People's Utah Bancorp's (PUB) CEO Rick Beard on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017, 11:00 am ET

Executives

Rick Beard - President & CEO

Wolf Muelleck - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Alex Morris - Sandler O'Neill

John Rodis - FIG Partners

Rick Beard

Rick Beard

Thank you. Good morning; I am Rick Beard, President and CEO of People's Utah Bancorp. I would like to welcome all of you to our conference call to discuss our first quarter 2017 results. Presenting today will be Wolf Muelleck, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and myself.

We will update you on our recent activities and discuss the financial results reported in our press release distributed after the market closed yesterday, April 26, 2017. Our press release is available on our website, www.PeoplesUtah.com.

Before we commence the formal remarks, we advise you that this webcast contains forward-looking statements, which is qualified by the statement in our press release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking the Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements under applicable law.

I would like to begin by touching on some of the highlights of the quarter and Wolf will go into more detail.

Consolidated net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $66.5 million, which is the same as in the fourth quarter of 2016, and increased by 24.4% compared to the $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2016. Diluted earnings per share was $0.36 in the first quarter of 2017 and in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $0.29 in the comparable first quarter of 2016.

Our return on average equity was 11.39% in the current quarter, slightly lower than the 11.42% in the prior quarter, and increased 9.88% compared to the first quarter of 2016. Return on average assets was 1.59% in the current quarter compared to 1.56% in the fourth quarter of 2016, and 1.36% in the comparable first quarter of 2016.

Our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, which is payable on May 15, 2017, for shareholders of record on May 8.

With that, let me turn the presentation over to Wolf Muelleck to discuss some of the other financial highlights of the quarter.

Wolf Muelleck

Good morning, everyone. Let me start with our loans. Our loans held for investment grew year-over-year approximately $82 million, or 7.7%, and then grew $32 million, or 2.9%, on a linked-quarter basis comparing the current quarter to the fourth quarter of last year. Most of our growth in our loans came in our commercial real estate portfolio and also in our construction portfolios.

Our net interest income grew year-over-year by $1.1 million, or 6.6%, but declined by $541,000 on a linked-quarter basis comparing the current quarter to the prior quarter. The year-over-year increase is primarily from our loan growth offset by a slight decline in our net interest margin of 3 basis points, 4.58% to 4.55%. On a linked-quarter basis the same margin also declined by 3 basis points.

The year-over-year comparison of net interest margin was slightly lower, primarily from lower yields on invested cash and investment securities. However, there was a little bit of noise when comparing the current quarter with the fourth quarter of 2016. The fourth quarter included approximately $600,000 of one-time interest income, primarily from the accretion of fair value adjustment and additional interest collected on troubled -- these are purchased credit-impaired type loans on payoffs.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2017 is slightly higher when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, if you exclude that impact of the $600,000 of one-time interest income. Although the loans held for investment increased by $32 million in the first quarter, net interest margin declined principally due to a lower loan yield resulting from increased competition on loan rates and then slightly higher cost of funds.

Our deposits have grown 10.9% year-over-year and since year-end 3.1%. Our non-interest-bearing deposits represent about 32% of our total deposits as of the current quarter. Our current interest-bearing deposits is slightly higher at 31 basis points at the end of this quarter compared to 29 bps in the previous quarters and slightly lower than 32 basis points cost of funds in the first quarter of 2016.

Now let me focus a little bit on the efficiency ratio. In this quarter 56.83%, a little bit higher than it was in the fourth quarter at 55.33% and then down compared to the first quarter of 2016 at 59.30%. As we mentioned in previous conference calls, we are on track to open two new branches in the first half of this year, so that efficiency ratio could be impacted in the future quarters by the additional new branches.

Our asset quality numbers reflect low levels of nonperforming assets. At the end of the current quarter we had 35 basis points compared to 34 basis points at the end of last year and 37 basis points at the end of March of 2016. Our allowance for loan loss is 1.42% as at the end of this quarter compared to 1.46% at the end of last year.

Now let me turn a little bit over to the non-interest income and non-interest expenses. Non-interest income of $4.1 million for the current quarter was down $200,000, or about 5%, in the prior quarter, primarily due to lower mortgage banking income. Year-over-year non-interest income, however, was up $360,000, or 10%, and is primarily because of the opposite, being higher mortgage banking income and card processing income.

