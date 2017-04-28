Taubman Centers' (TCO) CEO Robert Taubman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Thank you for holding and welcome to the Taubman Centers’ First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. The call will begin with prepared remarks and then we will open the line to questions. On the call today will be Robert Taubman, Taubman Centers’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Simon Leopold, Chief Financial Officer; and Ryan Hurren, Director, Investor Relations.

Now I will turn the call over to Ryan for opening remarks.

Ryan Hurren

Thank you, operator. Welcome to our first quarter conference call. As you know, during this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance although actual results may differ materially. Please see yesterday’s earnings release and our SEC filings, including our latest 10-K and subsequent reports for a discussion of various risks and uncertainties underlying our forward-looking statements.

During this call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are included when possible in our earnings release, our supplemental information and our historical SEC filings. In addition, a replay of the call is provided through a link on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Non-GAAP measures referenced on this call may include estimates of future EBITDA, NOI, after-tax NOI and/or FFO performance of our investment properties. Such forward-looking non-GAAP measures may differ significantly from the corresponding GAAP measure, net income due to depreciation and amortization, tax expense and/or interest expense, some or all of which management has not quantified for the future periods. Please limit your questions to two. If you have more, queue up again, so that everyone has the opportunity to ask a question.

Now, let me turn the call over to Bobby.

Robert Taubman

Thanks, Ryan and good morning everyone. Yesterday, we released our first quarter earnings. We produced solid overall results. With adjusted FFO per share of $0.92 up a strong 9.5%. Constant NOI was up 3.9%, including lease cancellation income and up 2.8% without. Our quarterly AFFO and NOI results met our expectations. The Mall of San Juan, which opened in March 2015 is now included in our comp center statistics. For trailing 12-month statistics, our practice is to include centers in our comparable center pool after eight full quarters of operation. Likewise, University Town Center in Sarasota, which opened in October 2014, is also included in statistics for the trailing 12-month periods and the period ended March 31, 2016 has been restated.

Average rent per square foot grew 1% in the quarter, consistent with our guidance for the year. Trailing 12-month releasing spreads remain healthy at 16.3% at March 31. At quarter end, our comparable center occupancy was 92.3%, unchanged from March 31 last year. Leased space in comp centers was 93.9%, down 1.5%. This variance is in large part due to the closures of Sports Authority and The Limited who accounted for 169,000 square feet or 1.7% of Mall of BLA in comp centers. Since last fall, challenges for the retail environment had become very visible. What we know today is that in addition to Sports Authority and The Limited, ECBG, Agent Provocateur, [indiscernible], VB, Payless, Vanity, Family Christian, Wet Seal, American Apparel, YOGASMOGA, [indiscernible] and Stride Rite have announced that we will be closing all or a substantial portion of their stores. Collectively, these stores account or accounted for 62 locations, totaling 337,000 square feet within our centers. Of these, we currently expected 52 stores totaling 297,000 square feet will close.

In terms of GLA, the Sports Authority closures represent the largest portion at 130,000 square feet, roughly 45% of the space expected to close. We have re-leased 86,000 square feet of the Sports Authority space to tenants that are not expected to open or that are expected to open later this year. As for the remaining space, 211,000 square feet, which represents about 1.7% of our total mall GLA, we are having conversations with every location and are seeing very good tenant interest. Backfilling spaces presents a challenge, but it also presents an opportunity. In some cases where tenants are not filing for bankruptcy, we will receive termination fees. If those fees are grayer, then the rent loss during the re-lease period we would have accretion. In addition, our experience historically has been that there will be an opportunity for average rent increase. Simon will discuss all this more extensively.

Putting store closings aside, we were pleased that sales had positive trend for the third consecutive quarter. In the quarter, they were up 1.2%. Trailing 12-month sales per square foot and comparable centers were $776, up above 1% from last year. In the quarter, home furnishing and luxury retailers were among our strongest performers, including Restoration Hardware, Gucci, Tumi, [indiscernible], Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo, Bose, Pottery Barn and Cardiac. Other retailers with strong results included Zara, Tesla, UNIQLO, Athleta, [indiscernible], Eddie Bauer and 602 by Foot Locker.

We were also encouraged by the performance of our [indiscernible] including those that previously impacted by softness in tourism. Notably, while not included in our comp center’s results, sales at our newest centers in Asia continue to grow. At CityOn.Xi’an, quarterly sales were up strong single-digits over last quarter. First quarter sales [indiscernible] and I am doing what is typically the slowest retail period of South Korean calendar were also good and bolstered by the opening of the first Tesla showroom in the country. Both these centers are on track and fully occupied.

On March 16, we held the grand opening of CityOn.Zhengzhou, our second roundup project in China and our third in Asia. The approximately 1 million square foot shopping center opened 100% leased and is now 100% occupied. The center is anchored by a 4-level Wangfujing department store and includes nearly 200 stores. Adidas, Nike and Nike Kits, Forever 21, H&M, Zara, Zara Home, UNIQLO, North Face, Puma, La Chapelle and La Chapelle Kids, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, [indiscernible], Pandora, Lenovo, Skechers, [indiscernible] and Toys"R"Us are among the noteworthy brands within the center.

As planned, nearly 30% of our in-line space is dedicated to food, with 21 table service, sit-down restaurants and another 21 specialty food offerings. In addition, we have quick-service operations such as KFC, PizzaHut, Subway, Starbucks Reserve and a food village which has 14 food stations. Zhengzhou is a major finance business and transportation hub in Central China. Today, it’s homed over 9.5 million residents with tremendous population growth planned by the Chinese government. The center has already won a national level award as China’s most perspective commercial real estate project.

