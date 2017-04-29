Gemalto's (GTOFF) CEO Philippe Vallee on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gemalto NV (OTCPK:GTOFF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Philippe Vallee

Thank you, Julie. Thank you all for joining. So I'm Philippe Vallee, the CEO of Gemalto. Welcome to our first quarter revenue call. I'm here in the room with Jacques Tierny, our CFO; and Winston Yeo and Sébastien Liagre of our Investor Relations team.

Together, we will be commenting the presentation that you can download from our website. We will begin with the key elements of the release and then we'll take your questions. So after having read the information on Page 2 and on Page 3, I invite you to go to Page 5 to the highlights of the first quarter of 2017.

So the performance this quarter was disappointing. It's a situation we began to address immediately on the 22nd of March, through a series of measures and I will get back to them later in the presentation and we can discuss them further with your questions.

Gemalto's revenue this quarter came to €651 million, lower by 6% at historical exchange rates and minus 8% at constant exchange rates. The quarter was also marked by a slow start in Enterprise, Machine-to-Machine and Government Programs. In response to the significant volatility in the payment business, due to the unique pattern of EMV migration in the United States and to the weakness of the removable SIM business, the company has launched a transition plan which is expected to generate over €50 million in profit from operations on a yearly basis.

Additionally, for the Enterprise, Government Programs and Machine-to-Machine business, Gemalto expects an acceleration in the second part of the year, supported by solid backlogs. We continue to invest in these businesses in line with our long term trends.

Finally, the acquisition of the 3M Identity Management Business is on track, with all approvals already received. Taking all of this into account, we have updated our 2017 outlook and I will return to this later.

So turning now to Slide 6, where you have our Q1 revenue breakdown. You can see here by Payments & Identity represent close to 2/3 of our revenue at 62%. The breakdown between our activities is essentially unchanged, with Platform &Services representing 32% of our total revenue.

I will now hand over to Jacques.

Jacques Tierny

Thank you, Philippe. I now invite you to turn to the segment information beginning on Slide 8. We will review our main segments and my comments on revenue will be at constant exchange rates. Payment & Identity's first quarter revenue came in at €404 million, decreasing by 8%, compared to the previous year. Embedded software & Products revenue was €246 million and the segment's Platform & Services revenue came at €168 million. The payment business decreased by 16% year-on-year, at €200 million. Sales in Americas were lower by 34% and this was due to the ongoing normalization of the U.S. EMV card inventory levels at our customers. Revenue from all regions outside of Americas were stable year-on-year.

The Enterprise business revenue increased to €105 million and this is up 1% on the same period in 2016. The trend in revenue mix within the business, continues to move towards higher proportion of cloud and software services. To meet market demand, the Enterprise business is increasing investment to expand its services portfolio in this growing sector. The Government Programs business was stable at €99 million, this came on top of a strong 34% increase a year ago. Solid performance in government programs, Embedded software & Products has fully offset the reduction in platform and services revenue. Backlog continued to expand during the quarter.

Please turn to Slide 9, now, for comments on the mobile segment. The mobile segment recorded revenue of €247 million which is 7% lower, compared to the first quarter of the previous year. Embedded software & Products revenue for the segment came in at €194 million. SIM sales decreased by 14% to €118 million, due to a lower market share in the first quarter in a more competitive landscape as mobile network operators pushed out the upgrade of removable SIMs to focus on next generation connectivity. This is coupled with soft demand in Middle East and Africa, as a result of stricter subscription registration processes. The Machine-to-Machine revenue was slightly lower by 1% year-on-year due to temporary weak performance in North America. New design wins recorded this quarter, will progressively drive business expansion across sectors and regions throughout the rest of the year.

Platforms & Services revenue for the segment came in at €53 million, up by 3% year-on-year.

On demand connectivity solutions continued to gain traction following the release of the latest GSMA specifications for embedded SIM and mobile subscription management.

Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, I now hand back over to Philippe.

Philippe Vallee

Thank you, Jacques. So now if we go on Slide #11, here we have laid out a snapshot of the situation in 3 key areas that drive the company's current key priorities. So I'll begin with payments on the left of the slide, where you have our view of the total available markets of the U.S. EMV and how it evolved over the past few months.

In gray, you have our view moving forward at the end of Q4 2016 and in red the updated view that came from the field estimations in mid-March and that led to our revised 2017 company outlook. From the beginning of the EMV migration until last year, the total accessible market has been inflated by inventory built by our customers and we're now facing the normalization of this effect.

