MB Financial's (MBFI) CEO Mitchell Feiger on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 28, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Mitchell Feiger - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Francoeur - Chief Accounting Officer

Randall Conte - EVP, Chief Operating Officer

Mark Hoppe - President and Chief Executive Officer, MB Financial Bank

John Francoeur - Chief Accounting Officer, MB Financial Bank

Michael Morton - Chief Credit Officer, MB Financial Bank

Analysts

Jason Oetting - JPMorgan

Brad Milsaps - Sandler O'Neill

Nathan Race - Piper Jaffray

Michael Young - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Chris McGratty - KBW

Brian Martin - FIG Partner

Operator

Good day and welcome to the MB Financial Quarter 1 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] On the call today, we have Mitchell Feiger, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Randall Conte, Chief Financial Officer of MB Financial Incorporated. Also present from MB Financial Bank are Mark Hoppe, President and CEO; John Francoeur, Chief Accounting Officer; and Michael Morton, Chief Credit Officer.

Before we begin, I need to remind you, during the course of this call; the Company may make forward-looking statements about future events and future financial performance. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. These statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

For a list of some of these factors, please see MB Financial's forward-looking statements disclosure in their 2017 first quarter earnings release. Also as a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mitchell Feiger, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Mitchell Feiger

Okay, thanks, Ryan. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We are reporting to you a little later than usual this at because we wanted to have time to rework our earnings release. We are committed to provide with the best most useful, most timely, most reliable information we can.

I think Randy and John and the rest of our financial reporting team is excellent improvements in our earnings release. As such we like the expanded mortgage disclosure. I hope you find it useful. Please let us know how you feel about our new format and what are the changes you’d like us to do.

I’ll begin our report to you this morning with a few general comments, Randy will follow with a more detailed review of our financial results and provide you with added insight into our performance, then we’d be happy to take your questions. So, our first quarter, I think is solid in almost all regards. Net income of $54.5 million compared to $47.2 million last quarter and $39.1 million in the first quarter last year.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.62 this quarter compared to $0.53 last quarter and $0.50 in the year ago quarter. Operating earnings per share increased around 7% annualized over the prior quarter and around 11% over the same quarter a year ago. Please see our earnings release for the definition of operating earnings, but generally it excludes what we consider to be non-core items.

Importantly, our return on average tangible common equity increased to over 15% this quarter and our return on average assets increased to 1.16%. Also most capital ratios increased meaningfully, we remained committed to building a high return, lower risk company that also happens to have good growth and I like our progress.

I also like the way our balance sheet and income statement responded to rising interest rates. Our net interest margin expanded 8 basis points while strong expense control helped to spend our mortgage earnings.

The mortgage segment earned 41% more than last quarter and 69% more than the same quarter a year ago. Even though higher interest rate caused the volume of mortgages originated for sale has declined 25% from the last quarter and 22% from the same quarter a year ago.

We still expect mortgage to earn between $10 million and $14 million this year assuming net interest rates don’t go crazy and rise dramatically. But, staying in that range will of course be harder if interest rates rise and mortgage origination volumes fall.

Staying on the seam of rising interest rates, while we worked very hard to build a fantastic, stable, low cost deposit base and we believe we have an asset-sensitive balance sheet that will benefit from higher interest rates, I am not convinced that industry margins will respond to rising rates as people expect.

For example if margin widens, as rates rise, will banks maintain their loan and deposit pricing disciplines or will they compete away some or all to gain margins.

How will bank depositors react to rising rates? People keep the deposit data, but that’s a linear sense, depositors don’t behave linear only, they may very well could tight as rates rise and so we can’t stand anymore.

Then they all move at once aggressively seeking higher returns on their money, which means margins would increase at first and perhaps increase again as rates rise and so depositors flock up higher retain products driving margins out from their highs or – if anyone gets.

My point here is, we believe that having a diversified right balanced business model like MB has, will be beneficial when if rates rise having multiple loan sources especially within commercial categories having the best granular client needed deposits, having key businesses that can grow and provide high returns regardless of interest rates are all important.

One other comment about rising interest rates. Some people have asked that how our leasing business and lease loans will respond to changing interest rates. Keep in mind that, things are generally short duration, fixed rate amortizing assets.

