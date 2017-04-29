GlobalSCAPE's (GSB) CEO Matt Goulet on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GlobalSCAPE, Inc (NYSEMKT:GSB)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Matt Goulet – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Albrecht – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Good afternoon. Welcome to GlobalSCAPE's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today's call are GlobalSCAPE's CEO Matt Goulet; and CFO Jim Albrecht.

Jim Albrecht

Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. With me today is Matt Goulet, GlobalSCAPE's President and Chief Executive Officer. On the call today, we will discuss GlobalSCAPE's financial results for the first quarter of 2017 as presented in our earnings release, which crossed the wire just a bit ago. We have also posted the earnings release in the Investor Relations section of our website along with an updated investor factsheet and frequently asked questions. Before we begin, just a reminder that today's call, including the question-and-answer session, might include forward-looking statements regarding expected revenue, earnings per share, future plans, opportunities and expectations of the company. These estimates and plans and other forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied on this call. These risks are detailed in our latest Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2017, and in other statements made by the company.

The statements made during this conference call are based upon information known to us as of the date and time of this call, and we assume no obligation to update the information we present during this call.

That having been said, I'll move on to summarizing our financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Our revenue for Q1 was $8.3 million, a 12.6% increase over the same period last year. Not only is this result a new record high revenue for a first quarter, but this double-digit growth rate exceeds the year-over-year increase we posted for Q1 2016 of 8.8%. So we are very excited about getting off to a good start for 2017.

Consistent with our product focus, our EFT platform products and services comprised of almost 95% of our Q1 revenue compared to 92% of Q1 revenue a year ago, which is a trend that we have expected. Our EFT license revenue was up 14.4% compared to last year. And all EFT platform revenue, which includes our recurring maintenance and support revenue stream, and Professional Services was up 16.2%. We continue to produce a solid recurring revenue stream from our maintenance and support, which increased 15.2% year-over-year. Our M&S renewal rate continues to be in excess of 90%. As the installed base of our of our product and customer's mission-critical business processes continues to increase and as those customers remain highly satisfied with the performance of our products and the level of our customer service, we expect this predictable revenue stream to be highly sustainable and to continue growing in the future. Our professional services revenue increased 14.2% as we continue to see a high level of interest in those services from our customers who rely on our products in more varied and complex settings.

Moving onto the operating margins. Our gross profit for the quarter across all product and service offerings remained strong at 81.6%, which is up about 1% over Q1 2016. Our gross margin from license sales remained solid at slightly over 70%, even as amortization of past development costs invested to develop new product capabilities we have introduced over the past year has increased as planned. As usual, gross margin on maintenance and support revenue continues to be predictable and strong at about 92%.

We are really pleased to see a jump in our Professional Services gross margins to 48.6% compared to 34.3% last year. This result shows that programs we initiated to improve the effectiveness and efficiency with which we manage and deliver these services has begun to pay off. Operating expenses were about 70% of revenue compared to 73% of revenue in Q1 2016. In raw dollar terms, those expenses are up a couple hundred thousand dollars over Q4 2016, which was expected when we put our 2017 budgets in place and as we launched our sales and marketing programs for 2017.

Our research and development expenses were $739,000, which was down slightly from last year. But there are a couple of key elements to consider before reading anything into that trend. As we noted in the past, our commitment to research and development consists of 2 components: one is our ongoing work to support and improve products we've already released to the market or some might say bug fixes; the other is our ongoing investment in creating new products with enhanced features and functions that we present as capitalized software development costs on our balance sheet and amortize to expense in the future to properly match those costs with the downstream revenues that they produce. Collectively, those endeavors are meant to improve the customer experience and the competitiveness of our products. Taking those 2 components together, we spent $1.2 million on software engineering activities during the quarter compared to $1.1 million a year ago. At the end of this current quarter, our engineering staff headcount had increased 24% compared to this time last year, which not only enhanced our engineering development capacity, but also allowed us to reduce our reliance on more expensive third-party developers.

All of these results yielded net income for the quarter of $751,000 or $0.03 per share and EBITDA of $1.4 million, both of which are notable increases of our Q1 results from a year ago.

