Today's GDP Report Signals Worse To Come

First-quarter GDP for 2017 deeply disappointed, printing at just 0.7%.

Most notable was the decline in Personal Consumption Expenditures ("PCE"), something we had anticipated, given record high post-financial crisis consumer debt service as a percentage of personal income; indeed, the leading element of PCE was for healthcare expenditures, not consumer discretionaries, the kind of PCE which indicate a healthy, robust, growing economy.

There was one bright spot in today's reporting, however: Gross Domestic Private Investment. More importantly, most of it came from non-residential (i.e., business) investment in things like structures (0.55%) and equipment (0.49%). Adding the intellectual property (0.08%) component, non-residential investment increased to 1.12%, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2013.

Nevertheless, that boost in business investment should be tempered against the likelihood that President Trump will be able to execute the tax reform that he has promised. June is the end of the next quarter and it is almost certain that there will be no tax bill by then. With just nine or so weeks left in the legislative calendar, and the debt ceiling on the agenda for May and June, it seems highly unlikely that the Congress will be addressing the matter of tax reform anytime before September.

Moreover, what we've seen from the Trump Administration Treasury isn't really a tax bill per se, it is more a list of bullet points of objectives. That means that an actual tax bill that can be passed and implemented retroactive to January 1st, 2017 is almost impossible. The logistics of updating both commercial and government tax compliance software in time for the beginning of the tax compliance season on February 1, 2018, seems virtually impossible. Accordingly, businesses and manufacturers will likely defer any planned investment for 2017 into 2018, where they are more likely to receive more rapid write-offs under a new tax bill.

Some of today's poor GDP report was predictable. The January report on manufacturing that noted a boost in manufacturing for the month, also noted that unfilled orders were down by 0.4 percent, mostly by a decline in new orders for transportation equipment.

Another predictive element was the substantial decline in retail employment that we saw in the last two months, some 60,000 jobs, as well as news reports of store closings and retail bankruptcies. That decline may be indicative of an overall sector decline in retail inventories as point-and-click shopping replaces brick-and-mortar shopping more and more.

Online retailers, like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), are able to maintain much tighter inventory controls than brick-and-mortar retailers and have far more efficient supply lines that go directly from their suppliers to their distribution centers to the customer, whereas brick-and-mortar retailers must include the additional step of shipping to their retail stores. With online retailers, excess inventory is kept to a minimum and "just-in-time" deliveries from suppliers to distribution centers are de rigeur.

Finally, the narrowing of the yield curve, especially in the middle of March, certainly signaled a slowing of the economy. We pointed this out in an earlier article here on Seeking Alpha; it seems to have been fulfilled. Since then, it has spread somewhat wider, but still deserves close attention. Details of the 2017Q1 GDP figures are available in the slides below.

The Outlook

We look for continuing slow or no growth through the balance of this year. It is entirely possible that we could have a declared recession - two consecutive quarters of negative growth - later this year, or even in the third quarter, if today's numbers are revised to negative and 2017Q2 proves negative. Recession would be in keeping with the disinflation and poor March jobs report that we cited recently.

Investors should hedge gains in equities and consider moving a portion of their portfolio to Blue Chip bonds of Fortune 25 companies with strong balance sheets. By all means, investors or their advisers should keep a very close eye on the yield curve and the unemployment figures. Holders of general obligation municipal bonds from towns and small cities that rely disproportionately on the property and sales tax revenues of large shopping malls should move out of them for the risk of being caught in a muni bond downgrade that would reduce their value. Similarly, REITs that have a substantial portion of their portfolio invested in retail-oriented real estate should move out of those vehicles promptly.

For the balance of 2017, until and unless we get substantial fiscal stimulus in the form of a tax cut retroactive to the beginning of the year (a virtual impossibility at this point), investors should not expect to realize much in the way of capital appreciation. Instead, they should be playing defense of their portfolio.

Author's note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political / geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be underperforming and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change.)

