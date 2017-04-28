Newmont Mining: What to Do Now

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) reported its first quarter 2017 financial results. While Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) remains my preferred choice among the senior gold producers, I felt Newmont had a pretty strong quarter and I think shares may be worth a look here, as I'll explain below.

For some background: I previously covered Newmont post Q4 2016 earnings and recommended avoiding the stock at $37.18 per share. This looks like the right call now, with shares currently trading lower at $33.78 as of writing. Year-to-date, shares are down .82%, compared to a 6.69% gain in the VanEck gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX). So, the stock has underperformed peers.

To sum up my thoughts on Q4 2016, I didn't think it was a terrible quarter by any means, with Newmont reporting strong production (1.3 million ounces, a 7% increase), decent all-in sustaining costs of $918 per ounce and free cash flow of $289 million. But at the time, I felt the company's forward guidance left a little to be desired.

As a reminder, Newmont's previous guidance for 2017 calls for gold production to fall between 4.9 to 5.4 million ounces and to be flat in 2018. AISC are expected to range between $940 - $1,000 per ounce in 2017 and between $950 - $1,050 per ounce in 2018, which I felt is high when compared to peers like Barrick, which is aiming for AISC below $800.

So, has Newmont made some progress in 2017 so far, following its Q1 2017 earnings?

Looking at its earnings, Newmont may have originally overestimated its AISC for this year (underpromising and overdelivering is not a bad strategy). In Q1, Newmont was profitable; it produced 1.23 million ounces of gold (up 9% from last year's Q1), generated $379 million in net operating cash flow, $199 million in free cash flow (up by more than $320 million from last year), and generated adjusted EBITDA of $566 million (up 20%). Net income was $69 million, or $.13 per share.

Newmont's AISC came in at $900 per ounce in Q1, which was in-line with the previous quarter, but it is well below its guidance range of between $940 - $1,000 per ounce, which is certainly an accomplishment worth pointing out.

Production guidance and cash cost guidance have both been improved, another big positive.

Newmont now expects between 4.7 - 5.2 million gold ounces for 2018, due to the inclusion of the Subika underground and mill expansion projects - first production at that mine is expected in H2 2017, and the expansion will increase average annual gold production by between 150,000 - 200,000 ounces per year for the first five years beginning in 2019, with an initial mine life of approximately 11 years.

The Ahafo mill expansion is another key African project for Newmont. First production is expected in H1 2019 with commercial production expected in the H2 2019. Once complete, this expansion should boost average annual gold production by 75,000 - 100,000 ounces per year for the first five years, starting in 2020.

These two African expansion projects will now combine to add 550,000 to 650,000 ounces per year starting in 2020, at a combined AISC between $800 and $900 per ounce. This new guidance is an improvement of between 200,000 - 300,000 ounces, and an AISC improvement of $250 - $350 per ounce, for these two mines.

Overall, Newmont's longer-term AISC guidance has been improved to between $870 and $970 per ounce due to the lower expected costs at its African expansion projects, plus ongoing productivity, cost and capital improvements, according to the company. I also should note that Newmont uses $1,200 an ounce gold and $2.25 per pound copper in its economic assumptions, which are conservative prices (currently, gold trades above $1,250 and copper above $2.50).

On another note, Newmont recently made an investment in a company called Goldstrike Resources, and has the right to earn a 75% interest in its Plateau project in the Yukon, Canada, for C$53 million. This is an early-stage project that has seen some promising high-grade drill results, and it could provide some long-term upside for Newmont.

As for its balance sheet, Newmont's debt remains unchanged at $4.04 billion. However, its cash position increased by $160 million to $2.9 billion in the quarter, which is a slight positive. The company is in good financial shape here given its strong cash flow and earnings, but I'd still like to see it repay some more of its debt.

To conclude, Newmont impressed me this quarter and the future looks a bit brighter with its production and cash cost guidance favorably adjusted. I think the stock looks like a better buy here than it did last quarter. While I still like Barrick the best out of the senior gold producers, Newmont isn't too far behind.