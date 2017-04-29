Seaspan Corporation's (SSW) CEO Gerry Wang on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017, 8:30 am ET

Executives

David Spivak - CFO

Gerry Wang - Co-Founder, Co-Chairman and CEO

Analysts

Donald McLee - Wells Fargo

Ben Nolan - Stifel

Noah Parquette - JP Morgan

Mike Gyure - Janney

Ben Friedman - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Welcome to the Seaspan Corporation conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter March 31, 2017. Hosting the call today is Gerry Wang, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chairman and Co-Founder of Seaspan Corporation, and David Spivak, Chief Financial Officer of Seaspan Corporation. Mr. Wang and Mr. Spivak will be making some introductory comments, and then we will open the call for questions.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. David Spivak. Please go ahead.

David Spivak

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results projected by these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual result to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the first quarter 2017 earnings release and the earnings webcast presentation slides available on our website at www.seaspancorp.com, as well as in our Annual Report filed on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016.

During this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, cash available for distribution to common shareholders, normalized net earnings, and normalized earnings per share diluted. For definitions of such non-GAAP financial measures and for reconciliations of such measures to the most closely comparable U.S. GAAP measures, please refer to our earnings release or the appendixes at the back of the earnings presentation slides.

I will now pass the call over to Gerry, who will discuss our first quarter highlights as well as some recent developments.

Gerry Wang

Thank you, David. Please turn to Slide 3 of the presentation. Q1 was a very promising quarter for the industry, and it will hopefully serve as a turning point in its recovery. Over the past few months, we have seen very encouraging signs of improving market conditions.

Freight market, freight rates have increased substantially on main trade routes, the Shanghai Container Shipping Freight Index, up over 75% -- sorry, 70% compared to last year. Our customers are seeing significantly higher than expected volumes on the Europe to Asia trade, bolstered by increased demand from Asia for consumer goods and their infrastructure spending. As such, most of our customers expect to report profitable results this year.

Charter market, positive signs we have been seeing in the freight market have translated into positive gains in the charter market as well, with increases in charter rates across all vessel sizes. Notably, we're currently seeing Panamax fixtures at more than double the rate seen in February, with charter rates crossed $10,000 per TEU per day.

Continued focus on key operating and financial metrics, in the first quarter, we continued to focus on maintaining strong operations and the financial management. Our Q1 normalized earnings per share on a diluted basis was $0.15 per share. We decreased our operating costs over 10% for Q1 2017 compared to Q1 2016, and we believe we're well-positioned to capitalize on the improving market conditions.

I want to turn the call over to David to discuss our quarterly financial results. David, please?

David Spivak

Please turn to Slide 4, where I will provide a summary of our financial results. Revenue decreased in Q1 2017 by $14.2 million from the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to unscheduled off-hire related to the three 10,000 TEU vessels previously chartered to Hanjin and lower average charter rates for vessels on short-term charters. These decreases were partially offset by the delivery of newbuilding vessels and the addition of two leased-in vessels in 2016.

During Q1 2017, we completed dry dockings for two 4250 TEU vessels, which were completed between their time charters. We had 662 days of unscheduled off-hire in Q1, including approximately 190 days from the three 10,000 TEU vessels previously chartered to Hanjin and 248 days from four 4250 TEU vessels we acquired at the end of 2016. The remaining unscheduled off-hire days primarily relate to periods in between charters for vessels that are currently operating in the short-term market.

Ship operating expenses were $45.6 million, a decrease of $2 million from the same quarter of the prior year. This is despite a 7.3% increase in ownership days from Q1 2016. As a result, first quarter ship operating costs per ownership day were approximately $5,760, a reduction of over 10% compared to the same quarter the prior year. We were able to achieve this reduction through disciplined ship operating cost management.

General and administrative expenses were $7.5 million, a 4% decrease from Q1 2016. The non-cash stock compensation component of G&A increased from approximately $1 million in Q1 2016 to $1.9 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Operating lease expense was $26.5 million in the first quarter, an $11.6 million increase from the same quarter of the prior year.

