KapStone Paper and Packaging's (KS) CEO Matt Kaplan on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Matt Kaplan

Good morning and thank you for participating in the Q1 2017 Investor Call. Joining me today are Andrea Tarbox, Executive Vice President and CFO; along with Randy Nebel, Executive Vice President of our Integrated Packaging Business.

Following my opening remarks, Andrea will review our Q1 financial results and Randy will provide an update on our operations. I will wrap up our formal presentation with some comments about the market and reiterate some important trends for Q2 and the balance of the year.

While 2017 clearly began slowly, and speaking frankly we are all disappointed by the financial results, it's imperative to recognize that positive momentum is building and we are highly optimistic about the balance of 2017, particularly the second half.

First of all, with respect to earnings, March results were much better than January and February, and I believe more indicative of our earnings potential. March accounted for more than 45% of our quarterly adjusted EBITDA, resulting from better pricing, improved mix and modest operational gains. It's important to note that during March, OCC pricing peaked and has since declined modestly.

During Q1, while industry box shipments increased an impressive 3.6% KapStone box shipments grew by 5.9%. We expect this positive trend to continue due to our strong presence on the West Coast, which is clearly outperforming the balance of the country and our commitment to provide our customers with excellence in IQS, Innovation, Quality and Service. I should also mention that we are seeing many new growth opportunities from both customers and prospects.

Growing our container division is our most cost-effective means of increasing integration, an important goal that we have emphasized on numerous investor calls. Price appreciation is an additional source of momentum, which will positively impact Q2 results and will substantially impact our second half results.

We are currently implementing a $50 per ton domestic containerboard increase and the associated 10% box price increase. We fully expect the increase to be expeditiously achieved with modest Q2 benefits of $8 million and annualized benefits of approximately $95 million.

Pricing for export containerboard continues to move up and we anticipate Q2 pricing gains to be $55 a ton compared to Q1, with additional progress in Q3 and beyond.

After several years of flat pricing for kraft paper, we are implementing a $30 per ton increase across this product line. The Q2 impact will be $4 million, while the annualized benefit is roughly $13 million. I should also mention that Kraftpak pricing is also increasing by $30 per ton.

During our most recent call, we quantified our expectations for mix improvement. To refresh your memory, we discussed reducing export containerboard annual sales by 80,000 to 100,000 tons in 2017 from 2016 levels with an associated margin gain of $9 million per year. Additionally, we discussed reducing kraft paper exports by 70,000 tons per year, creating approximately $10 million of margin gains.

We continue to believe that we will achieve this goal as our outside sales of domestic containerboard and box shipments increase.

Victory Packaging continues to perform well. First quarter results exceeded last year by 20% due primarily to higher margins and effective cost management. It's important to recall that Q1 is Victory's weakest, and we anticipate much improved results in Q2 and the second half of the year. 2017 is positioned to be Victory's best year. And we believe that 2018 will be materially better.

I must mention that operational challenges continue to be an area of intense focus. On the mill side of our business, Charleston continues to operate below our expectations, although we are making progress. We are also focused on our underperforming container plants. Randy will spend some time today on this topic.

Finally, I'm pleased to report that the labor unions at our Charleston mill ratified a fair and competitive 8-year agreement. This contract along with our recently announced agreement at Longview should provide stability for quite some time.

Let me begin my conclusion by saying that we, and myself in particular, are very upset and, frankly, embarrassed by our first quarter performance. We recognized that we have some challenges and are committed to fixing the problems by making whatever changes are necessary.

So before turning the floor over to Andrea and Randy, let me conclude by reiterating that we are experiencing an exceptional level of positive momentum characterized by strong demand for boxes, kraft paper and containerboard, price appreciation for most of our product, mix improvement and the potential for record performance from Victory Packaging. These positive market trends, combined with our determination to improve operationally, lead us to believe that 2017 will be a strong improvement year and 2018 has the potential to be outstanding.

Andrea?

Andrea Tarbox

Thanks, Matt. The presentation for today's review of first quarter 2017 financial results is located on our website, www.kapstonepaper.com, in the Investors section.

On Slide 3 is the summary of our first quarter results compared year over year and sequentially from Q4 2016. Net sales were up 4% to $766 million year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $7 million or 9% from Q1 2016 to $81 million. I'd like to point out that our EBITDA includes a $5 million ratification bonus paid to our Charleston unions for their new 8-year contract. This contract will serve our employees well with more flexibility and gives KapStone an improved position regarding pensions and healthcare. This onetime cost is excluded from our adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted net income was down $7 million or 32% to $15 million year over year. And adjusted diluted EPS was down $0.08. The higher effective income tax rate of 41% in the current quarter reflects the company's adoption of a new accounting standard, which requires tax impact of elements of stock compensation to be recorded in the provision for income tax.

On Slide 4, we bridged our net sales and adjusted EBITDA result between Q1 2016 to the first quarter of 2017. Our net sales of $766 million were $26 million higher in 2017 on higher prices, improved product mix and increased sales volume.

