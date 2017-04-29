First Quantum Minerals' (FQVLF) CEO Philip K.R. Pascall on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCPK:FQVLF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Clive Newall - President and Director

Hannes Meyer - Chief Financial Officer

Juliet Wall - General Manager, Finance

Martin Walker - Treasurer

Simon MacLean - Group Reporting Controller

Philip K.R. Pascall - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ian Rossouw - Barclays

Matt Murphy - Macquarie

Brett Levy - Loop Capital Markets

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Matthew Fields - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Alex Terentiew - BMO Capital Markets

Patrick Jones - Deutsche Bank

Daniel Lurch - Exane BNP Paribas

Karl Blunden - Goldman Sachs

Dalton Baretto - Canaccord Genuity

Good morning. My name is Amanda and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the First Quantum’s Q1 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Mr. Clive Newall, President and Director of First Quantum, you may begin your conference.

Clive Newall

Thanks, operator and thanks everyone for joining us today. On the First Quantum side, we have got Hannes Meyer, CFO; Juliet Wall, General Manager, Finance; Martin Walker, Treasurer and Simon MacLean, our Group Reporting Controller.

Before we proceed, I have to draw your attention to the fact that over the course of the conference call, we will be making several forward-looking statements. And as such, I encourage you to read the cautionary note that accompanies our first quarter MD&A and the related results news release as well as the risk factors particular to our company, which are detailed in our most recent annual information form and available on our website and on www.sedar.com. Following my opening remarks, Juliet will take you through the financial results, which were published yesterday after the close of the TSX. And after that, we will open the lines to questions.

Just a reminder that the presentation which accompanies this conference call is available on our website and can be accessed either on the Events section or on the Q1 2017 results conference call button under the News section of the homepage.

So to get started, we are very pleased with the company’s performance in the quarter by maintaining our focus on managing the company, so that it will be well-positioned to benefit in more robust metal price environments and strengthening our defenses against market volatility. We have carried the momentum of 2016 into this year. Two good examples of the process and margin improvement work being done at Kansanshi and Las Cruces. At Kansanshi performance and unit production costs continue to benefit from those initiatives. By any measure, an all-in sustaining cost of $1.59 a pound is good, but it’s even better considering that it is inclusive of the annual wage increase, a one-off increase in fuel price due to lower rebates and a severe rainy season. The wage increase is part of the Kansanshi new 3-year collective agreement struck last year and effective January of this year that has increases of 7% in 2017 and 6% in each of 2018 and 2019.

While at Las Cruces, the team there has really hit the strides. The mine’s excellent performance is reflective of our efforts in refining maintenance strategies, cost optimization and capital management. At the same time, they are actively researching the technical and economic feasibility of the polymetallic refinery project, which could extend the mine’s life.

At Sentinel, while its first full quarter of commercial operation is now in the books, it is sad to say that doing that during the heavy rainy season and while simultaneously transitioning to terrace mining is not ideal. This new mine layout however will be more beneficial to operations going forward. But in the meantime, it does have an impact on operations and production. It’s also worth noting that Sentinel continues to receive sufficient power, it’s 141 megawatts currently, for it to operate accordingly to its plan without constraints for the remainder of the year. Likewise, Kansanshi also receives sufficient power for current operations at the mine and the smelter.

Our Çayeli mine had an unusually difficult quarter. For an operation that works effectively with tough conditions and a team that is recognized as one of the best, having a fatality and a shaft hoist failure has been difficult. The team’s priority now is to incorporate any learnings that come out of the internal and external investigations into the mine’s awareness and training protocols and to get the hoister pads all hoisting from the lowest levels of the mine can resume. We expect that will be about in midyear. As you may have noticed, the full year guidance for Çayeli’s copper production has been lowered, but overall, company guidance is unchanged as Pyhäsalmi has increased.

The Kansanshi smelter continues to perform well with concentrate process once again exceeding its designed annual throughput rate of 1.2 million tons of concentrate on an annualized basis. A big factor in our financial results this quarter was our copper sales hedge program. With a healthy copper price increase over the past few months, our net realized price for the period was below the average LME as our hedges matured at lower prices. As you recall, the hedge program was put in place to protect cash flows in a low metal price environment ahead of the completion of Cobre Panama. To that end, it has been effective. However, right now, we are offside given the current copper price. But amid the type of volatility the industry has experienced for essentially the past 4 years, we think it would have been reckless to try and call a bottom.

