LifePoint Health's (LPNT) Bill Carpenter on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bill Carpenter

Thank you. Welcome everyone to LifePoint Health's first quarter 2017 earnings call. We hope you've had a chance to review the press release we issued earlier this morning. I'll begin by taking you through a discussion of the first quarter, I'll then hand the call over to Mike Coggin, our Chief Financial Officer, for a closer look at our financial performance. Following our prepared remarks, Mike and I, as well as David Dill, our President and Chief Operating Officer, will be available to answer your questions.

For the first quarter, revenues from consolidated operations were approximately $1.63 billion, an increase of approximately 3% over last year. Adjusted normalized EBITDA was approximately $196 million, an increase of approximately 5% when compared to a year ago. And diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, were $1.07, up 26%.

During the quarter, excluding the impact of meaningful use, operating margins expanded year-over-year and sequentially. This reflects progress toward our strategy to bring acquired hospitals up from low single-digit to low double-digit margins within the first three years.

Additionally, our volume trends continued in the right direction. While same-hospital admissions were down 0.7% in the quarter, equivalent admissions were up 0.5%. Our cash flow also improved. And Mike will walk you through additional details.

Our strategies have continued to work. We believe that our focus on delivering high-quality care and service, growth, cost management and developing high performing talent is effective in most any environment.

We are pleased to report the solid first quarter results which were in line with our expectations. We continue to differentiate our organization based on our results in quality and patient safety. Using the framework of our national quality program, we are standardizing the provision of clinical care and progressively eliminating unwanted clinical variation. We are developing best practices and have created methods to effectively spread measurable improvements across our national footprint. An important effect of our standardizing clinical processes is the reduction of unnecessary costs and building out more predictable healthcare outcomes.

During the quarter, we were proud to celebrate Bourbon Community Hospital as our fourth facility to achieve the prestigious designation as a LifePoint -- Duke LifePoint quality affiliate and we expect several more facilities to achieve this designation in 2017. In addition, our commitment to leadership in quality and patient safety is recognized by the National Patient Safety Foundation for the number of LifePoint leaders who are certified professionals in patient safety.

As you can see, the actions we're taking to improve performance or delivering results. Building on the experience gained with our partners at Duke and Norton, we continue to look for opportunities to benefit from the expertise of others. Our recent joint venture with LHC Group brings our company to another level of focus on home health and hospice and enhances our opportunity to grow this portion of our business.

We believe we have opportunities for growth in each of our existing markets by adding profitable service lines and recruiting physicians. Additionally, if we identify an acquisition that makes compelling, strategic and financial sense, we have the financial flexibility to take advantage of it and maintain a strong balance sheet. As you are all aware, discussions regarding healthcare reform continue. We are closely monitoring developments along with other companies across the healthcare industry and are participating in ongoing discussions with policymakers.

No matter what shape reform will ultimately takes. We are confident that our strategy will continue to drive value for our shareholders, patients, physicians, and communities. We are encouraged by the positive momentum we experienced in the first quarter and look forward to a strong remainder of the year.

I'll now turn the call over to Mike. Mike?

Mike Coggin

Thank you, Bill and good morning everyone.

As Bill noted, our first quarter performance was in line with our expectations and we are pleased with the results. There are several drivers that impacted our results in the quarter and I'll cover them in more detail starting with volume.

In the first quarter of 2017, we continued to see sequential quarterly improvements in admissions and equivalent admissions. For the quarter, same-hospital admissions were down 0.7%. These admissions were reduced by 110 basis points from the impact of one less calendar day 30 basis points from reductions and readmissions and 40 basis points from certain lower acuity admissions such as births. Flu related admissions favorably impacted the quarter by 110 basis points.

Same-hospital equivalent admissions were up 0.5% including the negative effect of 100 basis points from the impact of one less calendar day. Equivalent admissions were favorably impacted by 100 basis points from an increase in flu-related volume including a 0.3% increase and same-hospital emergency room visits and increases in various other service lines. We continue to experience declines in self-pay patient volume during the first quarter of 2017. Same-hospital self-pay admissions were down approximately 2.9% and represented 4% of total admissions which is down slightly from 4.1% in the first quarter of 2016.

Additionally, same-hospital self-pay emergency room visits were down approximately 10% and represented 11% of total emergency room visits, down from 12.2% in the first quarter of last year.

During the first quarter of 2017, our same-hospital total surgeries were down 2.6% with inpatient surgeries down 6.2% and outpatient surgeries down 1.6%. When adjusted to exclude the impact of one less calendar day, we estimate that same-hospital total surgeries would have been down 1.1%.

