Teranga Gold's (TGCDF) CEO Richard Young on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teranga Gold Corp (OTC:TGCDF)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Trish Moran - Head of Investor Relations

Richard Young - President & CEO

Paul Chawrun - COO

David Mallo - VP, Exploration

Analysts

Stephen Walker - RBC Capital Markets

Good morning, and welcome to Teranga Gold's conference call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. Your host for today is Trish Moran, Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Moran, please go ahead.

Trish Moran

Thank you, and good morning everyone. To start things off today, Paul Chawrun, Teranga's Chief Operating Officer, will review the first quarter highlights of Sabodala, our flagship producing asset, and will provide an update on the Banfora feasibility study. Next, David Mallo, our VP of Exploration, will discuss our positive exploration results. And following David, our President and CEO Richard Young, will wrap up with some final remarks, and then open up the call to questions.

As a reminder, I would ask everyone to please view Page 2 of our first quarter slide presentation, which is posted on our website, to view our cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements.

And now, over to Paul Chawrun.

Paul Chawrun

Thank you, Trish. 2017 is off to a strong start. As outlined in today's release, the first quarter production is ahead of schedule against the full-year mine plan. We are on track for a similar year, if not better, than 2016 in terms of production. And each of our cost metrics are on track with public guidance.

I would also like to highlight that the year-over-year comparisons are not a true reflection of our operating results for the quarter. This was due to a one-time deferral of high-grade ore from 2015 into the first quarter of 2016, which was the best first quarter production in our company history.

So, if we turn to Slide 4 and take a closer look at our solid quarter. At Sabodala, we achieved close to 57,000 ounces of gold production and generated more than $9 million in cash. Grade control is essential tenant of our risk management program and has been embedded into the mine operations, where we are successfully mining multiple high-grade satellite pits.

Similar to last year, our reconciliations to the reserves models continues to be met or exceeded in all three of our operating areas. On the processing side, we now have the benefit of the second pressure that has been in operation since last fall, allowing for continuous operation of the SAG and Ball Mill circuit control. As a result, we achieved a record quarter for throughput of over 1 million tons, with a high proportion of fresh ore blend and over 92% of gold recovery rate.

Now if we turn to the costs on Slide 5. As I mentioned at the start of the remarks, we are on track to meet our cost guidance ranges. We incurred slightly higher unit costs in the mine and plant this quarter compared to last year due to higher fuel prices.

Cash-based, all-in sustaining costs on a per ounce basis were $939 compared to $801 in the year quarter -- in the prior-year quarter. The reasons for the increase are two-fold: one, an increase in mine operations expense, primarily due to a record amount of total material move of over 10 million tons, which is about 1.5 million ahead of the plan; and two, a decrease in total ounces sold. Cost increases were mitigated in part by lower sustaining CapEx.

So now, if we turn to Slide 6. For the balance of the year at Sabodala, we expect to have steady quarterly production. We are on plan or ahead of schedule for pit advancement in all of our operating areas. We have maintained a high-grade stockpile to derisk the operations from unforeseen production issues, and the plant has been operating at steady-state at over 500 tons per hour for almost 6 months with no concerns.

For the mine plan, we are finishing up the Golouma South pit and expect to be complete early in the third quarter. Kerekounda is advancing into fresh rock. Gora phase 3 is in full swing for the remainder of the year, and we will continue stripping in the Golouma West pit. Finally, we've had great success drilling in the Niakafiri deposit and other areas on the mine lease. These encouraging results, which will be reflected in a reserves update when we report Q2, could lead to the resequencing of Niakafiri in the current life of mine plan, filling in the production gaps at Sabodala to extend the life of open pit mining and defer the start of underground mining.

Now moving on to Banfora on Slide 7. Since we made the acquisition of Gryphon nearly a year ago, we've been updating and optimizing the Banfora project through infill drilling, a revised flow sheet and plant design and remodeling of the resources to complete an updated feasibility study for the project. I am pleased to say that the study is progressing well and is now nearly complete. Results -- release of the results for the project economics and accompanying technical report is expected midyear. If the results of the feasibility study are positive, we will seek board approval for a construction decision, with a plan for completion by mid-2019.

Concurrent with the work being completed by the technical team, our CSR group is working with the local communities on a relocation action plan and livelihood restoration.

With that, I will now ask David Mallo to tell you about our positive exploration results. Over to you, Dave.

David Mallo

Thank you, Paul. Let's begin with the project overview on Slide 9.