Further, we were delighted that recently it was publicly announced that [indiscernible] will now have a direct access point at our shopping center. By all accounts, the center is meeting expectations. There are many tenants above plan and we are very happy with the center’s opening performance. We hope some of you will have the opportunity to see the center soon and we will be delighted to setup business to Zhengzhou or any of our Asia centers if your travels take you there.

Our redevelopments at the Mall of Green Hills and Beverly Center continue to progress well. At Green Hills and Nashville, Dillard’s opened their 180,000 square foot store on March 30 and it looks fantastic. Their old store is being replaced by about 130,000 square feet of new mall space that will lead the existing mall to the new Dillard’s. Demolition of their old store will begin in May and we are on schedule for 2019 opening of the new mall space.

At Beverly Center in LA, we just completed Phase 1 of our three-phase innovation. The Phase 1 interior looks great and customer and retailer response has been terrific. Our progress was highlighted in an exclusive bi-curved Los Angeles last week, a leading online source of news regarding neighborhoods and cities, which released the first pictures of the center’s renovation as well as the space Mina Social Hall were occupied on Level A with its sweeping views of LA. The exteriors are is also taking shape, with new finishes, lighting and mesh. We encourage all of you when next in Los Angeles go and see our progress or go online to view the article on [indiscernible 0044].

We are extremely pleased with our leasing efforts and tenant response thus far. One of the main components of re-imagination of the center is to open it up to pedestrian and surrounding neighborhood. We are doing this through an exciting lineup of restaurants at street level, many of which will be announced in just a few weeks at ICSC.

I will now turn the call over to Simon and return at the end with some closing comments.

Simon Leopold

Thank you, Bobby and good morning everybody. I will first review the year-over-year FFO variances for the quarter. They are listed on our Page 9 of the supplemental. Our first quarter AFFO per share was $0.92, which compares favorably to $0.84 in the first quarter of 2016. FFO per share was $0.85. This quarter we adjusted for three items. First, as we mentioned on our last earnings call, we have reached the end of our latest major development cycle as we have done in the past we have reduced spending in a number of areas, particularly where costs have previously been capitalized. As a result of this rightsizing, we incurred a restructuring charge of $0.02 during the quarter. We also incurred $0.04 of legal and other advisory costs unrelated to our business operations. Finally, we wrote off $0.005 of deferred financing costs associated with the refinancing of our primary line of credit.

Other year-over-year variances include minimum rents, up $0.02 due to higher rent per square foot, net recoveries of $0.025 as recoveries at nearly all of our comparable centers improved, lease cancellation income up $0.01. During the quarter, a national tenant closed its only store in our portfolio and the restaurant chain closed three locations. Other operating expenses were favorable by $0.015 primarily due to corporate level expense savings. Interest expense was $0.01 unfavorable largely related to reduced interest capitalization. And lastly, our non-comp centers in aggregate were $0.015 favorable. In March as planned when we acquired the Country Club Plaza, we sold the Valencia Place office tower for about $75 million. Our 50% share of the net proceeds was approximately $37 million. It was a good outcome with pricing slightly better than our expectations.

Moving to our balance sheet, as we indicated on our last call in February, we amended and restated $1.1 billion primarily line of credit including an extension of February 2021. The transaction also included the addition of a new 5-year $300 million unsecured term loan. In order to reduce our exposure to interest rate fluctuation, in March we entered into forward starting swap agreements on term loan, which are effective January 18 due to the loans maturity in February 2022. Interest on the term loan is in a range of LIBOR plus 1.25% to 1.9% based on total corporate leverage. Beginning in January 2018, the LIBOR rate on the term loan will be swapped to a fixed rate of 2.14% resulting in an effective interest rate in the range of 3.39% to 4.04%. Also in March we repaid in full the construction loan on The Mall of San Juan which had an outstanding balance of $302 million and was scheduled to mature in April 2017. This asset is now unencumbered and available to be used as part of our collateral pool for our unsecured bank borrowings.

We have now completed all our major financing plans for 2017 and we do not have another mortgage maturity until July 2018. At the end of the quarter, the weighted average interest rate on – variable weighted average rate on all of our debt was 3.56%. The weighted average maturity of our fixed rate debt was about 8 years and our total debt was about 6.5 years. Our coverage ratio has remained solid and our balance sheet remains in good shape.

Now I would update on guidance. As we said in the release for the full year 2017, we are expecting adjusted FFO per share to be in the range of $3.67 to $3.82 and FFO per share to be in the range of $3.50 and $3.75. After adjusting for the first quarter items I mentioned earlier, this guidance is unchanged from the original 2017 guidance we introduced in February. For the year, we expect comp center NOI including lease cancellation income to be up about 3.5%. For this year, we think it’s appropriate to focus on NOI including lease cancellation as we believe there are several creditworthy tenants who will close stores preferring to pay fees in lieu of rent this year. Our guidance now assumes that our share lease cancellation income will be between $10 million and $12 million, up from our previous estimate of $5 million to $6 million.

Numbers volatile and difficult to predict, as of March 31, we have received $2.2 million at our share. We now expect year occupancy in our comp centers to be about 95%. This is a decrease of about 1% from our original guidance and is largely due to the planned closure of a single national tenant with 16 locations. The tenant will likely be vacating at the end of May. We have not assumed that the spaces will be filled by year end. The rest of our key assumptions remain unchanged. And as a reminder, the summary of all these guidance assumptions can be found on Page 19 of our supplemental. So before I turn the call back to Bobby, it’s become clear from commentary and questions we have had from analysts since we put our earnings release yesterday, the people would appreciate a little more detail on lease cancellation income.