We ended with 13 vessels under operating leases, versus 9 vessels at the end of Q1 2016. Normalized EPS diluted was $0.15 per share, compared to $0.33 in Q1 2016. The decline in normalized EPS was largely driven by the unscheduled off-hire related to the three 10,000 TEU vessels briefly chartered to Hanjin and lower rechartering rates and an increase in off-charter days under short-term fleet, which was partially offset by the benefits of lower ship operating costs and hedge interest costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 was approximately $119.3 million, a $43.3 million decrease from the same quarter of the prior year.

Cash available for distribution for the first quarter 2017 was approximately $60.3 million, a $40.2 million decrease from the same quarter of the prior year. The decreases in both metrics were primarily attributable to lower gains on sales from sale leaseback transactions and from lower operating earnings.

Our cash balance at the end of Q1 2017, including short-term investments, was approximately $296 million. Total borrowings declined by over $102 million during the quarter, and we maintained our net-debt-to-equity ratio of 1.7 times below our target of 2 times.

I'll now turn the call back over to Gerry.

Gerry Wang

Thank you, David. Please turn to Slide 5, where I will briefly discuss the overall containership industry. The industry has experienced substantial increases in freight rates across the board, with many routes seeing increases of over 100% over the past year.

For example, rates from Asia to Europe have increased 220% since April 2016. Shanghai to Southeast Asia have grown over 110% during that period, as well, thanks to the improving cargo volumes and the vessel supply management.

Our customers have seen 43% increases in cargo volumes from Europe to Asia for the first quarter. This has been mainly driven by increased China spending on consumer goods and infrastructure, and also a weak euro and pound.

For the year, global container throughput is forecasted to grow between 3% to 4%. In addition, we are also encouraged by recent commentary from several of our customers, including COSCO, MOL and Maersk that they are forecasting a profitable year ahead.

Supply management has also been key in the market improvements we have seen to-date. Newbuilding ordering over the last two years has been negligible. Scrapping was about 700,000 TEU, or about 3.5% of the global suite, for 2016, and has reached nearly 210,000 TEU, or 1%, so far in 2017. And our customers have taken the prudent step of deferring deliveries to later delivery dates. We are encouraged by all of those factors and are convinced that the industry is moving towards global balance, hence long-term stability.

Moving to Slide 6 I will briefly discuss the charter market conditions. With the positive signs we are seeing in the industry fundamentals, vessel suppliers or charter owners like Seaspan appear poised to benefit. Noticeably, we've seen Panamax spot charter rates moving upwards, crossing 10,000 per day as well. We have seen noticeable improvements in the secondhand asset values.

For example, we have just received ancillary offers at more than double the price we would take for the four Panamax vessels we acquired at the end of last year. One reason for the increase in secondhand values is the fact that there has been essentially no orderbook for Panamax vessels for several years.

The 10,000 TEU update -- the spot rates for 10,000 TEU vessels has improved substantially as well. Demand for 10,000 TEU or larger is very strong right now, and as of today, all three of our 10,000 TEU vessels, which were previously seeking employment ex-Hanjin charter, are now on charter with Hapag-Lloyd. The delivery date for our two remaining 10,000 TEU newbuilds at Wasser EJ have been deferred until 2018, and we have an option to take delivery of the 2 vessels earlier should the right opportunity arise.

Please turn to Slide 7. Seaspan has continued our cost control initiatives, and we're seeing those initiatives payoff. Since Q1 2015, we have lowered our operating costs per ownership day by over 17%. While cost management is a continuous work in progress, we feel we have made significant strides in establishing sustainable cost management practices.

David, I will now -- David will now review our guidance for the second quarter. Please, David.

David Spivak

Please refer to Slide 8 for forward guidance for the current quarter. We do not intend to update our quarterly guidance in the ordinary course of communications.

For Q2 2017, we anticipate that revenue will be between $203 million and $207 million. We anticipate that vessel utilization will increase this quarter to over 97%. Ship OpEx is expected to fall within a range of $46 million to $49 million. We expect our operating lease expense to range between $27 million to $29 million. We expect G&A expense to range between $7 million to $8 million in Q2.

