that it can beat and raise and change its reputation on the street, then Valeant is most likely undervalued. There is little chance of bankruptcy here. However, it is plausible that all three business segments decline significantly more than expected. Under only the direst of circumstances will shorts be right. While under any normalized or even slightly worse than normalized circumstances will the bulls come out on top. Valeant appears to be one of those investments that Pabrai speaks about when he says that there is a lot of uncertainty and minimal actual risk.

In the end, the previous analysis confirms that the stock is most likely significantly undervalued at current prices. Overall, the new business model appears sustainable, management is properly incentivized, the free cash flow yield is high, and the debt load seems manageable. The stock is conservatively worth 2x and realistically over a three to five-year time horizon worth north of 5x. At the end of the day, as investors, all we can hope to do is find mismatches between the risk/reward ratio for individual securities compared to that of the market. I believe that the probability of outperformance on a beaten down stock like VRX for the reasons discussed is very high. As uncertainty around the stock wanes, revaluation should be in order. Any rational disagreement is welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.