The best thing for our leasing and leased loan businesses is a strong economy in which companies hedge capital and technology assets. In the past, high on interest rates have helped us well as companies lease more equipment rather than use their own cash or borrowings to fund equipment purchases.

Getting back to the quarter and speaking of leasing, our leasing segment had a solid quarter and is well positioned to continue its growth and success which is a well performing, high return on capital business. I thought expense control was good across our company. Our challenge is and will be balancing expense control against making the investments we need to make and should make in our business, especially in technology.

We are committed to building a more nimble operating platform that can respond quickly and in a highly customized way the client needs a market opportunity. This is especially important in some of our highest growth and highest ROE businesses including cards payments, treasury management, leasing and more. It’s also important that mobile and internet banking, it’s also important in helping us lower our operating cost in attracting and retaining the best talent possible, especially young talent.

We are making those investments, and Randy will tell you about a successful one in a couple of minutes. One other thing you should know regarding expenses is that, we are closing five branches next month. These closures are mostly due to branch overlap caused by our recent American Chartered Bank acquisition.

Moving on, credit quality was ridiculously during the quarter. I think things can’t get any better, but it did. I’ll be right at some point, next one maybe coming soon simply because non-performing loans we can’t go down much more.

At the end of the first quarter, we had only $17.5 million of non-performing commercial-related loans and that’s on a $10.7 billion portfolio, even consumer-related non-performing loans are down, but they move in a much narrower range.

You can see all the data in our earnings release. Speaking of credits and loans, while commercial-related loan growth was negligible in the first quarter, our pipeline remains strong and we expect commercial loan growth to return. That, combined with continued residential mortgage in consumer loan growth should push overall loan growth to our prior guidance of mid to high-single-digits.

All right, enough for me. I’ll turn it over to Randy.

Randall Conte

Okay, thanks, Mitch and good morning everyone. So, I too hope that you speak you sync with our new earnings release format and added disclosure and we do welcome your feedback and we are going to reach out to you sometime in the near future to get that.

And with that, I’d like to go into the highlights for the quarter which includes operating earnings of $53.2 million and operating and operating earnings per common share was $0.50. Net interest margin expansion was 8 basis points to 3.55% excluding accretion. This was led by an increase in loan yields.

Continued strong credit quality metrics, as Mitch pointed out, on nearly all fronts highlighted by reduced non-performing loans and assets and net recoveries for the quarter. Lower than forecasted core non-interest expense with reductions in mortgage as well as consumer services expense leading the way.

Overall loan growth of 1.5% or 1.6% annualized with residential real estate and indirect accounted for most of the growth. Total period-end deposits were down $111 million due mainly to a reduction in mortgage escrow balances and the sale of our Philadelphia branch in March, but also due in part to normal seasonal fluctuations.

Total low cost deposits make up 85% of our deposit base and our cost of deposits increased 1 basis point in year end. And lastly, strong returns on average assets at 1.16% while returns on average tangible common equity lowered 15%. In overall, I agree what Mitch has indicated and I think it’s a solid quarter consistent with our strategy of building a high performing diversified bank.

Other highlights included in our Banking segment, commercial loan growth was essentially flat in a seasonally low first quarter, but pipelines are strong. Net interest income was down $2.3 million as compared to Q4, due primarily to two less days in the quarter, partially offset by an increase in loan yields.

Also in the commercial – sorry, also in the Banking segment, the reduction in total assets at period end due to the internal transfer of previously acquired residential real estate loans to our Mortgage segment. By the way, now nearly all of our residential real estate loans are managed by our mortgage experts.

Non-interest income was up slightly to $41.9 million in the quarter with small increases in nearly every category except capital markets and International which declined due to lower customer interest rate swap fees in the quarter and reduced M&A fees and our key three initiatives continue to be a critical part of our overall strategy.

American Chartered loans were down a little in the quarter. But we feel that’s a tide that’s turning now as our bankers are back in the marketplace and we are seeing growing pipelines.

And lastly, in our Banking segment, we have successfully converted two-thirds of our commercial customers to our new commercial online banking system and have encountered no issues to speak of at all at this time. Our last customer conversion weight is scheduled in May.

Our new technology is easy to use. It’s intuitive and its industry-leading. We feel like this now puts us at a competitive advantage and it’s clearly a huge step forward for our customers, our bankers and operations.