Our revenues from consolidated operations in the quarter were up $49.5 million or 3.1% to $1.63 billion as compared to $1.58 billion in the prior year primarily as a result of growth in equivalent admission volumes, higher reimbursement rates from commercial payers as well as one additional month of the Providence Health System that we acquired effective February 1, 2016. Our consolidated revenue was reduced as a result of the transfer of 11 of our home health agencies and six hospices to our LHC partnership.

Accordingly, the revenue and expenses for these businesses are no longer included in our consolidated results as we account for our share of this partnership using the equity method. When adjusted to exclude both Providence as well as the reduction to revenue associated with the LHC transaction, our revenues were up approximately $32 million or 2.1% over the same quarter of the prior year.

On the pricing side as compared to the first quarter of last year, net revenue per equivalent admission was up 1% on a same-hospital basis and up 1.5% on a consolidated basis driven primarily by higher reimbursement rates from commercial payers.

These increases were offset in part by a shift in payer mix from commercial payers to Medicare great portion of our patient population as well as the impact of the previously discussed decline in surgical volumes and impact of the LHC transaction. In the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the same quarter of the prior year and as a percentage of total revenue, Medicare increased by 160 basis points to 39% and commercial payers decreased by 100 basis points to 45.7%.

Now turning to costs. As a percentage of revenues, consolidated salary, wages and benefit costs increased by 50 basis points to 48.9% primarily as a result of the use of more expensive contract nursing labor in certain of our markets, the increasing costs have employing a greater number of physicians and the related support staff and higher employee health benefit expenses in the first quarter. These increases were partially offset by productivity improvements in certain of our markets.

As a percentage of revenues, consolidated supply costs improved by 20 basis points to 16.4% during the first quarter as a result of our effective cost management strategies in areas such as pharmaceutical utilization, but also as a result of the previously discussed decline in surgeries. We continue to experience pricing pressure with oncology and other cancer related drugs.

During the first quarter of 2017, our consolidated other operating expenses improved by 230 basis points to 22.9 as a percentage of revenues. As a remainder, during the first quarter of the prior year we recognized a 24.7% increase in insurance expense from medical malpractice claims for certain cardiology related lawsuits.

Excluding the impact of this charge in the first quarter of the prior year, our other operating expenses improved 70 basis points primarily as a result of lower acquisition related legal and consulting fees; favorable finds development under our self-insured professional liability program. Additionally, other operating expenses included the positive financial performance for certain businesses which we account for under the equity method. Also during the quarter, other operating expenses were impacted by an increase in professional fees.

Excluding the impact of the 2016 cardiology related charge, our first quarter 2017 adjusted normalized EBITDA increased 5% to $195.6 million, an increase of $9.3 million from the same quarter of last year. The improvement in EBITDA -- adjusted EBITDA was offset in part by a reduction in meaningful used income to $3.2 million which declined from $6.3 million in the prior year. Again when normalized to exclude the impact of the prior year cardiology related charge, our first quarter 2017 margin from consolidated operations improved by 20 basis points to 12% as compared to a 11.8% in the prior year.

When further adjusted to exclude the impact of a reduction in our meaningful used funding, our margins improved by 40 basis points over the prior year. The improvement was driven by our operating performance including the increased margin contributions from many of our recently acquired hospitals. As you can see from our results this quarter, we believe that our strategy is working.

Excluded from EBITDA were two additional matters which positively affected our financial performance. During the three months ended March 31, 2017, we recognized a gain of $7.9 million or $0.12 per diluted share in connection with the first of three expected phases of our LHC partnership. We expect to continue to transfer the remainder of our home health and hospice services to LHC and two additional phases over the balance of the year.

Secondly, we recognized a gain of $18 million or $0.27 per diluted share related to the reversal of a previously established reserve in connection with our acquisition of the hospital in Marquette, Michigan in 2012. The reserve related to certain self-disclosure matters that were made to CMS by the prior owners. During the first quarter of 2017, the prior owner successfully negotiated the settlement of these matters at amounts that were less than previously estimated. As a result, our exposure to those matters was eliminated. Excluding the impact of these two items in the quarter as well as the cardiology related matter and a $1.2 million impairment charge last year, our adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.07 in the quarter, up $0.22 compared to $0.85 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Approximately $0.10 of this increase is a result of improvements in our operating performance and the remaining increase is a result of the full year impact of shares of common stock that were brought back under our repurchase program throughout 2016.

During the first quarter of 2017, our effective tax rate was 34.9%, down 210 basis points from 37% in the first quarter of 2016. Our effective tax rate was favorably impacted by the adoption of a new accounting standard which prospectively changes how differences in compensation expense for share-based awards for accounting and tax purposes are recognized upon vesting or settlement as well as the benefit of the reversal of a previously established tax reserve.