Juliet will go into more detail on how we review the program now given the substantial work done on restructuring the balance sheet, which gives us much more flexibility. The restructuring of our liabilities was a successful initiative, thanks to bond investors, who share our belief in the positive fundamentals of copper. The offer two senior notes totaling $1.6 billion was heavily oversubscribed, which results in an upsizing to $2.2 billion altogether in two senior notes of equal size and with maturities in 2023 and 2025. With the proceeds, we improved our debt maturity profile by redeeming the 2019 and 2020 senior notes as well as what was remaining of those issued by Inmet. We paid off the revolving debt, paid down the debt – the term debt and kept the remaining cash for general corporate purposes. This entire initiative and our other assets combat the weak metal price environment have been well received by all of our stakeholders. The S&P ratings agency also took notice. And along with an upward revision to their copper price outlook recently upgraded their outlook on First Quantum to positive from stable. Sad to say, this is a big change from 18 months ago when several of our efforts were in the early stage of execution.

Turning to the very advanced Cobre Panama project, it continues to progress well with an unchanged overall schedule target of phased commissioning in 2018, followed by a continued ramp-up in 2019. Our site construction manning is currently around 7,600 people. And as we head for peak construction activity during the course of this year, we expect to be able to demonstrate continued strong progress on this project. You can see some of the progress to-date in the accompanying photos to this presentation.

We have maintained a high focus on the power station work and its associated infrastructure and has good momentum there. Overall, the power station is currently 65% complete with set one more advanced than set two as intended. We are of course being careful to make sure we get it right and that the power station goes straight into commission and operation with a confident outlook for long-term reliable operation. Production of first power is expected in Q4 this year with the first 150 megawatt generating set. The second unit is expected to follow in the first half of 2018. In terms of completeness of the project, the concrete progress site-wide is approximately 73% complete; structural steel erection 52%, tailings management facility 64% and the pre-strip 55%.

In the process plant and milling areas, looking very good with six of the seven mills installed. And we continue installation of the large gearless mill drives with three mill drives fully complete and the further three installed and well progressed towards completion. Other areas of the process plant are now also well underway in construction particularly stockpile reclaim, rougher and cleaner flotation areas and the thickening area. So putting all this together, Cobre Panama is now over 50% complete and is benefiting from the opportunity to incorporate a number of improvements inclusive of learnings from Sentinel to ensure a positive development outcome. Such as bringing forward some additional mine pre-strip, which as you know, we begun last year.

We are also looking at other areas where there may be a good opportunity to bring forward some work now together with some upgrades during development as opposed to being done during operations. This could well help to provide smooth possible startup and greater operating flexibility for this mega project. Some examples of what we are evaluating include the first raise of a tailings management facility wall, embankments, which could otherwise normally occur or would otherwise normally occur within 2 years of startup. And we are evaluating adding an eighth mill, which would boost out the throughput by between 8 million and 10 million tons per annum. This is a ball mill that is already owned by First Quantum and therefore available to be deployed at Cobre Panama. We are progressing our thinking on these and we will update you if any go-ahead decisions are made.

In the meantime, we continue to make progress on securing the project financing negotiations with the export credit agencies are progressing well, with the site visit and term sheet discussion slated for March is done as guided in our last conference call. The credit agencies are supportive and remain engaged for the next round of negotiation schedule for May. The plan is to approach commercial banks once a financing term sheet is agreed with the export credit agencies. So as you can see, our efforts to make sure that First Quantum is well positioned to withstand the weak copper pricing environment while developing new production capacity in a Tier 1 project, are making substantial difference. Today, the company is much stronger than it was this time last year.

So with that, I will ask Juliet to take us through the financial review.

Juliet Wall

Thanks very much, Clive and good day to everyone. So first of all, turning to our first slide, which is on Q1 2017 highlights. So copper production was 11% above Q1 2016 due to higher Sentinel contribution and strong performance of Kansanshi and Las Cruces. Production was below the previous quarter reflecting the impact of the rainy season and transitioning to terrace mining at Sentinel. The Kansanshi smelter achieved another record quarter, processing 327,000 tons of concentrate and producing 83,000 tons of copper anodes. Comparative EBITDA was broadly in line with Q1 2016, with lower realized metal prices, including the impact of the sales hedge program, were offset by record quarterly copper sales volumes. The comparative loss per share in the quarter results from no tax credit being recognized on the losses incurred in the quarter on the sales hedge program. Looking at liquidity, the company successfully completed a $2.2 billion senior note offering, which is due for repayment in 2023 and 2025. As a result, minimal debt repayments are required until 2021, 2 years after Cobre Panama project spend is completed.

So then moving on to next slide and this slide looks at quarterly production. As mentioned, copper production was 11% or 13,000 tons above Q1 2016 reflecting higher production at Sentinel, Kansanshi and Las Cruces. Sentinel production of 36,000 tons of copper during the quarter was 15,000 tons above Q1 2016 following its ramp-up to commercial production across 2016. Sentinel production reduced from the previous quarter as the transition to a terrace mining layout commenced and the rainy season affected operations. Kansanshi production of 63,000 tons was 9% above Q1 2016, primarily due to 7% higher tons milled, along with improved sulphide circuit recovery.