Average mill selling prices rose to $648 per ton, up $23 per ton. The sales volume increase was primarily driven by higher specialty paper and a 5.9% increase in corrugated shipments on an MSF basis. Adjusted EBITDA of $81 million was lower compared to Q1 2016 despite significant improvements in pricing and product mix.

With the 2016 containerboard and corrugated price increases now fully implemented and rising export prices, price mix had a favorable impact of $14 million on adjusted EBITDA. OCC costs, which peaked in the quarter, were up $11 million, while virgin fiber cost declined somewhat.

In Q1 2017, we reinstated employee benefits that had previously been suspended resulting in the $3 million higher cost year over year.

Unfavorable productivity and higher costs resulted from lower mill production due to one less calendar day, higher lost tons due to planned outages, and higher labor and freight costs.

Moving on to Slide 5, we analyzed our net sales and adjusted EBITDA sequentially from Q4 2016. Despite higher prices and improved product mix of $18 million, our net sales were $9 million lower in Q1 2017 due to seasonally lower Victory sales, 2 less mill production days and more tons lost due to planned outages.

While Q1 is typically our least favorable quarter from a product mix perspective, with more linerboard and pulp tons being sold in the export markets, this Q1 experienced strong demand for our products, resulting in the favorable price and product mix with average mill selling prices increasing $31 per ton from Q4.

Adjusted EBITDA declined sequentially by $11 million, primarily due to Victory's seasonality, higher OCC costs, reinstatement of temporarily suspended employee benefits and an unfavorable productivity and higher costs.

Turning to Slide 6, our operating cash flow was $33 million in Q1 2017 or $26 million lower than Q1 2016. Cash taxes were essentially $32 million higher. Our net debt increased $49 million to $1.523 billion from year-end, due to $34 million for the API acquisition and increased working capital.

Our weighted average interest rate as of March 31 was 2.6%. CapEx for the quarter was $39 million. And the full year estimate is $136 million. With that, I'm now going to turn the call over to Randy.

Randy Nebel

Thanks, Andrea. Looking at Page 7, I will discuss the operational results for the quarter.

Mill revenue improved through the quarter as we expected. This was driven by both price and mix improvements. Both of these trends are continuing into the second quarter. Tons produced were relatively flat when adjusted for the differing number of days in the 3 quarters represented on the page. On an MSF basis, the sales from our mills were up year over year 3.6%.

During the quarter, we built inventory to support the typical seasonal demand in our Western box system to assure we can maintain service levels. While use of cash in the first quarter the cash will flow back later in the year.

Corrugated product sales have grown both organically through acquisitions and strategic investments. KapStone's recent acquisitions have met or exceeded our expectations for both a financial and an integration value.

The Ontario sheet plant startup has been disappointing and is a drag on our results. All of the equipment, people and orders are in place. We have run into unanticipated red tape in obtaining an operating permit and the necessary power from the local utility to run the plant at full capacity.

To satisfy customers, we are incurring excess freight charges since we are producing the orders at our other plants. I am confident this facility will be a financial and operational success, as we have demonstrated at our Aurora plant. Finally, our new joint venture in Florida performed significantly above our expectations.

KapStone's mill systems performance is improving. The Charleston mill has performed under expectations for some time. However, in the first quarter the performance has shown improvement, which has carried over into the second quarter. I believe having a ratified union contract has helped the mill stabilize and improve during the last 2 months. Our other 3 mills ran well during the quarter.

KapStone made a strategic investment in the Cowpens Mill at the end of the first quarter to improve quality and machine capabilities while reducing fiber usage. This project was completed on budget, ahead of schedule and is achieving exceptional results. The new chip mills at Charleston and Roanoke Rapids will come online in May and will reduce our annual fiber cost by $10 million.

Our container system ran at its historical performance level. We have a good number of improvement projects, both non-capital and capital that we are executing in the container system. In 2017, we are focusing most of our discretionary capital investments in our Western region in order to take advantage of strong market growth in this region.

KapStone's non-capital projects are focused on improving service, increasing operational performance and reducing cost throughout our system.

As Andrea outlined on Slide 4, our cost performance was poor. I will give you a little more detail on the various costs in the $10 million productivity cost bucket. Freight costs were a negative $4 million, attributed to increased rates, a higher domestic mix and expediting shipments in January and February. Finally, serving the Southern California market, since our Ontario plant was not up and fully running.

Having one less calendar day had a $2.4 million impact. And natural gas prices were $1.4 million above previous year. Other impacts such as property tax increases, charges for pallets and chemical costs totaled $2.5 million.

With that, I'll turn it back to Matt.

Matt Kaplan

Thanks, Randy. Beginning on Page 8, Victory Packaging performance continues to be strong. During Q1, Victory Packaging's seasonally weakest quarter, revenue was flat while profits increased 20% from $7.3 million in 2016 to $8.8 million in 2017. The improvement is mostly attributable to margin gain achieved during the last box price increase and effective cost control. Q2 and Q3 should be significantly stronger than Q1.

To provide a sense of the Q2 and Q3 step-up in earnings, we can focus on what occurred last year. Q1 2016 earnings were $7.3 million, while Q2 and Q3 were $18 million and $15 million, respectively.

