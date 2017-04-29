What Will It Take To Drive Markets Higher

by: TD Wealth

Summary

What's Trump's ability to pass his tax cuts?

What is the biggest challenge to the markets now?

What is the outlook for gold?

President Trump says his tax cuts will stimulate the U.S. economy. Thomas George, Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management, talks to Kim Parlee about how the markets could react to the plan, what could drive stock prices higher and the role of gold as insurance.