As already noted, the Kansanshi smelter had a record quarter with concentrate processed and copper anodes produced, up 4% and 14% respectively, against Q4 2016. Smelter recovery remained strong at 97%. Nickel production was 1,500 tons below Q1 2016 due to reduced grades and lower plant throughput from equipment maintenance and flooding in February. Gold production of 51,000 ounces was below Q1 2016, driven by reduced grades and the impacts of harder ore and grain [ph]. Market guidance for total production for each of the 3 years, 2017 to 2019, is unchanged.

So then we turn to the next slide and that’s looking at financial overview, so comparative EBITDA of $265 million was broadly in line with Q1 2016 with record sales volumes including contribution from Sentinel, which offset low realized prices including the impact of the sales hedge program. During the quarter, LME copper prices rose above the average price of the copper hedges the company had in place. This resulted in a hedge loss reducing revenue by $128 million and realized prices by $0.42 per pound. Gross profit was $36 million, below Q1 2016 due to higher depreciation, which reflects Sentinel entering commercial production and its associated depreciation. The comparative loss incurred in the quarter was a result of no tax credit being recognized against the sales hedge program losses. Net debt of $4.7 billion was $280 million above Q4 2016 reflecting our planned capital expenditure program and early senior note redemption costs. Net debt remains below Q1 2016 levels.

Looking at hedge prices for the rest of the year, the copper hedge price increases across 2017, with the second half of the year expected to average $2.30 per pound. This excludes contribution expected from zero copper collars covering the second half of the year entered into at a price of $2.62 to $2.83 per pound. As Clive explained, we introduced the hedging program in 2015 to protect cash flows and covenants as we develop the Cobre Panama project. FQM is not a strategic long-term hedger of the copper price as we believe in the positive fundamentals of copper. With this in mind, we continue to hedge on a rolling basis into 2018 within limits agreed with the Board. We hedge up to 1 year ahead, but have lines of credit which would enable us to hedge further into 2018. Going forward, we expect to hedge a lower percentage of sales that we have in place currently for 2017.

So turning to the next slide, which is on quarterly unit cash costs, copper C1 of $1.26 per pound was $0.04 above Q4 2016 reflecting the inclusion of Sentinel for a full quarter for the first time. Additionally, Sentinel C1 was impacted by lower production resulting from the transition to terrace mining and impacted the Zambian rainy season mentioned earlier. The transition to terrace mining is expected to improve equipment optimization and work on the transition continues into the second quarter. Excluding Sentinel, copper C1 reduced by $0.04 against the previous quarter, with reduction seen across all other mines except Çayeli, where production was low following a difficult quarter as Clive has explained in Pyhäsalmi due to lower zinc price of the product. All-in sustaining cost for the quarter reduced $0.12 against Q4 2016 with reduced capital expenditure. The reduction in capital expenditure reflects timing of spend with major mining fleet expenditure taking place in Q4 2016. Copper C1 and all-in sustaining cost guidance are unchanged at $1.20 to $1.40 per pound and $1.65 to $1.80 per pound, respectively, across the 3 years guided. Nickel C1 and all-in sustaining guidance, are also unchanged across the 3 years guided.

Turning on to the next slide, which – the waterfall chart, you will see that this details the company’s gross profits for the Q1 2017 compared to the same quarter in the prior year. So we have touched on the drivers behind the movements earlier in the presentation, but what this slide demonstrates is the impact of higher depreciation and also lower realized metal prices, including the loss in the quarter on the sales hedge program partly offset by the higher sales volumes achieved. As mentioned previously, the higher depreciation compared to Q1 2016 is driven by the $39 million depreciation charge at Sentinel in the quarter as it completed its first full quarter of commercial production. It’s also just worth at this point just while we are talking about depreciation is to comment on it against the previous quarter as well. So, Sentinel reached commercial production in Q4 2016. There was an increase in inventory levels compared with the prior quarter. So, this results in the credit to depreciation as these costs were inventoried.

Inventory levels have remained more consistent in Q1 2017 compared with Q4 as a group. The inventory decreases at Kansanshi where depreciation costs are higher have been offset by inventory increases at Sentinel where depreciation was lower. So this, coupled with increased depreciation of stripping assets at Kansanshi on the first full quarter of commercial operations of Sentinel, results in the increased depreciation costs for the group. Costs were marginally higher in the quarter at Guelb Moghrein due to the phasing of the preventative maintenance program and at Ravensthorpe from higher maintenance activity in the quarter.

So we’re going to move on to the next slide and that’s looks at the long-term debt profile, which outlines our debt maturity profile and current liquidity. So Q1 2017, the company was in compliance with all existing facility covenants and ends the quarter in a strong position with $938 million of undrawn facilities and $449 million of unrestricted cash. During the quarter, the company successfully completed the offering of $2.2 billion of senior notes, which are due for repayment in 2023 and 2025. The proceeds of the notes were principally used to settle the existing 2019 and 2020 notes and pay down the company’s term loan revolving facility. As a result of that, minimal debt repayments are required between 2017 and 2020, which comprised mainly the term loan in Kansanshi facility. The first senior note repayment is now due in 2021, 2 years after Cobre Panama project spend is completed.