However, our residential mortgage business is a cyclical business and we saw some slowdown in residential mortgage volume during this first quarter.

Non-interest expenses for the first quarter declined by about $84,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 and increased approximately $300,000 compared to the first quarter of last year. The decline in non-interest expense in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter, the fourth quarter, was primarily related to lower data processing costs, some higher deferred loan costs, and offset by annual merit increases in salaries we have generally in the first quarter.

The increase in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter last year is primarily from higher occupancy costs due to lower sublease income and higher other expenses.

There is a little bit of noise in our interest expense for the current quarter, which I will explain. The effective tax rate for the first quarter was 29.6% compared to 34.4% for the fourth quarter of 2016 and 35.5% in the first quarter of 2016.

The tax rate in 2017 is lower than 2016, primarily due to tax benefits related to tax-deductible stock compensation expense and the reverse of a liability that we had recognized last year of an unrecognized tax benefit. It was related to a historic rehabilitation credit. Both of those totaled about $600,000 for that first quarter. The fourth quarter last year also included $200,000 of tax benefits related to that tax-deductible stock compensation expense.

Now with that I will turn the time over to Rick.

Rick Beard

Thank you, Wolf. We continue to focus on both organic growth initiatives and pursue merger and acquisition opportunities. As we discussed in previous calls, the primary organic initiative is the branch expansion in the current markets. We have two new branches opening which will, as Wolf mentioned, open in this first half of 2017.

On the M&A front, we continue to have discussions with potential groups. We believe our model accommodates deals as they become available and we are actively seeking these opportunities. We believe our overall operations provide a healthy and growing bank franchise that can be augmented with disciplined acquisitions. Where acquisitions may not be available, we will seek to organically grow the bank franchise. We continue to recognize the need to deploy our capital in a judicious and measured way and we are working hard towards that goal.

Lastly, I would like to touch on our announcement yesterday of my retirement and the pending management change. I came to the bank in October of 2004; I am 65-years-old this year. I have loved serving the bank and its customers and I love community banking.

I believe that it is healthy for all organizations to continue to evolve; changing of the guard is part of that natural evolution. I believe that PUB is positioned to expand and grow. After 13 years, I am planning to retire as President and CEO of PUB and CEO of PIB effective January 2, 2018.

I am proud of the way that our Board's nominating and governance committee has gone about the succession planning. The Board has been actively searching for a replacement over the last several months. After an extensive search, Len Williams, has been selected. I will, subject to the shareholders' desires, continue on the Board after my retirement from management. I believe that our story here at the bank is still just beginning. I wish that my age was in the same place.

Would like to just tell you a little bit about Len. You can read more detail in the press release, but as we interviewed and came across Len, he began; we invited him to serve on the Board of Directors as of March of this year. Len brings more than 37 years of experience in the commercial banking industry, which is an area that we need to continue to focus on in our bank. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Home Federal Bank in Napa, Idaho, and he served there from 2006 through its sale to Bank of the Cascades in 2014.

During his tenure in the bank, assets grew from $760 million to nearly $1.5 billion. He completed two acquisitions of banks with combined total assets of $887 million. Home Federal's core deposits grew from 47% to 78% during his tenure.

He also, most importantly, and this is something that can't necessarily go on a balance sheet, but he instituted a strong culture of professionalism, accountability, trust, innovation, and execution. These are all critical to our culture here at our bank and he will continue that legacy.

From March of 2005 to the time he started at Home Federal, he served as the Senior Vice President and Director of Business Banking at Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio. From 1987 to 2005, he served in a number of leadership and executive roles at KeyBanc, including President of the Business Banking division, Colorado Market President, and head of the middle-market banking for Western United States. From 1977 to 1987, he was a commercial loan officer and regional credit administrator for Rainier National Bank in Seattle, Washington. So in my view, Len, brings all of those attributes that we need in a successor CEO, including boots on the ground in the lending business, all the way to senior executive positions.

Len received his Master of Business Administration in Business Management and Finance in 2000 from the University of Washington. He received a banking certification in general banking in 1987 and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle, Washington. He brings extensive experience in the M&A area and, as I mentioned, in the commercial lending, both of which are very valuable to us.

We believe that Len is a good cultural fit for the bank. He has the right background and temperament to take us to the next level. He is currently living in St. George, Utah, but will relocate to Utah County here in Utah in the next month.