I will now turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Goulet

Thanks, Jim. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today. As you just heard from Jim, GlobalSCAPE experienced yet another strong quarter of financially and operationally. Those of you familiar with our business understand that due to buying patterns of our customers, the first quarter has historically been the lowest revenue quarter of our fiscal year, and that our revenue typically increases across the remaining quarters of the year. Nevertheless, we are encouraged with the 13% growth we achieved in our top line for the period. In addition to the $8.3 million, being the highest revenue for a first quarter in our company history, perhaps what's most promising is that we achieved growth in each of our license, M&S and Professional Service revenue streams. Revenue from core EFT platform grew 16% this quarter compared to the same quarter of last year. Within that growth, it's also important to note that our EFT license revenue grew 14% this quarter compared to the same quarter of last year.

Most notably, in the 3 quarters since we refocused our sales and product development efforts on our core EFT platform, our EFT license revenue has seen a 15% turnaround in relation to the prior 3 quarters preceding the change. These strong double-digit results are a clear and positive reinforcement of the changes we've made both from a sales and product perspective. For those who may be new to the GlobalSCAPE story, when we made the leadership change last May, our first initiative was to the reevaluate our company-wide priorities and opportunities. In doing so, we implemented a new strategic roadmap designed to focus our efforts on areas of our business that can provide not only the most immediate impact, but can also drive long-term profitable growth.

On our last call, we identified the 3 key strategic growth areas that will evolve GlobalSCAPE into more innovative, scalable and cloud-focused organization. The 3 areas include: first, accelerating organic growth by enhancing and leveraging our best-in-class EFT platform; second, expanding our strategic and focused partnerships; and finally third, developing and acquiring technologies that broaden our capabilities as well as facilitate expansion into adjacent markets that are complementary to managed file transfer, particularly around data movement, data integration and data security.

As our business continues to grow and evolve, this emphasis will form our path for increasing revenue and profitability. And across our business units we're approaching our mission as ardently as ever. Although we still have a lot ahead of us on our new roadmap, our strong Q1 results are an affirmation that our operational momentum is building nicely. Moving forward, today's call will have a dual focus. First, to share the positive results that we have made this year and second, to provide some exciting updates and outlook for what's to come in Q2 and the quarters ahead.

Turning now to our first key strategic growth initiative, accelerating our organic growth by enhancing and leveraging our best-in-class EFT platform. As GlobalSCAPE continues to outpace the broader managed file transfer or MFT market, we've remained committed to accelerating our already strong organic growth rate. There are a number of programs happening throughout the company that are laser focused on this initiative.

Goal to our organic growth programs, designed to increase the number of net new customers to GlobalSCAPE. In line with this, we've launched the customer experience program that was cross functionally established to review all points at which we could have a positive impact on our customers and their overall experience with GlobalSCAPE.

This includes taking customer feedback and ultimately using the data we gather to better our front line engagement with our customers. We believe this program will continue to keep the customer at the forefront of our strategic initiatives, while at the same time lead to an enhanced experience across the board. From a marketing perspective, we recently introduced a refresh of our company website, which we believe will increase organic lead generation for our solutions over time. And another program we're embarking on that is aimed at helping boost incremental organic growth is a new account-based marketing strategy which leverages data and analytics to target the most likely buyers and drive stronger sales leads. It's important to understand that this program is complementary to our existing market strategy. And it's because of programs like these that we've experienced a 150% year-over-year increase this quarter in leads delivered to our sales team, a metric that validates the effectiveness of our overall demand generation engine.

In addition, as part of our continued investment and expansion of our channel sales and marketing activities, we hosted a conference this week for our international channel sales partner with attendees coming from 9 different countries all over the globe. The event was geared towards increasing incentives for generating additional business, educating our partners on our expanding EFT platform as well as providing more relevant sales and marketing tools like new international websites, ultimately enabling them to be more successful in selling GlobalSCAPE solutions.

