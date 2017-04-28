MBT Financial's (MBTF) CEO Doug Chaffin on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

M B T Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 28, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Doug Chaffin - President and CEO

Wendy Warrington-Parker - SVP, Organizational Effectiveness

John Skibski - EVP and CFO

Tom Meyers - EVP and Chief Lending Manager

Analysts

Matthew Forgotson - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

On the conference today from MBT Financial Corp, we have Doug Chaffin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wendy Warrington-Parker, Senior Vice President Organizational Effectiveness, John Skibski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Tom Myers, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Manager.

Doug Chaffin

Thank you, Laura and good morning everyone. At the close of business yesterday, we announced earnings for the first quarter of 2017 totaling $3.180 million compared with the first quarter of 2016 which reflected net income of $2.997 million. Net of the effect in the reversals and the provision for loan losses and security gains taken in each of these periods core earnings increased by 25% in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Net interest income for the quarter improved by 3.3% compared to a year ago and it was up slightly on a linked quarter basis. The trend in improved asset quality continued with total classified assets declining by $13.0 million from a year ago and by $1.30 million on a linked quarter basis. This allowed us to reverse another $200,000 from the loan loss reserve in spite of the respectable 6.40% annualized growth in the loan portfolio for the quarter. The provision for loan losses continued to be relatively robust at 1.26% with loan outstanding.

Loan despots increased on both the linked quarter basis and comparative balances as of the year ago. Period end deposits increased by 3.50% compared to March 31 of 2016 and year-to-date deposits have increased by 1.10% on an annualized basis.

Tom Myers will speak to the specifics regarding our loan portfolio activity and asset quality improvements later during the call. I'll also ask John Skibski to discuss our financial results in greater detail.

But first I'd like to introduce you to Wendy Warrington-Parker, our Senior Vice President and Organizational Effectiveness Director. You may recall that last year at this time, we announced this new position and Wendy's responsibility for overseeing both our human resources department as well as our retail branches.

In this capacity, Wendy is responsible for ensuring that the customer experience and employee experience are closely aligned to meet the overall goals and objectives of our company. Wendy is focused on a variety of strategic and tactical initiatives in this regard, so I ask her to briefly describe her role as Organizational Effective Director and the implementation of her strategies. Wendy?

Wendy Warrington-Parker

That's Doug and good morning everyone. It's my pleasure to join the call today. As you know our industry continues to change due to regulatory requirements, market changes and shifting customer behaviors and expectations. Finding ways to adapt to an era of anytime, anywhere and right now is becoming increasingly important. And MBT has been focused on positioning itself to ensure adaptability and flexibility in response to these changes. There are big four strategies top for tactics and differentiating our culture.

As the Organizational Effectiveness Director, it is my responsibility to ensure our customer's experience and employees experience are both aligned with our culture vision and values. Our emphasis on how matters amplifies an additional level for my role to collaborate with the executive team to ensure that evolving strategies ideas, implementations generated at all levels of the organization are in alignment and in sync with MBT's overall culture, goals and objectives.

Some examples include employee engagement strategies, connecting employee performance to the base overall goals and objective and to the belief that everyone contributes to and impacts the customer experience, branch optimization and ensuring our compensation philosophy supports our culture while supporting the bank's vision and values. All has been in focus for me this past year.

The customer experience in branch optimization are two of MBT's top core tactics. At its core, great customer experiences, each individual employees and their personal experience at MBT. Not only should employees be empowered to deliver the best customer experience possible they should have an intrinsic desire to do so.

It's well known that employees' attitudes towards an organization have a significant effect on how they approach their jobs and how they treat customers. So a recent research suggests that high levels of employee engagement are also associated with higher rates of profitability growth. As mentioned over this past year, a major focus is around brand optimization specifically taking a deeper look at our branch system, processes, effectiveness culture, technologies and rules.

We define branch optimization has driving to differentiate our products and services and to develop a deeper understanding of our customer needs. Our objective is to anticipate changing expectations and to build customer relationships through understanding needs, superior, service and competitive pricing that needs to bring profit.

We currently have a branch network of 20 locations and are looking at some key indicators for success after the efficiency initiatives in 2015 and the closing of our branches, we have retained over 90% of deposits within those markets as well experienced market share and deposit growth. A critical important within branch optimization has been to develop a plan to shift to a customer centric model that will breakdown product silos, understand customer needs and changing behaviors to enhance the customer experience.

The overall objective is to ensure that we are delivering on the promises that we make to our customers, finding ways to add value to these relationships that benefit our shareholders, customers, employees and communities alike.

At this time, I will turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, John Skibski.