Finally, the interest expense at the hedge rate is expected to range between $37 million and $39 million. Note that these amounts are based on current information and estimates and are subject to change.

I would now like to pass the call back over to Gerry.

Gerry Wang

Please turn to Slide 9, where I will make a few closing remarks. We remain committed to our core business model and strategy, and we seek to maintain our leadership position and capitalize on improving market fundamentals. We will continue to take measures to strengthen our balance sheet and position the company to benefit from current and future market conditions. We'll look to grow our long-term contract backlog, primarily through more than secondhand assets and the sale leaseback opportunities. We will be creatively pursuing potential partnering opportunities as well. We will continue to provide best-in-class operations while prudently managing costs.

Finally, we feel strongly that Seaspan is well-positioned to take advantage of the markets and feel the future will be bright for Seaspan.

Operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions].

And our first question comes from Michael Webber with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Donald McLee

This is Donald McLee on for Mike.

Gerry Wang

Hi, Don.

Donald McLee

So, first thing, you announced some major changes to your related party fee structures, along with changes to the board and what appears to be a bit of a change of direction for the company. I was hoping you could just comment on that new direction.

David Spivak

It's, David. There have been some changes. We do have two board members from the Washington Group, and there have been some changes to some of the related party agreements. What I would say is I don't view it as a change in direction. I would just say it's kind of enhancement to the existing situation. So I hope that answered the question.

Donald McLee

Okay. That's helpful. The next question is could you comment on the recent development to Yang Ming and may be how that's impacted your view of kind of party risk?

David Spivak

It's David. Look, with all of our counterparties, including Yang Ming, all customers are current. You'll notice, actually, that our accounts receivable is down, and that's a function of customers sort of paying on time and being very conscious of managing working capital. To our knowledge, actually, Yang Ming is looking to raise additional capital, and I think there's been some recent announcements and the pending equity issue from what we gather, but with all of our customers, we're quite comfortable with them.

Donald McLee

Got it. And then my last question is could you provide some details around the new Hapag-Lloyd contracts for those ex-Hanjin vessels?

David Spivak

Yes, so and they are disclosed in our 20-F, and I think there will be some disclosure in the 6-K. They're short-term charters, between 5 to 12 months, and they have the option to extend those charters for an additional year at a higher rate. We haven't actually given a specific guidance on certain levels, but the extension rate is a fair bit higher than the original rate.

Operator

And our next question comes from Ben Nolan with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Ben Nolan

Yes, thanks. So I have a couple, I guess, industry questions. So Gerry, one of the things that I think has been pretty surprising is that it looks like the narrow beam Panamax class has been probably the best incremental performer in the last month or so. What exactly do you attribute that class that had sort of been thought as obsolete, doing so well, certainly relative to everything else? Is thinking changing as it respects to Panamax class of vessel?

Gerry Wang

First of all, this design, the 4250 TEU design, which was created by Seaspan in the first place, has been really flexible and what causes for certain trades, especially trade within Asia. They have never become obsolete. I don't anticipate it will become obsolete in the near future. And the problem for the freight rates, the charter rates, moving up and down has been really the demand and supply situation. And unfortunately, this good design has been built for too many. And during bad times, of course, the rates are depressed, but we are seeing the demand coming back for this flexible design and feel comfortable this momentum will continue for some time.

One thing to add to this is we haven't had any newbuilding orderbook for this class for some time, and we're confident this class will perform well going forward.

Ben Nolan

Okay. And obviously, that's where you guys have a substantial portion of your sort of short-term or uncommitted capacity. Are you beginning to see any appetite among the liner companies to may be extend contracts for longer durations on that class of ship given sort of the upward momentum in the spot rates?

Gerry Wang

There have been some discussions, and we're fairly cautious at the end of the day to discuss the position. Ourselves and the customers -- they want a long-term low rate, and we want certain higher rates, and for us, we think the market has just begun the upward trend, and we want to be patient and wait and see what happens, so we're confident.