Moving on, our Leasing segment had a strong quarter with $5.9 million in net income adjusting for the reversal of provision in Q4, our net income grew by 2.5% in the first quarter and it’s trending up nicely over the past five quarters. Non-interest income was up nearly $1.7 million in the quarter led by higher residual gains and promotional income.

Expenses were up as well, but this is due mainly to increased commissions as a result of lower indirect capitalized costs. Our Mortgage segment, net income of nearly $1.7 million is in line with our expectations and guidance. Additional disclosures are included in this earnings release as Mitch pointed with breakdowns of mortgage origination and mortgage servicing revenue, as well as additional disclosure on our gain on sale and mortgage servicing assets.

Mortgage origination revenue was down $8 million from last quarter with gain on sale margins declining 19 basis points from Q4 to 1.47% and a reduction in originated for sale mortgage volume of approximately $350 million. Mortgage servicing revenue increased by $3.4 million in the quarter mostly due to lower amortization and prepayments.

Non-interest expense decreased nearly $5.2 million in our Mortgage segment, much of this was due to changes in volume, but there has been substantial effort to impact our fixed cost in our Mortgage segment and it’s starting to show its salary and benefit expenses as well as computer services, and telecommunication expenses have all increased.

And for the last time, as it’s getting harder to breakout, as American Chartered is fully integrated into our system and processes, our view on the transaction that our expense reductions are in line with our estimates and as we indicated earlier, we have five branch consolidations thus far – those are all on target.

And last but not least, all estimates are in line with our projections at the time we announced the transaction.

And before I close, we expect our net interest margin to be up slightly or slightly increasing I should say in this rate environment. Mitch?

Mitchell Feiger

Okay, thanks, Randy. Ryan, we will open up for questions now. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Jason with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Jason Oetting

Hey, good morning everybody.

Mitchell Feiger

Good morning, Jason.

Jason Oetting

When we think about the deposit decrease tied to – there is a few items lower than mortgage escrow, the sale of the Philadelphia branch and just normal seasonality, can you quantify how much each of those – I remember it was more in mortgage and the Philly branch.

Randall Conte

Sure, hey, this is Randy. It’s around $53 million, $54 million, and I would call it $55 million on the mortgage side, up $40 million on the branch sale and the less due to normal seasonal fluctuations.

Jason Oetting

Okay, great. Thanks. And then, I know it’s too – switching to margins, I guess the savings deposit breaking down 1 basis point quarter-over-quarter. Just curious if there is anything noteworthy there or any detail on what drove that down?

Randall Conte

Hey, this is Randy again. I just want to make sure I understood the question since it was a little bit of an interruption there. Could you just repeat it for me?

Jason Oetting

Yes, savings deposit rates down 1 basis point, just curious what drove that?

Randall Conte

Nine basis points, no there is nothing unusual there.

Jason Oetting

Okay. And then just to clarify to with the five branch closures coming up, that was already contemplated in the cost savings right?

Randall Conte

That’s correct.

Jason Oetting

Great. Thank you.

Randall Conte

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brad Milsaps with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Brad Milsaps

Hey, good morning guys.

Mitchell Feiger

Good morning, Brad.

Brad Milsaps

I think, Randy, the level of accretion income has been pretty consistent the last few quarters. Since your – what is your crystal ball say there in terms of kind of timing and what about recognition, say for the balance of the year and into 2018?

Randall Conte

Sure. I would say, it’s fairly consistent to maybe a little down. I think it’s down $500,000 to $800,000 from last quarter if my memory serves me and – but in terms of any changes in guidance or thought process around it is staying pretty true to what we’ve talked about before.

Brad Milsaps

Okay. And then was there any provisioning this quarter related to the acquired loans or is all that pretty much to the legacy book?

John Francoeur

This is, John. We continue to provide through the acquired loans on a quarterly basis, so they start renewing if we do provide for those. So that’s going to be – we’d be continuing that consistently since the – pay our transaction and we will continue to do that with the BDOs and some of the core payments to be able to rather continue building up.

Brad Milsaps

Okay. So that number will be in the Q at first.

John Francoeur

I am not sure.

Brad Milsaps

Okay.

John Francoeur

We use to disclose that and that I believe the last couple quarters we haven’t. We’ll take a look at it and see.

