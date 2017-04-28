Energy Recap: Coal Vs. Renewable Energy

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Schlumberger, Noble Energy, and the Bakken, as well as ask for your take on what's happening in the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we wanted to do a follow-up of sorts on a previous recap where we asked for your thoughts on Trump's new climate policy. A Bloomberg article published this week offers some insights into Trump's plan to "cut regulations to resuscitate the one sector that's never coming back: coal." The article includes a number of interesting charts that provide some food for thought on this topic; here are a couple that stood out:

What are your thoughts about coal vs. renewable energy? Do you think the U.S. is moving in the right direction in terms of its energy policies? Please leave your thoughts and opinions below in the comments section - and remember to keep it civil and on topic.

Energy Articles of Note

"A Tough New Competitor Exxon Mobil Should Be Concerned About: Schlumberger" By Richard Zeits

"Noble Energy Becomes Intriguing Long-Term Investment Target With Israel-Europe Pipeline" By Zoltan Ban

"Hartstreet LLC: Whiting Might Be A Good Bakken Trade Into The Driving Season" By Michael Filloon

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended April 28, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None.

We should point out that Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) announced on Friday, April 28, that it has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Also, you might want to check out this article by Seeking Alpha contributor WYCO Researcher, as it offers a good overview of what's happening with several bankrupt energy companies.

Feel free to add anything that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs increased for the 15th straight week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