As Clive noted earlier, we are in the process of putting in place project financing for the Cobre Panama project. And this is targeted for completion during the second half of 2017. So, with that in mind if we move on to the next slide which is look for project financing update. So, this lays out the major features of this long and evolved process. As most of you are aware, the project financing process for Cobre Panama was launched in December 2016. Discussions are ongoing with a number of ECAs in Europe and Asia and we expect to raise up to $2.5 billion of long-term debt. Since our last update, site visits have been made to Panama and term sheet discussions were held in March. Follow-up discussions are ongoing and targeted completion remains the second half of 2017.

So, moving on to the final slide and that looks at capital expenditure. So, our net capital expenditure of $213 million in the quarter that included $146 million at Cobre Panama, with $24 million capitalized stripping, including $13 million at Kansanshi and $43 million of sustaining capital and other projects spend, including $16 million at Sentinel. So looking at 2017, capital expenditure guidance is unchanged from our previous update of $1.07 billion. Just a reminder here that the negative FQM share you see in the table here in 2019, that reflects the fact that contributions from third-party is a forecast to exceed our share of Cobre Panama capital expenditure.

So thank you very much and I will now hand back over to Clive.

Clive Newall

Thank you very much, Juliet. Could we now open the session to questions, please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Ian Rossouw. Your line is open.

Ian Rossouw

Thank you. Hi, guys. Just two questions for me, please. Firstly, on these evaluation projects you mentioned at Cobre Panama, when do you anticipate to be in a position to make these decisions on the ones you have mentioned? And then maybe just sort of indication of what the potential impacts could be on CapEx for the project overall and also whether that could impact the timing of the ramp-up of the first and second milling lines? And then just second question on if you could give any indication of your guidance for effective tax rate for this year? Thanks.

Clive Newall

Well, the first part, Ian, good afternoon by the way. Okay. It’s work in progress, all these evaluations. And we are not really in a position yet to say when we will – whether when we’ll know exactly what we are planning to do and whether there are any cost implications. So I can’t really tell you much more about that at this stage.

Ian Rossouw

Okay. And would there be ramp-up implications, you think?

Clive Newall

In terms of...

Ian Rossouw

The existing project?

Clive Newall

We would – whatever we do we’ll – we really don’t want to interfere with that too much.

Ian Rossouw

Okay, alright.

Clive Newall

The second part, Juliet, are you going to take that one?

Juliet Wall

I’m sorry. Sorry. Yes, I mean if you look at the first quarter, if you strip out the hedge loss on the debt refinancing costs, then the underlying effective tax rate is 32%. So that would provide a relatively good guidance. It typically falls within a range 30% to 34%, something like that. It does depend on the actual mix contributions from different operations.

Ian Rossouw

Okay. Alright, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matt Murphy. Your line is open.

Matt Murphy

Hi. I was wondering if you could expand a little bit on Sentinel. Just wondering what the limiting factor for throughput was in Q1 whether it’s the mine or the mill. It doesn’t sound like you are concerned on power anymore and just wondering what we should be thinking about for Q2 with – you have got some maintenance going on. How disruptive is that versus conditioning of secondary crushing and adding flotation? Are you expecting a step change in recoveries and throughput?

Clive Newall

I think the impacts in the quarter are essentially – it is the rainy season quarter, which always has some impact. And particularly with a mine in it’s very – in it’s infancy really together with this transition to terrace mining, which is – definitely has an impact, because we are doing a lot of proprietary work for that and it has impacted slightly on costs as well as production. Going forward, I really couldn’t comment on the technical aspects of the – some of the changes that we are making, but they are all designed to improve recoveries. So, we should expect some improvements.

Matt Murphy

Okay. And in terms of power, it looks like the rainy season benefited the hydro potential. Do you have any concerns around increased power allocation as you get more and more into the primary ore?

Clive Newall

No. I think the power situation is stabilizing pretty well. As you say, reservoirs are recharging, but also the purchasing program that they introduced a year or more ago is well established now. So, it can be quite flexible. So, our power – power requirements are not really a concern.

Matt Murphy

Sure, okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brett Levy. Your line is open.

Brett Levy

Hey Clive, Juliet, guys, I saw the positive movement from S&P, anything from Moody’s on this. And then as you guys look at this project financing, it’s up to $2.5 billion, I know it’s supposed to wrap up second half of ‘17, can you talk about use of proceeds, tenor, kind of what that’s going to do to your maturity schedule, kind of what you are trying to accomplish here?

Clive Newall

Hannes or Martin?

Hannes Meyer

Sure. Yes. Look, I think in terms of Moody’s, we haven’t heard anything else in terms of positive development yet. In terms of use of proceeds I think what we will look at is once the project financing is put in place is to draw down a certain portion of that, because it will be over-funded, that project and extract some of that and probably then review some of it in the company. Martin, I don’t know if you have got something else to add there?