I'll just briefly comment on Page 9. Our markets, particularly containerboard and kraft paper, are characterized by solid demand and rising prices. Inventories are at reasonable levels and should decline in the next several months, as box demand increases seasonally and as mills experience annual maintenance outages.

On the supply side, we believe that increased box shipments will offset the modest anticipated growth in industry production and operating rates will remain high. Shifting focus to Page 10, I spoke to several of these points in my opening comments, but I think it may be helpful to review some of these assumptions again and provide some additional color.

With respect to the $50 containerboard increase, that we announced for March 13 and was recognized in full by Pulp & Paper Week on April 21, we believe the Q2 impact should be approximately $8 million and the annualized impact should be roughly $95 million. A substantial portion of the benefits associated with this price change, close to 90%, should be in place by the end of Q2.

We announced a kraft paper price increase of $30 per ton, which was also recognized by Pulp & Paper Week on April 21. We believe that Q2 will be impacted by $3 million and the annualized benefit will be $13 million. Additionally, we are increasing Kraftpak prices by $30 per ton, with Q2 and annualized benefit of $1 million and $4 million, respectively.

Our mix continues to improve as our box sales and domestic linerboard sales increase, and our reliance on both export containerboard, export extensible kraft and market pulp decline. We expect $2 million of increased EBITDA in Q2 associated with this positive development, and as the year progresses the benefit will be greater.

Q2 outage costs will be $11 million higher than Q1. Several employee benefits, which had been suspended in 2016, were restored at the beginning of 2017. Q2 cost associated with the reinstatement of these benefits is $5 million versus a year ago. 2017 cost will be impacted by $20 million.

Victory is entering their busiest two quarters of the year, earnings in Q2 and Q3 will be substantially higher than Q1. Our CapEx target remains unchanged. In Q2, we will spend $30 million, and estimate that 2017 CapEx will be $136 million. Interest expense has increased as a result of the two well-publicized Federal Reserve rate hikes. And finally, we expect income tax rates of 34% and a cash income tax rate of 40%.

At this point, we will open the line for your questions.

Adam Jesse Josephson

Matt, Andrea, good morning.

Matt Kaplan

Hey, Adam.

Andrea Tarbox

Hi.

Adam Jesse Josephson

Matt, just back to the productivity issue for a second, forgive me if I missed this in your commentary. But just in simple terms, can you just help us understand what exactly was worse than you were expecting three months ago on the freight side or otherwise? Just try to help us understand what did not go according to plan and what you think will presumably reverse itself in the second quarter and beyond.

Randy Nebel

This is Randy. So we experienced about $2 million of increased freight rates through negotiations, and those were expected. We have roughly $1 million of more freight, because we pulled out of the export market and put that production domestically. And then we had $1 million from expediting orders. Some of that between the mill and box system, because our inventory had got low in some of our critical plants coming into the year and some of that, as I stated, going into the Ontario Southern California market, where we're having to pay to move boxes from our other plants.

I think the other big cost was just around - an anticipated. But we've been running very full in our box system. And we've been having to use more overtime than we would like. And we're spending some capital to get that under control with improved converting equipment. But that's a drag that we're working on every day and we have to get better.

Adam Jesse Josephson

Just one…

Matt Kaplan

Adam, I guess, I would add that - and I agree with everything that Randy just spoke to. Charleston was a challenge in the first quarter as well. And, January and February in particular were below expectation production months at Charleston. This is a problem that we've been talking about for several quarters.

It's disappointing that we haven't solved the problem yet. Randy was very specific in his comments about how Charleston has improved as the quarters progressed and that improvement has spilled over into Q2. I think it would be premature to say that all the problems at Charleston are behind us. But I think we're significantly closer to Charleston running at acceptable levels than we've been for a number of quarters and perhaps even a couple of years.

Adam Jesse Josephson

Thanks, Matt. Just two related questions. One is what exactly is going on at Charleston that is not up to your standards? And then, to Randy's point about the demand being unexpectedly good in the first quarter, if memory serves, your shipments were up something like 10% or 11% in the fourth quarter, which was fantastic. So I would think - I mean, why would you not have been adequately prepared for strong - continued strong box demand in the first quarter?

Randy Nebel

Okay. Charleston, specifically in the first quarter we had a recovery boiler shutdown. And I won't get into all the technical details. But we went into it and the liquor balance wasn't as we would like it. And it cost us production of about 4,600 tons, which we pretty much made up in the other mills, but it cost us production.

The other big production hit was the annual outage to put the new head box in Cowpens that I talked about. That was about 4,000 tons. On the anticipation, I think it's a two-pronged problem. One is we did do it and have a big growth in the fourth quarter, that continued into the first quarter. Sometimes we don't have all that growth in the first quarter.

But we are having to bring on people at a pretty high rate. And we needed more people to keep up. And in some of our markets with 3% and 2% unemployment, it's been difficult to get people in. We also do an incredible amount of training. And we've been spending roughly 10% overtime just on training alone. So I don't know if that answers your question.