The first quarter of 2017 has been an active one, with high levels of activity and positive results, specifically, in Senegal, where we are conducting an advanced drilling program at our Niakafiri deposit; and from Burkina Faso, where our drilling evaluations have begun at many prospects in Banfora, as well as at the highly prospective Golden Hill property, where we have just announced 2 new discoveries from our initial drilling program. Based on our positive results to date, it is likely that we will come in at the top end of our exploration budget, $15 million.

Let's look at our exploration activities in more detail, starting with Senegal on Slides 10 through 12. On the Sabodala mine lease, our primary focus throughout the first quarter was a drilling campaign at the Niakafiri deposit located within 5 kilometers of our Sabodala mill. Utilizing 4 core drills, 9,300 meters have been drilled in 81 holes. We have announced the results from 60 of these holes. We are very pleased with the results. They contain some of the widest mineralized intervals encountered within Niakafiri deposit to date.

Furthermore, they confirm our belief that there's considerable opportunity to extend the mineralization, both along strike and to depth. Our phase 2 campaign has now begun and will continue throughout the second quarter, with two drills currently active. The focus is on extending the mineralization along trend and to depth.

Also, on the mine lease, we continue working on the Goumbati West deposit, which comprise a north, northeast trending, golden quartz vein system located approximately 10 kilometers from the Sabodala plant. Drilling evaluation continues to target shallow, near-surface oxide mineralization along strike and to depth, where mineralization is transitioning into fresher material.

The Goumbati West quartz vein system displays very good hole-to-hole and section-to-section continuity, and remains open to further expansion to depth, as well as along its current drill-defined strike extent of 15,000 meters, both north and south. I would also like to add that work is ongoing at a number of exploration targets on the regional land package, and it's going well.

Moving now to Burkina Faso. Slide 13 outlines our Banfora exploration program. During the quarter, a number of targets were evaluated with initial RC and core drilling programs. From the prospects drilled, Kafina West, within 10 kilometers from the proposed processing plant, appears to be the most prospective and positive to date. Results from our initial RC drilling program displayed broad, anomalous near-surface oxide mineralization. We have just completed a follow-up core drilling program to evaluate the structural controls on the most favorable mineralized portion at Kafina West.

Another prospect of interest, for which core results are pending, is Hillside. Five core holes returned favorable visuals along a 350-meter strike extent of the approximately 1000-meter strike potential, as outlined by surface geochemistry.

Now let's look at Golden Hill on Slides 14 and 15, our most exciting exploration prospect. At Golden Hill, initial drilling evaluations at 4 of our more advanced prospects, Nahiri, Ma, Jackhammer Hill and Pourey-Peksou, have provided positive results, both visually at all four and analytically, where available, at Nahiri and Ma prospects. At the Ma prospect, 12 of 13 core holes intersected gold mineralization of note, especially the drill holes targeting the primary Ma structure. Positive drill results occur along a 1,300-meter strike extent of this primary Ma structure.

A second phase drilling campaign is being finalized to begin immediately at the Ma prospect, initially with 3 core and RC drill. At our second discovery in Nahiri, RC results have returned a set of good results from three of the four profile sections drilled across soil plus auger geochem anomaly. This was an area that has never previously been drilled or had any artisanal activity present. A follow-up core drill program has been completed in Nahiri, and results are pending.

As I said, we commenced drilling evaluations at four of our most advanced targets. We anticipate receiving the assays for Jackhammer Hill and Pourey-Peksou drilling shortly, and follow up is anticipated at these advanced prospects as well.

Turning now to Slide 16. Our initial field program began at Gourma at the end of the first quarter. Exploration here included prospecting, mapping and auger drilling. The second quarter activity includes a just-completed structural geologic mapping program and our initial RC drilling evaluation. It is still early days. However, we are looking forward to starting a drill program at a couple of priority targets at Gourma.

Finally, let's move to Slide 17. In Côte d'Ivoire, our exploration program began late in the first quarter, with field crews mobilizing for the Guitry permit. The first steps were to initiate sample expansions to the previous soil grids and a hand-pitting program centered on the strongest portions of the previously discovered 3 by 6 kilometer gold-in-soil geochem anomaly. An initial drilling evaluation, either RC or core, is planned for later in the second quarter.

In summary, we are very pleased with what we are seeing at Guitry and across our entire portfolio of exploration properties. We look forward to keeping you updated on our findings.

And now over to Richard.

Richard Young

Well, thank you, David. As you've just heard from Paul and David, Sabodala is running well. And our exploration program is doing exactly what we had hoped it would do this year, adding resources and reserves around Sabodala and Banfora, and making new discoveries on our exploration properties. Unfortunately, our recent share price performance is not reflective of our strong fundamentals.