Lease cancellation income in almost all cases is generated when a creditworthy tenant that has lease obligations decides it wants to close stores, but has no right to under their lease. They have a landlord revenue, but we would like to negotiate the right to close making one-time payment in exchange for that rate. The tenant will typically come to the landlord with an offer, the landlord will counter and it will either be an agreement or they will not. When there is an agreement, we receive the payment and is characterized on our income statement as lease cancellation income. The tenant then closes and we have a right to re-lease the space. This can be a good thing for us depending upon how much rent in charges we are able to get upon re-lease and how big the lease cancellation payment is. As an example and only of example, if we receive a payment that is equivalent of 1 year of revenue and we are able to re-tenant the space in six months it is similar annual revenue amount, we come out ahead. Similarly, if we receive that same payment and it takes us a year to re-tenant the space, but at higher revenue, we also come out ahead. We cannot come to agreement with a tenant, a number of things can happen, including nothing. The tenant continues operating and living up to its obligations under the lease. It can lead to bad debt expenses if the tenant does not live up to its payment obligations under the lease or it can lead to bankruptcy if the tenant has that avenue available and chooses it.

When we gave guidance for the year, we projected the amount of lease cancellation income that’s a combination of what we know and what we expect based on market conditions and what we are seeing with specific tenants. We have had years going amounts just a few million dollars and somewhere it’s been more than $20 million. It is hard to predict. This year, we made that projection and our guidance incorporated an amount of $5 million to $6 million for the year at our share, which has been about our average in recent years. After we gave guidance, but before this call, we became aware that the tenant we did not expect to want to close prior the end of the lease term wanted to close. If the tenant is in more than half of our malls, has a number of years on average of lease term left on an average pays the below market rent. Therefore, the payment we expect to receive is large, large enough to have a material effect on components of our earnings guidance this year, but not on our overall AFFO guidance. This is not a typical situation. Because of that, we felt it was important to change our guidance component so investors can see what’s going on, but also understand that our NOI and AFFO expectations for the year were not changing. The decision to take this lease cancellation income is part of what we do every day, make decisions that maximize NOI and AFFO and are good for our portfolio. When an uncommon situation occurs, it’s also important that we highlight it for our investors, which is what we have done here.

With that I will turn it back to Bobby.

Robert Taubman

Thanks Simon. As we said, the retail environment is challenging, but we still expect to deliver solid results for the year. We are clearly at a nexus point where consumer behavior is shifted and while e-commerce is a critical component of an evolving landscape, it is not the only one. People are spending on categories that hardly existed a decade ago. For mobile apps to music downloads, Netflix and Apple TV. They are also spending on tech-related items like new hardware and data plans. In addition [indiscernible] of gaining greater share of wallet with our high quality prepared foods in a grocery store, new quick service concepts offering a much more experience than traditional fast food or destination restaurants like those by Michael Mina.

Further give an extended low interest rate, large purchases like cars, homes and furniture have been strong. Taken together, this is putting pressure on many traditional brick-and-mortar concepts, especially in the context of the proliferation of total retail supply over the last 20 years. We believe this has been leading to a secular shift away from lower quality retail real estate. Conversely, once its volatility subsides, we believe the results will have been a cyclical shift to greater market share in the highest quality retail assets. When we went public in 1992, there were about 2,000 regional malls in the United States. Today most people believe there are about 1,000. Surely that number will significantly decline over the next decade. This view has let us to a number of strategic decisions over the last several years, including the most evident the sale of our lowest productivity asset, which represented nearly one-third of our portfolio in late 2014. This view has also led us to continually bringing best in both the physical building as well as the merchandising our assets, all with the intent of enhancing the experiential element of our centers.

Since 2008, we developed, expanded or renovated over 75% of our portfolio. We have added many destination retailers and new anchors such as Sea Life Aquarium, Legoland, [indiscernible] and Round 1. And in Asia tenants like the Sports Monster, Aquafield, [indiscernible] Traders and grocery stores in our China centers. It’s also not by accident that our portfolio has the highest concentration of Tesla and Apple stores. As we said food has become very important and an essential aspect of the best retail destination and in Asia as much as the 30% of the in-line space. We have recently added meaningful food components to Dolphin Mall in Miami, Cherry Creek in Denver, in Sun Valley, outside San Francisco. The Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, our latest acquisition features over 25 unique restaurants with total annual sales over $100 million. And our new brand [indiscernible] International Market Place in Hawaii with 9 of these centers, 11 restaurants is a critical anchor to the center. Our partnership with renowned chef Michael Mina both in Hawaii and at Beverly Center further underscores this commitment.

All of these decisions whether to sell our lower productivity assets, continuously reinvest in our high quality real estate or create unique destinations for our customers are part of our strategy to build the portfolio best position for the evolving retail landscape and to gain market share going forward. Today, the whole sector is selling a huge NAV discount. Where the dust settles, we strongly believe that A mall companies will continue to grow their income streams and will once again be recognized as valued as the high quality investment vehicle they are.

So with that, we will take your questions. As Ryan said, please limit your questions to two. Natasha, are you there?

Simon Leopold

Christy?

Christine McElroy

Can you hear me?

Robert Taubman

Now we can.

Simon Leopold

We can now.

Christine McElroy

Great, sorry about that. Just Simon following-up on your last comments about the lease cancellation income, which are really helpful, just in the case of that one large tenant that you talked about that accounted for the majority of the changes to guidance, what was the size of the cancellation income – what’s the size that 1 year of rent in that case and what’s your determination of the period to release that space and what do you think it’s a mark to market on that space?