Adam Jesse Josephson

Sure, now thanks, Randy. Matt, a couple of others for you. On e-commerce, I know in the past you've talked about - it's been a significant source of volume growth, not only for you, but also for the industry. Can you talk about what you think the impact it's having on the price and availability of recycled fiber as well as on your price mix?

And regarding the latter, I would think that selling to the likes of Amazon and others wouldn't necessarily be on the same terms as you're getting from some of your other customers, but perhaps I'm mistaken there.

Matt Kaplan

So the e-commerce business was very strong in Q4 of last year and the beginning of Q1 as well. It's backed off of those very strong kind of holiday levels. But it's stronger than it was a year ago. Most of our e-commerce business is concentrated on the West Coast. There's no question that that segment of the business will continue to grow. We're looking at some significant opportunities in that segment of the business throughout the country and think we will be successful growing our business outside of the West Coast.

And Adam, help me out, what was the balance...

Adam Jesse Josephson

Sorry, yes. So to the extent that fewer box [per ton is] [ph] recycled, right?

Matt Kaplan

Yes. So that's a little bit of a tough question. I think people's lifestyle changes associated with e-commerce in getting more of their product at home in boxes, and those boxes not getting into the waste stream as efficiently as they would if they went to a department store or grocery store has definitely affected the supply side of the OCC equation. I think that's part of the reason that we're seeing such a steep increase in OCC prices.

I don't expect that to change, really. I think, if anything, it might become more exacerbated in the future as e-commerce becomes a bigger percentage of the industry.

Adam Jesse Josephson

Thank you…

Randy Nebel

Just one other point if you don't mind. We're in a presentation a few days ago, and I think it was last year or the year before that away-from-home dining went beyond grocery store revenues. And grocery stores have been a bread and butter place to get OCC. They're very good at collecting it. They're very good at getting it back to us.

And small restaurants around towns aren't necessarily as good as those grocery stores were. So we think that's having an impact also.

Adam Jesse Josephson

Thanks, Randy. Matt, just one follow-up on the e-commerce, the price mix issue, right, selling to the likes of Amazon and others versus other customers of yours?

Matt Kaplan

So our mix, where we're selling to some large e-commerce customers, is pretty much across the board. They tend to buy more smaller boxes. So to the extent that we could increase our efficiency associated with making those smaller boxes, I think that would be beneficial. But there's no question that they're more on average smaller boxes in the e-commerce mix than your general industrial mix.

Adam Jesse Josephson

Thanks, Matt. And just one last one on the box price increase implementation; how would you characterize how the fall one went? And do you expect the spring one - I'm talking specifically on boxes - to be any different than the fall implementation? And do you think it will be affected at all by the fact that the second box price increase is coming so quickly after the first one?

Matt Kaplan

So the fall increase was a difficult one. It was difficult for a couple of reasons. The most prominent reason was the fact that in January or February, I don't recall exactly when, containerboard prices came off $15. And then they went up $40 in the fall. So, most of our customers, as we talked about on previous calls, we didn't have to make any kind of price adjustments associated with the early in the year $15 per ton reduction.

So when the $40 reduction happened or $40 increase happened, most of our customers were aware of the fact that they had allowed us to maintain prices when prices were adjusted to $15 earlier in the year and wanted us to kind of balance the decrease against the increase. So instead of being able to fully realize an increase that is historically associated with the $40 per ton increase, we were in a position where most of our customers' expectations were for much less.

And that certainly impacted our ability to get as much from our box customers as we had hoped to. In addition to that, we have some contracts, it's not a huge number, but we have some contracts that have a $30 - a minimum move of $30 is required before prices change. So if you offset the $40 by the $15 the net is $25, which is less than the $30 trigger point. And we are unable to raise prices at those accounts, but expect to get an outsized increase this time around as a result of the fact that we kind of have this $25 residual going into the $50 increase.

And we'll be arguing that we are entitled to an increase associated with the $75 a ton containerboard increase. So the fall increase was a challenging increase. And typically, the first increase in a period of rising prices tends to be the most difficult. It's kind of inertia of rest. This increase, because the full $50 was recognized, because we have some customers that owe us a residual amount in addition to the $50, we're very encouraged and believe that this increase will be an extremely strong increase.

There's going to be the usual pushback from the customers, you get that no matter when you try to raise prices. But I don't anticipate any big problems associated with implementing this increase.

Adam Jesse Josephson

Thanks so much, Matt.

Matt Kaplan

Yes.

Debbie Jones

Hi, good morning. I just have a couple of points of clarification onto the things you called out. One related to Ontario, was the impact just the freight or were there other issues involved? And then you called out the recovery boiler for Charleston. It was unclear to me if you from a productivity standpoint made up for the issue at other mills or what the impact was at Charleston and if that will be something that is fully resolved by Q2?

Randy Nebel

Okay, Charleston first. It was an annual shutdown on one of our recovery boilers. And at Charleston, it impacted us about 4,600 tons. We made that up in the other mills or virtually all of it, so no, that should not be repeated and it was a shutdown issue.