Excluding these two items, we estimate that our normalized effective tax rate was approximately 37.5% for the first quarter of 2017. Cash flows from operations for the quarter was $91.7 million, an increase of 3.4% when compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Our cash flows were positively impacted by higher net income and improvements in the amount and timing of cash collections of outstanding accounts receivable. These improvements were partially offset by increases in the amount and timing of payments of our accounts payable, group salaries, self insurance claims and income taxes.

During the first quarter of 2017, we funded the settlement of certain cardiology related matters previously disclosed. Additionally during the first quarter of 2017, we funded $24.8 million in tax payments compared with just $0.3 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Our net days in accounts receivable on a consolidated basis improved by four days to 51.7 as compared to the same period in the prior year and by 1.8 days when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

During the first quarter of 2017, we completed our billing transition process and collected a significant portion of the anticipated surplus of outstanding accounts receivable that was caused by our fourth quarter implementation of a new clinical IT system at our Conemaugh Health System in Pennsylvania. We invested $68.5 million in capital expenditures during the current quarter and did not buyback any shares of our common stock. As a result, we have $100 million remaining under our current authorization that expires in March 2018.

In summary, we're very pleased with our first quarter operating results. We continue to be disciplined in our approach as efficient operators and use our strong balance sheet to drive shareholder value. Additional information regarding our first quarter results is available by reviewing our SEC filings including our 10-Q which we will file later today.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Bill for some closing remarks.

Bill Carpenter

Great, Mike. Thanks.

I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our LifePoint's talented employees and physicians who work hard everyday to help us achieve our mission and vision. We look forward to continuing to execute on our strategic initiatives and driving value for our shareholders.

With that, we will now take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Ralph Giacobbe with Citi. Please proceed.

Ralph Giacobbe

Thanks. Good morning. Could you maybe breakout margin improvement on some of the relatively new deals, I mean, break out by class or years, just help us understand where you stand at this point, seems like you are doing pretty well there. And then, maybe talk a little bit more about the same facility margin profile at this point whether that sort of improved or not year-over-year and maybe what sustainable top-line you need for sort of margin preservation on those legacy facilities? Thanks.

David Dill

Yes. On the transitioning hospitals clearly all of our new hospitals are rolling our same-store results. So there is natural pause that we have been talking about for some time. We've been waiting for the quarter to show up and it has this quarter where each of our hospitals are in the overall results.

We continue to have confidence in our ability to achieve the market expansion in each of these hospitals and as you would expect some of these are further along than others. As a remainder, when Mike on our guidance call talked about the class of 2014, 2015 and 2016 hospitals, those 13 hospitals represented just under $2.3 billion worth of revenue. So as you'd expect some of further along and others we like to look at on this classes of hospitals we are well into our defined three year integration process to expand those margins and to the low double-digit range and we expect to achieve those results in each of the hospitals and I glad that we could make sure that showed up well and clear this quarter.

Ralph Giacobbe

Okay. And then the same facility margin profile?

Mike Coggin

Yes. I'll walk you through that, Ralph, thanks for the question. When we go back and we're -- just as a point of reference to what David talked about, we did for this quarter as I talked about earlier pull out Providence from our consolidated operations. So Providence Hospitals are the only one that's kind of excluded from the same-store discussion, but same-store margins again excluding Providence would have been up about 10 basis points year-over-year and the margin improvement in those same-store book of business really follows the same explanations in terms of the consolidated company pressuring the salary, wage and benefit line item, supplies did a little bit better, and then, our other operating costs where we saw some favorable development that really drove the margin improvement. So it's very consistent with what we saw on a consolidated basis.

Ralph Giacobbe

Okay. That's helpful. And then, just volume trends you're certainly improved sequentially. Your surgical numbers continue to see maybe a little bit of pressure, just remind is what's driving that as a strategic in anyway around what are some of those procedures whether it goes to urban markets or flow down to outpatient or ASCs and maybe what surgeries specifically are you seeing greatest pressures in? Thanks.

Bill Carpenter

Let me try to break that down, Ralph into maybe three buckets. One, when you are talking about real volumes, Mike walked through most of those in his prepared comments. Births for us, we're only down about 1%, we knew that was going to stabilize when we comped out of the program that we closed down in the first quarter of last year, so that provided some stability. ER business coming back obviously helped overall adjusted and equivalent admissions. There was a decline that we saw in self-pay ED business. About half of that decline was in one state where Medicaid expanded the other half was across the organization that put a little pressure on overall ED business. But with the flu season that Mike talked about we saw ED business stabilize and actually grow.