Simon Leopold

Well. That really was an example that I gave in the comments. So please don’t take that as specific to negotiations that we are having with tenants right now. And for us Christy, what we gave you and the reason we changed the guidance was based on our expectations for the year. There is the one tenant that is very significant that we do expect will be closing stores. So that’s why we have reduced our occupancy expectations for the year by 100 basis points. But in terms of specific lease cancellation income and those negotiations our expectations, I can’t comment really much further, because we are still in the middle of it.

Christine McElroy

But to the extent that all of that 211,000 square foot of space you expect to get back all of that in the current is guidance range?

Simon Leopold

Yes.

Christine McElroy

Okay. And then just second question Bobby, just following-up on your comments about pressure on retailers, you have talked a lot in the past about the importance of occupancy costs and I am wondering where retailers are either choosing to close stores or not, renew their lease, I know it’s different for every retailer, but just thinking about what level of occupancy costs are they generally kind of throwing in the towel and where they are signing new leases today, just trying to get a sense of how retailers are thinking about their real estate costs today versus in the past?

Robert Taubman

Well, Christy, we talked for years about totally [ph] 15% as the average for our portfolio for total occupancy cost. And in times of accelerating sales, those numbers have been in the low-13, in times of weak sales, they have gotten as high as 16.5%, 17%. Now today, we are just above 14%, I think 14.1%. So we feel very comfortable that we are not – it is not the occupancy low, it is putting pressure specifically on tenants, it’s their investment cycles, their products, the shift in consumer patterns that we are talking about and you are seeing it in all different kinds of ways. So in part what we try to show in our comments is bottom line high quality real estate is going to get the best merchants and that’s going to attract the best customer. And that’s what we have. That’s why we have Apple stores, The Tesla stores. That’s why are bringing in these great food operations. Tenants and customers want to be in those locations.

Christine McElroy

Thank you.

Simon Leopold

Thank you, Christy.

Samir Khanal

Good morning guys. I am sorry if I missed this, but can you talk about any sort of disruption you may be seeing at Beverly Center, whether it’s on rents or any kind of traffic, I am sorry, sales or traffic all the ongoing redevelopment is there?

Robert Taubman

Yes. I mean, we have been very pleased generally that, all of our tenants have stayed open throughout the renovation, disruption has been much less than we feared. The first phase is completely done as we talked about. We expect our ‘17 NOI to be very similar to ‘16. And we are going to be beginning to open up these restaurants at the end of the year and into ‘18 that will begin to offset some of the transition or fractional vacancy that’s occurring. But we are very pleased with the retail response and the customer response to what we have now unveiled has been incredible and the people are talking about it all over LA and the current Los Angeles circle I mentioned that I encourage all of you to go online and see. It’s a big blog, it’s like 4 million people that read that blog. And it’s very high mark store we are doing.

Samir Khanal

And I guess second one is I know you are taking the additional lease term fees, but I know you have not identified the specific tenant, but just in terms of the prospects for backfilling that space and maybe you can just take a step back and talk about maybe how some of the negotiations are going with the retailers, I mean what are the pushbacks you are getting, is it the lower rent, is it higher TIs, just generally if you can speak on that?

Robert Taubman

Well, tenant is trying to close all the stores, possibly go into bankruptcy. They obviously are not doing well, not just in one location and maybe doing well in one of our locations, but not doing well as a chain. And so you can’t really look at one individual store and it’s not – again it’s product, it’s the investment they have made in the store, it’s the are they fashioned right, are they connecting with the customer, those are all the things that matter. And so to try to talk about the individual negotiation of a tenant, if they are creditworthy and they make a judgment that they want to pay to get out of all their leases then there are other reasons that they decide to that rather than just going bankruptcy. So it’s very, very tenant specific.

Simon Leopold

But you can – just to follow-up on that Samir. You can assume that if tenants are looking to close stores in either individual stores or a large number of stores, that tenant is probably not doing all that well and replacing them with the talent that has better merchandising is better for the centers, obviously going to be good for the landlord.

Samir Khanal

Right. But when you are going to replace them with the better tenants, I guess my question is these better tenants that you are going to replace them with, what are the – how are the conversation going with them, the perspective tenants, I mean are they looking for more TIs, it’s kind of – I mean they are sort of seeing the same headlines that we are all seeing and there is these retail headwinds, so I am just saying generally speaking from talking to the perspective tenants out there, what are they are seeking in terms of negotiations?

Robert Taubman

Well, first of all, we guided now to 95% occupancy. We talked about 211,000 feet, it is least of the stores that are coming back, 62 stores coming back, there are 52 not yet leased and it’s 1.7% of the space. That’s also in our guidance. So there is obviously demand. We also talked about that one tenant that we didn’t name where the average rent is below the average rent in those centers. So there is lots of data points that suggest that there is good demand in good assets for good space and that’s what we have. So it doesn’t mean that there won’t be some transitional time. It doesn’t mean that we are taking lease cancellation income where it makes sense. We are always going to manage for NOI, that’s what we have always done for 25 years and that’s what we are going to continue to do.

Samir Khanal

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Todd Thomas

Hi, good morning. Just sticking with the lease cancellation topic, I understand the decision to negotiate with retailers regarding the termination of one lease or multiple leases and then it’s handled on a case-by-case basis, but would you say just in general that you are seeing a big increase in tenants that are looking to pay lease termination fees in order to get out of leases and close stores, have you been entertaining more of those discussions in general?