Some of our American customers raised their inventory levels for 9 to 12 months at the time of the initial ramp up. We then moved back to the 6 to 9 months inventory model we practiced prior to the EMV ramp up. As the cost in terms of inventory management of EMV card is higher compared to the mag-stripe cards, they are now all now progressively adjusting their inventory levels to 3 to 6 months. In such a large market, such evolution can have a significant impact. As an order of magnitude and to give you an idea of how fast this market has grown over the past 2 years, the United States now accounts for broadly 25% of the EMV market as a whole. We see that coming from 0% at the end of 2014.

The market strong fundamentals remain unchanged and financial institution just have to digest the important volumes that we're deliver to them as part of the initial ramp up. We underestimated the time it takes for these volumes to be absorbed by the market. It's important to note that this was an exceptional situation, related to the size of the ramp up, to the size of the market and to the length of the supply chains of our customers and to their learning curves in inventory management for EMV cards. There will still be inventory variation in the future, as in other markets, but there will be more - some more predictable.

In mobile, we're now clearly seeing a tough system decline in the removable SIM business. This is a result of a more competitive landscape, as mobile network operator push out the upgrade of removal SIMs to focus on next generation connectivity. Even though the technology and the specification are up and running for the next generation of devices, the SIM market remains in a transition phase as MNOs need to structure their back offices, that includes customer acquisition processes, billing systems, ERPs and so on.

Finally, a word on the integration of the 3M Identity Management business which is on track, with all approvals received. Our team is now working on its final stretch and preparing the integration plan in terms of talent, financial details, IT infrastructure and so on. These acquisitions adds biometrics to our existing set of common core technologies which increases our market accessibility.

Now on Slide 12, you have the updates in the key trends for 2017.

So we have just discussed the persistent decline we expect to see in the removable SIM business. This will have an impact on our performance in mobile for the year. In payments, there should be a progressive return to normalized EMV inventory levels in the U.S. while Latin America should be marked by soft demand. We will be seeing continuing expansion for the Internet of Things and expect solid demand in Government Programs.

Finally, we should see increasing demand for data protection and cybersecurity solutions. To note, we expect that Q2 performance will be the low point in terms of year-on-year revenue variations for 2017.

Now Slide 13. You have our outlook for 2017, so I will read it to you. For the second quarter of 2017, business trends continue to be weak in Payment and SIM cards. As a result, the company expects its second quarter revenue to be lower by 8% to 10% year-on-year at constant exchange rates. Due to this decrease, the operating leverage will not be fully realized over the semester and as a result, the first semester from profit from operations is expected to be between €90 million to €100 million.

For the second semester of 2017, with the expected revenue accelerations in Enterprise, Government Programs and Machine-to-Machine, the company anticipates its revenue to be stable when compared to the same period of 2016 excluding the integration of 3M Identity Management business.

Finally, with the combination of this revenue trend, the ramping up of the transition plan and the modest contribution from 3M Identity Management business, the company expects its profit from operations to be between €300 million and €350 million for the second semester of 2017.

So this concludes our today's preliminary remarks. Julie, could you please explain to us the process for taking questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We have a question from Achal Sultania from Credit Suisse.

Achal Sultania

Two questions if I may, first on the PFO level that you are guiding for second half of this year. Obviously €300 million to €350 million, it includes some benefit from the acquisition, but even if I strip of the acquisition from 3M, it seems that you're guiding for a decent increase year-on-year for PFO, what we saw last year in the second half. So, I am just trying to understand, we saw a sharp decline in H1 year-on-year. What gives you this confidence that PFO can grow year-on-year in H2? And how much of that growth is driven by the cost savings of €50 million that you are announcing today.

Philippe Vallee

Well, I mean, today in this range that we have indicated, between €300 million to €350 million, we have clearly said that we have included 3 key elements, the revenue trend which should be stable year-on-year, compared to the same time last year. We should see - we see - we anticipate growth in Enterprise, Government and Machine-to-Machine. We will have a part of the expected benefits of the transition plan, but not the full number as you can imagine, because this is something which is work in process as we speak and we're articulated - we're articulating, sorry, the different action plans. And we expect modest contribution - [indiscernible] modest contribution from 3M Identity Management business, because we have yet to capture let's say, the different elements that we can get in H2 for this business.

Operator

Your next question is from Kevin Woringer from CM-CIC.

Kevin Woringer

I have three quick ones, if I may. The first one is about the transition plan. Maybe, if you can talk about the fact that you adjust the capacity to EMV demand that you are talking about. Could you be, maybe, more specific on what initiatives do you plan to put in place? And if you do plan to sell any personalization sensor in the U.S.? That's my first question.