Martin Walker

No just to pickup the question on tenor, so it will be long-term financing, particularly some of the ECA tranches mainly ECA BAT [ph] with a commercial tranche, which will be slightly shorter turnout, but still very long-term. So the objective are – is that we have got long-term financing. As Hannes said, there is sufficient funding in that, that we would expect to draw some back up to the corporate level of that, the start and the project completion. And it forms part of their group balance sheet structure with that financing embedded down in Cobre Panama and continuing to have a corporate facility and the bond financing to complete the structure.

Brett Levy

And then in terms of the pay down, certainly the ramp-up of Cobre Panama, goes well, because of its project financing, my guess is that this project financing will be paid down first with the proceeds of the additional coppery with the aid from Cobre?

Clive Newall

It’s – and so it’s a long-term financing, so there is a repayment schedule. So that is well covered by the forecast cash flows from Cobre Panama, so that would be paid and enable access to come up to the group, given a number of tests which will be negotiated and in place.

Brett Levy

Will there be a cash flow sweep?

Clive Newall

I can’t answer at the moment.

Brett Levy

Okay. Thanks very much guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Orest Wowkodaw. Your line is open.

Orest Wowkodaw

Hi, good morning. I was hoping to get some more color on the Kansanshi 2.5 and 3 proposed projects, just curious what your latest thinking is there and whether how you see Zambian smelting capacity moving forward when – after Glencore restarts some of its shut-in mines, do you think you are going to need to build a new smelter – obviously, you went for the 3, but I am curious if you think you have to build one now for the 2.5 project? Thank you.

Clive Newall

Yes. Well, there are many issues around that S2.5 project. It’s something that as you understand the background to it, Kansanshi over time becomes more and more sulphide dominant. So ultimately, we need to expand the sulphide circuits, anyway. And so sooner or later, more likely than not, we will carry out let’s say expansion in either the form of 2.5 or 3 – S3. But the reality is both will almost certainly require smelter.

Orest Wowkodaw

When do you think you would be in position to make a decision on that to prevent the production decline there at Kansanshi?

Clive Newall

Well, I think we need to make that sort of decision to avoid the production decline in the next 2 years or 3 years – but to start project, that is. But there is all sorts of things you can do. You can do nothing. You can just do it when it’s most appropriate. But ideally, we would start it within the next 2 years or 3 years. But none of the options are a train smash. They all were perfectly feasible options. We are just continuing to look at that.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. And if you are saying you need a smelter either way, is there any point of doing 2.5 or do you just go right to 3?

Clive Newall

Well, that’s another decision to make. It depends on the timing. We will determine that to some extent. If you start it sooner, you could start with 2.5 and either double it in due course. The longer you leave it, I suppose the more likely you would want to – you would go straight to 3.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. But it sounds like it’s still a ways off from any kind of decision point, is that fair?

Clive Newall

It’s – yes, it’s still to be determined.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. And then just an accounting question, I am curious about the $1 billion overdraft on the balance sheet and whether that’s something that’s going to away sooner here or whether that’s going to carry forward?

Martin Walker

Okay. It’s Martin Walker and I will take that. It’s not actually an overdraft. We certainly don’t look at it as such. What it is, we have a pooling arrangement, fairly standard pooling arrangements in banking circles. It’s with Citibank in which we hold a number of accounts together and those balances uphold. Some of those accounts are in overdraft. Others are in credit. As far as that banking line is concerned, we look at that as a small net piece of cash. And that’s how we run it. As I said, very standard for a lot in banking circles. There was an accounting change, which came in during 2016 and whereas we would always previously show that as the net cash just as part of that cash. Now from the accounting regulations, it has been necessary to show the gross amounts of the overdrafts and the net cash.

Orest Wowkodaw

I see, okay, so that’s just kind of continuing. Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Fields. Your line is open.

Matthew Fields

Hey everyone. Congratulations on the successful refinancing in the quarter. At Sentinel, just wanted to talk a little bit more about the terrace mining conversion and how the pacing of that is going and do you expect the kind of disruptions to sort of finish up in 2Q or will that transition and sort of operational challenges continue for further into 2017?

Clive Newall

I think that terrace mining will have some impact through certainly the bonds of the first half of the year and into the second half, but to a lesser extent.

Matthew Fields

Okay, great. And then do you have a similar wage increase program at Sentinel that you have at Kansanshi or are they two separate labor unions?

Clive Newall

These are just general – with the existing mining unions that cover both operations.

Matthew Fields

Okay. So similar wage increases, okay. And then at Kansanshi, the lower fuel rebates, is that specifically a 1Q item or is that expected to repeat in 2017?

Clive Newall

Does anybody have the answer to that?

Juliet Wall

The few rebates at Kansanshi, that’s ongoing this year.