Brad Milsaps

That’s fine. And then, just kind of more strategically, Mitch, you guys retain more one to four family residential this quarter. I know the commercial was more than you expected but it sounds like the pipeline is good. Can you talk about strategic process around retaining more of the one to four family and kind of how you might or may or may not do that in the future?

Mitchell Feiger

I’ll keep it off and anybody who are here can jump in and correct me. So my thinking on working mortgaging assets once we are keeping our high quality adjustable rate loans, and the returns on capital we think are pretty good for those assets and I think we are going to continue to put them on our balance sheet until we can’t frankly.

So, larger strategic thought here been set, but it looks like we can grow loans as I mentioned in the mid to single – mid to high-single-digits, okay. In the first quarter, we grew loans about 6% annualized and that with adversely no commercial loan growth. Commercial loan growth returns, right, that number is going to probably go up.

The challenge for us, it’s not just us, for anybody in our situation is growing high quality low cost deposits at that same rate and that’s a really, really hard thing to do. And so, I think that as loans continue to grow, they grow and we can’t grow high quality low cost deposits at the same pace. We are going to be faced with the decision about which loans to keep on our balance sheet.

And I think that that’s a kind of a global thought and we’ve faced this before and if we face it again, we’ll go through the loan book and we’ll look for the loans that have the lowest return, returns on capital, risk-adjusted returns on capital, we’ll probably go after those and try and move them elsewhere. I am not sure, where resi mortgage is ranking this year. We haven’t gone through the exercise in depth.

So, I don’t have the exact answer for you. I want to say one more thing about that, one thing, good thing about the resi mortgage hold is that, of course, it’s easy to turn off those are entirely saleable and our mortgage team would be happy to sell them and then actually the short run of it’s right more mortgage income.

I think that’s correct. Now that’s kind of how we are thinking about it at the moment. I would say one more thing about deposits. And I am worried about it. I think loan growth is going to remain healthy. I think they will probably remain healthy in the industry, rising rates would put some, I just now – and just now beginning to put pressure on deposit pricing and liquidity and if rates continue to rise, I’ll worry about, I worry about the liquidity aspects and the industry’s ability to raise low cost deposits.

So, we are – bear in top of mind for us we are doing what we can to improve our already great low cost deposit gathering businesses, and I very much like our position, I like our position, more than anybody else in that regard, but that’s what’s to be done there. I don’t know, anybody want to add?

Randall Conte

That should covering…

Mitchell Feiger

Sorry, long winded answer to a short question.

Brad Milsaps

No, that’s great, Mitch. We appreciate. Thanks for all the new disclosure.

Operator

And our next question comes from Nathan Race with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Nathan Race

Hey guys. Good morning.

Mitchell Feiger

Good morning, Nathan.

Nathan Race

Want to just start on the loan yield increase this quarter, Randy, if you kind of help us understand how much of that was a function of the production that you guys put on balance sheet this quarter versus the benefit that we had to see a December hike?

Randall Conte

So, you are talking mortgage then in terms of the production?

Nathan Race

No, the core loan yield was up nine basis points linked quarters. So you kind of help us understand how much of that was a function of the production that you guys put on the balance sheet versus the benefits of the rate hike in December?

Randall Conte

No really, no, I don’t know, I don’t know that specifically. So, I’d be speculating that – on that question, Nathan.

Nathan Race

I guess, just ask it in a different way, can we can expect a similar increase in the second quarter given that rate hike that we had in March?

Randall Conte

Well, let’s talk about – yes, I would think that we should see, if I try to say, but I stumble my words, slightly increasing our non-interest margin in this interest rate environment, right. So, that’s one. And then, let’s talk about what we do know, right, most of those loans just we get close on – the number of loans that are in the money inflows has reduced fairly dramatically where it sounded about $270 million less than the entire portfolio.

So, - just we would say that any kind of rate hike is going to – to me anyway start to have more and more of an impact, right, and fall right to the bottom-line. And that’s an example. The other thing I would quote is that a substantial portion of the loans are variable rate in nature nearly, I think $8 billion of the loan portfolios is in variable rate either in LIBOR based loans, prime based loans, et cetera.

And of that, substantial portion is LIBOR. So again as rates move, we expect to see similar increases. That number have stayed pretty consistent over the last few quarters and those are couple fund facts I think could help support the points.