Ben Nolan

Okay. And then my last question has to do with something that was in the presentation that you mentioned briefly, but I was curious if you might give any more color on it. On Page 9, you said that one of your key priorities is to pursue creative partnering opportunities. What exactly does that entail, or what are you thinking about when talking about it?

Gerry Wang

Well, we have been approached by some leading financial leasing companies from China to seek for partnership opportunities with Seaspan, who is leading in the sector with substantial operating platform. So they feel for them, they want to have a partnership with people with substantial operating capacity in order to grow their business. We feel that would be mutually beneficial, and we want to pursue the opportunities in this regard.

And there are a couple of other things, as well, some private equity investors. They want to get into this sector to put equity in the industry upswing, and they want to work with us, and we're also looking at them as well. So at the end of the day, we have had the experience of working with Carlyle in the past, so we know how to work with people who share the same view with us and who would like to take advantage of a mature and well-established platform, with our technical know-how, and also our customer service relationships.

Ben Nolan

Okay. That makes sense. And also, I guess beyond just sort of asset participation, it's maybe a way to leverage your platform to generate some fee income. Is that a fair way to think of it?

Gerry Wang

Correct. Correct.

Operator

And our next question comes from Noah Parquette with JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Noah Parquette

Thanks. I wanted to just follow-up on the Panamax sector. I think last quarter, you guys talked about maybe scrapping several of those vessels this year. Has that thinking changed at this point?

Gerry Wang

The market upswing has been really strong, and obviously we're evaluating all the things all the time, and in a dynamic fashion, and at this point in time, we just want to take advantage of the upswing momentum and try to keep the vessels for as long as necessary. And we evaluate the situation all the time, but at this point in time, we're confident we want to keep them.

Noah Parquette

Okay. And then it looks like you guys tapped some of the ATM equity offering. Can you talk a little bit about the strategy for that? Is that simply kind of a capital buffer, or are you looking for vessel acquisition here?

Gerry Wang

David, please.

David Spivak

No, look, we filed a $75 million ATM. It's a relatively small program. Within March, we did about a third of that. We're in no rush to do the remainder, so it really is opportunistic. And as far as the use of cash, I mean, we've had very high cash balances that we want to maintain good balances, and we've been using the money primarily to reduce debt.

Operator

And our next question comes from Chris Wetherbee with Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is Laura [ph] on for Chris. Just for taking all questions. You've mentioned you believe the containership market as showing signs of a recovery. Could you give us some color, say, in a bear case scenario? If the downturn goes beyond 2018, how do you prepare? And what levers could you pull, other than touching the dividend?

David Spivak

Just from a financial side, I will say since I've been at the company, I've probably seen more financial proposals in the last two, three months than at any time, and there are a variety of financings, particularly unsecured debt, in different geographies that we're considering. So we think there's a fair bit of flexibility on the financing side as we look at the range of alternatives and feel comfortable that if we were to go back into a weak environment that we're built to sustain it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And a follow-up is it seems like you are counting up the expenses and costs. We are wondering like how sustainable that is.

David Spivak

Look, we've been pretty systematic in reducing operating costs and identifying efficiencies. We've made a fair bit of progress. There probably is a little bit more blood in the stone to manage costs down. I think a big chunk has been taken out of the OpEx line, but we're always looking to improve. And I think one of the benefits we have is scale and leveraging the economies of scale, purchasing power and other things, so we still think we can make some progress, but I think the lion's share has been achieved.

Operator

And our next question comes from Mike Gyure with Janney. Your line is now open.

Mike Gyure

Can you talk a little bit about, obviously, the deferral of the newbuilds? Your capital spending, I'm assuming, is getting pushed significantly from 2017 to 2018. Can you talk about, I guess, kind of requirements for the end of the year -- or through the end of the year on the CapEx side of things?

David Spivak

Yes, so we're taking delivery of six vessels this year. Five are under a 17-year charter to MSC, and the remaining CapEx on those is approximately $240 million, and we have a 17-year capital lease facility that is able to finance that. We have one other delivery with a 10-year charter to Yang Ming that will be late sort of in Q2. We've received several financing proposals on that. The remaining CapEx is approximately $80 million, and so that's either going to be financed through lease finance or secured bank debt.