Matthew Fields

Okay. So that’s just the higher cost in 2017?

Juliet Wall

Yes. It was about $3 million on the quarter with the impact – the impact was about $3 million on the quarter.

Matthew Fields

Great. Thank you. And then last question for me, I appreciate. The polymetallic refinery plant at Las Cruces, can you give us a little bit of background on this, the size and scope of the project and is that for use on the existing ore body to extend mine life or is this potentially for an expansion of the asset?

Clive Newall

No. It’s the – the existing ore body is the supergene enriched ore body beneath it. There is a primary sulphide ore body mainly chalcopyrite with some base metals and particularly lead and requires a different metallurgy. So it’s the – it’s utilizing as much of the existing process to process the primary ore body, but it will require some additional technology. And we have a pilot plant operating there which will be ongoing for a little while yet. But at some point, we will be looking at – to see if that’s an economic concept to develop the underlying primary ore body.

Matthew Fields

And I know it’s early days, but can you give us a context of the size and scope of that project in terms of CapEx and timing?

Clive Newall

No, it’s too early to comment on that at this point.

Matthew Fields

Okay, that’s it for me. Thanks very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from the line of Alex Terentiew. Your line is open.

Alex Terentiew

Hi, good morning. Just a couple of questions or follow-up on Sentinel, I apologize if you answered this, but I just may have missed it. You note in your press release that there is a planned shutdown on both transfer maintenance and mill relining. Could you just quantify the magnitude of that a little bit? And just trying to gauge whether Sentinel really will be a more of a second half weighted or should we see much of an improvement in Q2? And then also on costs, I understand no costs were up for a reason that you guys noted. But longer term or maybe exiting 2017, what sort of costs are you targeting for the mine?

Clive Newall

Does anybody on the line have the answer to the – for this, please – the impacts of the shutdown?

Juliet Wall

I think there are a couple of shutdowns, one in April and one in May. The one in April is for 2 days, and then the one is May for about 150 hours I think something along those lines. So you probably would, in terms of trends, expect trends to be slightly higher in the second half of the year. And I think that’s what that the commentary was suggesting.

Clive Newall

Okay. And on costs, I think the performance in Q4 of last year is probably a better guide to the sort of costs we can achieve going forward at Sentinel. So, I think ultimately somewhere between – where are we guiding, $1.20 to $1.40 or $1.25 to $1.40?

Juliet Wall

That’s the group. Yes, that’s overall. The group is $1.20 to $1.40. To get to lower level, it would be a long – it could be a longer term for Sentinel, obviously.

Clive Newall

Yes, definitely.

Alex Terentiew

Okay. So, last quarter, I believe, is $1.47. So in that $1.40 to $1.50, by kind of second half this year will be your target?

Clive Newall

That was a partial production, so...

Juliet Wall

Yes. The last 2 months of Q4 got particularly strong resulting in actually a slightly lower than – or better C1 than initially we were forecasting. So, I think a better guide for 2017 is – would be higher than that actually.

Alex Terentiew

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Greg Barnes. Your line is open.

Greg Barnes

Yes, thank you. Just power at Sentinel, you said you have 141 megawatts now and that gets you through 2017. What ultimately does Sentinel need? That’s...

Clive Newall

It’s 165.

Greg Barnes

And when is the target to get to that?

Clive Newall

I think it’s later this year we get up to those sort of levels.

Greg Barnes

Okay. And Clive, I am not familiar with terrace mining, really. I just understand what that is and how you have changed the mining method at Sentinel to achieve it.

Clive Newall

I mean, it’s principally, Greg, just to create space for the big equipment – big electric equipment and their respective cable attachments to operate efficiently.

Greg Barnes

So it’s kind of larger benches and much wider benches.

Philip K.R. Pascall

Clive, I can respond to that if you like.

Clive Newall

Okay.

Philip K.R. Pascall

Hi, Greg.

Greg Barnes

Hi, Philip.

Philip K.R. Pascall

A lot of the planning that goes into open pits historically has been developed using Whittle 4D which optimizes it, but it doesn’t really accommodate the demands that get made by large shovels or by very rich pits. For the latter, of course, you develop sumps to make sure you can pump away. And for the former, you need very long benches to be able to operate it. So we start off with Sentinel. It’s design had been developed, to a large extent, accommodating optimization that comes with strict road shows and the like, which just optimize the NPV. What’s now being developed and it does just take a time to make sure that the low end of pit, that’s retained all the time and therefore with an area where water accumulates and re-pumped away and that makes it much easier to manage rather than having sumps. And the description terrace mining is one in which you have long phases that make it easier to operate shallow a longer program in each case and that’s really the distinction. The way that Cobre Panama is being developed starts that way around and that’s pretty important and it’s already beginning to manifest in us that pre-strip is occurring. What will take place – and I think the answer to your question is that it just takes a while before you – the configuration of the Sentinel pit has those features. And the aim was to make sure that by next wet season, we see the benefits of that for the pumping. But we will see – and in fact, we are already seeing improvements from the point of view of the longer blasts among the furnaces for those channels.