Nathan Race

Now that’s very helpful. I appreciate that color. And then, the increase in wholesale funding cost this quarter, was that just a function of the rate hike in December, was there any other items that impacted that higher level of funding cost this quarter?

Randall Conte

No, nothing, that’s true. You got it. You’ve been able to. The one thing I would do, Nathan is, I am going to go back and I’ll let Mr. John or Mark or someone can resist me on this one, but when I do look kind of at a rate volume analysis and we do that analysis on our assets and then particular in loans, we saw a couple million dollars on the rate side.

If you put the rate variances, so here it was loans, so it’s about a $2 million rate pick up, increase in interest income, let me be clear, associated with the rate change. And if that’s the question we are asking, that I have very specifically. And so, hopefully that’s a little bit more color for you.

Nathan Race

Just to be perfect, but you guys, we can’t talk about, if that was call it the ambition of new loans at higher rates, those would be increase in base rates.

Randall Conte

That’s right. I don’t have disclosed, that’s exactly accurate. We do not have to split on that $2 million approximately between new loans generated and new loans originated versus the rate increase. So, but I can give a flavor for the amount of the – we can give flavor to the amount anyway.

Nathan Race

That’s perfect. Thanks and I appreciate the disclosures you released.

Randall Conte

You are welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Young with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please go ahead.

Michael Young

Hey, good morning everyone.

Mitchell Feiger

Good morning.

Michael Young

I want to start with, Randy, your comments on the two-thirds of the commercial customers have already moved over to the new online banking system and another, I guess, one-third coming in 2Q, but, maybe just a big picture question, how you expect that to actually impact the balance sheet or income statement going forward in terms of either stickier deposits going forward, or higher fees, lower expenses, et cetera?

Randall Conte

Well, let me say, I’ll take a piece of that and then I am going to refer over to Mr. Hoppe here, but he’ll he give you his view on this as well. But, first of all, I would say that our commercial online banking system has been sub-market, sub-standard and I think as it’s just an old version that hasn’t, there was time to the change. We needed to bring it current and then some and that’s what we did.

And we then converted the entire system over and it’s a whole fresh look and it’s very intuitive as I pointed out. What this can do to the balance sheet is that, I think it’s going to enable our bankers to get out and get into the marketplace and feel comfortable that they’ve got a system that has the capable – their customers are going to have the capabilities at their finger tips to transact business the way they would like in an easy way and then efficiently go about doing their business.

Now, I would tell you that I think, I would think the American Chartered Bankers in particular, the ex American Chartered Bankers were used to a different system. That was a greater step or two above what we had at – as legacy MB prior and that’s what we – and we converted away from that old system to a system that I think is and we think is better than what American Chartered Bankers were used to.

So what that could do is, calm the nerves that actually have the online banking capabilities for our customers and let those bankers get back into the marketplace and go after do business and that will impact the balance sheet from loan growth and other aspects. But I’ll stop there and let Mark jump in see what he actually has about.

Mark Hoppe

Not really a lot, but, no because Randy hit most of the major points. Just a little bit different angle on it. Our bankers have been so excited to have this new product and we’ve been researching this for years, approximately three or four years, this is such a critical, critical product and we want to make sure we had capabilities which were strong for our existing clients and then once we anticipate adding and so very solid that I’ve seen in my years in banking a relationship manager excited about a new product as this one.

And it’s not only a new product but new system and a new processes and provides a lot of advantages for our clients and we’ll make things easier for them as it relates to dealing with us on a daily basis with our online banking. So, when you see clients or when you see – excited about something, I think it’s meaningful.

I wouldn’t put a dollar and cents to it, what is this going to add, but it’s certainly going to add to our efficiency and it’s also going to add to our clients’ efficiencies, whenever you do something like that, it’s beneficial.

Michael Young

Okay, thanks. And, Mitch, maybe your comments on asset quality and how can’t get any better understand on this more of a big picture comment, but what are the specific areas that you are maybe most watchful of near term?

Mitchell Feiger

Well, I only have one concern that’s credit, and that is, the recent credit is good not just here, but I think across the industry because there are companies or people, lenders out there is that, make loans that we won’t and so, when we have a problem asset, it finds another home, probably a good home, so it finds another home very quickly.

And so, I think, my sense is that here and across the company there continues to be challenges, it’s not that there is a downward migration in the quality, there is downward migration, but the exit doors wide open. And I think I said this in prior calls, what worries me is if that exit door closes, what happens. But other than that, there is nothing to look at, that I’d – do you have any concerns about the portfolio?