He will begin with the bank on September 1, 2017, as Executive Vice President of PUB and of People's Intermountain Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary. Len then will replace me upon my retirement in January of 2018. I am delighted to have him here and, of course, over the course of the next few months we will be introducing Len to many of you.

With that, we have concluded our formal remarks and we would open this up to questions.

Jeff Rulis with D.A. Davidson.

Jeff Rulis

I guess, for starters, Rick and Wolf, congratulations on the pending retirements. I think well deserved.

Wolf Muelleck

Thank you.

Jeff Rulis

And in terms of -- just following up, Rick, a little bit on your comments in regards to Len, and really the CFO role as well going forward, as those individuals fill those roles maybe how might the strategy be augmented and what would you expect them to maintain?

Rick Beard

That's a good question, Jeff, and as you might guess, that's evolving all the time. We just finished our management retreat and strategy meetings. There are a number of things that the bank has been focused on; I think I alluded to the M&A and also the commercial lending. I expect both of those will continue to be a focus. Those have been directed not only by Wolf and I and management, but also by our Board, and I don't see any of those things changing. I think our organic growth will continue.

We -- and I might just elaborate a little bit on that. We have found that with the IT changes that people don't come into branches, but we have also found that we have to have branches to be a player in the communities that we are in. So with that strategy, we will continue to expand the bank with a very judicious movement into the bricks-and-mortar to augment our expansion into some of these communities. So I don't see any of that changing.

I think that as Len gets a better sense of the bank that he certainly will put more emphasis in maybe the commercial lending than I have. A lot of that is because of his background. I think that's a positive because of the concern over concentrations that I think most community banks have in real estate. And I think Len is somewhat qualified, may be uniquely, to be able to help us broaden that effort which we have been working on, but put may be a little bit more expertise behind that.

I don't know, Jeff, if there are specifics in there. I'm happy to go to specifics if you'd like me to.

Jeff Rulis

No, that's helpful. I guess just maybe one other -- I mean, Len clearly had his past experience in Idaho and I guess the natural extension would be, would you expect to leverage some of those relationships, perhaps on the M&A side, in the state of Idaho?

Rick Beard

Yes, we have always stated that we are interested in the contiguous states. Idaho is an area that we have a branch in; as you know, in Southern Idaho, in Preston, and we think that there are a number of opportunities in Idaho. We all know the old cliche that banks are not bought but sold, and so there has to be some patience, but we would be interested in acquisitions in the Southern Idaho area. Len, obviously, has a number of contacts in Idaho.

Jeff Rulis

Great, okay. And then just switching to the kind of the quarter's results. Loan growth off to a really strong start I guess any comments on how the pipeline looks and expectations for the rest of the year?

Rick Beard

Well, I guess just in general, Jeff, I am always concerned that we are at the top of the credit crisis before we get to a credit crisis, and so we are cautious in how fast and how large that expands. We think that we have good loans in the pipeline. We think that we are still scheduled to have a good loan growth this year, but we are watching the credit issues pretty closely as we think that we are peeking out on this cycle.

Wolf Muelleck

As I mentioned in the -- in my remarks, Jeff, we are seeing a lot more competition and so it's impacted our margin a little bit this quarter. And so I think as we move forward into the year we will probably see more of that and certainly that may dampen a little bit that loan growth. It's hard to tell, but we did have a very good quarter.

Rick Beard

We also -- and this is anecdotal, not scientific, but we are seeing in our markets some relaxing of some of the credit criteria and terms. We don't want to necessarily follow those and that that could have some impact on the loan growth.

Jeff Rulis

Yes that was sort of my follow-up would be just what is that competition? I guess, who is it predominantly?

Rick Beard

Big banks. Community banks, but primarily big banks, and it would be in terms of the length of loans, the pricing of loans. Those are all, we think, bordering in some cases on not making sense to us. And so while I think we are aggressive, when we see something that somebody is willing to do at a much lower level or for much longer time it doesn't fit into our risk profile, we tend to let that one go.

Jeff Rulis

Sure. And may be one last one, just could you give us an update on the leasing business build-out and how the progress of that is going?

Rick Beard

Yes. You may recall, Jason Price is the President of that division. He was a transplant. He had been a President of a Community Bank here in Utah that had been in the leasing business. We have grown that in terms of this last year. We told you that would be a cautious, slow growth; it continues to expand.