The second one is on the multi-year development plan. If you could elaborate a bit on the review of your portfolio of activities. What do you have specifically in mind? Do you plan any divestment on your current activities?

And my last point is on the 3M acquisition. If you could, maybe just clarify, when do you plan to consolidate the acquisition and what would be the contribution of 3M that you included into your second semester guidance of PFO?

Philippe Vallee

All right. So, I will start first by the last question which is probably the quickest one. We expect to close the deal any time during Q2 since we have cleared now all the authorization or let's say what we were expecting to get from the different authorities. So this, we expect in H2, pretty modest contribution from 3M, because as we - as you know, we will need to invest to sustain that business and this is something we know already, because we have been working with partners in biometrics. We know pretty well what we need to do to really push the cogent offer across the planet, using our existing sales force. And we will also take that opportunity and this is a link to the possible review, to see how we can reallocate people from the existing team of Gemalto to sustain the growth of biometrics for our clients in the government space.

Now, your point about the LRP, what we mean by portfolio, is to - first of all it's too soon to say if we're - if we can sell or if we can dispose and sell to a third party any activity. This is more about making sure we align what we have today in the portfolio with our long term priorities. And this is the same ongoing process that we have been doing already in the past which is, it is better for us to allocate our people and our resources to those opportunities in our portfolio which are the most promising as per our LRP, long range plan, work.

Now when it comes to capacity in the U.S., it's really to adjust the manufacturing capacity and the passive capacity with the normalized volume of business that this market should require going forward. And this is something which is work in process and we're adjusting, let's say, the initial footprints, but we're - so I don't want to enter into details here for competitive reasons, but this is something that we have done already in the past in other part of the word, adjusting permanently what we need to have in terms of capacity.

Operator

Your next question is from Emmanuel Matot from Oddo Securities.

Emmanuel Matot

First, in the SIM business, do you see more pricing pressures at the time due to the market consolidation or is not there be more foreign overture merging? Second, when do you think the industry will be ready to launch the next generation connectivity, meaning the SIM market size which starts to decline?

And my last question, just a clarification. What has changed, compared to the March 22? At that time you were guiding on quite flat PFO excluding 3M contribution. It is no more the case. Where is the new sort of earnings coming from, is that due only to the SIM business or all activities of assumptions revised down, also payment which was the case already in March?

Philippe Vallee

So as the SIM business is concerned and as I said - I mean it's not a volume question, it's not a value question for the traditional removable SIM. Here we see - we think and this is confirmed by many market analyst, that the total number of phones to be sold is now stable and therefore the number of SIMs to be sold in the market is also stable, I mean we can say today that the overall size of the market is probably in the range of 5 billion units to be delivered every year. And on this traditional SIM business, we think that and we see, we observe that the mobile network operator are pushing out somewhat the investments that they used on that business - on that product, sorry, to concentrate on the eSIM.

Now your point about the, the very specific short term issue of 2 of our competitors currently merging. If you compare to what was the situation at the time of the merge between Axalto and Gemplus early 2006, indeed at that time we have observed more price pressure due to the nervousness of the team going to be merging to a single team at the end of the process. So and I do not deny that this is not - this is not helping, but I don't think this is - this will continue.

Now on the embedded SIM, on the new eSIM, today what we notice is that this is a product which is primarily used, mainly used for secondary device. By this I mean, you will find eSIM, you find eSIM today in connected watches, in cars, in tablets. Remember Gemalto has announced recently that we have - we're working with Microsoft to equip tablets with Windows 10 and eSIM together. Now what is difficult today to master is the, the ramp of this business, because the eSIM today is not used for smartphones and therefore that transition phase will take time. In particular which is for the eSIM and to connect device with an eSIM the mobile carriers need to upgrade their back office and need to change their back offices. This includes the way they acquire customer and their point of sale. The way they bill their customers for the eSIM and so on and so forth.

Now what has changed between what we've said on the March 22 and what we see today, is the SIM trend. And again, the removable SIM and - I mean here the SIM was lower than anticipated, we lost a bit of market share and we don't see much positive effect on this business. And on top, just to be very complete, we see a soft demand in the Middle East and in Africa, like we've explained already many times, as a result of a stricter subscription registrations processes.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay, so my understanding is that you have not changed your assumptions for Enterprise, Machine-to-Machine for 2017?

Philippe Vallee

No here the trends are steady, are good, are positive. We're still facing growing market. I mean these are markets which are not evolving exactly the same way than the SIM and the banking card. You probably know, are very aware that in Government and Machine-to-Machine we work with backlogs, we work with design-in and then we deliver projects and therefore we see that exactly the same view and the same patterns. We can predict more what can happen in these businesses. And on Enterprise this is a business where from the both encryption product are feeling good demand. And we have kind of one-off effect in Q1 for Enterprise which is in a subsegment of on that business. So nothing to worry about.