Robert Taubman

Well, we are increasing our guidance. Simon was real clear. I mean the average over the last 5 years, our original guidance of $5 million to $6 million was absolutely in the range of last 5 years. So the idea of stepping up that guidance to $10 million to $12 million suggests that there is more lease cancellation discussions going on including with the one specific tenant we talked about. But it’s very uncertain, it’s very volatile, but we do feel like the rent isn’t going to be there, the lease termination payments will. And then we have to backfill space and we feel comfortable about backfilling space. There is good demand on all the spaces that we know about today and tenants want to be in our centers.

Todd Thomas

Okay. So and in terms of the demand I guess just trying to get a sense for how deep that demand is in the portfolio, how does that waiting list, I guess so to say for further space that you are capturing or expect to recapture compared to how long that list might have been say several years ago or in prior cycles, I mean is there a way for you to sort of characterize how deep the demand is and then is there a meaningful difference across the portfolio?

Robert Taubman

Well, there is all kinds of new tenants out there. There is all kinds of people that are going from online only and to both. I mean we have got tenants like [indiscernible] and Warby Parker [indiscernible] team out of nowhere a few years ago. I mean Amazon is not taking stores. Shinola is opening stores. And we have got a lot of you have all the fast action that is out there trying to gobble up as much as spaces they possibly can, especially in great locations. So you have got good demand. So to compare these in evolving landscape, that’s what I said, the consumer is buying different things. And you have got to be that flexible envelope, the mall has to be designed to be a flexible envelope to re-lease, accept and present whatever that customer wants to buy and that’s what we do. And we have done it for years and this is the different moment in time and the department stores, the boxes. We would love to get more of those back. We have got lots of demand from larger tenants that we would look like to go in our department stores. We haven’t seen that. We were delighted to get back to them and back. And we are going to likely put two large tenants in there. They are going to be in there by 2018, at some point in ‘18 [indiscernible] and bringing the new demand, a new tenant into that center.

Todd Thomas

Okay, thank you.

Robert Taubman

Thanks Todd.

Alexander Goldfarb

Thank you. Good morning. Two questions, the first one is as you guys get all this space back and you think about the downtime to backfill it, can you just walk us through sort of the economics of the decision to either put a temp tenant in the space versus holding that space offline, whether it’s to reconfigure or because you just want to have it available to get in a more permanent tenant so you can do it, so if you can just walk through sort of the economics of temp versus waiting until you get a full paying tenant in there?

Robert Taubman

Well, generally, you would always prefer to have a permanent tenant. But there are some unique merchandise opportunities that come with temp tenants that then later turn into permanent tenants. And we had that happened a number of times. But generally put a permanent tenant in when – I mean excuse me, you put a temporary tenant in, when you have at lease several months ahead of you where a permanent tenant is in incumbent place. So it’s not one sort of exclusive of the other, it isn’t one in lieu of the other. It really are – again it comes back to managing for NOI. You try to put the temporary tenant in, you try to make the permanent tenant and could there be some frictional loss of a few months. Sure, if you have demand for both. There is always more demand for temporary tenants in the last two quarters than in the first two quarters. It’s just seasonal. That’s normal. So if we are not able to sign permanent tenants who will go under construction in 2017 and it’s quite likely that in 2017 many of these transition spaces from tenants that are buying out of their leases will in fact be leased to temporary tenants while we then go find and finish getting a permanent tenant to the location.

Alexander Goldfarb

So with that said Bobby, is there in your guidance or should we be thinking that maybe some of the space that’s coming back to 211,000 or whatever the 1.7% of G&A, should we think that some of that maybe temp income in the back half of the year or the view is that that should be thought of as vacant and hopefully it’s filled starting next year?

Robert Taubman

We gave – when we changed the guidance occupancy, the occupancy guidance numbers rather by 100 basis points down to 95 basis points. If you look right now, we are about 92.3% occupied. That’s 270 basis points that we believe will make up by the end of the year. There will be a good portion of that ends up being permanent, that’s filling Sports Authority boxes and things like that. There will be also some temps in there. Clearly around holiday time is a great time for temp. So it will be a mix. There will probably be more permanent than temp.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay. And the second question is you guys obviously are in touch with your tenants all the time, so if you look out over the year and provided guidance back in February and then obviously the update now, have all the store happenings that occurred closings, etcetera, how many of these have been true surprises versus when you guys were budgeting originally you are like say listen we think that these tenants are likely going to have some issues, we will put those into our numbers and the point is how many times you are truly surprised by a store closing, you mentioned this national chain, I don’t know if that was a surprise or not to you, but how many times you are truly surprised versus everyone that comes up you have already sort of known about and to some degree has already been factored into your guidance and outlook that you provided the Street?

Simon Leopold

You never know, you never know for sure when you give guidance in February. It’s one of the challenges for our businesses that we have to manage for some unforeseen things. But in general, when we hear of tenants looking to pay lease termination income or to file for bankruptcy, in general, we have – we have been tracking that tenant for a number of months before that happens. So we typically are not that surprised when it occurs. I will say that the one tenant we are talking about before it was not contemplated when we gave guidance this year, but typically we have a heads-up and we start thinking about it and working on it before the vacancy actually occurs.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay. Thanks, Simon.

Simon Leopold

You got it.

Nick Yulico

Thanks. Can you just give what the same-store NOI guidance would be if you actually exclude the lease term fees?

Simon Leopold

Yes. If you exclude it, I would say the lease term fees as we revised them, it affected our original guidance by about 100 basis points.