John Skibski

Thank you, Wendy. As Doug mentioned earlier, the net profit for the first quarter of 2017 was $3.180 million, an increase of $0.183 million or 6.1% compared to the first quarter of 2016 process.

Today I will review some of the details of our first quarter results and provide an update of our expectations for the rest of 2017. The net interest income for the first quarter of 2017 increased $0.305 million or 3.30% compared to the first quarter of 2016 as the net interest margin increased from 3.09% to 3.21% and the average earning assets increased $2.20 million. The cost on interest bearing liabilities decreased 10 basis points from 0.30% in the first quarter of 2016, to 0.20% first quarter of 2017. And yield on earnings assets increased 4 basis points from 3.37% to 3.31%.

The loan portfolio of yield decreased from 4.56% to 4.55% and the investment yield decreased from 1.95% to 1.90%. But the improvement in the mix of earnings assets caused the total yield to improve. The average amount of loans increased $36.5 million, or 5.90%, while the average investments decreased $34.3 million or 5.60%.

On a linked quarter basis, the cost of interest bearing liabilities was unchanged and yield on earning assets increased 7 basis points and the net interest margin increased 6 basis points. The total cost of interest bearing liabilities is expected to remain low and the earning asset yield is expected to improve due to the reason Fed Funds increased and the improvement in the mix of earning assets resulting in continued improvement in the net interest margin. We expect our quarterly net interest income to average approximately $10.0 million for rest of this year.

The provision for loan losses expense increased $0.100 million compared to the first quarter of 2016, as we recorded a negative provision expense of $0.200 million this quarter, compared to a negative expense of $0.300 million in the first quarter of 2016.

During the first quarter loans charge-off totaled $0.112 million and recoveries of previously recorded charge-offs were $0.188 million so now recoveries are $76,000 or 0.05% of average loans annualized.

The negative provision was necessitated by the net recoveries and to bring our loans for loan losses down to $8.30 million or 1.26% of loans. Total loans outstanding increased $10.5 million or 1.6% during the quarter. Non -performing loans increased $3.50 million or 18.6%. The loans include $1.2 million of specific allocations and $13.7 million of loans evaluated for impairment and $7.10 million to general allocations on the remainder of the portfolio. General allocation is based on the historical charge-off experience of the previous 16 quarters.

We do not expect the historical charge-off rate to decrease significantly and with continued loan growth there will be less need for additional reductions in the loans and negative provisions for the rest of this year.

Non-interest income excluding gains and losses on securities transactions increased $16,000 compared to the first quarter of 2016. Wealth management income increased $31,000 or 2.80%. The origination fees on mortgage loans saw a decrease of $71,000. Securities gains went down $0.310 million due to largely [indiscernible] on par calls of discounted bonds in the first quarter of 2016.

Total non-interest income excluding securities gains activities should average nearly $4.00 million per quarter the rest of 2017. Non-interest expense has decreased $0.421 million or 4.40% compared to the first quarter of 2016. Salaries and benefits decreased $0.184 million or 3.30% due to lower salary expense, more salary expense deferred with more origination costs and more employee benefits expenses.

Professional fees decreased $63,000 or 9.70% compared to 2016, due to a decrease in consultant services used and actually I see deposit insurance expense decreased $62,000 due to a reduction in the assessment rate effective in the third quarter of 2016. We expect our total non-interest expense to remain slightly over $9.00 million per quarter for the remainder of 2017.

This quarter our tax expense of $1.273 million reflects an effective rate of 30.2% of our pretax operating income compared to 29.0% in the first quarter of 2016. If our marginal rate remains at 34.0% in 2017, we expect our tax exempt income from municipal securities and bank-owned life insurance will result in an effective rate near 30.0%.

Our capital and liquidity positions are very strong, and we comfortably exceed the requirements to be considered well capitalized by federal banking regulators. The large size of our investment portfolio provides a source of liquidity, which will enable us to fund growth in our loan portfolio. The investment portfolio also allows us to manage interest rate risk affectively, and our slightly asset sensitive balance sheet, will provide a benefit to earnings if rates continue to increase.

We are also actively managing our capital, so we can provide a good return to our shareholders while planning for longer term growth. Our capital management plan includes the authority to repurchase up to 1.80 million shares of our stock in 2017, if conditions change and we can determine the re-purchase activity would be the proper use of capital.

Dividends paid in the first quarter of 2017 exceeded net income causing retained earnings decrease by $13.1 and stock-based compensation activity decreased capital by $0.233 million. However the increase in the market value of securities available for sale, caused a decrease of $1.80 million from the accumulated other comprehensive loss. The total capital decreased to $11.6 million during the quarter.