We're also making updates to this part of our domestic channel partner program. The focus here is on stimulating more partner-generated business. The program geared towards energizing the value-added reseller or VAR community, is expected to launch toward the end of the second quarter. We believe that judiciously allocating resources toward our strategic VARs is a cost-effective and proven way to accelerate our organic growth to the U.S. Along that line, we are sharply focused on where we are allocating our resources and strategic investments in the channel, particularly around how we properly incentivize and power our network to grow the business. As we strengthen our existing relationships and expand our regions to those large global markets, our namesake feels more fitting than ever. To illustrate this point, I'd like to highlight several of the new global customers we added in Q1. All of these customers have invested in a significant EFT platform deployment.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that administers the Medicare program and works in partnership with state governments to administer Medicaid, a state children's health insurance program and health insurance portability standards. Also, one of the largest Blue Cross Blue Shield family members that delivers healthcare services and long-term care insurance nationwide. And finally, Digital Document Services, a solution group under Dealertrack, which is a subsidiary of the largest U.S.-based automotive information services company, Cox Automotive. In addition to acquiring these customers, our sales pipeline remains healthy and we look forward to sharing more customer key wins on our next call.

Moving onto our second key strategic growth area, expanding on our strategic and focused partnerships. We view this area almost as an extension of the first, as both are focused on enhancing and strengthening GlobalSCAPE's existing ecosystem. However, this expansion of our focused partnerships remains a critical component of our overall strategy, it is in an area of particular importance that we want to highlight. At the end of the first quarter, we achieve our second Cisco Compatibility Certification with the Cisco Solution Partner Program. The program, as some of you know, is part of the Cisco Partner Ecosystem which unites Cisco with third-party independent hardware and software vendors to deliver integrated solutions to joint customers. As a preferred solution provider, GlobalSCAPE has demonstrated that EFT is a reliable technology to securely backup and transfer a Cisco call log or voicemail data.

Customers find the combination of our EFT platform and Cisco Unified Communications Solutions to be beneficial to their IT infrastructure and critical to better managing their business.

Divisionally, as many of you know, during the fourth quarter of 2016, GlobalSCAPE joined the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner Ready for OEM program. And although the program was only recently launched during Q1, we announced the availability of the Unified Communications Backup Appliance, which is focused on the management of corporate data flow. This appliance deploys our award-winning EFT SMB platform on an HPE ProLiant Server. The combination of our EFT platform and HPE's ProLiant Server provides midsize businesses with an opportunity to quickly implement a secure file transfer solution without the need for additional IT or financial resources. Ultimately, this appliance will minimize data loss, monitor for compliance issues and securely send a transfer of company information without stretching IT resources.

As we've talked about on prior calls, a large portion of our revenue is derived from enterprise customers, and we think the midsize businesses have been underserved and are ripe for our combined offer. Our third strategic growth initiative is focused on developing or acquiring technologies that broaden our EFT platform capabilities and expand our overall total addressable market. We've made significant progress on this key initiative over the last couple of quarters. And I would like to provide a high level review of 3 exciting products that we have currently developing. First, we are working on making several enhancements to our cloud-based MFT offering which reflects our increasing focus on the future, including continued support for both the Microsoft Azure platform and Amazon Web Services. These leading vendors enable our customers to deploy a scalable data exchange solution. These platforms, coupled with our enhancements to our cloud-based offering, will allow GlobalSCAPE to offer our customers a consumption-based product, which is a key element of our forward-looking approach. The second product that we will soon be launching is an Analytics Business Intelligence called EFT Insight. EFT Insight was conceived and is being developed based on requests made by our customers. We'll currently finalizing a beta program with a handful of those customers. The product has been very well-received by the participants, who have given us a lot of great feedback that will lead to the continued evolution of EFT Insight. As we wrap up the beta program, we expect to be making EFT Insight generally available in Q2.

And finally, and perhaps most exciting, in the near future, we are planning to launch a cloud data integration platform as a service offering, also known in the industry as [IPass]. We view this subscription-based technology as a forward-looking next generation data management offering. Data integration is an adjacent market to MFT. And we believe this solution will be a natural extension and enhancement to our core MFT offering.