The biggest difference in that, Jeff, is that we are doing more direct leasing, meaning that we are creating the whole lease as opposed to buying it from a third-party. That has impacted our ability to buy from third parties since we are competitors to some degree in that that business, but it is, we think, maturing nicely. We intend to continue to cautiously grow that this year. We are pleased with where it's at. It is not a huge amount. We would be this year in the --

Wolf Muelleck

Well right now we are running roughly around $41 million or so. I think we had about $35 million at the end of last year, so it's gone up some.

Rick Beard

Yes. And I would see that just modestly increasing this year, and as you know, that would be a relatively minor part of the total portfolio. But it has been helpful. May be I could elaborate a little bit more, particularly in our commercial lending. As you know, when a borrower is there they may be somewhat ambivalent as to whether it's a lease or a loan and this has given us another tool in that kit that we hope will help to grow our commercial lending.

Jeff Rulis

Great, okay. I will step back, thanks.

Rick Beard

Thank you.

Andrew Liesch with Sandler O'Neill.

Alex Morris

Good morning everybody. This is actually Alex Morris on for Andrew.

Rick Beard

Okay.

Wolf Muelleck

Hello, how are you doing?

Alex Morris

Good. First off, just wanted to reiterate the sentiments: congratulations to Rick and I know Wolf as well on the pending retirements. Just as a follow-up question on the loan outlook, any thoughts as to whether some construction projects might start to fund up come your spring-summer months and might that kind of help the loan outlook? Or is there some concern on the credit side as you guys highlighted earlier?

Wolf Muelleck

No, there was a small uptake in terms of the nonaccrual loans, the nonperforming loans that we had. As far as the construction portfolio, our typical season is the second and third quarter; that's where we see the build-up in that construction loan portfolio. It was slightly down in the first quarter compared to the end of last year, very small decrease, but we will start to see that increase over time.

Rick Beard

I think, Wolf, that the cycle, while it's still there, has been moderated quite a bit over the years. It seems, Alex, that there's a lot more construction that seems to be done in the winter than even 10 years ago was done so there is some cycle to it. But I wouldn't --

Wolf Muelleck

Yes, typically the cycle is the second and third quarter and then it goes down first and forth.

Alex Morris

Sure, I appreciate that. It's interesting, thank you for that. Just as a kind of following up on the yield and you guys talked about the increased competition within some of your markets. Might any of the -- I know that certainly the rate hikes of late have been on the short end of the curve, but do you see any of that may be supporting or kind of setting a floor as to where long-term pricing might go on these loans coming forward? Or do you think -- do you really expect pricing to keep coming down?

Wolf Muelleck

Well, right now we've been experiencing a little bit more competition in our construction portfolio in terms of rates, our commercial real estate rates; certainly competition in there as well. But we do have some variability in those rates so they will go up, but sometimes it takes 90 days for that change to happen. In some cases, it's more immediate but we should be seeing some impact of that. The question becomes, when the rates go up, will that be impacted by the competition that we have out there? And that's the question we will be looking at as we go forward this year.

Rick Beard

And I think his question about the rising interest rates, we studied that. I don't know if you --

Wolf Muelleck

We do our interest rate models and our models have always told us that a 100 basis point increase we can generally look at 15% to 17% yield impact. But, like I say, that doesn't assume -- it may get impacted a little bit by the competition that we are seeing.

Alex Morris

Sure, that's very helpful; appreciate that. And just kind of one last question. It seemed like mortgage banking kind of held in better than I think our expectations and may be certainly amongst some other peers in the West. Any kind of improvement or pickup in the origination activity as we are moving in the second quarter or some kind of seasonal pickup in purchase activity?

Rick Beard

To be honest with you, and if you go back and look at our comments over the last few quarters, we keep thinking it's going to tumble more. It did come down, as Wolf mentioned, but I think it was more modest than we expected. It's hard for me to answer that. If you can help me with our President Trump and where he's headed with a lot of things, it would be easier for me to answer you.

But without that, let me just say this. The overall statistics are loan growth -- excuse me, housing growth is continuing unabated in Utah. In fact, one of our concerns is it's almost frothy in some areas. That is fueled by population growth. And so if you get down to the real basics, people fall in love and they have to be in a home. Then they fall out of love and they got to be in two homes, and that process is going to continue, we think, at least for the foreseeable future.

So in terms the demand for mortgages, I think that they will be there. How much that impacts our business is hard to say, but we think the basic dynamics are there. We, again, expect that it will slowdown at some point, but I can't tell you when.