Total shares outstanding increased during the first quarter of 2017 and our book value per share decreased from $6.20 at the end of 2016, to $5.67 at the end of first quarter of 2017. During the first quarter of 2017 the bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio decreased from 10.75% to 9.65%. The total risk based capital ratio decreased from 18.12% to 16.40%. And the common equity Tier 1 ratio decreased from 17.07% to 15.38%. These ratios still indicate a very strong capital position to support future growth opportunities.

This concludes my remarks, and I will now turn the call over to Tom Meyers.

Tom Meyers

Thanks Jon. Average loan increased the quarter with the balance increasing by $2.50 million. Increase for the past year totaled $36.5 million or 5.90% and its noteworthy that the increase was lower due to our successful completion of a strategic run-off of roughly $9.00 million of classified loans. With our reduction of growth for the trailing four quarters, it totaled roughly 7.30%. Local economic activity were soft in the past year, but remains stable. Non employment rate from Michigan totaled 5.10% as of March, and as of February the rate from the Monroe area grows to 5.50% from the prior years total of 4.00%.

However, our commercial pipeline total continues to show improvement. The pipeline averaged $84.0 million much far in 2017 compared to $65.0 million for the first quarter of 2016. Correspondingly our level of new commercial loan commitments increased from the $31 million in the first quarter of 2016 to $47 million in the first quarter of 2017. The portion of these commitments were booked late in the quarter and now as reflected in the period end loan balance which is roughly $7.00 million higher than the average total. Based on these factors, I expect average loan balances to increase further in the second quarter of 2017.

Our asset quality totals were sound. The banks wide total was below 1.00% for the fourth consecutive quarter and ended the quarter at 0.86%. The ratio of class one assets to capital rose modestly for the quarter from 11.0% to 11.2%, while the increase is due to a reduction in capital related to payment of special dividend in February.

The classified asset total declined by 7.00% for the quarter and improved by 46% over the past year. In addition NPA's improved by 18% for the quarter and 39% over the past year. The quarter we recorded a negative provision expense for $0.200 million which is the 11th consecutive quarter in which you had either a negative or zero profession expense. Our allowances for loans losses declined slightly for the quarter over the past year has been reduced from 1.70% to 1.26%.

In summary key results for the quarter include continued reductions in the level of both, classified asset and NPA totals, positive loan totals, steady economic activity in a market area and improving loan in commercial pipeline growth and indications of further loan growth during the second quarter.

I complete my comments. I'll turn the call back over to Doug.

Doug Chaffin

Thanks Tom. So we're pleased with the core improvements reflected during the first quarter particularly evidenced by continued loan growth, increased net interest income, stable net interest income, improved asset quality and our mindful control of expenses. As mentioned earlier, our board of directors has approved continuing our quarterly dividend of $0.05 a share which will be payable this year over record as of May 11, payable on May 18.

To continue our strategic focus of improving all aspects of our earnings and growth performance managing capital appropriately, we feel that we are well positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunities through acquisitions should that become available in the future.

We hope that you'll be able to join us at our Annual Shareholders Meeting next Thursday May 4th at 10:00 AM at our offices at 10, Washington Street and beautiful downtown Monroe, Michigan. We'll now accept any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from Matthew Forgotson of Sandler O'Neil.

Matthew Forgotson

Hi, good morning everybody.

Doug Chaffin

Good morning Matt.

Matthew Forgotson

Doug just thought I'd start high level, one of the themes you've been talking about a lot recently is the diversification and the underlying strength of the Southeast Michigan economy. Having said that, we have seen a bit of a deceleration here in auto sales, so was just looking for your take, the puts and takes of the regional economy at this point and give us a flavor of what you're hearing from your customers out there?

Doug Chaffin

Sure. I'll have everybody else weigh in on that as well a bit. I'll go back historically Matt, if we all back say almost 15, 20 years ago, we could have easily related about 65% two-thirds of our employment base directly for the domestic IO industry, either second, third tier suppliers or direct suppliers. In fact at that time, I think we had two different manufacturing plants that were only controlled by affiliates of Ford Motor Company. Those plants have since been shut down and not reopened, I think one might have opened in a different capacity but not totally related to the auto industry.

And today we have I think it's probably safe to say roughly about a third of our employment based on the domestic capital industry. Third is still pretty significant, it is not as dramatically so as it was 15, or 20 years ago. However, so it does have an effect that's probably and likely the reason we've seen a slight uptick into unemployment levels because we'll slowdown in that. But increasingly, I think our manufacturers are more diversified increasingly they're not just solely relying on the auto industry and as we talk to them we continue to hear an ongoing theme of the need for qualified workers, need for skilled workers in certain sets.