As it relates to surgical volumes, adjusted for the one less calendar day, we saw about a 1.1% decline overall in surgical volumes, the majority little over half was related to low acuity pain cases in a small number of our markets that were result of a couple of things -- couple of physicians that lasted we are working to replace these are variable acuity cases that don't drive much earnings but drive a lot of statistics for us. And also in one case a physician moved the cases back into the clinic, so the service is still being provided in the community is just in one of our independent physicians' clinics.

We did experience some volume declines in core orthopedic and general surgery service lines during the quarter, some of these we talked about on the last quarter call and we are aggressively utilizing locums where appropriate and recruiting an on-boarding different physicians in the different markets to provide the overall coverage. But in our core services, orthopedic and general surgery were the two that we saw some weakness that even once you adjust for the calendar impact that Mike talked about still down a little bit.

Ralph Giacobbe

Okay. Helpful. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of A.J. Rice with UBS. Please proceed with your question.

A.J. Rice

Hi, hello everybody. This may follow-up on the last one little bit, but it sounds like the self-pay trends you're seeing are a little better than we're seeing from the peers both in ER visits and absolute admissions or adjusted admissions. Anything -- how would -- if you drill down on that and because I see like others are seeing sort of it return to the pre-ACA mid single-digit growth rate of self-pay volumes and yours is a little better than that. Any reason to that's happening you think?

Mike Coggin

Yes, A.J. This is Mike. So we have like you pointed out we're seeing some reduction in that growth especially in the ED side we felt self-pay in our emergency department visit line item where we saw the 0.3% growth rate, we saw self-pay down significantly period-over-period. We see it across the board in many of our markets, but there is a concentration in states like Louisiana where we saw Medicaid expansion late last year. It is tempering a little bit in terms of the acceleration of that reduction in self-pay growth rate, but we see it in places like Louisiana where we saw Medicaid expansion. But, I think these trends that you've talked about and what we've mentioned here on the self-pay are starting to be little more consistent.

A.J. Rice

I was wondering if we were finally seeing some catch-up in the employment picture in some of your markets versus what we've seen in the urban markets for little while or not, but drill down on that I'm sure.

David Dill

Yes. I wish we could put a flag in the ground say that was the absolute driver in all and I think there are pockets where we have seen employment improved and coupled with just portfolio of the organization as we've grown into some bigger markets, I think you have more stability there compared to many other markets that we've operated for a decade or longer. So there are some stability, but that's not the main driver, A.J.

A.J. Rice

All right. You've had three years of very robust deal volume in the last 12 months is somewhat moderated, is that reflective of what's in the pipeline, the uncertainty around the ACA, is this a conscious decision to let some of the drivers that you bought during that big build-up period mature, can you give us some flavor for that?

Bill Carpenter

Sure, A.J. This is Bill. We are very focused as you know on integrating the hospitals that we bought recently. So that $2.3 billion of new revenue that David referred to a minute ago is important to us to bring those hospitals into the system well. I think it is important to recognize that during this time, this natural pause that we discussed that we are taking advantage of the opportunity to prove out the margin expansion component of our strategy.

We're also really focused on organic growth opportunities in the markets where we own the hospitals today. All that said, we are the buyer of choice for many community based hospitals around the country and as we evaluate these opportunities, I think what you're seeing is an exercise of great discipline. But, we look forward to continuing to grow the company and enhance shareholder value as compelling opportunities present themselves in the future.

A.J. Rice

Okay. Maybe one last one, I will sneak in real quick here. On North Carolina which is obviously huge stake for you guys. I think the new governor had expressed interest in pursuing the Medicaid expansion without waivers, just outright expansion. Can you give us an update on whether there is any activity around that possibly making that happen?

Bill Carpenter

Well, there is a lot of activity, a lot of discussion in North Carolina, Virginia, Kansas, several states, actually, but we are not accounting on anything this year, but depending on the outcome of consideration in Washington if everything is going on, I do think that other states will consider expansion, whether outright or through the use of a waiver and we're going to continue to work, continue to talk to the governors, we're talking to governor certainly in North Carolina, in Virginia and Kansas and Tennessee and a number of other states and with state legislatures to advocate for solutions to expand coverage to people in our markets. It will be a continuing focus.

A.J. Rice

Okay. All right. Thanks a lot.

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Rigg with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Rigg

Hi, good morning. Just wanted to comeback to the labor commentary, you made a number of points, but what's not clear to me yet is, is the labor getting worse or do you think is stabilized or is it getting better at this point?