Integrating and innovating new technologies like IPass enables us to grow and expand more quickly and efficiently, benefiting not only GlobalSCAPE but our growing customer base who can decrease their costs associated with deployment, setup, configuration and training. It's important to note that our upcoming product releases will be the most impactful we've delivered since the mid-2014 launch of the EFT with high availability. And we're not stopping with these product releases. GlobalSCAPE will continue to research adjacent markets to determine strategic ways to extend our portfolio with complementary technologies.

In summary, our strong financial results in the first quarter, highlighted by double-digit growth in several of our key metrics including revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA, reflect the continued successful execution of our long-term strategy. These results, along with our continued operational progress have positioned us not only for success in 2017, but also for the years ahead.

On a higher level, the demand for data management technologies has never been greater. And the challenges have never been more complex. And it's with that insight that GlobalSCAPE continues to work every day at solving the various challenges of our customers. We remained committed to serving our community by delivering impeccable quality within our core EFT platform, while also expanding our offerings to our diverse and growing customer base, that have come to rely upon on GlobalSCAPE for our solutions and support.

GlobalSCAPE is helping meet the data management challenges of today while continuing on the path to become an innovative cloud vendor that helps its customers address the data-related challenges of the future.

With that in mind, we'll continue to build on the momentum we created of the last several quarters. And we look forward to sharing more developments in the months ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And we do have a question from Gregory Newman from The Newman Agency.

Gregory Newman

In the HP news that you all had, HPE, you said GlobalSCAPE is working directly with their distributor Versatile to package and sell the joint solution that you guys have with them, that you just discussed. And that happens to be -- several times that was their top distributor. Also showed that -- well, that's very different from anything in GlobalSCAPE's past because we're never had any news like this where you signed a partnership where you integrated or you were certified like Microsoft certification, Cisco certification, where you brought in news about a reseller. So that makes this news different, in my perspective, because you brought in a big partner, you integrated, now you have something to do with even the packaging. This is an SMB product. SME market targeted product. And I remember, Matt, that your history is with SMB also a very good history with (inaudible) introducing SMB products into North America. So I'm really curious about sales expectations, what you're looking at. If you're packaging, if you're helping them. The who, what, when, where why you all got involved that way this time? Why it's different? Why (inaudible) different. And does that mean we should be looking for sales from that product? Or is there a distributor getting involved in that product? And so that's my first question, to clarify this issue.

Matt Goulet

Okay. Thanks for the question, Greg. Yes, so we're excited about working with HP and Versatile is one of their larger distributors, and really kind of pushing the product out through, not only the GlobalSCAPE partnership, but Versatile's partners and eventually HP partners. We've got an opportunity to incorporate the technology onto our platform. The first phase occurred when we released the Unified Backup Communications Appliance in March. So we're excited about that and all the work that we're doing with HP. It really kind of fits into our midmarket offering, our SME as you astutely identified. We certainly feel like that's an underserved segment of the market. And this is one of several solutions in the upcoming months that we'll be talking about a little bit further. We have plans on packaging up an on-premise solution in addition to a cloud solution. And marketing is gearing up for that now. So you'll hear more in the near term. We get the majority of our revenue from the enterprise right now. And we think that we can certainly take the solution set that we have now as well as some of these initial announcements that you'll hear in the next coming months and make a significant impact with the help of all of our channel partners in the midmarket. So stay tune for more on that front.

Gregory Newman

All right. And if you could elaborate or refresh on the (inaudible), the IPass solution. That sounds pretty incredible. Just trying to grasp all the details that you give us. If there's anything you could refresh and add along that line, what we might expect second quarter, third quarter, some kind of timeline. Maybe any channel partners gearing up for that, so forth. Just update us on that.