I think some of the growth that has occurred has been very-very slow and part of that story has been due to the lack of the skilled workforce, they should agree that we seem to be manning it. We also have a lot of other dynamics going on locally with DTE Energy, DT Energy has two power plants in the Monroe County. The Monroe power plant which is the coal burning power plant which we just spent over $1 billion in renovating and in fairly the complying with all the EPA requirements now. We have the Fermi 2 Nuclear Power plant.

In those two plants combined, they're produce about 45% of the total energy produced by DTE. As we see their active improved there is also some direct effect in Mill county, I think there are largest shareholders, I'm sorry our largest employer in the Monroe county. There is a lot of other stuff that's going on that we look perceptively at in the positively at the -- rigs and the international crossing between Detroit and Windsor is expected to be completed I think in 2021 or 2022.

We think that's going to have a dramatic impact on our local economy to distribution networks and like. In fact I just recently there is a shuttered power plant by consumers energy that was that you can shut down for two three years. They had since negotiated with a private company to redevelop that property and they have announced I think it's got a lot of opportunity for intermobile transport with rail over land and distribution networks in the like. So we've got a pretty positive outlook even though we've had a slight slowdown to the economy here lately.

I don't know if anyone else has anything to add to that.

Tom Meyers

I will. Matt, it's Tom Meyers. I'd characterize our economy as very stable, it's definitely not as vibrant as some other areas of the country. But it's stable and I think at a sustainable level. Anecdotally just been talking to business owners, I think the level of confidence is high. And also I can't help to note our delinquency levels on consumer commercial business loans, it is very low. So also even though in delinquency, I'm sorry, even though our unemployment number went up in the area, the number of people employed is still going up a little bit. So the economy is steady just how it's booming in some areas of the country.

Matthew Forgotson

Okay. Appreciate that color. And Tom, I guess maybe I'll just stay with you, in terms of the loan growth that we saw this quarter pretty nice on an inter-period basis certainly up about $11 million. Can you give us as sense Tom of what drove that was that commercial real-estate, was that C&I, was it residential, just decompose that a little bit for us.

Tom Meyers

I guess two comments on that Matt. The end of period balance been up that high is frankly a little disappointing for me, we had about $10 million of loans that unexpectedly paid off one of those was their transactional participation that's kind of the nature of the beast. And then we're also had a couple of commercial real-estate loans have been paid off. I guess for a good reason they were borrowers who are taking profits from the profits that are about five or six years ago.

But the increase itself 7.00% of that increase we saw from the quarter is from organic commercial loan growth with the remaining component from transactional participations that we've purchased. And within the commercial loan growth, about 60% of that is commercial real-estate and we have 40% of C&I growth.

Matthew Forgotson

Okay. So are you seeing, I know it's always challenging to triangulate and predict, but do you think that paydowns at a normalized here as we move into the second quarter and that the rate of growth will accelerate?

Tom Meyers

Yes, I do think that. I like I'm very encouraged with the new money we're booking. And you all know paydowns are always going to occur unexpected, paydowns are always to be expected if that makes sense. We're not taking the paydowns like that, but I like the velocity of new money we're booking as I said the inter period balance number is absolute numbers I expect those bounces to remain. And I'm very encouraged by the second quarter what I expect to see book in the second quarter.

Matthew Forgotson

Okay, thanks that's. And last one from me and then I'll -- out. Doug just wondering if you could just give us an update on your M&A outlook?

Doug Chaffin

We're still pretty positive in terms of the opportunities there isn't anything directly into worse today, we said we'll be talking about something else during the call. I think Matt as we've talked in past and we talked to this group in the past, we've identified probably 25 to 30 institutions half our size or smaller within the 75 mile radius that's called a noun after I which was Monroe which is kind of a sweet spot that we'd look at.

We have conversations friendly conversations on the ongoing basis and in some cases they are very appropriate and in some cases they are probably not the right mix so we just continue to look at that from time to time. I think there probably and literally has been a little bit of a slowdown with the new administration in place today, little more optimism that additional rate for release might come the choice - is something that seems to be at the forefront right now we'll see where that goes. And that does have a plan and all the people feel it's time to seek a strategic partner yet.

That said we're still out there we think we've done a good job of increasing our currency, so we can be very competitive and we'll just see what happens.

Matthew Forgotson

Thanks very much.

Doug Chaffin

Thanks Lauren, well thanks for joining us this morning everyone. Obviously, we're pleased with the start of the year, we still have a lot of work to do, and we'll be focused on that. Again if you are in Monroe Michigan or thinking about it it's beautiful weather here right now so if you can find your way here for shareholders meeting next Thursday the fourth, we'd love to see you. Thanks for joining us.