On Ontario, as I said, we went in expecting to be running full in the first quarter. And we don't have an operating permit, so we have all of the labor and sales force and management there ready to run. And I think in total, that impact was around $1 million.

Debbie Jones

Okay, and then Ontario?

Randy Nebel

That was Ontario.

Debbie Jones

I mean, I'm sorry, on the additional part with the - my understanding was that you thought things would get better in Q2.

Randy Nebel

In Ontario or...

Debbie Jones

I'm just asking, I apologize, but…

Randy Nebel

Ontario is expected to be up and running full in June.

Debbie Jones

Okay. And then kind of second question on, just if you kind of take everything together, all the issues that you've had in the quarter, how do you think you kind of got to this point? I mean, we've talked about there being issues at Charleston in the past, and I think there is kind of a need to kind of address some of the consistency issues. And how do you look to resolve that going forward and give people kind of confidence that you can do that?

Randy Nebel

Well, I think there are several ways to resolve it. One of it is - been almost a two year negotiation around how we can work in that mill. We have - we had a very old-fashioned contract with very old-fashioned lines of progression, which didn't facilitate people working well together. We intended to have a person running the fiber coming to the paper machine in a different place than the person that's actually running the machine, we fixed all that. And that's going to take us some time. We've got a lot of training to do.

I think more importantly is Charleston had a culture that wasn't focused on getting results. And we have changed management there, and I think good things are happening, but in a cultural change, change goes slow until it doesn't. And I think we're getting close to the place where it doesn't. And we'll see those changes and the accountability and the focus on running the mill hard, every day and every minute.

Also on the recovery work we had this year that recovery boiler has been a challenge for us. And it has caused downtime. We had to go in and we've got about 60% of the work done on that boiler. We'll do the rest of it next year to get it up to being a reliable unit. And if you take a recovery boiler down that causes problems at the mill. I think the last challenge with Charleston is it's our export mill, and it was given a lot of challenges in the last few years around satisfying the export market.

And we had to make very profound improvements in our quality out of that mill to satisfy the export market and also to satisfy our domestic customers. And in doing that, we ratcheted up the amount of coal we made for a while and changed a bunch of specifications, and we had to learn how to run at industry standards for specifications out of Charleston.

Debbie Jones

Okay, thanks. I know, others have questions, so I'll turn it over.

Scott Louis Gaffner

Thanks. I'm glad I could get on and ask a couple of questions, here. Matt, just looking at the box shipment growth, you said the earnings improved as the quarter went on.

Matt Kaplan

Yes.

Scott Louis Gaffner

Now look at the January box shipments, I think you mentioned or Randy mentioned on the 4Q call that January was plus 10%, we ended up at plus 6%. Maybe you're talking earnings, and I'm talking box shipments, but one, can you talk about what happened in box shipments throughout the quarter did it - it seems to have trailed off a little bit?

Matt Kaplan

I wouldn't say they've trailed off. I'd say the January comparison might have been a little bit easier than the March comparison. And also, the uptick in earnings in March was really more associated with the fact that we ran our facilities better and we had 23 shipping days in the box business. And that's really what impacted March versus January and February. But box demand currently continues to be very solid. April shipments will show a good improvement over last April, so demand continues to be strong.

Scott Louis Gaffner

Would you say April is more like the total 1Q rate of 6% or more like the January 10%?

Matt Kaplan

Yes. I'd say it's more in the 6% range.

Scott Louis Gaffner

Okay. And Andrea, two questions. One on the increased benefits reinstatement. I think it went to $20 million, it was - looked like $14 million prior and then the other is just on the cash tax rate. And anything - can you give us the reasons for those?

Andrea Tarbox

Well, on the benefit side, originally - as we started out, included in there, we had taken away incentive comp. And so as the year goes and we get these other price increases we're looking out, we expect to be paying incentive comps in 2017 now, so as the year progresses. So that's why that guidance went up. The 401(k) and the RSA those benefits stayed the same. But at this point, because we believe the year looks much better, we believe we're going to be paying that. So I wanted to give you a heads up on that. Regarding tax - your question on the tax was?

Scott Louis Gaffner

Looks like the cash tax rate maybe went up just a little bit.

Andrea Tarbox

Yes, the 40%, but we're in that range.

Scott Louis Gaffner

And that's a number we should expect on a go-forward basis?

Andrea Tarbox

Yes, yes. That's the year number for cash taxes.

Matt Kaplan

Unless legislation passes, and then we're in a position to really benefit substantially from that.

Andrea Tarbox

Right. If that legislation gets passed for this year on the cash tax side, we will benefit a lot. On the book tax side, you won't see as much of an improvement, there will certainly be an improvement but not as much because of some of the deductions we book that we would lose.

Scott Louis Gaffner

Great. Well, let's not hold our breath on lower taxes, just yet.

Andrea Tarbox

Yes, well, yes, you're not fitting it into your model, yet?

Scott Louis Gaffner

Not yet.

Andrea Tarbox

Okay.

Scott Louis Gaffner

All right. Thanks. Talk to you soon.