Randall Conte

No, that’s so to your comment that we’ve been successful using the competitive landscape to exit some of the more marginal credits. I think on a more global portfolio basis, we continue to look at loans that have multiple concessions than other things and it seems like some of the traditional things that used to be concessionary had now morphed into reasonable customary and standard and so, when the landscape keeps lowering the bar, more and more concessions, those loans are certainly on our radar screen, especially, if they ask for additional concessions and then, we revert back using the competitive landscape to exit some of those.

Michael Young

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chris McGratty with KBW. Please go ahead.

Chris McGratty

Hey, good morning gentlemen.

Randall Conte

Good morning, Chris.

Chris McGratty

I mean, Mitch, I want to go back to the comments if we could on the balance sheet and the deposit concerns. I am interested in kind of big picture how you think this plays out not only for you, but for the industry. I guess, maybe starting with you, does this kind of conservatism on deposits necessitate a further indexing of the earning assets from securities, I kind of reduced the securities portfolio to fund the growth.

And then secondarily, I guess, I am interested in any comments on how you think this plays out from an M&A perspective given the desire to grow deposits. Whether your role has changed or will change and what do you think competitors will change with you? Thanks.

Mitchell Feiger

I am going to take the second part first, and then I’ll hand it off to Randy to answer the question about balance sheet and investments and things like that. So, right, as funding gets tighter, deposit becomes here - and I would think that deposit rich franchises would become more in demand. If you look at the companies at MB has acquired over the years, numbers wise, most have been deposit rich franchises, right that we view as to fund commercial loan growth.

On the last two American Chartered and our merger with Taylor are the different nature, but if you look at the six banks acquisitions we did in 2009 and 2010, those are obviously are 100% deposit focused because, by definition the loans are not low so much. And if you go back prior to that in 2006, go back a while, but those were banks – with deposit rich companies, low loan to deposit ratio.

So, I think that maybe some people will also affected at that time – that kind of thinking in acquisitions. That said, if you look particularly around the Chicago marketplace, there aren’t a lot of banks. They have low loan to deposit ratios and great deposit base. It’s a limited number for sure. So I am not – I guess, what I am saying is, they increase the desire of people who buy deposit rich franchises and lenders will be available. Randy, do you want to hit the balance sheet question?

Randall Conte

Sure, sure. So speaking specifically to the investments question, I mean, throughout – I am going to go back to 2016 and throughout 2016 we weren’t really selling an investments and nor have we actively pursued the sale of investments to fund the balance sheet as indicated up to this point through 2017 either.

What we have seen is that portfolio , we didn’t really see any good investments to make and given where interest rates were and what our standards are and so we kind of stick – stuck to our discipline in 2016 and trying to generate the returns that we are comfortable with and used to some of the investment portfolios.

So, we provide that portfolio repay as over the course of the – that 15 months if you will and only this time, only in this quarter, for the first time in a while have started to see our treasurer make some small purchases where we’ve seen investments that are meeting the standards and those of the products used to over the course of the last several years.

So, now, to the bigger picture, obviously, they will be more strategic question of would we do that if necessary. I think it goes right after Mitch’s point and when we have to wait the exit side or the different categories of that on our page and see those returns are and how they are returning on capital and do that across the board and I wouldn’t exclude or I would include our investment portfolio in that evaluation.

So that would be my reaction to it. At this point in time, we have not yet to do that. But as Mitch pointed out, I think it could be time to take a look at that in the near future.

Chris McGratty

That’s great. If I could just sneak in a couple follow-ups. Mitch, does this – is your desire to be primarily Chicago-based – does this change at all with you kind of broaden the footprint off if you saw something?

Mitchell Feiger

I think your – well, let’s pack up, I was Chicago based, yes. And our Coromandel market commercial banking business is - in Chicago, focusing Chicago for sure. But if you look at the loans on our balance sheet now, some – a little bit more than half of our loans are outside Illinois at this point. And if you think about it, if you got the big buckets outside that are national, right, our asset-based loans, around $900 million, I don’t know really exact numbers, but on the order of $900 million.