David Dill

Well, for us and I can't speak obviously to others, but for us what seem to be more concentrated in our hospitals that were closer to the urban course. When you think about the LifePoint portfolio of hospitals and you go to a place like Conyers, Georgia, that's outside of Atlanta and a place like Jeffersonville, Indiana that's across the river, literally across the river from Louisville, what's started in those areas seems to be spreading a little bit. But when you look at our overall results for the quarter, our total labor cost were up approximately 4%. I think it's 4.1%, 40% of that increase was just putting Providence in for the full period, remember we only had Providence for two months last year, three months this year. The remainder of that increase is where we're seeing a labor pressure, so I would say it's getting little more intense in moving further from the urban course into our markets. We're seeing that manifest itself in higher utilization of contract labor, most predominately on the nursing side and the nursing areas of our hospitals.

But we're offsetting that with some productivity gains and we're really proud of our teams around the country that with neutrals that we have rolled out with the new hospitals that are joining organization, a lot of day-to-day decision-making from frontline caregivers and department mangers in improving productivity even in volume backdrop like we reported this quarter. So we made some productivity gains to help offset it. I think we've got everything built into our guidance for this year that we feel comfortable with. But it does seem to be spreading out a little bit more over the course of the last two or three quarters.

Bill Carpenter

And I think it's important to recognize that we expected this creep from urban markets into more real markets. And David, it's right, the plan we have put plans in place to mitigate that trend and we're working hard to create places where people want to work and we have a very stable group of long-term employees in our hospitals who just only love their hospital. So I'm proud of the productivity improvements that are helping to offset this trend, I'm also proud of those people who really care about their hospital and want to be there in these communities.

Chris Rigg

Great, thanks. And then just one follow-up with regard to sort of natural pause in M&A. I guess how should we -- I appreciate what you're trying to do here is show the margin improvement, but I guess how long should that persist, meaning when do you think you will actually get back into the M&A game? Thanks.

Bill Carpenter

Well, we're not out of the M&A game. We are working on a pipeline that I think is strong and with great opportunities. What we are doing is exercising a great deal of discipline as we analyze those opportunities. So, we don't have anything to announce and when we do we will. But our effort is to make sure, first of all, that we're integrating the hospitals that we bought recently into the company will and I think in our results that you see this morning we are showing that. And we have been looking forward frankly to the ability that this natural pause gives us to be able for our stockholders to see that clearly. And we want to grow the company and we want to do that in a right way and we think a disciplined approach to acquisitions is a part of that. So not able to give you a timing answer this morning. But, know that we are still the buyer of choice for many hospitals around the country who are looking for quality partner is either a part of LifePoint or part of Duke LifePoint, part of the Northern and LifePoint. It's a compelling story.

Chris Rigg

Great. Thanks a lot.

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Fidel with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Scott Fidel

Thanks. Good morning. First question just want to follow-up on the labor pressure dynamics that you are seeing and maybe just if you can drill in a bit to behavioral in terms of what you saw in the quarter, I know that had been an area you had flagged number of quarters before along with the industry in terms of being an area of recruiting pressure and just interest in an update there.

Bill Carpenter

Yes. So I think it's very similar to the comments that we've made probably over the last two or three quarters both on nursing, labor and also physician manpower as well to service those programs for us. We had some service line disruptions up in Pennsylvania that we're back filling those physicians that's progressing, it's taken a little bit longer than I thought what I think that points to shortages that are there, I don't see it any worse today than I did a couple of quarters ago, but roughly the same.

Scott Fidel

Okay. Then just had a second question just on some of the payer mix trends and if you could maybe drill into that as well which again seems to be sort of similar to what we're seeing with some of the other peers in the industry in terms of the rise in Medicare mix and decline in commercial in the quarter. Just anything in specific that you can spike out there or is that just more sort of demographics related and what you're expecting around that for the remainder of the year?

Mike Coggin

Yes, Scott. Thanks. This is Mike speaking.

With regards to our payer mix and our overall revenue per equivalent admission statistics, when we put the guidance together for the year, we said total revenue would be up somewhere in the range of 2% to 3.5%, the right component of that 1.5% to 2.5% up. And as we reported today just to kind of set the stage, adjusted admissions up 50 basis points on a same-store basis. And then, when we adjust for the LHC transaction, revenue per AA up 1.6%, so the combination of those is about 2.1% increase and that was in our prepared comments.

So as we now kind of turn to your question around payer mix, we did see the shift on Medicare -- in Medicare up 160 basis points and as we'd pointed out earlier, commercial down about 100 basis points, a large part of that is, first of all, was expected. And then as we saw flu volumes increase we saw the impact that had on our payer mix kind of shifting as you think about flu-related volume typically a lot of folks that are subject to kind of the respiratory issues are the elderly population meaning Medicare.