Nick Yulico

Okay. And then on the occupancy assumptions, you talked a little bit about refilling Sports Authority boxes plus some of this space for this lease term fees. Maybe you could talk a little bit more about what’s built in as far as additional bankruptcies or store closures in the occupancy guidance for you?

Simon Leopold

I think probably the best way to answer that is that with the exception of the one surprise that we talked about, everything that we are seeing right now was incorporated into our thinking when we gave guidance and in revising our occupancy guidance down by about 100 basis points. We took everything we know today into account. You have to understand that typically you are going to get a very significant portion of the bankruptcies that you are going to get on a year – you are going to get in the first quarter. And by the end of the second quarter you are going to have the majority usually even close to three quarters of which you are going to see over the course of the year. So, we feel like right now we have got a good handle on what’s going on, doesn’t say that there won’t be a surprise here or there, but we feel like we have got a good handle in what’s going on and that’s reflected in the guidance that we have given and updated this quarter.

Nick Yulico

Okay. So there is some of level of additional sort of cushion on closings built in at this point or?

Simon Leopold

Yes, that’s why we have the range.

Nick Yulico

Okay, alright. Thanks.

Tayo Okusanya

Yes, good morning. I was just curious with ICSC coming up. Just wanted to get a sense of what’s your schedule look like if you have kind of seen any material changes in regards to retail as I want to meet with you or just kind of give you any sense as things are changing in regards to how retailers are thinking about their space requirements going forward?

Robert Taubman

There is a tremendous demand to meet with us. We have got a lot of the meetings booked. We are looking forward to the ICSC. We typically are able to move things along rapidly then and afterwards. So, hopefully it will be good convention. We are going to make some announcements about Beverly Center and the new restaurants there. So, we are looking forward to it.

Tayo Okusanya

So, schedule was slower or it doesn’t nothing like that?

Robert Taubman

I think it looks about the same.

Tayo Okusanya

Okay, great. Thanks, Bobby.

Robert Taubman

Thank you, Tayo.

Michael Mueller

Thanks. Hi. I was wondering could you walk through expectations for store openings throughout 2017 where you expect leasing to end the year for international marketplace?

Robert Taubman

Sure, Mike. So today we have 68 stores open. We have 8 opening in May, including two of our most key food operations, The Street, which is Michael Mina's [indiscernible] and Mitsuwa, which is the Japanese prepared foods with also four food stations within it. Both of those operations are going to be opening in May. They are about 12,000 square feet each. So, they are very significant. We are also opening Tesla, which is right on [indiscernible] in May and then we have other very good tenants opening through the end of May. We expect, by the end of June, that we are going to have nearly 80 tenants, which is about high 70% occupancy, 77%, 78% occupancy. We expect by year end to have over 90 tenants open and be about 85% occupied.

Michael Mueller

Okay. And then separately for the second question, are you still contemplating beginning another development in Korea this year?

Robert Taubman

What I think we said on the last call is that it was unlikely that we are going to break ground in anything this year. We have nothing imminent to discuss. We are focused on executing our newly opened developments and if something material – if we have any material update we will let you know, but I think it’s very unlikely – it’s much more likely sometime in 2018.

Michael Mueller

Okay, great. Thank you.

Robert Taubman

Thanks Mike.

Vincent Chao

Hey, good morning everyone. I know we have talked about this quite a bit, but I just want to clarify the 16 stores talking that are tied to the termination. What’s the square footage on those?

Robert Taubman

Well, I think it’s 59,000 square feet.

Vincent Chao

59,000, okay. And the termination fee increase we just heard that the occupancy guidance does contemplate additional closures beyond what you know of today, does it – was the entire increase from the lease terminal just tied to that one tenant or was there additional termination assumptions?

Simon Leopold

That one tenant is a material piece, but it’s not all that.

Vincent Chao

Not all that.

Simon Leopold

It’s not all that. We have built in the potential for more. We have also built in even though we brought down occupancy by 100 basis points, that’s not necessarily just the one tenant. There is a lot of ins and outs there, but the one tenant is having the largest effect on the changes that we are making.

Vincent Chao

Right, okay. I just want to clarify that. Okay. And then I think Bobby you talked about the quality of the portfolio and really seeing secular challenges for weaker centers and turning into a cyclical benefit for the quality players. I think one of the questions that’s out there is where or how much secular change will there be everybody agrees that there is too much retail square footage in the country unmet, not necessarily quality, but just overall retail. How should we be thinking about when the secular phase is done?

Robert Taubman

It took 25 years to go from 2,000 malls to 1,000 malls and I think that given the shifts in consumer behavior given what’s happening technologically, I think the next sort of movement will be more rapidly than 25 years. But I do think that weaker assets are going to be challenged and that was very evident in my comments. So, I think once you have sort of a downward cycle, it’s very hard to sort of move it off that trend. So, I think the better assets are going to get better and that’s I really believe that you will see over the next 5 to 10 years the market share of the best assets just keep increasing. There has been lots of studies that roughly 30% of the existing centers represent about 75% of the value, so roughly 300 assets of 1,000 represents 75% of the value in the sector. I would not be shocked to see that 300 assets own 90% of the value in this sector. So, I just – I think you are going to see this over time.

Simon Leopold

And then just to add to that, clearly, the department stores and what they choose to do with closures will have an impact on the timing there, we will have an impact upon the pace of supply shrinking and that’s not something that we can predict obviously, but it is a factor clearly in the pace of that change.