But saw a very small percentage those are in Illinois. Our residential mortgage loans that are about $1 billion, now probably less than half are in Illinois. I don’t know the exact number. Of these loans which are approaching $2 billion our national, and so a low percentage of that is in Illinois and then we got our healthcare business that’s been expanding outside the Illinois and more.

And the reason for that is that, economic growth frankly and certainly an ability to come to market with great products that caused us to go outside the states. So, that’s straight forward. Secondly, regarding deposits and I think that’s where you are going. I think it’s really hard to acquire a franchise in another market where we would be unknown and being successful at it.

I would roll it out entirely. I think we are very open minded company about lots of things and it’s possible, but I think that’s got a much higher hurdle across to do it. We have to view the – an extraordinary opportunity and one that we felt need to be successful in the market even without any other brand recognition and by the way, an ability to help ourselves with people and staff in markets, who know the markets.

Let me sort of stepping around and there have been a lot of companies that have come to the Chicago marketplace from outside states. And almost entirely they have been unsuccessful over the years and I think the reason is, this is a highly competitive market.

I think going back many years, some people can’t really understand the market and they were in a situation where they were unable to help themselves because their teams and the knowledge base was elsewhere. And we just don’t want to put ourselves in that position. So, it’s not entirely impossible, but I think unlikely and hard to do.

Chris McGratty

Okay, that’s awesome color. Just one quick one and I spend this to talk about all the investments you are making and the synergies and the deals, is there a specific rate of growth that you guys might be targeting? Or is it a function of just managing the expense growth rate to ensure positive operating leverage? Thanks.

Randall Conte

Sure, so, hey, this is Randy. From an expense growth perspective, I mean, that it stayed consistent with what we commented on last quarter. We’ve got and what that was frankly was low single-digit type numbers of an increase. Right, so, and I think with the success we had in the first quarter we are continuing to focus on kind of the balance that Mitch pointed out, right.

Those opportunities to save and reduce our core expenses, but we also want to invest very thoughtfully and strategically and that balance is really going to be – let’s keep at – and starting to make sure we are doing the right thing.

But I do think that’s an opportunity to keep offsetting some of our investments with additional cost saves as we go throughout this year and the $155 million worth of non-interest expense for the core $154 million if you take out the – the kind of one-timers, I think we are going to see just a single-digit - small single-digit type – certainly less than 3% or 4% or less over the last many years.

Chris McGratty

Thanks a lot.

Randall Conte

Sure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Brian Martin with FIG Partners. Please go ahead.

Brian Martin

Good morning.

Mitchell Feiger

Good morning, Brian.

Randall Conte

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Martin

So, maybe just a couple housekeeping things. Randy, the capital markets’ revenue was off a little bit this quarter I guess, and I think maybe since you talked about – some of you talked about maybe swaps being a little bit lower, but just, if you can guess more of an anomaly I guess, what – anything to think about going forward in that number?

Mark Hoppe

Brian, it’s Mark Hoppe. I’ll take that one. Yes, we do think it’s an anomaly. Actually, rates did bump up a little bit and looks like they were trending up and that probably had an impact on some of our clients’ views going forward. But, no, we feel very good about that group and the opportunities that we have with existing clients - with new clients and so, we think that’s what – I don’t think we are ever going to say, we are going to have a straight-line growth in that type of fee income category. We think that, the dip in the first quarter is good of an anomaly. No, I wouldn’t worry about it.

Randall Conte

Yes, this is Randy. I wouldn’t worry about it, Brian and I also would go back and just look at the five quarter trend on that line, it’s fairly nice in terms of the growth that we’ve seen in over the last couple of years and it’s – the swap side of the equation is only few hundred thousand dollars, half a million.

Brian Martin

Yes, okay. Okay, good, thanks and then, just the other couple things. Randy, jut the comments you had about the accretion and I don’t recall the previous, I guess, guidance with the stock ops this was on the accretion, but just in general, the commentary on the accretion is just a – there is nothing more significant decline expected over the next couple of quarters. Is that fair or consistent with what you said before?

Randall Conte

Yes, again, I think of these members like – but, it’s somewhat we are in the $7 million, $7.1 million worth of accretion in the quarter as we get down about $700,000 or $800,000 from the prior quarter and $7 million feels like a good number for me. But, maybe an opportunity to retreat some of these – what our philosophy is about loan provisioning versus accretion.