And then there is $150 million in the first half of next year related to the two 10,000s that we've deferred, so there's $75 million apiece remaining. And it's too early to work through how we're going to finance that, but realistically, it'll either be lease finance or secured debt finance. I think the key is we want to get them chartered out. We can accelerate them as well, and there have been approaches by liners to charter them and bring them into this year, but, to date, we haven't signed anything.

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

Our next question comes from Fotis Giannakoulis with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Ben Friedman

Hi, guys. Good morning. This is Ben stepping in for Fotis. Just a few questions. So it seems as though, since the last call, the market charter rates have rallied pretty significantly at idle capacity, and the fleet has nearly halved. Kind of what dynamics have driven the charters to deploy so many ships in such a short period of time while it seems as though the financial state on their -- they're still reporting losses, and at the same time, the freight rates seem to be -- the growth in the freight rates seem to be slowing as well.

Gerry Wang

Well, the demand for more ships has been primarily driven by the increased volume of freight across both, and you see the Asia-Europe trades, especially back from Europe to Asia, has been really strong. The Trans-Pacific has been strong. Intra-Asia is strong. The South-North trade, Asia to South America, has been strong as well. So things are -- the volume has been much stronger than originally anticipated, so then our customers have been rushing to the charter market to pickup vessels, and that's the fundamental reason for the charter rate to move up so quickly.

Ben Friedman

Sure. I guess just kind of a piggyback to the last question, moving forward -- so out of the 256 or whatever reported idle ships, how many do you think are actually able to return to the market?

Gerry Wang

About half, I would guess.

Ben Friedman

Okay.

Gerry Wang

Some of the vessels -- probably some of the vessels will be permanently off-suite, because you probably have heard me saying that certain vessel classes are just too big for the small trades and too small for the big trades. So structurally, they will be permanently off-suite. We're focused on larger vessels or the Panamax size. So then there is the function of the market demand supply, and they were cautious, so we have great confidence in the two vessel classes -- the broader vessel classes we have.

Ben Friedman

Sure. And then, lastly, despite so the recent improvement in the market, vessel values still kind of remain at trough levels, and you have a significant amount of debt that's coming due in 2019. I guess how are the negotiations coming around, and how are you thinking about the refinancing of these maturities? And what options do you have given that you already have very high leverage and you still have to maintain your preferred outlays?

Gerry Wang

Let me just comment on vessel value. Then David will talk about the financing -- the debt leverage aspect. Okay? On vessel value, probably you heard me say in the material presentation ship value has gone up substantially for some vessels, the modern tugboat, so we are encouraged by that. We think there are still some legs there for the value to move up or reflecting the charter rate movement. So I think the vessel value eventually will move towards the normalization, which is really the replacement value.

As I said, we have great confidence in the Panamax vessels, because most importantly that has been built for the last two, three years, and also those vessels are very flexible for intra ship trades and some other trades. So we believe the vessel value will hold up, and then we'll see what happens when it comes to our own considerations for the potential disposition of our vessels. And David will talk to you about the leverage and financing you just mentioned.

David Spivak

I know. On the financing, a couple of things. Last year, we raised a fair bit of equity and we wanted to bring down the leverage, and the thinking behind that was to get our credit metrics to the point where we could access a variety of different unsecured debt markets. And that's where we've been focusing a lot of our time, prioritizing different markets to access, and we do intend, in the next three to six months, to raise unsecured debt capital in those markets. You'll also notice just in our cash flow statement for Q1 we started to buy back a bit of our 2019 unsecured bond that's listed on the stock exchange.

So when we kind of look at it, there's a lot of different financing tools available to us. We're really talking about 2019, which is a couple years from now, and we do intend on tapping a few different markets over the next 12 months just to take care of that. And these are more capital markets alternatives. I think in addition to that there's obviously refinancing in the bank market, which we may do some of that as well, but that's probably not our key focus right now.

David Spivak

It sounds like there aren't any more questions. Thank you for all dialing in.

Gerry Wang

Thank you very much for taking the time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.