Let me shed some light on what is impacting many junior gold companies today. On April 12, VanEck formally announced a change in the methodology for the Junior Gold Miners ETF, otherwise known as the GDXJ. I say formally, as early as the end of March, the mark was already forecasting the potential for massive rebalancing. The reason for the change is that since early 2016, the fund has grown five-fold from about $1 billion to over $5.5 billion today.

Essentially, the GDXJ has too much capital and not enough companies in the index in which to invest. To rectify this situation, the GDXJ is adding larger companies into the index. In order to accommodate the new additions, the Junior Gold companies are being down-weighted by $3 billion or by more than 50%.

The official rebalancing is set to occur after market’s close on June 16. However, the GDXJ has already begun to sell shares, including ourselves. This is not only impacting Teranga, but many of our peers. The overhang caused by the GDXJ rebalancing is a one-off situation that will end. This is a chance for us at Teranga to replace a large passive investor, which causes elevated volatility to strengthen our investor base with shareholders, who are focused on company fundamentals.

And let me be clear, Teranga's fundamentals are very strong. As I said many times over the last couple of months, 2017 is setting up to be an exceptional year for us. Let me tell you why we're so excited. First, we expect to have strong operating results at Sabodala. Second, we're focused on completing the Banfora feasibility study and moving into construction on our second producing asset, assuming board approval. And third, with the exploration opportunities we have, and based on what we've seen so far this year, it could well be the year of the drill bit.

We're positioned as the next multi-asset, mid-tier West African gold company. Our diversified asset base includes a significantly derisked operating asset, generating free cash flow and a fully permitted development property in the pipeline.

Our team has a proven track record with depth across the board, from exploration, development and operations, to M&A and CSR. And of course, the one thing that makes us truly unique is a cornerstone investor, who is very supportive of our growth strategy. Our balance sheet and cash position is strong, which gives us the financial strength to both fund our exploration programs and to put money towards the development of our next mine.

Operator, we'll now open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Stephen Walker with RBC Capital Markets.

Stephen Walker

Thank you very much. Just a question, Paul, if I might. At Sabodala, as we look into the balance of 2017, can you give us a sense of how production should progress over the course of the year, not just the mine plan, but where you have scheduled maintenance, plant maintenance and potential impact of the wet season in 2017, whether the periods would have an impact, and where you'd expect to see naturally stronger or weaker production?

Paul Chawrun

Well, Stephen, our plan is to have a pretty smooth production profile for all three quarters. And a couple of things. So we're ahead of the game in terms of material movement and phase advancement. As you can see by our material movement, we are over 10 million tons for the quarter.

Secondly, in terms of the rainy season, the way that we've set up our drainage and our pit, we're going to be finished with Golouma South ahead of the raining season. Gora has never really been an issue. And Kerekounda, which is the other main area of operations, the way that the surface drainage -- it doesn't flow into the pit. So we don't think the rainy season is going to be an issue. And in terms of the plant, we're going to be 95% range on the total availability for hours. And we just have a couple of key shutdowns, one in July and one in October. And we already completed one in January. So we don't anticipate any issues with the plant. So it's running steady state. And as I mentioned, we're north of 500 tons an hour, which is exactly where we expect it to be when we were operating.

So -- and then lastly, we have a high grade stockpile. Just in case we have some unforeseen production issues, we'll be able to smooth that through. So really, it should be all systems go at Sabodala and pretty smooth. We're not anticipating any issues. And in terms of the rainy season, which can be an issue in this part of the world, we've gone through it a number of years, and we don't see any issues. We're well set up already.

Stephen Walker

Perfect. And again, thank you for that, Paul. The normal period of wet rainy season is when?

Paul Chawrun

It starts to rain around mid-June sporadically, but the real heavy rain is pretty much August, September and a little bit into October. You get about 8 to 10 weeks of the hard rain, but you can get it as early as July. But as I said, we're set up now already.

End of Q&A

Richard Young

Krista, thank you. I know it's a busy day for people with many gold companies reporting, but I would like to make one last comment. It is with great sadness that after achieving more than 3.5 years and more than 12 million hours worked without a lost-time incident in Sabodala, and despite our continued focus on safe operating behavior and awareness, we suffered a fatal injury to a valued member of our team. This is the first fatality that we have incurred at Sabodala since the operations began, and we're all deeply saddened by this tragic event.

On behalf of the board and management, I'd like to, once again, extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Moussa Cissokho, who had been working at Sabodala since 2011. So thank you everyone for joining us. And if there are further questions, please feel free to reach out to us when you do have time in your schedule. And thank you again. Bye now.