Operator

The next question is from Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

One question on the €50 million savings target. Do you have a timing to generate this plan? Should we expect the full impact in end 2018 or something like this?

And second one is on the, still on the SIM, the transition period, it seems that the market could continue decline for quite some time, because your [indiscernible] are changing the way they are doing business, so when do you expect the market to stabilize? Is it 2, 3 years from now or longer than that?

And the last question would be on the large [indiscernible] database contract in Kenya that has been [indiscernible] in favor of [indiscernible]. Could you provide a little bit of color on what happened, specifically, there?

Philippe Vallee

So as far as the timing for the €50 million plan, slightly over €50 million, that we have, let's say, proposed. First of all, I mean - and again this is something that we started pretty much right after our announcement on March 22nd, so clearly this is re-work in process. The top priority for me and my team today is to work on the U.S. manufacturing and initial footprint part of it. And this is the short term priority. We don't expect, obviously, all the effect to be produce in 2017. And in the period I mean, we're aiming at an annual basis for the €50 million.

So for the SIM business, to a degree it's very hard to tell today, when the SIM disappear totally from the planet because we don't think this will be a place, it will be a transition, because for the - in the meantime, today, a smartphone, feature phones are still using the SIM. And the eSIM again is only devoted to secondary device. We have more businesses, we have won a contract, so we're on track definitely to participate to this eSIM business and the connectivity software which is attached to it. Again, that's a temporary transition, it is something which is not natural, it's not 1-for-1 because we're not selling eSIMs to replace SIMs, but we're totally selling eSIMs to equip new devices coming on the market. So this is where - this is a transition which is not like for like. So to take your time span, for example, in 2 to 3 years down the road where we will still be selling, we still sell cards, SIM cards for sure.

Now on the Kenya story, I don't want to comment anything about this and if you assume that [indiscernible] was won that business, you should ask them.

Operator

The next question is from Adithya Metuku from Bank of America, Merrill Lynch.

Adithya Metuku

Have a couple. Firstly, given the changes today and given the weakening demand, could you talk a bit about how you see gross margin progression in 2017 and beyond in the mobile and payments and ID businesses? And secondly, could you talk a bit about the OpEx savings you announced, how they will be phased and how should we think about any potential restructuring charges?

Philippe Vallee

So for the margin, the gross margin themselves due to the top line decrease, we're facing in H1, as you can imagine, we're not absorbing greatly our cost and therefore the gross margin will be - I mean not - the operating leverage will not be fully realized. That is something which is important to take into account and therefore we expect the better for the full - for the second part of the year.

And I'm sorry, I think I skipped your second question which was - the OpEx. So as far as the OpEx are concerned, again this €50 million saving plan is about different part of the companies and different element of our business. And here we said again, work in progress.

What is important to take into account is that we're working on such actions which are bringing good payback to Gemalto. And one of the elements of our plan is also to think of ways on how we can reallocate our resources to those growing parts of the business. And as you - and as we've done in the past, we will check and see how we can allocate and offer carrier move to our people so that they can help us sustain growth in Government, Machine-to-Machine and in the Enterprise, that is my top priority.

Adithya Metuku

Okay, on growth guidance, would it be fair to say that it compressed by more than a 100 points this year?

And secondly, just on this OpEx, could you give us any color on the restructuring charges that you might face?

Philippe Vallee

No, I don't give any color on the gross margin. Again you should have a very unbalanced year on gross margin H1 versus H2. And this is something which would be sustained by the growth and the stable - the growth in our going businesses and somewhat stable to another year-on-year.

And the second question was about, sorry I skipped it. Basically, the sound is not so great in the room here. Yes, for the restructuring part, let me - Jacques you want to answer the question?

Jacques Tierny

Yes, yes. So, the restructuring plan, we'll have a sound payback. I think this is what we can say and we don't want to give a number, because we're, of course, leading country by country to evaluate what is the cost exactly, but the first rough assumption is that it is something that is yielding a decent return.

Philippe Vallee

So we can communicate as we progress on this front. So again it's work in process, we have a team at work. We clearly understand what's happening, I mean be clear about this and our teams are actively working to identify how we can improve the situation.

Operator

The next question is from David Mulholland from UBS.