We also saw the surgery declines impact the payer mix to some degree as well. So we continue to monitor our payer mix shifts. We're not overly concerned in one particular quarter this trends the same way, so we continue to monitor that and look at it. But overall, everything that we have reported today in the trends in that payer mix where things that were expected as we put our plan together.

Scott Fidel

Okay. Then just one last quick one for you Mike, just in terms for modeling purposes, what tax rate would you suggest will use for the remainder of the year. So we'll be using that 37.5% normalized or something sort of between…

Mike Coggin

I would in terms of 37.5% for the balance of the year, now the stock compensation accounting pronouncement that we talked about that create fluctuation. And so as I mentioned to your earlier -- with our effective rate down at 34.9% that stock comp probably for this particular quarter was about -- was a little more than about 110 basis points of the decline from the normalized number of 37.5%. Again that's going to be subject to vesting stock option activity things like that that are little less than predictable, but I would circle 37% to 37.5% for modeling purposes over the balance of the year.

Scott Fidel

Okay, great. Thank you.

Mike Coggin

You're welcome.

Our next question comes from the line of Gary Taylor, JPMorgan. Please proceed.

Gary Taylor

Hi, good morning. Almost all of my good questions have been asked so I just had one tid-bit. I just wanted to go back to Mike, the disclosure around the deconsolidating activity again just from modeling. I think your comments you kind of combine the LHC field with Providence. So I just wondering if you could tell us what impact just the deconsolidating activity had on the quarter and since there is no equity and subsidiary income, I'm presuming there is not a lot of EBITDA impact, but maybe just what the revenue impact of the deconsolidating activity was?

Mike Coggin

Sure. So the LHC transaction and just kind of set the stage here, Gary. The LHC transaction will occur and I mention this in the opening comments, will occur over the course of the year. There is currently plan two additional contributions of home health and hospice agencies and business lines into the partnership with the balance of the year. So there is one and then there is two more that will occur.

In terms of the first quarter, the contributions that we made reduced revenue somewhere in the neighborhood of $8 million to $10 million and the margin on that business was very, very small. It was almost immaterial. So you can assume that revenue and expenses that were deconsolidated moved over into the non-consolidated equity method type business that we have. So on the revenue side, call it $8 million to $10 million and the impact on that was about the 60 basis point addition to same-store revenue per equivalent admission that I've talked to you about previously. So that would -- that's how I would frame it up for the first transaction that we during the first quarter.

Gary Taylor

And then, so annualized that maybe $40 million but then you're saying there is some more fields, is that larger annualized impact that's encapsulated in the revenue guidance that was contemplated or?

Mike Coggin

Yes, it is -- if we contemplated that so when we provide a guidance that I mentioned few minutes ago, we contemplated and those rates the transaction with LHC throughout the full year, all three levels of contribution, yes.

Gary Taylor

Okay. And just one final point might be a little dense this morning. So 1.5% same-store revenue growth that you disclosed that hasn't been adjusted for this, so absent this deconsolidation that would have been 2.1%.

Mike Coggin

Yes, right. So I'll just give you the numbers. So we -- same-store grew on the volume side 0.5% same-store grew on the rate side 1%, but when you adjust for LHC and the combination of the same-store is 1.5% in total. When you adjust for LHC, the 1.5% moves up to 2.1% and all of it is in the rate part of it.

Gary Taylor

Got it. Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Mike Coggin

You're welcome.

Our next question comes from the line of Joshua Raskin with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Joshua Raskin

Hi, thanks. Just a follow-up on the payer mix changes, I guess I understand the flu and some of the other factors, but was there a difference I guess one on just the surgeries, I guess it suggest the surgeries are more heavily will skew to the Medicare side and I would just want to confirm that's right, that make sense. But if there is payer mix shift inpatient versus outpatient, are you seeing more impact Medicare growth commercial down, is that more on the inpatient side or outpatient?

Mike Coggin

I'd say it's really -- it's probably across both inpatient and outpatient. For the quarter, our inpatient revenue was roughly 39%; our outpatient was 61%, that's been fairly consistent with what we've seen in the past. It might have ticked -- outpatient may have ticked down just a 100 basis points, inpatient up 100 basis points, so it's very -- the changes there are consistent across both in and out.

Joshua Raskin

Okay. And then, are you seeing -- like are you seeing any impact from sort of this proliferation of new outpatient facilities and I note its different in real marks, but I'm just curious, so there are new urgent care centers, or I can't imagine there is a lot of freestanding EDs, but any other growth in competitor outpatient businesses in your markets?