Greg Barnes

That’s helpful. So I guess the pre-strip that you advanced at Cobre Panama is in some way related to this terrace mining technique that you are not going employ there. Is that correct?

Philip K.R. Pascall

Yes, there are other considerations at Cobre Panama that have led to a fairly large pre-strip which was significantly less at Sentinel.

Greg Barnes

Okay, great. That’s helpful. Thank you, Philip.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Jones. Your line is open.

Patrick Jones

Yes, hi, good afternoon. I just had a quick question on some of the numbers that were given for the Cobre Panama milestones. I think you said that the mine pre-strip was 55% done, the tailings for management was 64% done and structural steel was 52%. I was just wondering did you give an update for the concrete placement?

Clive Newall

We have the number. It’s in the MD&A I think, isn’t it?

Philip K.R. Pascall

What was the question, amount of concrete?

Clive Newall

The percentage of the – how far we have got with concrete.

Juliet Wall

73%.

Hannes Meyer

Yes, 73% I think is reported.

Patrick Jones

73%, okay. And just as a general question, how should we think about the progress on these milestones as you approach the end of this year and those numbers obviously – it looks the concrete placement has sort of flat-lined over the last several quarters at 69% in Q2; 70% in Q3; 71%, Q4. Could you just kind of give some picture as to how these kind of work in terms of how they conceptually tabulate these same with the structural steel?

Clive Newall

[indiscernible] you want to deal with that?

Philip K.R. Pascall

Yes, if I take the concrete first, it does flat-line into the slowdown. Basically, if you take the process plant as an example, we have poured all the concrete that’s required for equipment, etcetera, pretty well across the whole process plant excluding the conveyors. For the concrete going forward, it’s essentially conveyors and then also coming back and doing the floor slabs. So there is quite a bit of concrete and floor slabs, but we need that right to the very end, because we have cranes and other equipment in and around the plant. So, it’s not effective in terms of progressing the project and you will see that it does slow, but it started in concrete that’s foundations for pumps or anything like that other than the conveyor concrete to go. With structural steel, similarly, a large part of the structural steel to go is the conveyors. So when you look at the photos, you will see the milling building is essentially fully erected. The pipe racks are in. There is not huge amount of structural steel in the process plant going forward, but there is in the conveyors. So, that’s predominantly with steel going forward. And we are going to assemble them in sections, much like the production line in the cart and assemble them in sections and then erect them as we pour concrete and get access. So there will be pre-work, which we are going to essentially with building structural steel completed, because the assembly on the ground doesn’t get counted. So you are getting that flat-lined and then it might actually accelerate as those concretes get installed.

Patrick Jones

Okay. So, it sounds like a lot of this goes to concrete placement and structural steel erection is mostly weighted towards the conveyor system at this time?

Philip K.R. Pascall

Yes.

Patrick Jones

Okay. So then most of the process plant is pretty well going forward. I think the last update you have given in Q3 on that percentage was 15%. Do you have any update on that one now?

Clive Newall

Sorry, and which one is that?

Patrick Jones

The concentrated mechanical works. There had been an update in Q3, but I don’t think there has been one since then.

Clive Newall

Okay. I don’t have the mechanical works update at my fingertips, but I can probably find it in a few minutes, it’s probably 1 minute. I will pass through to...

Patrick Jones

Okay, no worries. And then just one accounting question, it’s just on the issue of finished goods inventories within the C1 numbers. I noticed there is a negative 31 for Sentinel and it seemed quite large. I was wondering if there is any comment as to – if there is something occurring or if that’s due to the rainy season or intra-party transactions with Kansanshi?

Philip K.R. Pascall

The movement in non-finished goods is actually excluded from the C1 cost. So, I don’t think that’s having an impact on the underlying C1.

Patrick Jones

Okay. And how should we think about that going forward? Should that be unwound over time?

Philip K.R. Pascall

The movement in inventory won’t impact on C1 going forward.

Patrick Jones

Right. But just in terms of just the general working capital on that?

Hannes Meyer

In terms of general working capital you probably should see some decrease in that inventory level. We’ve had an increase in the end of inventory and that’s largely a victim of our success there. The one that’s – we’ve had higher concentrate grades from both Kansanshi and Sentinel previously, and the smelter achieved record throughputs. So both those factors contributed to record anode inventories or record anode production. And when you enter into these off-take cost agreements and yet you placed the anodes sort of a year in advance, so there is a process in unwinding that. So I think you should see better unwinding over time.

Patrick Jones

Okay, great. Thank you. That’s all for me.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Lurch. Your line is open.