Mark William Wilde

Mark Wilde. Yes, I'm actually with Gaffner. I am not holding my breath on those taxes. Listen, I wanted to just start out with the first quarter productivity drag, because if we think back to the fourth quarter, there was kind of $6 million drag from the hurricane. So I'm just trying to figure out or to understand, should we really think about sort of a total of $14 million in a potential productivity recapture?

Matt Kaplan

Yes, that's correct.

Mark William Wilde

Yes, okay. All right. That's helpful. I wondered, Randy, just down at Charleston, does any of the challenges down there just also have to do with kind of maybe changes in the Charleston labor market? I mean, I would assume with things like Boeing going in down there, it's just created a more competitive market for kind of manufacturing labor.

Randy Nebel

It has, and - but I think, it has an impact but that's a small part of the impact. Right now, it's a very difficult place for us to hire hourly people. But it's also - we've lost a fair number of engineers to Boeing and to Volvo. But we will get them back. And I don't think - I think it's unfair to blame our issues there on that. It's had a little impact.

Mark William Wilde

Yes, okay. All right. A couple of other Charleston related issues. Just in terms of export pricing, I think I recall earlier, Matt, you had suggested that maybe you had booked a lot of export sales in the fourth quarter that had not gone out the door until the first quarter and that would have kind of dampened your quarter-to-quarter improvement in export pricing. Is that correct? And can you quantify that?

Matt Kaplan

I can quantify that, Mark. So we had a substantial number of tons that carried over from Q4 to Q1 at a committed price. We did achieve some appreciation in pricing in Q1, but it was fairly modest. We expect $55 in Q2, and we expect another $17 in Q3.

Mark William Wilde

Okay. All right. And then also on the sort of export pricing. In the stories out there around the improvement in the global kraft paper pricing, I think there have been a couple of sort of $80-ish announcements over in Europe. It looks like the reports of spot kraft paper prices globally have them moving up. Can you talk about what you're seeing there and whether that's kind of changing your short-term thinking about kraft paper into those export markets?

Matt Kaplan

Sure. So we made a conscious decision early in - late in Q4, early in Q1, to reduce our reliance on that kraft export market, because margins had declined so much and prices were off somewhere in the $300 per ton range, maybe even more than that. So we've reduced our export kraft shipments substantially. We started by removing ourselves from markets that were the lowest price markets, so we had some benefits associated with that that we saw some small benefits associated with that in Q1. We'll continue to see benefits.

But our plan is to reduce our kraft exports by almost 60,000 to 70,000 tons this year versus last year. Now if those markets should truly get to the point where it's more profitable to sell kraft paper in the export markets than it is in the domestic market, that's not the case now even with some of the bump ups that you referred to. We would certainly move back into those markets as expeditiously as possible.

Mark William Wilde

Okay. All right. Just two other ones. I wondered if you could talk about those one-time costs of getting the contracts ratified down in Charleston. And then Matt, I also wondered if you could talk about that change in the contingent payout.

Randy Nebel

Well, the cost in Charleston was just a signing bonus. We basically changed all the work rules in the mill, went to a high deductible health care and moved away from a defined benefits pension program. And so we - as part of that rather than more general wage increases, we gave a pretty significant signing bonus.

Matt Kaplan

So Mark, the change in the contingent payout, are you referring to with respect to Victory Packaging?

Mark William Wilde

I think - yes, I think that's it, Matt.

Matt Kaplan

Yes, so we have an earn-out at Victory that's due to the shareholders. And as time goes on and as their earnings prove to be consistent with a level that would allow them to earn the payout, we adjust that amount accordingly.

Mark William Wilde

Okay, great. That's helpful. I turn it over. Thank you.

John Babcock

Hi, I just wanted to follow up on the distribution business. I was just wondering there, I mean, it seems like growth has been a little bit slower than the longer run pace of growth there. And I was wondering if you could talk about exactly how it's performed relative to your expectations since it was acquired and ultimately what you might be able to do to perhaps accelerate growth there.

Matt Kaplan

So our growth in the distribution business has been less than expectations. I think if Ben and Bob were here today, they would definitely agree with that. We've made some moves over the last six months that we think are going to put us in a position to start growing that business in the very near-term. We put a new level of sales management in place that's capable of managing a high number of salespeople that we either have hired or in the process of hiring. So we had to put the sales management in place before we hired all these sales people. That's all been done, and we expect growth to resume at Victory in the very near future.

John Babcock

Okay. And as you look over the next couple of years, where would you expect that growth to be?

Matt Kaplan

So I would expect Victory's growth in box sales to outperform the industry by, let's say, 50%. So if the box business is growing by 3%, I would expect Victory to grow by somewhere in the area of 5%.

John Babcock

Okay. I appreciate that. And then back to the impact from the price hikes this year, particularly on the containerboard side. I was wondering, the pricing impact, I think it was $95 million for the full-year, $8 million for 2Q. Just want to clarify if that incorporates the second price hike that start to go into effect in April. And then how that's going to roll through. I assume it will be consistent with past price hikes, but just wanted to get some color there.

Matt Kaplan

So the $95 million is for the second price increase in April.