So, this has a net impact. That’s important here too, right. Sure, we’ll go to John as he – so as we go through the income on the discount and we also – as loans renew, we take that accretion and write away on those as well. So, those can bounce around a little bit.

But on top of that, if you take the provisioning on top of that, we view a lot of the discount as credit-related. So we are providing, I think as we mentioned before, on a lot of that accretion. So the net impact to the bottom-line is not that base, because we are providing as we go on this.

Brian Martin

Right, okay. Well, if I ask on that one. All right, and then just an housekeeping. Just the loan growth in the quarter, I mean, it sounds as though, from Mitch’s comments that the – he is optimistic on the commercial loan – I guess, the slowdown in this quarter, I guess, would you attribute it more to, kind of what you alluded to last quarter that the American Chartered Bank has still maybe a little bit out of the market or would you say, some of it was a softness or seasonality in the market that was kind of impacting it?

Mark Hoppe

Brian, it’s Mark. We’ve done a pretty careful analysis of this and we’ve come a way that we are pretty convinced that just seasonal in nature there, in a portfolio this large, there is just a lot of different things that happen. We talk a lot about diversification and how diversified our customer base is and that’s really from a seasonal perspective that’s what it feels to us as we did our analysis on this front when the numbers came in at the 3/31 numbers came in.

Brian Martin

Okay. All right, fair enough. And just a last two things. The – Mitch, I guess, you talked about the loan growth kind of the less assets, just the deposit growth more importantly is maybe a bit more challenging and I guess, what do you see as kind of a sustainable growth rate in deposits for the deposit mix that you guys aspire to continue to hold going forward?

I mean, is it similar to what you were suggesting on the loan side, is that kind of mid to upper-single-digit type of deposit growth in the buckets if you will if you guys want to grow. Is that how you are thinking about things in much realistic given the market conditions today?

Mitchell Feiger

So, two thoughts, certainly, deposit growth can be had, if you are willing to pay the right products, right. If you do too much of that it crushes margins and so we are not excited about doing that. That’s thought one. Getting high quality, low cost or stable deposit growth, especially in Chicago, our deposit taking branches are, to get that at the mid to high-single-digits it’s really hard.

We are going to work toward that and I’d like to get there, but I can’t say that we are going to get there at the moment. I assure we would like to, we are going to shift some resources I think that encourage that, but we’ve got work to do.

Brian Martin

Okay. All right. Just the last one would be, maybe one for Randy, just on the benefits to rate increases, I guess, if you get a little bit of lens off the current kind of core margin rates, I guess, if you look over the next four or six quarters with rates likely going higher, I mean, what are you guys’ view kind of a longer-term sustainable type of margins to the commercialization you guys have and then I guess, as a longer term level of stabilizes once you factor in a little bit more benefit like you are saying to come from the bottom-line, you’ve got more variable rate assets.

Randall Conte

Yes, so, this is Randy. I’ll take to answer that, but in the current environment, I do see our margins, right, net interest margins increasing slightly as you continue to see the increases in interest rates, right. And so, in terms of the target for that, no it’s something that, I haven’t – my figures say it’s not something I really want all you to lock into. There is some other things that can impact.

So – but, I do – we do see it going up and I think with the increases that are similar to what we have experienced, if we see another one or two of those or three of those over the course of the consuming year, we expect our balance sheet at this point to react similarly. And when we do our – one of the things that someone that commented on – I think last call, or maybe in Investor Day was, they were surprised that our – the change in our interest rates from an increase in rates wasn’t larger.

Well, I think one was – I’ve been quoting to ramp, type increases and some folks quote shocks and so, from a ramp perspective, our increase stays in that – we project around $24 million increase for a 1% increase in rates and versus shock our balance sheet, simultaneous shock that’s doubled at least. And so, that’s about – that’s the color I would provide to the question that you asked. But I don’t know if anybody else in the room wants to jump in on there. So picks silence, there is no.

Brian Martin

Okay. All right. Thanks guys. I appreciate taking the questions.

Mitchell Feiger

We are happy to be asked.

Operator

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Mitchell Feiger, President and Chief Executive Officer for any closing remarks.

Mitchell Feiger

All right, thanks everyone. Thanks for joining again us this quarter. We very much look forward to talking with you again next quarter. And if you have any other feedback on the earnings release, and the earnings release format, let us know. Thanks everyone. Good bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.