Matt Goulet

Yes, I can do it at a high level. I can tell you this, that there's a lot more information coming on that here in the next couple months. We're targeting end of Q2, potentially early Q3 launch of that solution. So we're working hard to get that out the door. There's a lot of information around IPass out there. It's a suite of cloud services enabling development, execution and governance of integration flows, connecting combination of on prem and cloud-based processes, services and applications. So we're really excited about it. It dovetails very well with the solutions set that we have. One of the challenges that GlobalSCAPE has had historically is that some of our market competitors have had data integration capabilities and we have not. So the good news is, we'll be brought up to speed here. The better news is, we're going to be rolling out a cloud-based solution which is the IPass portion of it. And so where some of our larger competitors have legacy on prem only offerings, we think that's going to give us a leg up on the market. So this is really kind of the second step in a 3-stage storey of what GlobalSCAPE's going to become with some additional security features that you'll find out more about down the road. So stay tuned here over the next 30, 60, 90 days to hear a whole lot more about our IPass. We're very, very excited about that.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come [Peter Grillo], private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Couple of questions, if that's okay. Back in -- sometime in December, there's was announcement that there was a private placement for approximately 15% of the shares held by a couple of the larger private shareholders or probably still current shareholders. Would you consider these -- the new investment group to be passive investors or activist investors? Just a quick characterization on what your thoughts on that is? And also, will that investor group be getting any board seats?

Jim Albrecht

All right. It's Jim Albrecht here. I think we characterize them as very supportive investors. They are well aware of our strategy. We keep them posted as to what's going on, to the extent we can. And we look forward to them being part of the GlobalSCAPE family for a long period of time as they watch their investment grow and prosper with what we do as a company. As it relates to board seat, proxy materials for our annual meeting in May went out recently. And the status of nominees for the Board of Directors is set forth in those proxy materials, which included couple of existing board members. So you can gather more information about that entire structure by reading the proxy statement, if you would. It's available online at sec.gov or on our website. So we look forward to the enhanced and broadened ownership profile. All the while, the shareholders who have sold some of their shares continue to be actively involved in the company we're, as always, we're excited them part of the team also.

Unidentified Analyst

Can I ask another question?

Jim Albrecht

Absolutely.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I know there's a topic in previous calls dating back a couple of years. Has there been any thought given to potentially giving future guidance with respect to earnings and revenues, even if it's in a range of guidance? Sometimes what happens is where there's only quarterly updates, leaves a 90-day window to try and kind of keep up. The press releases are good. But just a thought on the possibility of maybe putting out future guidance?

Matt Goulet

At this current time, we don't intend to provide any short-term guidance. And of course, annual guidance becomes quarterly guidance as we move along throughout the year, right. So we really want to talk a lot more about what we're doing to ensure long-term growth. One of the realities that we face in dealing with some of the companies that I mentioned on the call, large enterprise that we just have very little to no control over their procurement processes. So our sales teams worked really hard with our customers and prospects. And we try to be intimately involved and influence the process and the timing of that. But at the end of the day, there are times where it's just difficult for our customers' timelines and their budgets, and often they don't even know. And so it's an ongoing challenge that we face. And we're not the only ones in the space. So we track our business quarterly. And we understand as a public company how important that is. But we're very cognizant about the ebbs and flows that come with being an enterprise software company. So although we track (inaudible) quarterly, we measure our success annually. So glad to certainly give you more detail about our long-term plans and guidance in that specific fashion, but from a near-term perspective, it's not our intention to give more detailed guidance in the near future.

[Operator Instructions] Next we'll take a follow-up from Gregory Newman from The Newman Agency.

Gregory Newman

Lot of good information. I have a question about BitCoin and chain block (sic) [block chain] technology. Already, since IBM and Microsoft, they have their own block chain programs. And it's becoming common knowledge that Goldman Sachs is going to be a key beneficiary of block chain technology. They're a major financial organization, their product, platform, EFT which is excellent at 16% growth this quarter. That's involved in a lot of financial -- well, you've got a lot of financial business going on there. Are you looking at block chain in any type of way to add to your platform, for module or any other thing? Is it on the shelf? Are you looking at it? Have you heard anything? Delved into it a little bit to see how it might apply to you guys?