Vincent Chao

Great, great. I mean, I think just folks are struggling, there is too many today, there is 1,000, but does it go to 300, does it go to 500, 600, but obviously it’s more of a theoretical question. I guess, on the other side of things given all of the discounts to NAV that the publicly traded stocks are at, including the Class As, have you seen a pickup in interest from the pension funds or the sovereign wealth funds. Obviously, you are always talking to them about potentially doing something, but I was just curious if that pace has picked up or changed at all?

Simon Leopold

There has always been tremendous demand from institutional investors for malls, particularly the highest quality malls. There has been always a lot more demand from the capital side than there has been supply for investment. That still remains the same. I do believe that there’s been a shading in the thought process of institutional investors to even higher up the quality spectrum that may have been that in the past, but there’s still every indication that we have had, every conversation we have had that is that there’s still very significant demand for the highest quality regional malls in this country.

Vincent Chao

Okay, thank you.

Simon Leopold

Thank you.

Rich Hill

Hi, guys and good afternoon. I guess it’s still good morning. I think just a quick housekeeping item on the modeling side of the equation. You guys have been really helpful in the past in thinking about capitalized interest from some of your construction projects in Asia. Any updates there or should we think about the same way as your guidance in the past?

Simon Leopold

You should think of it in the same way as our guidance in the past. At this point, there’s still some capitalized interest in Hawaii, and we are capitalizing interest in Beverly and at Green Hills. But capitalized interest in Asia has come to an end. We will give interest guidance when we give guidance typically.

Rich Hill

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Simon Leopold

You got it.

Craig Schmidt

Thank you. Hi, guys. I know in the past we have talked about the fact that the sales growth of the China assets would be rapid and that in turn would accelerate the returns. Is that what you are seeing happen in the projects and where could returns go in the say 3 or 4 years?

Simon Leopold

Well, we are delighted that you came on Craig.

Robert Taubman

Good to hear your voice.

Craig Schmidt

I took it personally but I realized.

Robert Taubman

So as we said all three assets have come out of the gate very well. She has had very strong growth and we continue to believe that all three assets will grow to the stabilized levels of NOI that we talked about. You could only get there if the sales you also grow again in all 3 assets, and that’s certainly been the history and good assets in those market, that’s exactly what’s happened. And we look at sort of royalty programs and the marketing efforts and all the things we have done, it’s very clear that we have very strong customer loyalty and in each one of these assets and it’s growing rapidly. So it’s too early to say. We have income is sales dependent more so than in the U.S. We have talked about that a lot that’s in part of our presentation on this on our website and our discussions. So hopefully the sales will grow as we anticipate and that will translate into the NOI that we anticipate and stabilization largely by the end of 2019.

Craig Schmidt

Okay. And then I am thinking about the replacement anchors at Saks space Short Hills, was consideration given the ability to increased traffic at the mall or the ability to push rents?

Robert Taubman

You mean in terms of replacement tenants?

Craig Schmidt

Yes, when you are thinking about the replacement tenants and reviewing them. We are more focused on drawing greater traffic than Saks was able to deliver or are you more focused on growing the rents from maybe that Saks is paying?

Robert Taubman

Well we are obviously doing the combination of both, which is balance. We anticipate that there will be principally 2 large tenants, 1 on each floor in the Saks space. That doesn’t count third floor yet. We think there would be 2 terrific tenants that would add value to the shopping center destination and would give us a nice development kind of return on the investments that we make. As I said, we were delighted to get this Saks space back. It was not producing a lot of sales or destination trips and other of the stores are doing significantly more volume. So we are very happy to be able to attract the tenants to the center that we are I would say that all you guys in Wall Street live in North of New Jersey somebody shopping a lot I am sure sales absolutely phenomenal in the shopping center, the growth in that asset has been very, very strong.

Craig Schmidt

I think you could put Jeff Spector in that group.

Robert Taubman

Thank you, Jeff.

Craig Schmidt

Yes. Okay thank you.

Robert Taubman

Thanks, Craig.

Floris van Dijkum

Great, thanks guys. A quick question sort of follow-up on the institutional demand for your assets I guess one of the concerns that investors have is our cap rates going up for A assets. Can you maybe comment on cap rates for your properties and whether they are changing?

Robert Taubman

We don’t believe they are changing certainly not materially at all. Go try to buy an A quality asset and A++ asset for sure that’s owned by an individual. They have no interest in selling. And even when the markets went down in 2008, ‘09, there wasn’t a single sale of a really high-quality asset. So even when there are difficult times people own these things, figure out how to hang onto them. So it is – you are buying a great asset that’s doing the average of our portfolio or more. They are not for sale #1 and if they are they are at very, very low cap rates.

Simon Leopold

Don don’t forget the last time that assets, that are kind of quality that anchor our portfolio, the last time the assets like that traded in any real size was when on the GDP going on 12, 13 years ago now. And even in a much higher interest rate environment then the cap rate on that portfolio, which as a portfolio was nowhere near as good as ours is was still in the force. So as Bobby was pointing out and as that transaction points out, the scarcity value for the highest quality malls in the country remains and we think the demand for those is far out strokes the supply, which is really 0.

Floris van Dijkum

Great. Thanks. I realize you probably can’t comment on the charge and anything having to do with that. But maybe if you can comment on your outlook for UTC in San Juan and whether they are going to be accretive or additive to your same-store NOI expectations or not?

Simon Leopold

We can be – we can comment on that. In terms of sales, those are both San Juana and UTC are now in our sales numbers. So you can see those there. So both UTC and San Juana coming in clearly is accretive to our same-store sales growth.

Floris van Dijkum

Right. But they won’t be in your same-store NOI?

Simon Leopold

They are now.

Floris van Dijkum

They are. So the expectations of the sales are up, but the NOI will be up in line with those sales or is that going to lag? I guess this is what I was trying to get at.