David Dill

There is not. This is David. We do see some urgent care centers that have opened up over the course of the last several years, but as we've talked about are the only volume impact that we're seeing are self-pay volumes coming down as I don't see any meaningful impact on that side. Freestanding ED, we opened -- we just opened one up in Sumner County and so to the extent that freestanding EDs are market things that we're doing as we move into bigger more competitive markets. Keep in mind, we're the only hospital in these communities and there is competition everywhere, but I don't see any meaningful changes on the competition they are putting pressure on payer mix or the results of the company.

Joshua Raskin

All right. Thanks, David.

Our next question comes from the line of Ana Gupte with Leerink Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Ana Gupte

Yes. Hi, thanks, good morning. The first question on the surgical volumes as you say absolute days it's down a lot less than what the reported numbers show, but as you're investing in services lines and you've talked about this. Do you see that accelerating and should be assumed that follow up for the rest of the year in ortho and cardio and neuro whatever?

Bill Carpenter

Yes. So in cardio, neuro, one of the markets that we've talked about last year we had disruption in service line, much of that was focused on the cardiology service line so we have rebuilt that service line, so we expect some momentum on that front. And then, you're right our investments that we made and target physician recruiting. We do expect these service lines to grow as an organization and so it's a big focal point for us especially on the outpatient side where more and more businesses moving from inpatient to outpatient.

We have the physical plan already there. We have most of the investments already there just continuing to work on throughput and operational issues around physician recruiting give us a lot of visibility around the growth in that service line over time.

David Dill

And Ana as we -- let me just add to that as we continue to integrate the new hospitals in faster growing markets, little bit larger facilities with a little bit higher acuity in services, we expect and as continue to make investments in those communities, we expect to see the benefit there as well.

Ana Gupte

And from a competitive standpoint, is repeal and replace either in your markets or nearby, in fact, competitively out here in facilities that you see those shutting down or coming up for sale, the more attractive multiples that allows that thing out.

Bill Carpenter

I don't really think, we've seen much in that regard at this point clearly change does have an impact on determinations that community based hospitals make, but I don't know that we're seeing much change at this point because the noise has been there for a while, so it could have an impact down the road. I think clearly hospitals are making decisions that being a part of something bigger with more resources that can help them deal with change particularly when those resources include quality resources that we bring to the table. I do think that they are making those kinds of determinations, but whether or not it's the result of repeal and replace efforts. I don't know.

Ana Gupte

Okay. Thank you so much for the color.

Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Fischbeck, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed.

Kevin Fischbeck

Great. Thanks. I just wanted to go back to the margin discussion because I guess obviously we're seeing improvement year-over-year sequentially, but guidance for the year is up 50 basis points in Q1, it was up 20 basis points. Is there something we should be thinking about as far as the progression around margin improvement, should it be more backend loaded, was there anything unusual in the corner?

MikeCoggin

Yes. Hey, Kevin. This is Mike. I think you're right that as we put our plan and again we don't guide quarter-to-quarter, but as we've talked about our 2017 plan when we provided guidance, we've talked about a component of that was related to our transition in hospitals. And as you can imagine transitioning and we transition our hospitals typically over a three-year period and going back, those hospitals are hospitals we acquired in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The plan that we put together contemplated more backend calendar success and implementation of our strategic plans around those hospitals. So there is a little more towards the back end of the year where we should start to see more of the margin improvement, but you're right we put a plan together that last year we're at a 11.7% on margins, this year -- the midpoint gets us to the -- at 12.2% number, we were at 12% this quarter and we feel like our plan that we put together still it allows us to get to where we said we would be.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. So does that mean and from your perspective the run rate margin in Q4 should be I guess something closer to 70 or 80 basis points as you had in the 2018 that's -- is that new base that we should be thinking about further improvement?

MikeCoggin

Yes. It's directionally towards what you just mentioned, yes. It would be obviously higher margin as we end the year.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. And then, just on your pricing commentary and I guess the mixed commentary because I think some of the people who are more concerned about long-term structural pricing and hospitals look at this mix towards Medicare and away from commercial as a structural headwinds to pricing. I guess you're saying that your guidance of 1.5% to 2.5% pricing really -- already kind of reflected a payer mix shift like this or is this 1.5% to 2.5% kind of your view of what medium to long-term pricing is for hospital, you've been giving a mix of headwind or is there anything which we're thinking about there?

MikeCoggin

Yes. I think the guidance that we've given for 2017 that has contemplated and is very consistent with what we saw in terms of the payer mix in the first quarter. So yes, that 1.5% to 2.5% on the pricing side contemplates this level of payer mix shift and as I pointed out earlier, we're on the 1.6% when you adjust for everything. So we're -- for the first quarter, we're at 1.6% and we gave the guidance 1.5% to 2.5% for the full year.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. All right. Thanks.