Wolf Muelleck

That slowdown now. And compared to last year, I don't think we are going to hit the volume we had last year.

Alex Morris

There's certainly a lot of different dynamics at play. Thanks a lot for the color, appreciate it.

Rick Beard

Thank you.

Wolf Muelleck

Thank you.

John Rodis with FIG Partners.

John Rodis

I guess just congrats again on the retirement for both of you guys. So on to bigger and better things, right?

Wolf Muelleck

Thank you.

Rick Beard

Well, maybe one of the two.

John Rodis

It's all good, I'm sure. Wolf, you gave some comments around the tax rate. What sort of tax rate should we use going forward? I'm assuming closer to 35%, 36%?

Wolf Muelleck

Yes, that would be a reasonable number. The only thing I can't tell you is if we have stock option exercises when those happen. Those just happen when people decide to do that. But, yes, I think that's a reasonable rate.

John Rodis

Okay, 35% to 36%, okay. As far as on the expense side, you kept expenses around $12.5 million and you talked about opening a couple more branches this year. I assume sort of that low to; call it, 3% to 4% to 5% expense growth year-over-year. Is that still reasonable for you guys considering opening a couple branches and continuing to build-out lease and so forth?

Wolf Muelleck

I think that's a reasonable number, yes. The branches, one of the branches is in Preston, Idaho, and so we won't have to add as many staff because we already have a branch and a store up there. But the other branch we will have to add; it's in Bountiful, just north of Salt Lake City. That's probably reasonable.

Rick Beard

But we've already hired the main people for the Bountiful branch.

Wolf Muelleck

That's true, the manager.

Rick Beard

Yes and the loan officers. So I think the answer is in that range.

John Rodis

Okay. And, Rick may be just a follow-up to your question on sort of being towards the end of the credit cycle potentially. All that being said, Utah still remains very bright, vibrant, and stuff. Is there anything you've seen recently that sort of makes you feel like that or --? I think you've sort of felt that way for a while, I guess.

Rick Beard

Yes, I have, John. You heard the old adage the bankers are never happy: when it's bad, they think it's going to get worse; and when it's good, they think it's going to go bad. What concerns me is when we hear in our loan committees from loan officers some of the competition that we are bidding against on some of these loans or some of the things that are being done.

My own view is that as it gets more and more heated, people do things but may be they wouldn't have done in the lower part of the cycle. And so at some point, in my view, if you look at capitalism in general, you see an overheating that's corrected by a down cycle. And my own view, and I'm not an economist, but I think that we are somewhere in the late cycle in terms of the credit cycle. But I don't have specifics in terms of this or that piece of evidence that would indicate that.

John Rodis

And I fully understand and appreciate those comments. Just one other thought as it relates to that, though. Given you feel that way, I guess it makes it harder on the M&A side, too, just because people you're looking at, you think maybe they've got credit issues and so forth. So I would think that might make the M&A outlook a little tougher for you. Is that a fair assessment?

Rick Beard

Well, there's never a simple answer. I think the positive side of that is, at least here in Utah, I have a high regard for most of the bankers that are in Utah and I think they understand these cycles. And so, if one is cynical and you've got a bank that you weren't going to sell, may be as things are reaching the top somebody might look at that.

We talk to people continuously and I think it's the same story, John that we have told for a long time now. It will happen here in Utah; I can't tell you the exact trigger, but I think it will happen and maybe the down cycle is when it will happen. And you're right; it makes more complications in terms of you don't want to buy someone else's trouble. But it's the due diligence and all the things that make a good M&A deal.

John Rodis

Could provide some opportunities, too, so. Thanks your thoughts, guys.

Rick Beard

Thank you.

Wolf Muelleck

Thank you, John.

Rick Beard

We appreciate all of you being on. Thank you.

Rick Beard for any closing remarks.

Rick Beard

Thank you. Let me just end; I am still around. I feel like I'm not totally dead yet, so I look forward to being on these calls for at least a few more quarters.

Since I'm staying on the Board, obviously I'm going to have a lot of interest in where the bank goes. We really appreciate particularly our analysts that spend the time and effort following us. We want you to know that that is important to us; that your comments and thoughtful reports are read by us and we are appreciative of them.

So with that, I will conclude this. We appreciate everyone that's been on. Thank you.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation.