Andrea Tarbox

And that's annualized. That's not for 2017. So that's annualized.

John Babcock

And so this is in addition to the price hike, the impact that you talked about in the last call?

Andrea Tarbox

Correct.

John Babcock

Okay. Thanks a lot. And then just lastly, with regards to the tonnage that you're bringing back into the U.S. market, if you could just talk about if this is something that's going to be kind of progression that's going to happen steadily throughout the year or if you expect that to be kind of lumped into the early part of the year given the pricing figures that we're seeing out there.

Matt Kaplan

So I can give you some color on that, and I'm happy to do it. I'm actually glad you asked the question. So in 2016, we anticipate - we actually sold about 650,000 tons of domestic containerboard. In 2017, we anticipate they were going to sell over 750,000 tons of domestic containerboard. For example, Q1 sales were 166,000 tons of domestic containerboard. We expect Q2 to be in excess 210,000 tons. So we've made a lot of progress on that front already. And we expect the year to be a very good year from that perspective.

John Babcock

All right. Thanks for your help.

Matt Kaplan

Yes.

Gail Glazerman

Hi, good morning. I guess just maybe picking back on that. Can you just remind us of - if you meet those targets, I mean, I guess you're putting the board in the open market, not necessarily in box plants, but just what your 2017 integration plan is and what type of integration rate you'd expect to end the year at?

Matt Kaplan

So as I've said before, Gail, integration, because we produce both kraft paper and containerboard is a little bit of a difficult number to really quantify. We've got all these - this swing capacity that can make either kraft paper or containerboard. So as our box shipments go up and as our domestic containerboard sales goes up, obviously, that's more containerboard. But it's either coming from the export market or it's coming from kraft paper sales.

So I anticipate this year, our container division will caught up in excess of a million tons of paper, which is a significant increase versus last year. And we're going to produce a lot less kraft paper and a lot of the reduction or a lot of the increased domestic containerboard and it's going to come from the export containerboard market and the export kraft paper market.

Gail Glazerman

Okay. And switching gears. Historically, Longview has had a very high degree of fiber flexibility, and I was just wondering, is that something you've been able to flex or might be able to flex just given the move in OCC. And I guess related to that, with the strength in lumber this year, are you seeing any sort of benefit in terms of wood residuals out there?

Randy Nebel

Yes, it's something we can flex and we did a little bit in the first quarter. The challenge there is we went from kraft papers to containerboard, which tend - we tend to put more OCC in, so we didn't get all of the value out of it when we put more medium on some of the machines. Softwood residual pricing has been a little bit volatile, more on the whole log than on the residual.

We're forecasting flat for the year, but the sawmill system in the West hasn't necessarily sped up as much as sawmill system in the East, but - or the Southeast, but we think it will, and if that happens, we should see some reductions. But we're not forecasting that right now.

Gail Glazerman

Okay. And just to clarify something. You mentioned kind of incremental freight because you're directing more tonnage to the U.S. versus export. Is that something that you included in the targets and benefits when you talked about the 80,000 to 100,000 tons, et cetera? Or is that something that we should be thinking about kind of incremental beyond 1Q?

Randy Nebel

That's included.

Gail Glazerman

Okay. Thank you.

James Armstrong

Good morning, and thanks for taking my question. First one is, thinking longer term, do you see the need for significant capital investment in the mills to get beyond just normal projects, to get the cost closer to the industry average? Or is this more of an operational thing where if you just get operations right, the cost will approach industry average or a little bit better?

Randy Nebel

Well, when we compare our mills to the industry, I think they're solidly in the high second quarter, low quartile, low third quartile. Some are better, some are worse. So I don't think the mills have a significant cost problem. I do think we have some catch-up to do in Charleston in the utilities area, but again, we'll have a pretty significant shutdown next year on one of our recovery boilers to get some corrosion taken care of.

The other mills are pretty good from a cost standpoint. We have cost opportunities in our box system, and we've been investing there, and as I mentioned, we're putting capital into the Western system, part is because we have demand, but part is to also lower our cost pretty significantly there.

James Armstrong

Perfectly fair. And then, switching to the inventory, as you brought up earlier, have you fixed the inventory location problem from the first quarter? And how would you describe your overall inventory position going into the second quarter?

Randy Nebel

Well, we are where we want to be in the majority of our big plants. We still have inventory to pull out in front of some of our smaller plants, and we have built that into the plan. But we're slightly above the industry for the amount of inventory we have, and our plan is to be at industry levels end of the second quarter going into the third quarter.

James Armstrong

Perfect. That's help. That's all I had. Thank you.

Christopher David Manuel

Good morning, guys. Just a couple of housekeeping questions, if I could. So help me with Slide 10. If I'm doing my math right, I'm going to get to a run rate from 1Q to 2Q that suggests directionally about a 17 million lift. Does that feel about right? I want to make sure I'm netting and adding and taking all these pieces together?

Andrea Tarbox

Why don't we go through this later, Chris, on that. But I think what we've got laid out here was what we're willing to talk about.