David Mulholland

Couple of questions, if I may. Firstly, obviously you're guiding to a flat top line in the second half. But could you possibly help us to understand, what assumptions have you embedded in year-over-year for the payments in the mobile businesses versus I guess the other areas that have been doing a bit better. And particularly, if you could comment on government ID, given it has quite a tough comp in Q4?

And then the second question, you obviously made a comment that in Government ID, the backlog's been up in Q1, I wonder if you could help to quantify that? And then I may come back with one follow-up, if that's okay?

Philippe Vallee

Okay, as far as the top line is concerned for the second part of the year. Again, we have seen acceleration in the growth for - growing part of our businesses. Again Enterprise, Machine-to-Machine and Government. And this is to be compared with H1. We still see a decline in SIM, so it's a structural decline that we're facing and we don't want to deny it. We have less visibility on SIM because, as you know, we don't have exactly the same backlog pattern for SIM card compared to Government, Machine-to-Machine.

And again we think that the U.S. market will normalize. What's happening in U.S. market is not something which is happening everywhere at the same time. In other part of the market, we have traditional business patterns, with an industry date and batch of replacements for cards and stuff like that. So we think that in - as far as the U.S. is concerned once the stocks are depleted and to something, like I said, probably in between 3 to 6 months of requirements of needs, it is our view that the banks and the merchants would start to reorder.

David Mulholland

And the comment on the government ID backlog, you mentioned that it increased, could you put some quantification to what level it's at now?

Philippe Vallee

We have won some important contract in the first part of the year. And to date our book-to-bill in this specific part of business is more than one.

David Mulholland

Okay. And then one final one. Obviously you mentioned a bit of an increase in activity in on-demand connectivity with operators. Have you reached a point - because this has always been one of the uncertainties out there on - have you reached a point on what pricing levels you can get to for the platforms that you might give to the operators? And does that reach gross profit parity with SIM card sales?

Philippe Vallee

It's a business which is nascent, I mean this is really early days of the fundamental entity programs, so the pricing model and the business model is currently being stabilized. The pattern is there, but we're still in the early phase, so we keep having ongoing discussions about the long term subscription model on this business. And this is pretty early to say, for the time being it's really the early phase.

Operator

The next question is from Christophe Quarante from Societe Generale.

Christophe Quarante

Could you give us some details on different markets, more particularly related to telco's, i.e. the one that has declined last year and particularly what's going on in Middle-East, Africa? The first question.

Second question, could you give us an update on what's going on in India and to what extent this market is evolving in which direction, is there any potential reallocation there?

And lastly, third question, could you give a sort of full - some clarity on China, where also it seems that in some part of the payment, some things are happening with the emergence of a new kind of payment method, like WeChat and to what extent it may have an impact on your business there, as it is also concerning the payment activity in this country?

Philippe Vallee

So for the SIM market, what we have explained for the very - the past quarter is due to security reasons, governments have mandated the mobile network operators to ask their customers, their prospects, to present an ID when they subscribe for a prepaid products, so this is wave which had gone over different countries. I mean we had that phase in China, in Southeast Asia and what we're indicating is that this, today concerns more Middle East and Africa. So it's a regulation question for stricter registration.

As a matter of fact, as a consequence, this has an impact on the total addressable market in the sense that it is making it smaller in terms of overall size. I think your question on India was about payments. And here, we see - we can notice a start on that market, but if I drew a parallel, we were at a point for the SIM card take up in India, like 15 or 20 years ago, it was very, it was pretty slow at the beginning. So here we don't expect any surge, I should say, in business. We're participating to that market, but we have already what we need to serve India.

Now for China, I mean we're clearly at the end of the equipment phase, so this is more now a mature market which is served for traditional payment methods by the banking card. And here, with more sort of competition between China Union Pay and Visa/MasterCard, so they have start to co-brand cards together. So this is kind of a specific pattern which is happening in China and - but in this country, like in many other countries, cards will continue to be used for payments in-store and payment online, for sure, there are other possibilities to pay, but that payment making to them is definitely pushed by Union Pay in particular. So, it's more coexistence than substitution.

Christophe Quarante

And just to go on, if I may, on China, what's going on in terms of mobile there?

Philippe Vallee

This is a market which is very mature and this is a market where the mobile carriers, here again are very interested to look at eSIM and on-demand connectivity, but as far as the SIM card is concerned, this is a market now which is pretty favorable from volume and value but not creating a lot of value, so this is a market where we're not very present, I should say, for the time being, we still have some market share but our priority is we need to serve the on-demand connectivity business.

Operator

The next question is from Gianmarco Bonacina from Equita.