Daniel Lurch

Hi, thanks very much for taking my questions. Just to follow-up on inventory. I wanted to understand how you expect them say those production volumes to develop over the coming quarters. I think you already touched a bit on it. Are you expecting some reversal in Q2 and H2 or do you think that U.S., its volumes could be higher than production, for example, in the second quarter as well? And just quickly – and my second question on Kansanshi, your Q1 production was any larger than above 240,000 tons. Can you remind us of the reasons why you expect – looking at your guidance, are you expecting the quarterly production will decrease in the next quarters? [indiscernible] do you expect decline? Thank you very much.

Juliet Wall

I think on that second one, I mean – for the second one. The second one is some expectation of lower grades and we do also have the smelter in August upon its once every 2 years maintenance shutdown for three weeks and then 1 week to heat up. So that’s primarily the sort of two reasons. That could also be some – I think there will be some potential upside as well there.

Clive Newall

Yes, right. There is an element of conservatism in the numbers, but there is a reason why we have given the guidance where it is that Juliet just outlined it.

Daniel Lurch

Okay, thanks. And in relation to the production versus sales and ore shipments, how do you expect that to develop in Q2?

Philip K.R. Pascall

Daniel, I probably expect sales to be slightly ahead of production similar to what we have in Q1 and yes.

Daniel Lurch

So is it – do you decrease inventory or is it – or how much inventory do you have available to have a mismatch between shipments and production?

Clive Newall

Look, some of the shipments, it depends on which site you are talking on our biggest sites. The increase in the inventory has been largely associated with the anode inventory of the smelter. When we go though a smelter shutdown in the second half of the year, obviously, we are not producing any anode. So at that stage, you would expect that anode inventory actually to decrease quite substantially. So I think Q2, you would probably expect a little bit more sales. But in Q3, you would probably see much more sales than the production side.

Daniel Lurch

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Karl Blunden. Your line is open.

Karl Blunden

Hi, good morning guys. Thanks for the time. Just quick question here on the hedging strategy, you have obviously gotten through some of the downturn in the copper market here and have extended your runway. Question is if copper were to weaken again, would you consider revisiting the hedging strategy or is that something that’s generally going to be winding down going forward?

Martin Walker

Sure, I will take that. It’s Martin Walker. We still continue to hedge as Juliet said strategically long-term we don’t consider the company to be a strategic hedge up, but the hedging program was introduced to protect cash flows and covenants as we build out Cobre Panama. The actions on the balance sheet, which we just completed, enable us to a little more flexibility. So as we’ve assessed what we do going forward, we have moved to a lower level of hedge than perhaps we have seen in 2017 and we see that continuing through ‘18. We continue the hedging strategy, whilst with everyone we are not able to say what the price will be and whether that goes up and down. We set limits on that and we hedge against that program. And I don’t think we will reassess that all the time, but it’s not dependent on a large increase or decrease in the copper price.

Karl Blunden

Okay, that’s helpful. And then just the extra work that you mentioned at Cobre that you might pull forward now, have you disclosed or can you give us a sense of what the cost might be and the cadence there and I think, in a similar way, to the hedging strategy? And are these – you did mention that some of these projects maybe pulled forward based on what you have learned at Sentinel. Is some of the consideration also financial and that you have more financial flexibility so you can tackle these projects now?

Clive Newall

Well, obviously, balance sheet helps. But look, we still aren’t in a position to – given how many indication of what the cost of any changes might be and/or if any. So, it’s too early as yet. But obviously having stronger balance sheet gives us at least the – a bit more choice.

Karl Blunden

Okay, thanks very much.

Operator

And your final question comes from the line of Dalton Baretto. Your line is open.

Dalton Baretto

Hey, good morning guys. I am just looking at past Cobre Panama into the 2019 to 2021 kind of timeframe. And when I look I would say you’ve got potentially Kansanshi S2.5, S3 with the smelter. You have got expansion at Cobre Panama. You have got potentially Taca Taca. You have got potentially this polymetallic plant at Las Cruces. And then you have got some debt coming due. Can you talk a little bit about how you are thinking about your capital allocation priorities in that timeframe?

Clive Newall

Boy, that’s a long way ahead for us. Look, you know that we have, in addition to the projects that you have outlined, we have other projects. We are considering like Taca Taca in Argentina. We have Haquira projects in Peru. These are things that we will be considering within that timeframe, no doubt, but no decisions have been made as yet.

Dalton Baretto

Okay. But just in terms of priorities across the projects, how are you thinking about those?

Clive Newall

Well, some of them are kind of essential almost like it’s adding more sulphide capacity at Kansanshi. So completion of Cobre Panama is our current focus and that really is taking up all of our efforts. And really, we are not giving huge consideration to – beyond that point of expansion.

Dalton Baretto

Okay, thank you.

Operator

I turn the call back over to the presenters.

Clive Newall

Well, thank you very much everybody for attending and we look forward to speaking to you again in 3 months’ time. If you have any further questions you have myself and Sharon Loung’s numbers, so feel free to call. Anyway, I look forward talking to you again soon. Thank you and goodbye.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