We have time for one last question. Our question comes from the line of Justin Lake with Wolfe Research. Please proceed with your question.

Justin Lake

Thanks. Good morning. My question was on cash flow. I just wanted to see if you guys can give us an update there, what you are expecting for cash flow from operations for 2017 as well as CapEx?

MikeCoggin

Sure. Thanks, Justin. So we have never given actually guidance on operation -- cash flow from operations, but I'll give you a little color around what happened in the quarter and some things to think about for the balance of the year.

Operating cash flow was just -- was about $92 million for the quarter, is very comparable to where we were in the first quarter of last year. I think we were $88 million last year. Free cash or CapEx was $68 million, generating about $23 million of free cash flow in the quarter. In the first quarter, there were a couple of things that impacted us -- if you think about compared to last year and how they're comparable year-over-year, last year we had some build-up in accounts receivable, that consume some of our operations cash flows, we acquired some of the hospitals and they built up in the first quarter. This year, we talked about it earlier on the call, we funded the majority of our cardiology claims that were accrued in the P&L in the first quarter of last year, so we settle the substantial portion of that and when you look at the cash flow yield, I think in the Q later today you may see that. And we also had a higher year-over-year tax payment this year versus first quarter of last year, so $91 million of operating cash flow is -- the only thing there -- that I would consider a little out of period or unusual for this quarter was the payment on the cardiology related matter.

And so as we move forward for the balance of the year and we talk about free cash flow, we've got CapEx and expectation around CapEx to spend somewhere around $475 million to $500 million. We spent $68 million in the first quarter and so you can see there will be a ramp on free cash flow over the balance of the year.

We also have Q2 and Q4 our periods where we will see a large amount of debt service around our interest payments on our notes and so Q2 and Q4 have to consider those types of payments. So that's -- those will be the comments that I would make around our cash flow at this point.

Justin Lake

Do you have a thought process around -- is there a free cash flow number you could share with us for the year?

MikeCoggin

Yes. I haven't said this in the past and I'll just go ahead and reiterate this particular point. Free cash flow based on our projection for 2017 will look comparable to 2016. And so we will drive higher EBITDA and higher operating profits, but our CapEx is expected to go up from about $400 million last year to the $475 million to $500 million range is what we guided too for this year. And therefore year-to-year, we would be somewhere in the -- be somewhat comparable in 2017 to what we did in 2016.

Justin Lake

And then, just last question on this, the -- it looks like looking at our 10-K that your commitments spending in terms of the M&A that you have for CapEx will moderate by about -- by some numbers because it's not exactly specific in the 10-K. But it looks like it moderates in 2018 versus 2017. I'm just wondering if there is any other kind of moving parts that you can make us aware of in terms of thinking about your CapEx from 2017 to 2018 in terms of big projects and that M&A number.

MikeCoggin

Yes. That's right. So as we've talked about on the call from the past, we have a large construction project up in market, Michigan where we're building a new hospital campus. That project will continue on through most of 2018 creating an elevation in terms of the amount of the CapEx that we spent. The way that we think about it today is that 2017 and 2018 remained elevated periods of CapEx, moderating more towards end of 2018 and as we get into 2019 back at more normalized CapEx numbers.

Justin Lake

Would they moderate by in 2019 because it feels like that -- it looks like it might be $75 million alone just in the new facilities, is that with that -- is there anything else there or is this $75 million a reasonable number to think about?

MikeCoggin

Well, I think they would moderate to back our historical levels. I mean, if you go back and look at where we were as a percentage of revenue over the past couple of years, we will moderate back towards those levels.

Justin Lake

Got it. That's really helpful. Thanks again guys.

MikeCoggin

You're welcome.

Bill Carpenter

Okay. Well, we reached the top of the hour. I really want to thank all of you for participating in our first quarter earnings call. We're really pleased with our start to 2017. Our focus during the quarter and for the remainder of the year is unwavering. Our first priority will always be to deliver high-quality care and service to our patients. As we do, we can grow in every market and successfully integrate our recently acquired assets.

We are constantly finding ways to improve upon our track record as efficient operators and all of this is accomplished through our demonstrated ability to develop our high performing talent. While certainly the regulatory environment continues to involve, our attention to these strategic priorities is not changing and these are the strategies that have and will continue to drive shareholder value. We appreciate your interest in LifePoint Health, and we look forward to continue discussions with you over the course of the next few quarters. Thanks very much and have a great day.

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude the conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines. Have a good day everyone.