Gianmarco Bonacina

Yes, I have a question about the 3M identity business. In the presentation, of the dealer, you mentioned that the company was earning about 27% PFO margin. Considering the need then now to step up the investment, can we say that this business will generate, in the next 12 months, a margin similar to your group average, so mid-teens, about 15%. Just to calculate it, because you mentioned that the contribution in terms of PFO will actually be quite smaller.

The other question about your cost-saving plan, can we assume that the vast majority of the €50 million will derive from a reduction in staff expenses or will be the opposite to that, you plan to mainly reduce your non-staff expenses?

Philippe Vallee

So, first of all, we have taken or made assumption for the 3M Identity Measurement business and the reason why we wanted to include this business into the range for H2 in terms of PFO, to be viewed as [indiscernible] going forward as a platform of our performance. And let's forget that we needed to invest in that business and therefore we don't have a view today plus we have also to check which part of the business has been recognized, in terms of revenues by 3M and H1 versus H2, so we have a certain numbers of things to check and therefore, that's the reason why we accounted for modest part of our PFO range for H2.

Now, as far as the savings plan is concerned, it's too early to give any indications about to when and how and who it should impact. Again for cost it's about checking our cost and being more efficient. And in terms of people, it's to make sure we find a way and a possibility to reallocate resources to serve our growing businesses.

Gianmarco Bonacina

Just a quick follow up on the 3M business, when you priced the deal I guess you made some assumption about the long term margins, so you made an assumption about the EBIT of this business on a stand-alone basis. So was there assumption that this business was going to earn a margin above the group average or more closer in line with the group average?

Philippe Vallee

We gave some indication, like at the end of the period, the PFO margin. We gave a PFO target at the beginning and an EBIT - an EBITDA target at the end of the period, if I remember well. And we say something like 20% on the EBITDA margin and the reason why, even though the PFO and the EBITDA are pretty close, in a - let's say enough. The idea was to - the reason why we said more than 20% and not exactly the PFO at the beginning of the period, because we know and we knew that we're to invest in the business. And the investment is in R&D and in sales so that we can promote biometrics into government customers, but also in commercial customers and therefore this will require investment to be, to reach the customer span.

Operator

The next question is from Alexandre Faure from Exane BNP Paribas.

Alexandre Faure

Just wanted to know, if you could update us a bit on the competitive landscape in subscription management and connectivity on-demand, has there been any change. If you're seeing mostly the big smart card guys, do you have newcomers coming from the IT world, any sort of color you could shed?

Philippe Vallee

No, we have not seen any major change, I mean this is, I should say the usual suspects which - who are the SIM industry players. So nothing major to announce here. No.

Alexandre Faure

So you think that [indiscernible] I suppose, there is, yes, go on.

Philippe Vallee

No, but I just think the sentiment may change 2 or 3 years down the road, but as far as we operate now, we don't see any major change in the competitive landscape for the on-demand connectivity.

Alexandre Faure

And just to follow up on that. In your discussions with operators on ODC or server man, are they so much related to tenders on SIM cards or are they completely unrelated? I guess where I am coming from is, do you feel like it's an advantage for you to have a SIM business to have discussions or no?

Philippe Vallee

I mean, it's - we get our competitive advantage or let's say our credibility, in on-demand connectivity, because one, we have been working on the software side of the business with mobile carrier for quite some time. And this is clearly helping, because we know what it takes to connect a software platform to the back office of a mobile carrier. And the second, interesting point and differentiating factor for Gemalto, is that have the Machine-to-Machine business which is helping us to participate to the client side. And when we sell a module for example into a car or into a point-of-sale or into a SKF system, we have a pretty good view of the architecture end-to-end, when it comes to the security. When it comes to download the keys and to do a proper authentication of solutions to connect to the device we've to the back end on this new ODC paradigm, new connectivity paradigm. And this is something which is quite unique in the market.

Operator

You're next question is from Richard-Maxime Beaudoux from Bryan Garnier.

Richard-Maxime Beaudoux

Just two question from my part. And when do you expect to announce the new multi-year plan, if you have a specific date? And then the last one is, could you give us an idea of the share-based toughest compensation for this year?

Philippe Vallee

No change, we have always said, that we'll announce our long range plan towards the end of the year. So the date is not fixed yet, but we will do that. Jacques, you want to the question on the...

Jacques Tierny

Of course, we never disclose projection of share-based compensation, but you know our objectives to trigger share-based compensation are outlined on the plan, so you can imagine that it will be lower on the - you could see it already last year and there is no reason why this trend will not continue for it to be low this year.

Richard-Maxime Beaudoux

And because [indiscernible] - and is that a strategy to [indiscernible] or they will be classified as non-working [indiscernible]?