Simon Leopold

Well we expect to get to have UTC, which has been our numbers for a while now San Juan coming in. We expect that they are accretive to our sales per – our NOI comp center NOI growth.

Floris van Dijkum

Okay, great. Thanks, guys.

Michael Bilerman

Hi, it’s Michael Bilerman here with Christy. Bobby I wanted to come back to final comments you had in your opening remarks You talked about the NAV discount trades at and you made the comment that when the dust settles, and I am curious rather than letting the dust settle whether you will take advantage of what sounds to be a significant amount of capital that still to buy Class A assets. I guess how aggressive you want to be trying to narrow what you perceive to be an extraordinarily large discount NAV and if the market does as well for shareholders, which you are 1. I guess why wait till the dust settles.

Robert Taubman

Are you saying should we buy back stock or sell assets, what are you saying?

Simon Leopold

I don’t know, there’s a variety of different ways to do that, right. You can certainly interest in assets, you can sell assets outright, you can sell the entire company, you could pursue leverage to buy back. There is a variety of ways to get narrow that discount and question is how aggressive do you want to be at doing that?

Robert Taubman

Let me say that the narrative out there we think is way over playable. We think that the – our assets will continue to grow, their NOIs, that’s what we are focused on. The NAV discount we think is just tremendous and we said that. And I think that there are many others that feel the same way. The idea of buying back stock is always interesting. It’s one of the things that we can do at our capital, but we also have to manage balance sheet for the entire business and not just for a moment in time. And as we have seen during the financial crisis things you can – is things that you don’t expect can happen and you have to be ready to be able to take advantage of them which we believe we are in a position to do. So I am not sure. As I said, I think the narrative is very overplayed right now and there will be closing of the NAV over time.

Michael Bilerman

Right. I guess this is a question of whether I mean I hear you on the points of balance sheet and stock buyback, which then leads tail of interest, either partial sales of assets [indiscernible] capital or sale of the whole company rather than waiting till the narrative changes or the dust settles, I am just trying to figure out whether that’s something that’s even on your mind of doing or not?

Robert Taubman

Well, we thought about selling portions of assets and it’s always something that is in the sort of bag of tricks. And Simon spoke a few minutes ago about the tremendous interest in our assets from large institutions, which exists. It’s always existed, but it exists today. And you see that in decisions that large investors are making, investing in these assets, either through the public vehicle more directly. So yes, it is something that we talked about. We have not yet availed ourselves with that opportunity.

Michael Bilerman

If I can ask a question on the narratives, mall retailers generally the weaker ones are out there with pretty negative comments on sales and traffic trends at their mall stores in recent months, now your portfolio as well as from the others were up in sales, so good so far, how do you sort of reconcile those comments with what you are seeing, any early indications in April, I am just trying to put those two things together?

Robert Taubman

Well, I think generally our centers are doing better, which you are seeing reflected in our sales growth, but it is a shifting environment, which is exactly what I try to speak to. There are a number of tenants that are experiencing problems. There was a list, I forgot the number, but I think 14 that I named that had publicly announced that they are closing stores from 1 store to 16 stores in our shopping centers that they talked about. There is that noise out there. But on the other side is that there is significant demand for the space. These tenants want to be in there, there are lots of new tenants that are thinking about having space in our shopping centers and this is an opportunity for them to actually get good space in our centers because it’s now available and it’s rare when some of these companies that have announced they are closing stores are in great locations. So I think that you will see tenants matriculate in that will grow and they are going to find themselves in the great shopping centers. That’s the bottom line. So Michael, I think it’s the best I can do.

Michael Bilerman

Great, I appreciate that. If I can just one last question just in terms of costs, since you have an activist there now that’s starting proxy campaign, which arguably probably cost a little bit more money from your end, I am just curious if there is any estimate as we go into the second quarter, I know there is $3.5 million of cost in the first quarter, how we should sort of handicap the amount of capital or the money that used to be spent to defend yourself go through your normal proxy season, I don’t know if you are going to do anything else special to try to defend yourself whether you have to – I don’t know what’s involved and so I was just curious how we should think about it?

Simon Leopold

So I think it’s important. I am going to answer. I will answer this, this is Simon here. I think it’s important one that everyone understand. But it’s not something we asked for. But when you find yourself in a situation like this, it’s important for the Board, for management, for all stakeholders to be well advised. And when this began last year, obviously you don’t know exactly how it’s going to go, the advisors that we have if we took an accrual for the first – for the fourth quarter of last year of about $3 million. In the first quarter of this year was $3.5 million, you shouldn’t look at either of those as quarterly run rate numbers because it’s a fluid situation and you have to see how it plays out. But we do expect that there will be additional costs in the second quarter, we don’t know what those will be yet. They are not in our guidance. But we do expect there will be additional costs. But like I said, you can’t take the last two quarters and look at that as a run-rate.

Michael Bilerman

Would you do any differently like in terms of I guess what’s the process now that it’s a live proxy campaign with nominations do you have the – that you are just – you have to do more outreach, you have to do presentations, we haven’t had a live proxy campaign a little while and we learned?

Simon Leopold

So we filed our definitive proxy, it’s out there and we will be meeting with investors over the course of the month of May.

Robert Taubman

And our annual meeting is on June 1.

Michael Bilerman

Okay, great. Thanks for the time guys.

Simon Leopold

Thanks Michael.

Robert Taubman

Thank you. We look forward to talking to you. And we are going to meet a lot of you over the course of May. We are looking forward to speaking to you directly. Thank you for your time today.