Christopher David Manuel

There's a lot of puts and takes, and that's why I'm trying to gauge to make sure I'm taking them all directly, but that's fine, we can talk about it later. But second question I had then was as we think about the I guess the first piece of this, the annualized price increase. Matt, last quarter, without the most recent price increase in there, I'm going to say the number, this one annualized is the 95% you got here on Slide 10. Previously, it was 60 to 70. How would I think about that now?

It sounds like from the commentary you gave to an earlier question, maybe you weren't going to realize as much as you thought, given how some of the contracts work that it netted to 25 and not 40 or something like that. Should I maybe think that the first increase instead of being a 60 to 70 number is maybe something that I'm guessing here at 40 to 50 or something like that? How would I think about that in respect to being on top of the 95% here?

Matt Kaplan

So I'm still comfortable with the 60 to 70 range we provided in the past. If you look at what we achieved on the box side of the business, our box prices are up in Q1 about $50 a ton versus were they were last fall. Our domestic containerboard prices all went up by the $40 a ton. So $60 to $70 is still a very reasonable assumption for the last price increase. I think the point I was trying to make is that we were trying to be 60 to 70 was our intent to provide a conservative estimate of what that increase would provide, and it turns out the we didn't do as well as I thought, but we're still in that $60 million to $70 million range.

Christopher David Manuel

Okay. So you'd hoped to actually do better than that, that's helpful. Two other kind of quick questions. One, the savings for the Woodyard on an annualized basis, did I hear you right and say earlier that it would be about $15 million a year?

Matt Kaplan

No, $10 million.

Christopher David Manuel

$10 million a year. Okay, that's helpful. Last question I had was, or actually two, I apologize. So did I hear you also say that everything is now settled at Longview as well in addition to what's being done down at Charleston?

Randy Nebel

Longview's contract was ratified in December.

Christopher David Manuel

December, so everything is done and settled there. Okay. In the Q that you just filed last night, there was a note here as well that there was about $3 million paid out in for some retention bonuses for employees, and another $0.5 million - $3 million in stock and $0.5 million in cash. Can you maybe give us a little color what's happening there? Are you seeing somebody come and try to take some employees? Or are there something unusual, I mean you clearly cited this and then this unusual item hasn't been mentioned. But just some color there might be helpful.

Matt Kaplan

So Chris, we made the decision that having not paid a bonus in 2016, having reduced benefits in 2016 versus the rest of the world that didn't take the same position that we did, that it was important to provide our employees with some relief for the monies and the benefits that were taken away from them. That was the reason that we implemented the plan. We're not in any way, seeing people leave our company in any kind of unusual rate.

And we're not seeing competition aggressively approaching our people and using the position that we took as a means of trying to hire away our people. This was just our intent is as we began to see the markets changing in our favor to provide our employees with some relief.

Christopher David Manuel

Okay. That's helpful. That explains that. Thank you, guys. Good luck.

Matt Kaplan

Thank you.

Sean Butkus

Good morning. Matt, a question for you. Earlier on the call you mentioned the consistent operational issues that have challenged the results over the past several quarters. And I'm just curious how much time do you think it needs to improve upon those challenges? And if you could quantify - if you held volumes, pricing and inflationary costs flat, how much higher the EBITDA margin should be for the company, if you're operating well?

Matt Kaplan

Yes. I'm going to ask Randy to respond to that question.

Randy Nebel

So if we operated consistently in the mill system and the box system, I think that number is $75 million.

Sean Butkus

Okay. Thank you.

Randy Nebel

And that's going to take some time to get.

Sean Butkus

Thank you.

Debbie Jones

Thanks. Just one more question. Andrea, I'm happy to go through the math with you later, but if you could just, there wasn't a bucket in your guidance slide for productivity. You did add back the non-recurring callout of about $3 million. Could you just comment on whether you think it's possible that there could be incremental, even sequential productivity benefits in Q2 if everything goes as planned?

Andrea Tarbox

Yes. I mean, we certainly think there is, but I'm reluctant to put a number on that, because the numbers that we put are numbers that we know that have something specific behind them. On the productivity, there are so many factors behind that, it would be very difficult for us to put a number for you. But I think we certainly believe that we are doing the things to make sure that we are going to have some decent productivity gain as we move forward. But that's a difficult number to put - to give you.

Matt Kaplan

Debbie, let me add a little color to that, if I may. So we would be extremely disappointed if we didn't see a productivity bump in Q2 over Q1 and beyond that, incremental productivity bumps for the balance of the year. So we're confident that we have the right people in place and the right plan in place. March was a very promising month from that perspective. Randy mentioned that as we enter into April, the improvements that we saw in March have spilled over into April.

So we haven't provided any specific guidance for what that number may be, but I can tell you that Q1 was not only disappointing, but it's something that just can't repeat itself. We have to do better, and we will do better. And productivity is the main opportunity - and we have an all hands-on approach at this point.

Debbie Jones

Okay. Thank you. That's helpful.

Matt Kaplan

So thank you for joining us. We look forward to getting together in three months and having a much better story to tell. Thanks for your support, and I hope everybody has a good day. Bye-bye.