Philippe Vallee

So, yes, a part of them. Okay, a part of them. Because you know when you do some investments, for when you invest for instance or you do exceptional things, there is a part which is not classified below the profits from operation, because you cannot identify them, you know, like lead times and so on. But a part of them which can be clearly identified, yes, will be below the PFO and above EBIT.

Operator

The next question is from Stephane Houri from Natixis.

Stephane Houri

I have one question, if I may, about the gross margin because when I do my semester modeling, it seems clear that you may have a decline in the gross margin in the first half and you need an increase in the second half. But to get to your target of PFO in the second half, it looks like you need to have a higher gross margin in H2 '17 than in H1 '16 which - H2 '16 sorry which was already high, so it is the right vision, lower in H1, higher in H2?

Philippe Vallee

So, clearly, this is the case. The gross margin decrease in H1 is due to the non-absorption and therefore not the full optimization of our P&L. Now, for the second part of the year, this is, I would say the trend show and very good recipe which will be at work, more and better efficiency on the SIM card than on banking card. And again in the banking card, we have to work on our footprint in the U.S. for sure as well as the growth we have in our going businesses, in particular the contribution from Enterprise.

Stephane Houri

Okay, so you confirmed that you need a higher gross margin in the second half than last year right?

Philippe Vallee

No, no. I don't say that, I'm just saying that there's an imbalance pattern for the gross margin on H1 versus H2. And do not forget that we also expect in H2, the first benefits of our transition plan which will help.

Operator

Our next question is from Johannes Schaller from Deutsche Bank.

Johannes Schaller

Two if I could. Firstly if we could, just on the restructuring plan that you have. If you could help us understand how we should think about the revenue impact from that. Is it mostly, you adjusting your capacity for revenue that has kind of already gone the way or should we assume an incremental negative revenue impact from this also in the second half of this year and in 2018? That will be helpful to understand a bit better.

And then secondly, just if it could share a few broad thoughts on M&A with us, assuming the 3M deal closes, how you're looking at your portfolio right now, if you're still open to M&A or if you think your portfolio is relatively complete?

Philippe Vallee

Okay, so the transition plan, I would say the short answer to your question is obviously to work on payment operation in the U.S. and targeting a better efficiency. So here, we don't intend to sacrifice revenues and by the way in many other parts it is the case. And we have some very, very marginal revenue drop in some pockets, where we don't think we have a great outcome. But [indiscernible] the name of the game is the efficiency, better efficiency.

Now as far as the M&A is concerned, my priority in H2 is really to work at full speed on the integration of our new colleagues joining us very soon. And to make the benefit of it and pushing the technologies and there are no - towards our customers. And this will be my priority, at least short term.

Operator

The next question is from Sandeep Deshpande from JP Morgan.

Sandeep Deshpande

I have a couple of questions. Firstly, in terms of your visibility, I mean, it's been very difficult to guide over the past few months. Why are you certain at this point, that the second quarter is the bottom for the payments business and that it will not remain weak into the second half. Because particularly, in terms of the earnings, the ramp-up in earnings into the second that you're guiding is very substantial and if the weakness remains in that market, whether that will be able to achieved? And I have a follow up.

Philippe Vallee

I mean, first of all, it is - we have differences from one business to another we serve. As I said earlier, we have, I'd say good visibility on Government Program, government, because here it's a backlog which, like we said, more than one and on top this is a long term visibility. And this is the same kind of pattern for Machine-to-Machine, where we're winning design win. And therefore we have a delivery pipe to honor and to go after. Now for payments, go back - I go back to the explanations, we have here markets which is progressing towards a more normalized level of inventory. Right and it is - this is a market that we have never worked before until 2014 and then all of a sudden, this is a market which became 1/4 of the overall total market for banking card.

So, you can imagine that every swing up, like we benefited big time in H1 2016 or any swing down, like we have today in this current semester, is impacting the industry. And therefore impacting Gemalto as well, due to our market share. Now we think that the ramp-up is now normalizing, we think that we have a better view of the market and we think also by - that the banks, the operators on the business has understood how to manage and which kind of level of inventory they should have. And remember, the costs of EMV card is higher than the cost of a mag-stripe card and therefore we can afford to work with the level of inventory the use of prior to the ramp up.

So, I mean, this is - therefore we think that, it will mechanically go back to more orders, we're still getting orders today, but far less than what were in H1 2016 and when comes H2 2017 we think by mechanical effect that we get more orders than H1. So this is how we - and by the way we have given the range and not a precise number for 2017 because we have, let's say, different goals year-over-year, we're working on our transitional plan, we're working on pushing our businesses which are facing a strong demand like Enterprise, like Government Programs and so on. And we have also the first benefits of the 3M IMB acquisition. So all of that makes us think that we have a better visibility.