Matt Goulet

Sure. So we follow block chain like we do all potential technologies in the space. And not only the financial sector, but healthcare and everywhere else where we play. So block chain is one that we keep our eye on. And it's getting a lot of buzz. It's just difficult to predict how it's going to impact the industry. We certainly think in near and midterm, and potentially the long term, it will not be a replacement of managed file transfer. These large companies have a significant investment and embed us in their infrastructure. So it remains to be seen in the future how block chain is going to fit in with all that. But of course being a compliance driven application provider like ourselves, I think it's very important that we track that pretty closely. Right now, we don't have any modules or anything in development, but that's always subject to change. We're always looking on the horizon for new technologies and to be able to take advantage of new market opportunities. So it's a good question. It's something we keep our close eye on. But certainly nothing that we think is going to have much of an impact on us in the near future.

[Operator Instructions] And next we'll go to [Daryl Bradley], private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Daryl Bradley, private investor. It certainly seems like this is trend now trend now Q-over-Q and Y-over-Y as far as growth and adding to your position. My question is, and I asked it last time, is what are we doing from a marketing standpoint to get the name out to [the borders]? In my opinion this stock should not be sitting where it's sitting right now. And I'm not sure if it's really a matter of the name's not out there, people just don't know about who we are and what we're doing. So maybe talk a little bit about, if you can, on what we're doing to market GlobalSCAPE to the investment community so that the investors on the phone and that are out there are going to start to really see this stock move like I believe it really should be?

Matt Goulet

Yes, so I'll let Jim follow up to this. But I can tell you some of the things that we're doing. We recently changed (inaudible), we're really excited about the new relationship that we have there. We certainly recognize the need to do that. We're doing quite a few outreach programs to bring new investors into the fold institutionally as well. It's difficult the position that where we're in. It's hard to get analyst coverage at the size that we're at, at this microcap level. It's difficult for us to get coverage. It's a little bit of a chicken and the egg. So we're working hard. We've recognized that, that's a challenge. Certainly, continuing to provide good results is going to be something that will continue to open up some eyes. There's not only -- if you can take a look at our financial history with the cash available, continuously profitable, revenue growth, profitability growth that we've had, there's very few companies in that particular category. So we're going to continue to get the word out. Marketing really focused on lead generation, building awareness. We think some of these partnership programs like with F5 and HP and the things that we're doing with Cisco will continue to get us coverage that way. So it isn't silver bullet kind of scenario where it's a single product approach. We're really taking a multi-faceted approach, paying a lot of attention to it. And you'll continue to see more of that down the road. Jim, anything to add?

A – Jim Albrecht

Sure. And couple of other things we do. We actively look for analyst coverage, which can always be a challenge for a company our size. And we work it hard and we we're looking forward to those opportunities. Of course, the enhanced investor relations activities that Matt alluded to, are going to begin to pay dividends. And then not the least of which are some of the new product offerings, particularly the IPass product and other things that are going to begin to add some additional visibility to GlobalSCAPE, begin to set it apart from what it's been in the past and get people interested in the story and what we're doing. And then lastly, but certainly not least, as we continue to deliver these handsome financial results, we hope and we believe the market will begin to take notice.

Our next person will come from [Carol Lucifano] with -- a private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm one of your holders – stockholders, independent. And I want to say congratulations on a good quarter.

Matt Goulet

Well, thank you. Well, we appreciate that. And I would like thank the gentleman previously for being such a long-term shareholder and supporter. We have a number of people like that. They've been with us for a long time, and we look forward to really rewarding them for their perseverance over the next few years.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, that sounds good because I've been holding for quite a while myself.

Jim Albrecht

Hopefully, you can ask that question next quarter as well, Catherine (sic) [Carol].

And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session.

Jim Albrecht

Well, we want to thank everybody who asked questions. And we can also see that we had quite a large number of people on the call. So we're hoping that we answered all of your questions. And for those of you who listen to this subsequently on the webcast, welcome, glad you were part of it. And we always are happy to visit with you, share these good results and answer your questions. We look forward to visiting with you again after Q2. Everybody, have a wonderful day. Thank you.

Matt Goulet

Thank you.

Thank you for joining us today for GlobalSCAPE's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