Sandeep Deshpande

And then following up on...

Philippe Vallee

We think that Q2 is the lowest point of our 2017, definitely.

Sandeep Deshpande

And then following up on the earlier question on government ID which is, I mean which is very strong in the fourth quarter. You mentioned that the book-to-bill was very high. But in terms of the revenue recognition in government ID tends to quite lumpy so how are you sure that in the, you know, on a [indiscernible] basis by Q4 you will be able to continue to grow in Government ID? Is it that you have definite indications from the customer that you're going to ship, because otherwise one contract moving there can cause a lot of movement in the revenue?

Philippe Vallee

Government is a business which is very simple if you don't have any more passport or ID cards, you are very - you are in trouble. And therefore we know - our customers know very well when they need the new generation to come into force. And therefore we're very strict, timing and plans with our customers here. So it's really an exhibition question, so - and therefore the availability is better, because we're working on those projects. We're outlining those projects one by one and we have our team working on delivering them in a timely manner. And therefore, that's the reason why we have a higher visibility by far, on when we can bill and invoice those businesses.

Operator

The next question is from Josh Levin from Citibank.

Josh Levin

So the removable SIM market is not recovering, while at the same time, you don't really know what the outlook for the embedded SIM market is? So I guess to have visibility into the embedded SIM market, what has to happen for you to have that visibility and when do you think you will have some kind of real visibility into the embedded SIM market?

Philippe Vallee

Today, what we see and what we concern is that the embedded SIM is mostly adopted for secondary devices. Which means again tablets, cars, watches and here the visibility is as good as the visibility you can get from a watchmaker. And this is - these are products which are nice to have, not must to have. The demand is what it is and therefore it's today something which is quite hard to predict. The only thing we know is that we have contract in the sense that we're working with device makers and mobile network operators in delivering them the solution in order to be ready.

We know that mobile network operators are pushing it, because this is a good opportunity for them to make more revenues, more businesses. Now how many devices, again secondary devices, will be actually connected? It's hard to predict. We're not replacing SIMs by eSIM, we're actually selling SIMs, removable SIMs, to the full business, to the smartphones and the feature phone business. And here, we know that this is a market which is structurally flat in volume, where the value is not growing because we have, let's say, less of product mix engine at work in this segment.

Josh Levin

Okay. One second question if I might. On previous caller asked about M&A in terms of potential acquisitions you would look at. What about in terms of getting the stock price to - or creating shareholder value, is selling the company to either a strategic buyer or private equity. Is that an option? Is that on the table?

Philippe Vallee

No. We have not received any offer and you may have heard of those rumors, but we don't want to comment on such rumors.

Operator

The next question from Achal Sultania from Credit Suisse.

Achal Sultania

I have a clarification on an earlier question. I think when you mentioned that this guidance reduction today is mainly driven by SIM card. I'm just not fully understanding this, so if I go back, in March, you said €450 million of PFO and now you're saying €420 million of PFO for the full year. There is some benefit from or accretion from the deal, let's call it €15 million or €20 million. So it seems there's a €50 million reduction in PFO and I just can't believe - I'm struggling to understand how that €50 million of PFO reduction can all come from the SIM card business, the size of the SIM card business is just not big enough to suggest that. So, if you say that all of the other businesses are trending in line with your earlier expectations, like am I missing something here?

Philippe Vallee

No, I mean, what we said earlier, is that we saw that in Q1, start in Q1, the evolution of SIM business will be anything around mid - minus mid-single digit. Right, what we said today is something which is stronger, because the level of - to do any more upgrade on the product on the product mix here. Again it's not a volume question, it's more, it's a value question because today this industry, the mobile [indiscernible] industry is really focused on the next generation. We said the shortfall in PFO of H1 is really the top line comparison year-on-year. And this is today explained by those 2 segments, the SIM card which is lower than what we expected and this U.S. market which is currently normalizing.

Operator

We have no other questions. Gentlemen, back to you for the conclusion.

Philippe Vallee

All right. Well, just as a conclusion. We understand what's going on and we're working on it and therefore this purpose of introducing our transition plan. I'd like to thank you Julie for handling these questions. Thank you for all of you for your attendance today. Please note that we will be holding our 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 18th of 2017 in Schiphol near Amsterdam. And our first semester 2017 results will be reported on Friday, September 1, 2017. Thank you for your interest in Gemalto and have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this conclude the conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

